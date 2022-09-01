You are here

Taiba Investments gives $115m Sheraton Hotel construction contract to ACC 
Taiba Investments Co., listed on the Saudi main index,  specializes in investing in real estate, tourism, mining, agriculture, and trade. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Taiba Investments has awarded an SR431 million ($115 million) contract to Saudi Arabian Construction co. for the construction of the Sheraton Taiba Hotel in Madinah.

This came in line with Taiba Investment Vision to develop multiple real estate and hospitality projects, according to a bourse filing.

The hotel will feature two towers connected by a bridge at the upper level with public and dining areas.

For the first half of the year, Taiba has turned to a profit of SR55 million, wiping out losses of SR14.8 million from the same period last year

Taiba Investments Co., listed on the Saudi main index,  specializes in investing in real estate, tourism, mining, agriculture, and trade, as well as maintenance and operational activities. 

Jamaica expects Saudi tourist inflow to rise following new deal: Minister

Jamaica expects Saudi tourist inflow to rise following new deal: Minister
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Caribbean island nation Jamaica is expecting to receive at least 100,000 tourists from Saudi Arabia within the next three years, as both nations signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the field of tourism, said Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Bartlett said the new tourism agreement would also elevate investment opportunities in Jamaica and the Kingdom.

“This MoU will seek to share best practices between the two countries. It will seek to help build human capital and create skill sets within new and exciting areas of tourism. We are moving to get the first 100,000 visitors in the next three years,” said Bartlett.

He added: “Here is a great opportunity for Jamaican and Caribbean products to find their way to Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabian products to come to us in the Caribbean.”

Read: Saudi Cabinet approves a tourism MoU with Jamaica

Improving investment climate

Bartlett further noted that Jamaica is all geared up for investments as the coronavirus pandemic did not adversely impact the country’s economic infrastructure.

“We want to indicate that the economic climate in Jamaica is conducive to your investment because COVID-19 did not ravage our economy,” added Bartlett.

According to the minister, Jamaica has already registered five consecutive quarters of economic growth since the pandemic. 

Here is a great opportunity for Jamaican and Caribbean products to find their way to Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabian products to come to us in the Caribbean.

Edmund Bartlett, Jamaican tourism minister

The minister pointed out that the last quarter ended at 5.7 percent, and the island nation is projected to grow in the range of 6 percent by the end of the calendar year.

The other striking feature of the Caribbean island is that the trade unions are progressive and understand the balance between labor and capital, making the nation a perfect place to invest.

Gateway to the world

Bartlett added that the gateway airports are crucial in elevating tourism activities between Saudi Arabia and Jamaica.

“The critical part is the gateway, the Riyadh gateway or the Jeddah gateway. We should build air connectivity. We have to open new gateways,” he said.

The tourism minister believed that his country’s partnership with the Gulf Cooperation Council would open gateways to North Africa and Asia, particularly India and China, enabling access to the Caribbean and the Americas. Last year, Bartlett told Arab News that establishing air connectivity between the two countries was a priority.

Cruising through opportunities

The minister was particularly optimistic that the MoU could boost cruise tourism opportunities in the Kingdom when he revealed that the Caribbean held a whopping 23 million of the 28 million cruise trips worldwide.

“Cruise has been a strong feature of the Caribbean. We can train your cruise stakeholders to understand the nature of the business,” the minister added.

The partnership could facilitate memorable shore excursion experiences for visitors, besides sharing insights on configuring the port infrastructure and negotiating the best deals with cruise liners.

Saudi Arabia’s cruise tourism sector has been progressing steadily as the Kingdom diversifies its economy, which was dependent on oil for several decades, in line with Vision 2030.

Cruise Saudi is a project led by the Public Investment Fund which aims to establish a stable cruise industry within the Kingdom. Earlier in August, Cruise Saudi signed an MoU with Saudi Railways Co. to develop the Kingdom’s cruise sector.

Lars Clasen, the CEO of Cruise Saudi, said that the agreement aimed to build a meaningful partnership with SRC to promote cruise tourism as a new and promising sector that actively contributes to developing the country’s growing tourism industry.

Improving trade relations

The Jamaican minister added that the new tourism agreement would boost trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Jamaica.

Bartlett said, “Air connectivity will bring human cargo and agricultural produce from Jamaica such as fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition, we can get spices and other delightful products from Saudi Arabia coming into this area.”

He added that a tourism supplies logistics center in the Caribbean would provide an excellent opportunity for Saudi goods to find their way into hotels across the Americas.

Bartlett revealed that Jamaica has strongly rebounded after the pandemic, as the country’s tourism sector has already earned $3 billion this year.

“The earnings in tourism have increased by 20 percent over 2019 already. We have already earned $3 billion from the industry, and this is only the eighth month of the year,” he added.

