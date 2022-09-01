Aramco may take stake in Renault’s future thermal engine business: Source

You are here

Renault's alliance partner, Japanese carmaker Nissan , does not plan to take a stake in the combustion engine business, two sources said. The Saudi state oil company declined to comment.
Renault’s alliance partner, Japanese carmaker Nissan , does not plan to take a stake in the combustion engine business, two sources said. The Saudi state oil company declined to comment.
PARIS: Saudi Aramco could take a stake in the future thermal engine business that Renault plans to separate from its electric vehicle division, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that China’s Geely Automobile Holdings and an oil group were in talks over taking stakes in the fossil-fuel engine business.

Renault’s alliance partner, Japanese carmaker Nissan , does not plan to take a stake in the combustion engine business, two sources said.

The Saudi state oil company declined to comment.

Renault is due to unveil plans this autumn for creating an EV-dedicated business based in France and another that will bring together all of its petrol and hybrid engine and transmissions production sites in Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Romania and Latin America.

By sharing costs for diesel and gasoline engines that are set to decline as EV sales rise, Renault hopes to free up funds to reinvest in electric models, a technology it pioneered with Nissan and Mitsubishi, but where it has fallen behind the likes of Tesla.

DUBAI: The gross assets of UAE banks, including bankers’ acceptances, increased by 0.2 percent to 3,449 billion dirhams ($939 billion) at the end of June 2022, from 3,442 billion dirhams recorded in May 2022, according to the latest data released by the Central Bank of the UAE.

As the apex bank reported in its report on monetary and banking developments in June 2022, gross credit grew by 0.03 percent, rising from 1,865 billion dirhams in May 2022 to 1,866 billion dirhams in June 2022.

As a result of an increase in foreign credit of 5.6 percent, gross credit increased, overriding a reduction in domestic credit of 0.6 percent.

The report further revealed that the credit to the public sector, private sector, and non-banking financial institutions declined by 0.3 percent, 1.2 percent, and 20.8 percent, respectively. There was a 4.0 percent increase in credit to the government sector.

Total bank deposits increased by 2.5 percent to 2,092 billion dirhams in June from 2040.5 billion dirhams at the end of May. 

It said the rise of 2.6 percent and 2 percent in resident deposits and in non-resident deposits contributed to the increase in total bank deposits.

Private sector deposits increased by 3.9 percent, while non-banking financial institutions' deposits increased by 22.6 percent.

Government sector deposits decreased by 1.4 percent and public sector deposits by 2.3 percent, respectively.

Jafza records 19 percent growth in trade in 2021

DP World’s Jebel Ali Free Zone generated over 454.7 billion dirhams ($124 billion) in trade in 2021, up 19 percent from the previous year. In 2020, Jafza facilitated 382.8 billion dirhams in trade, Emirates News Agency reported.

There were also 18.6 percent more new companies registered in the free zone, bringing the total to more than 9,000.

The retail and general trading segment accounted for over 25 percent of the new companies registered in Jafza. Almost 10 percent of the rise was in electronics and electrical, and more than 9 percent in vehicles and transport.

There were also significant improvements in trade in several sectors in the free zone. Construction materials, consumer electronics, and auto parts and spares ranked among the top five sectors, WAM said.

Considering that Jafza’s trade grew in a challenging year when ports worldwide dealt with congestion due to lockdowns and other restrictions, it said the growth gained even more significance.

The proximity of Jafza to Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, and its multimodal connectivity model ensured smooth trade flow from Jafza, WAM added.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to become the fastest-growing economy in 2022, outpacing Asian giants like China, India, and other struggling economies in Western Europe and North America, according to a report. 

The report published in Economist Intelligence suggested that the gross domestic product of the Kingdom is expected to reach 7.5 percent this year, its fastest growth rate since 2011. 

The Kingdom’s economic growth is primarily driven by higher energy prices, rising oil and gas production, large-scale investment in the energy and non-energy sectors, and the successful rollout of an extensive COVID‑19 vaccination program, the report said. 

It further said that the Saudi real GDP growth will be close to a solid 5 percent in 2023 before slipping back to a reasonably strong growth of about 3 percent between 2024 and 2026.

Saudi Arabia’s current account balance in 2022 is likely to witness a surplus of about $163 billion, up from $44 billion in 2021. 

