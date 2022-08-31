G20 host Indonesia urges global climate cooperation, meeting ends without joint communique

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Wednesday urged global cooperation on climate change as it warned of a tipping point into “uncharted territory.”
But a meeting of environment officials from the Group of 20 major economies concluded without a joint communique.
The G20 climate meetings, attended by senior officials from the group’s member and invited countries, took place amid extreme weather events happening in different parts of the world, such as fires, floods, and heatwaves.
G20 host Indonesia had invited representatives from the African Union to join the talks for the first time, as Jakarta sought to hear “voices of all countries,” regardless of their wealth and size.
Indonesian Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar called for countries to work together to tackle climate change in her opening remarks to the Bali gathering, attended by senior representatives of India, Japan, and South Korea, and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, among others.
Bakar said: “(Climate change) would not only wipe out all the development progress that has been achieved over the past decades, particularly in emerging economies, but it would also propel us over an environmental tipping point into uncharted territory where no future will be sustainable.
“There is no one single country that is not adversely affected in one way or another, and we cannot solve those global environmental problems alone.”
During a press conference at the end of the meeting, she described the day’s discussions as having been “challenging,” due to “multiple perspectives and implications of each member country’s interest.”
Though a joint communique was expected early on, the climate talks concluded with only a chair’s summary.
Tata Mustasya, regional climate and energy campaign strategist at Greenpeace Southeast Asia, told Arab News that Wednesday’s G20 outcome was “concerning.”
He said: “G20 countries are most responsible for the climate crisis because they control over 80 percent of the global economy and produce 80 percent of global emissions.
“The outcome of the G20 climate meeting shows a concerning signal, that G20 will repeat the failure of other international forums to formulate commitments and concrete joint steps to stop climate change on time.”
Philippine overseas workers need stronger protection against sexual harassment, officials say
There are more than 1.7 million Filipinos working abroad, according to 2020 data
Philippine’s anti-sexual harassment law does not cover government employees assigned abroad
Updated 6 sec ago
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Philippine officials called for stronger measures to protect overseas Filipino workers against sexual harassment on Wednesday, as they highlighted an abuse case perpetrated by a Manila envoy.
There are over 1.7 million overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, according to 2020 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, nearly 60 percent of whom are women.
In 2021, OFWs contributed $28.8 billion to the Philippine economy, according to the country’s central bank. The government last December established a new agency, the Department of Migrant Workers, dedicated to their needs and protection.
Secretary Susan Ople, the department’s leader, said in a meeting on Wednesday that a sexual harassment case involving a Filipino migrant worker that took place 10 years ago was only resolved in July, and called for wider coverage of the country’s sexual harassment law.
“I hope the coverage of the anti-sexual harassment law will be expanded to include all government employees assigned to different countries — from ambassadors to drivers and local hires,” Ople said.
The 1995 law covers sexual harassment committed in various settings, including by an employer, teacher and coach in work, training or education environments. Those found guilty can be imprisoned for up to six months and face a maximum fine of 20,000 Philippine pesos ($356). The regulation, however, has yet to cover government employees assigned abroad.
“The law should not exempt Filipino personnel abroad,” Ople added.
The case from a decade ago, according to Ople, involved a Filipino migrant worker who was residing at a government shelter, when the former ambassador took her in to work for him in his residence. Ople had then been involved in the Blas Ople Policy Center, an NGO that provided legal assistance to the abused OFW.
“The domestic helper only finished (her) second year in high school and was taken to the shelter to serve as the ambassador’s maid, so clearly her position is very vulnerable,” she said.
Ople did not name either the ambassador nor the worker, but told the meeting attended by Philippine senators that the envoy, who had since retired, was only required to pay a fine after years-long legal proceedings.
Senator Robinhood Padilla also called for harsher penalties in light of the OFW sexual harassment case.
“For betraying their oaths to protect their fellow Filipinos, Philippine ambassadors and diplomatic personnel deserve harsher punishments for sexually harassing overseas Filipino workers in OFW shelters abroad,” he said.
“I hope we can give teeth to our laws on such cases.”
How a UN fund gives hope to crisis-impacted children from Ecuador to Afghanistan
Some 222 million young people in regions affected by wars and disasters lack uninterrupted access to quality education
A UN fund sees education as the best long-term solution to the problems facing Afghanistan and other fragile states
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify & Robert Edwards
NEW YORK CITY/BOGOTA: Conflict, forced displacement, climate-induced disasters, and the compounding effect of the coronavirus pandemic have left hundreds of millions of children and adolescents — particularly girls — without access to quality education worldwide.
