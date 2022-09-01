You are here

Saudi minister talks innovation economics, female empowerment at G20 meeting

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha at the G20 digital ministers' meeting in Bali. (SPA)
  Kingdom has increased female workforce participation from 7% in 2017 to over 30%: Abdullah Al-Swaha
RIYADH: A Saudi minister on Thursday joined a high-level international meeting to discuss innovation economics and female empowerment in the workforce, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Abdullah Al-Swaha, minister of communications and information technology, took part in talks held during the Group of Twenty digital ministers’ meeting.

The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform connecting the world’s major developed and emerging economies. The theme of this year’s summit, held in Bali under Indonesia’s G20 presidency, is “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” emphasizing the importance of collective action to tackle the ongoing global repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic

Al-Swaha told delegates that the world’s sustainable and comprehensive recovery paths relied on technology and innovation, citing Saudi Arabia’s proactive measures in line with Vision 2030 objectives as a model example.

He said the Saudi leadership’s support for the technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship sectors had contributed to the Kingdom’s pioneering status as a regional tech hub.

He noted that the qualitative growth in bold capital investments last year was 270 percent higher than that achieved in 2020 and 2019.

The minister added that Vision 2030 placed great importance on the role of Saudi women in advancing the Kingdom, and he pointed out that the country had increased its female workforce participation from 7 percent in 2017 to more than 30 percent this year.

As a regional hub for technology and innovation, Al-Swaha said Saudi Arabia aimed to train more than 600 women in the Middle East and North Africa region through its collaboration with the Apple Developer Academy. And he noted the country’s efforts to bridge the digital gap and enhance green energy projects in NEOM, a megacity in the Kingdom’s northwest.

Indonesia seeks Saudi investment in new capital city project

Indonesia seeks Saudi investment in new capital city project
Updated 38 min 58 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia seeks Saudi investment in new capital city project

Indonesia seeks Saudi investment in new capital city project
  • $32bn Jakarta plan similar to Vision 2030, says envoy in Jeddah
  • Focus on Mideast and Chinese investors after SoftBank withdrawal
Updated 38 min 58 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is seeking investment from Saudi Arabia for the development of its new capital city in Borneo, a massive $32-billion project that Jakarta’s envoy to Jeddah said on Thursday is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.

The Southeast Asian nation is planning to move its capital from slowly sinking, traffic-clogged Jakarta to a location about 2,000 kilometers away in East Kalimantan, with the new city set to be called “Nusantara,” which means “archipelago” in old Javanese.

The government in January signed a new law to move ahead with the relocation plan, paving the way for construction to begin. Officials said the project will take decades and will help redistribute wealth across Indonesia, as Java, the island on which Jakarta is located, is home to about 60 percent of the country’s population and more than half of economic activity.

Indonesia’s consul-general, Eko Hartono, said his country’s project is similar to the Kingdom’s transformation plan which combines high technology with environmental concerns. Financial backing has been sought from several other nations, Hartono said.

“In our efforts to build the new capital, we want to attract investment from Saudi Arabia,” Hartono told Arab News in a phone interview.

Indonesia, which has been trying to attract investors to fund the mega project, has turned its focus on Middle Eastern and Chinese investors after Japan’s SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son pulled out in March.

Indonesia’s officials said the new capital will be built with environmental sustainability in mind, in line with the country’s target of net zero carbon emissions and 100 percent new and renewable energy by 2060.

Hartono said those goals are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a reform plan aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s oil and gas economy.

“These match the Saudi Vision of 2030 of clean, renewable energy and high-tech (development),” Hartono said. “That’s where we want to come in.”

Hartono said Saudi Arabia had made an initial commitment to invest in Nusantara when Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister of Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh earlier this year.

Though nothing has been formalized yet, Indonesia is hopeful that Saudi Arabia will be investing in Nusantara. The government is also optimistic about attracting investors from the Kingdom for the country’s renewable energy projects, and for the development of a mangrove forest near the new capital, Hartono said.

Indonesia has also sought investment from the UAE, with both countries’ foreign ministers discussing the matter during a meeting in Bali in July, on the sidelines of G20 meetings held on the holiday island.

The Gulf country had said earlier that it would invest in the new capital city through an existing $10 billion funding commitment to the Indonesia Investment Authority.

Rise of Saudi women filmmakers shatters gender stereotyping

Rise of Saudi women filmmakers shatters gender stereotyping
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Rise of Saudi women filmmakers shatters gender stereotyping

Rise of Saudi women filmmakers shatters gender stereotyping
  • ‘We’re voicing our own stories,’ says pioneer Danya Alhamrani
  • Arab News’ Rawan Radwan: 26% of Arab world directors are female, 8% in the US
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Saudi and Arab women filmmakers are outpacing their counterparts in the US and Europe, leading voices in the industry and media said Wednesday.

Documentary filmmaker Danya Alhamrani, co-founder of EggDancer Productions based in Jeddah, said that women are changing long-held stereotypes.

This view was supported by Arab News Deputy Sections Head and Regional Correspondent Rawan Radwan, whose research shows that more women directors from the region are involved in the industry compared to their peers in the US and Europe.

During an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show Wednesday, Alhamrani said that one problem with movies made in Hollywood or by Western male filmmakers is that the stories of Arab women have always been told by others.

