Egypt bourse's market cap rises $2.7bn in August despite monetary tightening

Egypt’s stock exchange saw its market cap rise by a record 51.8 billion Egyptian pounds. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s stock exchange saw its market cap rise by a record 51.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.7 billion) in August despite continued monetary policy tightening.

The market capitalization of listed companies’ shares grew 8.2 percent to 685 billion Egyptian pounds from 633 billion by July end, a report by the country’s bourse showed.

In terms of index gains, the blue-chip EGX30 index jumped by 5.6 percent during the month, gaining 531 points to 9,998 points at the end of August trading.

The total value traded during the month reached 101 billion Egyptian pounds, with a total of 6.6 million securities executed.

Stocks traded accounted for 55 percent of the total trading value on the main market while the remaining 45 percent were captured by bonds.

Egyptians contributed 82.8 percent of the value traded in listed stocks, foreigners by 11.9 percent, and Arabs by 5.3 percent.

The country’s stock market gains came amid ongoing economic challenges, with the Egyptian pound further devaluating against the dollar and soaring inflation.

In August, Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi accepted the resignation of central bank governor Tarek Amer, who was appointed as governor back in 2015.

Following his resignation, Amer was named a presidential adviser and replaced by Hassan Abdallah as acting governor.

Global credit rating agency Moody’s said that the leadership change indicated broader policy changes to come in response to the escalating credit risks, a drop in foreign currencies, and the increasing payment risks.

Egypt’s credit rating was set at B2 with a negative outlook by Moody’s, suggesting the country’s lack of ability to meet its financial commitments and therefore not of an investment grade.

It reported that Egypt is likely to further devalue its currency to partially offset the impacts of rising inflation.

Food price inflation in the North African country has been witnessing an upward trend over the last two years, reaching 22 percent in July 2022.

The ability of monetary policymakers to gradually downgrade the Egyptian pound will depend on the degree and consistency of financial inflows mainly from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, said Moody’s.

Moody’s explained that in order to effectively handle the state’s monetary situation, officials need to fend off the aggressive cycle driven by inflation, net capital outflows, currency depreciation, rising domestic and external borrowing costs, and debt servicing.

The agency pointed out that the appointment of Abdalla, who established close regional relations with the GCC during his tenure at the Arab African International Bank, coincides with Egypt’s growing exposure to financial inflows from those nations.

Topics: Egypt stock shares market capitl

TASI ends in red as oil prices fall, recession fears grow: Closing bell

TASI ends in red as oil prices fall, recession fears grow: Closing bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI ends in red as oil prices fall, recession fears grow: Closing bell

TASI ends in red as oil prices fall, recession fears grow: Closing bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended September’s first trading session in the red due to weaker oil prices and recession concerns.

TASI ended Thursday with a 1.15 percent decline at 12,142, while the parallel Nomu fell 1.44 percent to 21,326.

In energy trading, Brent crude declined to $94.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate reached $88.37 a barrel, as of 3:19 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 6.28 percent following the Saudi Central Bank's approval to reduce its capital to SR100 million ($27 million).

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with 1.07 percent, while Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 0.94 percent following the news that it appointed ex-Aramco member Habes Al Shammary as chief operation officer on Sept. 1.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank’s share price dropped 2.11 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank and a major market player, was down by 1.44 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price decline by 2.15 percent, while Saudi British Bank, which was voted the Kingdom's best bank in 2022, edged down 0.75 percent.

Taiba Investments increased 0.35 percent, following the award of an SR431 million contract to Saudi Arabian Construction Co. for the construction of the Sheraton Taiba Hotel in Madinah.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI stocks shares

Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures co-leads a $13m series A funding round for OQ Technology  

Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures co-leads a $13m series A funding round for OQ Technology  
Updated 4 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures co-leads a $13m series A funding round for OQ Technology  

Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures co-leads a $13m series A funding round for OQ Technology  
Updated 4 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global 5G satellite operator OQ Technology raised €13 million ($13 million) in a series A funding round co-led by Saudi Aramco’s venture arm Wa’ed Ventures and Greece-based venture capital firm Phaistos Investment Fund.