Today, 222 million young people living in regions affected by wars and disasters — in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and South America — are without access to uninterrupted or quality education.
According to analysis from Education Cannot Wait, the UN global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, 78.2 million of these crisis-impacted children are out of school and 119.6 million are not achieving minimum-competency levels in reading and mathematics despite attending school.
Nowhere, perhaps, is the education emergency more obvious than in Afghanistan, where the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, combined with drought, the regime’s global isolation, and the country’s near-bankruptcy, has deprived millions of children of the right to decent schooling.
Following the US-led coalition’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August last year, the resurgent Taliban insisted they had changed their ways and would allow women and girls to continue studying, thereby breaking with the strict policy of gender segregation the group had implemented while in power from 1996 to 2001.
However, on the morning of March 23 this year, when more than 1 million girls showed up at schools throughout Afghanistan, expecting to resume classes for the first time since the Taliban seized power, they were turned away from the gates.
Speaking at the launch of the fund’s 2021 annual report in New York City, ECW Director Yasmine Sherif told Arab News: “When we went to Kabul and spoke with the minister of education, there was a clear agreement that children and youth and young girls up to the age of 18 deserve to go to school. So, their starting point was, ‘yes, we need to develop a plan and a system.’
“It looked as if we were moving toward that. And then suddenly there was a decision in March to ban (secondary school girls from returning to the classroom), which took us all by surprise.”
Since its launch in 2017, the ECW has worked with governments, donors, UN agencies, civil society groups, the private sector, and communities to provide almost 7 million young people with quality education in some of the world’s most challenging humanitarian crises, with girls representing around half of its beneficiaries.
In 2021 alone, the agency reached 3.7 million children and adolescents, and an additional 11.8 million with its COVID-19 interventions. Its investments have been made possible through $1.1 billion in contributions to the ECW trust fund.
In August, the ECW published its annual results report for 2021 and its new strategic plan for 2023 to 2026 ahead of its high-level financing conference, due to take place in Geneva in February.
The fund views education as a life-saving and sustainable response to humanitarian crises, from the war in Yemen to the stabilization phase in Colombia. However, it is in countries such as Afghanistan, where years of progress in girls’ education are being actively rolled back, that action is needed most.
The Taliban’s about-face on secondary education for girls, which reportedly happened after a secret meeting of the group’s leadership in Kandahar, suggests that the ultraconservative wing still retains control over the regime’s ideological trajectory.
Primary school-aged girls in Afghanistan are permitted to receive schooling up until the sixth grade. Women are also allowed to attend university, albeit under rigorous gender segregation rules and only if they abide by a strictly enforced dress code.
The Taliban leadership has sought to justify its ban on secondary education for Afghan girls on the grounds of religious principle — a view that many Islamic scholars and civil society groups dispute.
Sherif said: “From what I have seen, speaking to them informally, there are those who want to resume education for secondary girls and there are those who do not.
“You have those who are educated, who are aware, who feel that sense of humanity that sort of binds every religion, doesn’t matter what religion. Humanity comes with any religion, whether it’s Islam or any other world religion. They understand from their heart that, ‘of course my daughter should go to school.’
“And then there are those who may not even understand their own religion.”
On the situation in the context of Afghanistan, Sherif added: “It depends on who interprets. It’s an interpretation issue. Sometimes it has to do with lack of education. It has to do with a lack of tolerance. It may have to do with many different reasons. There’s an internal struggle there. That’s not politics, that’s human behavior. That’s an internal struggle.
“So that’s what we got there, and we know that there are some really principled and strong people there who really want to see girls return to secondary school, who almost cry when you speak with them, and then there are those who are less emotive about it and may not feel that same desire.”
Although many Afghans were dismayed when the Taliban blocked secondary school-age girls returning to the classroom, those familiar with the puritanical rules and erratic policies of the group during its previous rule were not at all surprised.
Creeping ultraconservatism is evident in new rules that ban women without a hijab or male chaperone from traveling long distances, and the dismissal of women from jobs and positions of influence.
Sherif said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation could play an important role in the humanitarian response in Afghanistan that may offer an antidote to the Taliban’s uncompromising views on girls’ education.