As the Saudi Central Bank continues to tighten monetary policy in line with the US Federal Reserve, consumer price inflation is expected to average about 2.5 percent in 2022, and it is expected to lower further in 2023, the report added. 

It pointed out that the regulatory reforms currently underway in the Kingdom are improving the business environment and are attracting foreign investments. 

These reforms are also boosting private sector participation in the economy, along with supporting the labor market. 

“Pro-business reforms have made it easier to start a business and easier for foreign companies to invest in the economy, both of which are fundamental to the Kingdom’s long-term development plans under the Vision 2030 strategy,” the report said. 

It added that Saudi Arabia’s economic outlook remains promising, provided the reform process remains on track and finance continues to flow into the Kingdom’s strategic projects and growth sectors. 

In August, the International Monetary Fund predicted that Saudi Arabia’s GDP is expected to expand by 7.6 percent in 2022. 

According to the IMF's Article IV consultation report, the inflation rate in the Kingdom will be 2.8 percent in 2022. 

“Liquidity and fiscal support, reform momentum under Vision 2030, and high oil prices and production helped the economy recover with robust growth, contained inflation and a resilient financial sector,” said the IMF in a press release. 

The IMF report noted that the increase in interest rates is expected to have only a limited impact on the Saudi economy. 

The report further noted that improvements in tax policy and revenue administration to raise more taxes from non-oil activities will help support fiscal consolidation in Saudi Arabia. 

RIYADH: Oil prices dropped on Thursday, as investors were worried that aggressive interest rate hikes from global policymakers would slow economies and dent fuel demand, while renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China also added pressure.

Brent crude futures were down 1.62 percent to $94.09 a barrel by 11.45 a.m Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 1.61 percent to $88.11 a barrel.

Sonatrach makes new oil discovery

Algeria's state-owned firm Sonatrach has made a new oil discovery at the Hassi Illatou well located in the Sbaa region of Adrar province, MEED reported. 

Sonatrach, in a statement, revealed that the new oil discovery is the first in 28 years, as the last finding happened in 1994. 

According to the statement, the new oil site has an expected volume that ranges between 48 and 150 million barrels. 

Russia’s Lukoil chairman dies after falling from hospital window

Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Some Russian media also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil’s vice president, citing unnamed sources.

No immediate comment was available from Lukoil.

Maganov had worked in Lukoil since 1993, shortly after the company’s inception, and had overseen its refining, production and exploration, becoming chairman in 2020. His brother Nail is the head of mid-sized Russian oil producer Tatneft. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

RIYADH: Egypt’s stock exchange saw its market cap rise by a record 51.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.7 billion) in August despite continued monetary policy tightening.

The market capitalization of listed companies’ shares grew 8.2 percent to 685 billion Egyptian pounds from 633 billion by July end, a report by the country’s bourse showed.

In terms of index gains, the blue-chip EGX30 index jumped 5.6 percent during the month, gaining 531 points to 9,998 points at the end of August trading.

The country’s stock market gains came amid ongoing economic challenges, with the Egyptian pound further devaluating against the dollar and soaring inflation.

In August, Egypt’s president accepted the resignation of central bank governor Tarek Amer, who was replaced by Hassan Abdalla as an acting governor.

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market opened September’s first trading session lower as oil prices continued to plunge.

TASI began with a 0.23 percent decline at 12,254, while the parallel Nomu fell 0.35 percent to 21,562, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude declined to $96.49 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate reached $88.70 a barrel, as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 4.82 percent, leading the gainers in the early trade following the Saudi Central Bank's approval to reduce its capital to SR100 million ($27 million).

Saudi oil giant Aramco started with  0.13 percent, while Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 0.67 percent following the news that it appointed ex-Aramco member Habes Al Shammary as chief operation officer on Sept. 1.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank’s share price dropped 1.18 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank and a major market player, was down by 0.22 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price decline by 0.57 percent, while Saudi British Bank, which was voted the Kingdom's best bank in 2022, edged down 1 percent.

Taiba Investments increased 0.87 percent, following the award of an SR431 million contract to Saudi Arabian Construction co. for the construction of the Sheraton Taiba Hotel in Madinah.

