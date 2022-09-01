You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges related to what police said was a threat to Islamabad police chief and a female judge. (FILE/REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/why58

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges
  • Political tensions in Pakistan remain high as Khan rallies support for elections
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail for two weeks on terrorism charges relating to a speech after Khan appeared in court amid tight security, his lawyer said.
“It is not at all a case of terrorism,” Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer told Reuters of the charges, which Khan and his aides have termed politically motivated.
The bail was approved until Sept. 12, he said. The pre-arrest bail expired on Aug. 31.
The charges against Khan are related to what police said was a threat to Islamabad police chief and a female judge after Khan spoke about police torture of an aide who faces sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the military.
Political tensions in Pakistan remain high as Khan rallies support for elections that are not due until October next year.
Khan has denied he threatened the officials, saying his words were taken out of context.
In his speech, Khan said he “would not spare” the Islamabad police chief and a female judge who remanded his aide to custody, adding he would take legal action against them.

Topics: Imran Khan Pakistan

Related

Kremlin: EU visa restrictions on Russians are ‘ridiculous’

Kremlin: EU visa restrictions on Russians are ‘ridiculous’
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Kremlin: EU visa restrictions on Russians are ‘ridiculous’

Kremlin: EU visa restrictions on Russians are ‘ridiculous’
  • Russia is weighing possible retaliatory measures
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday that a European Union decision to scrap a simplified visa regime for Russian tourists was “ridiculous” and bad news for Russian citizens.
In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also hinted that Russia was weighing possible retaliatory measures, saying the move would “make the situation more difficult for Europeans as well.”

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia’s former leader Najib Razak, convicted of corruption

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia’s former leader Najib Razak, convicted of corruption
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia’s former leader Najib Razak, convicted of corruption

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia’s former leader Najib Razak, convicted of corruption
  • But Rosmah Mansor will not go straight to jail, pending what could be a lengthy appeals process
  • She still faces 17 other charges involving tax evasion and money laundering
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia’s ex-premier Najib Razak, was found guilty of graft Thursday, just over a week after her husband began serving a 12-year jail term.
“The accused is found guilty of all three charges,” High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said as Rosmah sat quietly in the dock.
The judge added that her defense was “bare denial and unsubstantiated.”
The Kuala Lumpur court began mitigation on Thursday afternoon, ahead of sentencing.
Even after that, Rosmah will not go straight to jail, pending what could be a lengthy appeals process.
Prosecutors said Rosmah had sought a 187.5 million-ringgit ($41.8 million) bribe and received 6.5 million ringgit for helping a company secure a solar power project for rural schools in the Malaysian part of Borneo during her husband’s rule.
She still faces 17 other charges involving tax evasion and money laundering.
The 70-year-old has long been reviled by Malaysians for her reportedly vast collection of designer handbags, clothing and jewelry, acquired on jet-set overseas shopping trips.
Born the only child of two teachers in the country’s south, Rosmah rose to become one of Malaysia’s most influential people.
She made headlines a decade ago for setting up a new unit under the prime minister’s office known as “FLOM,” an acronym for First Lady of Malaysia. The full-fledged department, which set critics’ tongues wagging, was tasked with handling Rosmah’s operational needs.
Her love for luxury, and in particular Hermes Birkin bags, came under the spotlight after 2018 raids in which police confiscated more than 500 handbags and 12,000 pieces of jewelry estimated to be worth $270 million.
On Thursday, dressed in a peach-colored traditional Malay dress and scarf with a floral print and matching face mask, Rosmah arrived in court escorted by police.
Her son and daughter also attended the court proceedings.
Her disgraced husband Najib was sent to prison nine days ago for an initial batch of charges linked to the multi-billion-dollar financial scandal at state fund 1MDB that brought down his government in 2018.
He is currently on trial over four additional charges. He faces a maximum of 20 years in jail for abuse of power and up to 15 years for money laundering, if convicted.
Rosmah’s reputation had contributed to accusations that the ousted ruling establishment had lost touch with economically struggling and middle-class Malaysians.
The 1MDB scandal sparked investigations in the United States, Switzerland and Singapore, whose financial systems were believed to have been used to launder the money.
The US Justice Department has said more than $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB between 2009 and 2015 by high-level officials at the fund and their associates.

Topics: Rosmah Mansor Malaysia Najib Razak

Related

Special Inside the lavish world of Malaysia’s Rosmah Mansor
World
Inside the lavish world of Malaysia’s Rosmah Mansor
Malaysia’s former first lady in lawsuit over $14.8m jewelry
Offbeat
Malaysia’s former first lady in lawsuit over $14.8m jewelry

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
  • Ukrainian forces launched an attack out of ‘desperation’ over the IAEA’s inspectors’ visit to the plant
  • Mission by the UN’s nuclear watchdog aims to assess risks from the ongoing hostilities in the area
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters
Ukrainian forces had attempted to seize the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Russia’s defense ministry and a local Moscow-backed local official said on Thursday.
In a statement, the ministry said that up to 60 Ukrainian troops had crossed the Dnipro river, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats at 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT). It called the operation a “provocation” aimed at disrupting a planned visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to the nuclear plant.
The ministry said that “measures had been taken” to destroy the opposing troops, including use of military aviation.
The ministry also accused Ukraine of shelling both the meeting point of the IAEA delegation, and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant itself.
Separately, a local Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov told state broadcaster RT that Ukrainian forces launched an attack out of “desperation” over the IAEA’s inspectors’ visit to the plant later on Thursday. He said Ukrainian assault troops were now pinned down by Russian air force.
Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.
The mission by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog aims to assess risks from the ongoing hostilities in the area.
The plant was captured by Russian forces in March. It remains near the front lines, and has come under repeated shelling in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the facility.

Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian’ drone over tiny islet off China

Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian’ drone over tiny islet off China
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian’ drone over tiny islet off China

Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian’ drone over tiny islet off China
  • Defense ministry will continue to investigate and monitor to maintain the safety of the defense zone
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwanese soldiers on a tiny islet just off China’s mainland shot down an “unidentified civilian drone” on Thursday after it entered a restricted zone, Taipei’s military said.

It is the first time Taiwanese forces have downed a drone and comes at a time when tensions between Beijing and Taipei are at their highest in decades.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said a small civilian drone entered a “restricted zone” above Shiyu Islet, a small rock that lies between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan’s Kinmen islands.

“The stationed troops followed procedures to warn off the drone but to no avail. The drone was shot down in defensive fire,” the defense ministry said.

Kinmen lies just a few miles off China’s coastline and Taiwan has reported a spate of incidents in the last two weeks where small drones have hovered over soldier outposts.

Videos have been circulated on both Taiwanese and Chinese social media, with one showing Taiwanese soldiers hurling rocks at a drone to drive it off.

Taiwan’s military and President Tsai Ing-wen warned this week that they might resort to live fire if the drones ignore warnings to leave.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the incursions were not “anything worth making a fuss about” as the drones were “flying around Chinese territory.”

Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by China, which claims the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory to be seized one day — by force if necessary.

The drone incursions over Kinmen increased as Beijing embarked on a show of force in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last month.

For a week after Pelosi’s visit, China sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan, its largest and most aggressive exercises since the mid-1990s.

It is not clear who is flying the drones.

Given Kinmen lies so close to the Chinese mainland, a civilian could feasibly fly a commercial drone that distance.

However, China has also stepped up so-called “greyzone” tactics against Taiwan in recent years to pressure the island.

“Greyzone” is a term used by military analysts to describe aggressive actions by a state that stop short of open warfare and can use civilians.

Civilian Chinese fishing and sand dredging vessels, for example, have increasingly entered waters around Taiwanese outlying islands, including Kinmen.

China has also ramped up incursions by warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone as a way to test defenses and wear out the island’s own fleet of aging fighter jets.

Topics: Taiwan

Related

Taiwan saw off China before and retains resolve to defend itself, president says
World
Taiwan saw off China before and retains resolve to defend itself, president says
China says plenty of space separates Taiwan flights amid route row
Business & Economy
China says plenty of space separates Taiwan flights amid route row

China’s Shenzhen widens COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

China’s Shenzhen widens COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

China’s Shenzhen widens COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

China’s Shenzhen widens COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise
  • At least half of the Shenzhen’s ten districts have now ordered blanket closures of entertainment venues
  • Education authorities have postponed the start of the new school semester
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

SHENZHEN, China: The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen tightened COVID-19 curbs as cases continued to mount on Thursday, with large events and indoor entertainment suspended for three days in the city’s most populous district, Baoan.
At least half of the Shenzhen’s ten districts, home to over 13 million of the city’s residents, have now ordered blanket closures of entertainment venues and halted or reduced restaurant dining.
Education authorities have postponed the start of the new school semester, which was largely planned to begin on Thursday.
Officials urged residents not to leave the city unless on urgent matters in a statement issued late on Wednesday.
It did not specify how officials would police the new requirement, but demanded government, Communist party authorities and state-owned firms make sure their employees are not making unnecessary trips outside the city.
Residents who must leave have to show proof of two negative tests within 48 hours, according to the statement.
Authorities have traced a cluster of cases to a dance hall in the city’s central business district of Futian, and were urging recent visitors there to report themselves to local health authorities.
The world’s largest electronics market at Huaqiangbei remains closed after authorities shut it on Monday.
Shenzhen reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for Aug 31, up from 37 a day earlier.

Topics: Shenzhen China Coronavirus

Related

Shanghai enforces new COVID-19 testing, some areas in China extend lockdown
World
Shanghai enforces new COVID-19 testing, some areas in China extend lockdown
China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years
World
China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years

Latest updates

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges
Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges
Kremlin: EU visa restrictions on Russians are ‘ridiculous’
Kremlin: EU visa restrictions on Russians are ‘ridiculous’
International stars take over the Venice red carpet in Arab designs 
International stars take over the Venice red carpet in Arab designs 
Snap cutting 20 percent of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
Snap cutting 20 percent of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues
Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.