OQ Technology claims to be the world’s first satellite cellular 5G Internet of Things operator that provides communications solutions through satellites.

The company will utilize its acquired funding to grow its satellite constellations, acquire more licenses, and expand its footprint into Saudi Arabia and Greece in addition to other countries.

“We envision OQ to become the nucleus to building a full space tech ecosystem that starts with the Kingdom and outspreads to the surrounding region,” Fahad Alidi, managing director and CEO at Wa’ed Ventures, said in a statement.

Wa’ed Ventures aims to host one of the largest data and network operations centers in the Middle East for 5G satellite services to develop new products in line with Saudi Arabia’s space initiatives.

Topics: Saudi Investment Aramco wead

PIF-backed TAQA to acquire Abu Dhabi’s AlMansoori Petroleum Services

PIF-backed TAQA to acquire Abu Dhabi’s AlMansoori Petroleum Services
Updated 15 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-backed TAQA to acquire Abu Dhabi's AlMansoori Petroleum Services

PIF-backed TAQA to acquire Abu Dhabi’s AlMansoori Petroleum Services
Updated 15 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Industrialization and Energy Services Co., known as TAQA, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has entered a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of Abu Dhabi’s AlMansoori Petroleum Services, according to a statement. 

Expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, the transaction comes as part of expanding TAQA’s Well Services business to the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

AMPS will add complementary products and services to TAQA’s portfolio, including Early Production Facilities, Well Testing, Slickline, Marine Stimulation Vessels, Multi-Purpose Service Vessels and Inspection Services.

“AMPS has a successful track record of 45 years in MENA, which will give TAQA an immediate entry in the region building on AMPS brand and reputation,” Chairman, Abdulla Nasser Al-Mansoori, said. 

TAQA was advised by HSBC Saudi Arabia and White & Case, while AMPS was advised by Goldman Sachs International and Clyde & Co.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF owns 45 percent of TAQA, while the remaining 55 percent is owned collectively by joint stock companies and several private and industrial investors. 

Topics: PIF TAQA

UK’s J.O. Steel Holdings to invest $865m in Saudi Arabia

UK’s J.O. Steel Holdings to invest $865m in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

UK's J.O. Steel Holdings to invest $865m in Saudi Arabia

UK’s J.O. Steel Holdings to invest $865m in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UK-based steelmaker J.O. Steel Holdings will invest $865 million to build an integrated billet manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia’s Ras Al-Khair Industrial City, according to a statement released by London Stock Exchange.

For the given investment, the firm has procured a $692 million credit facility from a consortium of banks led by the Saudi British Bank, along with $173 million in equity to be raised through convertible warrants.

The investment is in line with the Saudi government’s National Steel Strategy, which aims to expand Saudi flat steel production as a part of Vision 2030.

Belgian industrialist Javed Opgenhaffen holds 92 percent stake in J.O. Steel Holdings, and the company currently owns shares in various steel plants located in South Asia and Africa.

Topics: Steel UK Saudi Arabia

Aramco may take stake in Renault’s future thermal engine business: Source

Aramco may take stake in Renault’s future thermal engine business: Source
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

Aramco may take stake in Renault's future thermal engine business: Source

Aramco may take stake in Renault’s future thermal engine business: Source
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

PARIS: Saudi Aramco could take a stake in the future thermal engine business that Renault plans to separate from its electric vehicle division, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that China’s Geely Automobile Holdings and an oil group were in talks over taking stakes in the fossil-fuel engine business.

Renault’s alliance partner, Japanese carmaker Nissan , does not plan to take a stake in the combustion engine business, two sources said.

The Saudi state oil company declined to comment.

Renault is due to unveil plans this autumn for creating an EV-dedicated business based in France and another that will bring together all of its petrol and hybrid engine and transmissions production sites in Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Romania and Latin America.

By sharing costs for diesel and gasoline engines that are set to decline as EV sales rise, Renault hopes to free up funds to reinvest in electric models, a technology it pioneered with Nissan and Mitsubishi, but where it has fallen behind the likes of Tesla.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Renault Thermal engine