Jamaica is highly dependent on tourism, as the sector contributes 10 percent to the country’s gross domestic product, Bartlett said.

Emirates carried over 10m passengers this summer

Emirates carried over 10m passengers this summer
DUBAI: Emirates carried over 10 million passengers on nearly 35,000 flights to 130 destinations this summer.

Anticipating a surge in travel demand, the airline worked closely with its airport partners to operate as scheduled and minimize travel disruptions. 

During this busy period, it also increased flights to 33 cities on popular routes throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as to popular holiday destinations such as the Seychelles, Maldives, Mexico and Miami. 

In June, Emirates added Tel Aviv to its global network, and in July it added a third daily flight to London’s Gatwick Airport to serve passengers affected by Heathrow’s capacity cuts.

Meanwhile, on the ground, the airline operated 32 signature Emirates lounges, including 25 located at major airports across its network. 

In addition, the airline has reintroduced its trademark complimentary “chauffeur-drive” airport transfers for first- and business-class passengers in nearly all cities it serves. 

As travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to rebuild its network and capacity. It is currently at 74 percent of its pre-pandemic network capacity, with plans to increase to 80 percent by the end of the year.

The airline has also kick-started plans to carry out a $2 billion project to retrofit 120 aircraft.

 

Geidea to provide smart payment solutions to Ival’s distribution fleet across Saudi Arabia

Geidea to provide smart payment solutions to Ival’s distribution fleet across Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Fintech firm Geidea has partnered with Pure Beverages Co.’s bottled drinking water Ival to enable acceptance of digital payments for their distribution network across Saudi Arabia, according to a press release. 

It said Giedea will enable the point-of-sale payment system through its Go Lite and Tap-on-phone solution Go Air to Ival’s distribution network, thus allowing them to carry out contactless payment through their smartphone or card reader. 

“Our tailored suite of payment solutions and technologies will not only simplify transactions for consumers, but also offer them the highest levels of convenience,” said Abdullah Alshowaier, chief business officer at Geidea. 

He added: “We look forward to tapping into and supporting Ival’s large distribution network as we continue to boost our efforts in transforming KSA’s digital payments landscape.” 

“This partnership will support the Pure Beverages Industry Co.’s goal of expanding the bottled water market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by promoting digital payments and employing sector appropriate techniques,” said Saad Alajlan, general manager of Pure Beverages Industry Co. 

Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni’s computer networks

Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni’s computer networks
BENGALURU: Italian oil company Eni’s computer networks were hacked in recent days but the consequences appear to be minor so far, the company said on Wednesday.

“The internal protection systems have detected unauthorized access to the corporate network in recent days,” a spokesperson for the company told Reuters in response to a query.

The state-controlled company is working with authorities to assess the consequences of the attack, the spokesperson added.

Bloomberg News first reported the news on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter who said Eni appeared to have been hit by a ransomware attack. 

Oil prices fall on global recession worries

Oil prices fall on global recession worries
NEW YORK: Oil prices extended their slide on Wednesday on investor worries that the global economy would slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China.

Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $2.51 at $96.80 a barrel following Tuesday’s $5.78 loss. The more active November contract was down 62 cents to $97.22 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $91.20 a barrel by 12:36 p.m. EST (1736 GMT), after sliding $5.37 in the previous session on recession fears.

Both contracts fell by more than 3 percent in earlier trade.

“The weakness coming out of China has played a significant role” in lowering prices, said Harry Altham, energy analyst for EMEA & Asia at StoneX Group in London. “There are fears of demand destruction across the West as interest rates rise and inflation concerns grip Western economies.”

OPEC+ sees surplus

The Joint Technical Committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, said it now sees an oil surplus this year of 900,000 barrels per day, up 100,000 bpd from its forecast a month earlier.

Some OPEC+ members have called for cuts. The group is next due to meet on Sept. 5 amid weakening demand in Asia that spurred Saudi Arabia to lower its official selling prices to that region. OPEC's output rose to 29.6 million bpd in the most recent month, according to a Reuters survey Wednesday, while U.S. output rose to 11.82 million bpd in June, according to federal data. Both are highest levels since April 2020.

US crude production

US crude oil production rose in June by 1.7 percent to its highest since April 2020, according to a monthly report from the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Oil production rose to about 11.8 million barrels per day in June from about 11.6 million bpd the month prior, the report showed. Producers cut back drastically on output in 2020 after pandemic lockdowns slashed demand, and companies have been gradually boosting production.

Production in North Dakota rose 3.4 percent to about 1.1 million bpd in June, highest since March, the report showed.

New Mexico output rose 2 percent to 1.5 million barrels per day in June, highest on record. Output in Texas fell 0.1 percent to just under 5 million bpd in June, lowest since February.