 

“I think for so long we have had people tell our stories for us. And they are being told from the perspective of somebody who has not walked in our shoes and so therefore can’t tell our stories authentically. And so this is something we are really striving to do, to tell our own stories and in our own voice,” said Alhamrani who in 2006 became with her business partner, Dania Nassief, the first women in Saudi Arabia to own and manage a film production company.

Alhamrani said the biggest challenge is getting the industry to support their projects. Their first long format documentary is “Rise: The Journey of Women in Saudi Arabia,” which conveys the evolution of female empowerment in the Kingdom.

 

“It is about the history of women in Saudi Arabia starting in the 1950s when education for women was first started and schools were first opened and how that changed their trajectory. And so our film is full of female pioneers and different industries, from sports to art to media, and business, and even in law and politics,” Alhamrani said.

“So I think the stereotype that is very common about Saudi women is that we are oppressed. But that is why it was so important for us to make this film. Why? Because it actually shows the different side in the history of Saudi women who have been working in all these industries and pushing boundaries for a very long time.”

Alhamrani said she and company co-owner Nassief prefer documentaries because it allows them to engage directly with people and experience their real lives rather than pursuing fiction which imagines a life and often feeds stereotypes.

 

“We like to do stories with a social issues slant. Our goal is to bring the stories, our local stories here in Saudi Arabia, to tell stories that are biased and for us but also to bring our stories to the world,” explained Alhamrani, who led the late celebrity chef, author, and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain on a tour of Saudi Arabia in 2008 for his CNN program “Parts Unknown.”

EggDancer Productions is online at EggDancer.com.

Alhamrani is one of several women filmmakers who were part of a special feature by Arab News’ Radwan which explored this growth in the Kingdom and across the region.

“There are more women behind the cameras than one would expect,” Radwan noted. She said data shows that “26 percent of directors are female in the Arab world, but only 8 percent are female directors in the US.”

Arab women filmmakers are also now submitting more independent productions at Cannes than their European peers.

 

“All of these women are out there and they have been in the scene for more than 10, 15 years now. Just because it is not mentioned in the news, just because you don’t look at us or have a microscope on us, doesn’t mean we are not out there,” Radwan said.

“And yes, there are challenges as it is with every female filmmaker in the world. It is not a problem that is just isolated here in the region. It is a global problem. Look at the numbers. We just said 8 percent in the US and 26 percent here in the Arab World. That is a lot. That is a huge comparison.”

Radwan added that there was “a growing appetite” to make films beyond the typical television game shows or interview programs, with Saudi women getting support from the Film Commission established in the Kingdom several years ago.

“They invited men and women filmmakers to participate rather than going outside of the country,” she said.

Danya Alhamrani and Rawan Radwan appeared on The Ray Hanania Radio Show on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit and Washington D.C. The radio program is rebroadcast in Chicago on Thursdays.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Kenya joins Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Kenya joins Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition
Updated 49 min 10 sec ago
SPA

Kenya joins Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Kenya joins Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition
  Coalition chief calls Nairobi's decision 'a positive step' to combat regional violence
Updated 49 min 10 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition on Thursday announced that Kenya had joined as a member state, increasing the number since its inception to 42.

Following the announcement, the Kenyan flag was flown at the headquarters of the coalition next to the other 41 flags, where the ceremony was held in the presence of Kenyan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Peter Nicholas Ojigo and a delegation from the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh.

IMCTC Secretary-General Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi said Kenya’s membership is a positive step by Nairobi, and expresses the importance of international participation in combating terrorism and extremist violence.

Al-Moghedi stressed that Kenya — with its various religious and cultural components and its strategic East African location — will play a big role as an IMCTC member, with its effective record combating terrorism.

IMCTC member states work to coordinate, unify and reinforce efforts to combat the financing and supporting of terrorism.

In December 2015, Saudi Arabia announced the formation of the coalition to form a unified pan-Islamic front against extremist violence.

The chiefs of staff from various Islamic countries met in Riyadh in March 2016 and affirmed their determination to fight terrorism jointly according to their capabilities within the IMCTC framework, as per its policies and procedures, without compromising the sovereignty of member states.

In 2017, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the first meeting of the coalition under the theme “Allied Against Terrorism.”

The meeting stressed that terrorism represents a continued and growing threat to local and global peace and stability, and voiced support for IMCTC members to coordinate efforts to wipe out terrorism ideologically, financially and militarily.

Al-Araby TV begins broadcasting from Qatar years after launch in London

Al-Araby TV begins broadcasting from Qatar years after launch in London
The move comes more than eight years after the pan-Arab news channel launched in the UK capital in 2015. (Twitter)
Updated 01 September 2022
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Al-Araby TV begins broadcasting from Qatar years after launch in London

Al-Araby TV begins broadcasting from Qatar years after launch in London
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Qatar-owned Al-Araby TV began broadcasting from its new headquarters in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday, after relocating its operations from London last September. 

The move comes more than eight years after the pan-Arab news channel launched in the UK capital in 2015.

The Arabic-language station, sister channel of The New Arab and Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, announced its relocation under the slogan “Al-Araby on Arab Ground.”

 

 

By moving to Lusail, Al-Araby TV claimed it will be closer to the Arab public and able to cover the Arab region from closer proximity. 

“Al-Araby follows developments, presents news and analyses the various dimensions and implications of the event,” a statement from Al-Araby read.

“The channel adopts integrity and objectivity as values abiding to the highest professional journalism standards and provides accurate and appealing content by holding onto the principles of freedom of expression and human rights.”