“The OIC’s role is to work across the Islamic world and find commonalities and common interests. And it can play an instrumental role, especially when the de-facto authorities define themselves on a religious basis, Islamic emirate, the organization then naturally would be a useful partner,” she said.
The OIC is the second-largest intergovernmental organization after the UN, with 57 member states across four continents offering a collective voice for the Muslim world.
“There is no Muslim country today in the world where secondary girls do not go to school except Afghanistan. Secondary girls go to school in every Muslim country. They are holding leadership positions; they are going to universities. Women in the Muslim world play instrumental intellectual, scientific roles.
“And there are over 1 billion Muslims around the globe. It’s important that their voice is heard and that their perspectives are shared with the de-facto authorities in Afghanistan. It should be fair to listen to the OIC. They have a lot to share,” Sherif added.
In its effort to isolate the Taliban and force them to change their ways, the international community has prevented the regime from accessing billions of dollars in desperately needed aid, loans, and frozen assets held by the US, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Sherif said: “It is very important that we do not abandon Afghanistan, which is on an absolutely terrifying brink of humanitarian catastrophe.
“Actually, they are in a catastrophe already. When you are so poor that you have to sell your child to feed your family. When drug addiction has increased. When they don’t even have money to go to the hospital. They have to die or let their children die or sell their children.”
She noted that instead of abandoning the people of Afghanistan, multilateral and bilateral donors ought to target foreign aid in such a way that it bypasses the Taliban regime and delivers assistance at the point of need.
“The humanitarian imperative is not to be politically aligned or have anything to do with national budgets or provide resources to the government. It’s about delivering humanitarian assistance and that is the position of the UN civil society.
“The UN is there and delivering. It goes directly to the vulnerable population,” Sherif said.
In an impassioned plea to international donors, she added: “We need to hold the flag for Afghanistan’s people, the mothers, the fathers, the children, and the girls, and the right to basics, and they are now on the brink of starvation. Don’t turn your back on Afghanistan.”
In Pakistan, fears of waterborne diseases as floods recede
Doctors are now treating people suffering from diarrhea, skin infections and other waterborne ailments in the country’s flood-hit areas
Pakistani government forced to deploy additional medical teams, dispatch medicine and provide clean drinking water to survivors
Updated 31 August 2022
AP
ISLAMABAD: Officials in Pakistan raised concern Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country.
Some doctors said initially they were seeing mostly patients traumatized by the flooding, but are now treating people suffering from diarrhea, skin infections and other waterborne ailments in the country’s flood-hit areas.
The development has forced the government to deploy additional medical teams, dispatch medicine and provide clean drinking water to survivors, many of whom are living in tents and makeshift homes.
The warning came a day after record-breaking floods prompted the United Nations to formally issue an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to the impoverished Islamic nation, where about a million homes have been damaged or destroyed.
Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, health minister in the country’s worst-affected province of Sindh, said officials have set up 4,210 medical camps in the province’s flood-hit areas to treat victims now suffering from skin and waterborne diseases, which are common during floods.
The World Health Organization began aiding Pakistani authorities in their efforts to treat people injured in the rains and flooding. The agency said in a statement it was working to increase surveillance for acute diarrhea, cholera and other communicable diseases to avoid their spreading further, and is also providing medicine and medical supplies to health facilities.
“WHO is working with health authorities to respond quickly and effectively on the ground,” said Dr. Palitha Mahipala, the WHO representative in Pakistan. “Our key priorities now are to ensure rapid access to essential health services to the flood-affected population, (to) strengthen and expand disease surveillance, outbreak prevention and control, and ensure robust health cluster coordination.”
Authorities said waterborne diseases among flood victims are now common across the country.
“Initially we received injured people, but now diarrhea is common,” said Farhad Khan, a physician in charge of a medical camp set up in the northwestern town of Charsadda. It is one of the worst flood-hit districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, where floods killed 257 people since mid-June.
Pakistani authorities backed by the military, rescuers and volunteers, have struggled to evacuate marooned people to safer places. On Wednesday, military helicopters continued evacuating flood victims and delivering food to remote regions, according to a statement released by the military. It said it has deployed at least 6,500 troops to assist in rescue and relief operations.
Rescuers were also using boats to evacuate stranded people in southern Sindh province and in remote villages in eastern Punjab province. Floods in the past 24 hours damaged about 70,000 more homes in the country’s northwest and southern Sindh province, according to National Disaster Management Authority.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a visit to the flood-hit Swat Valley promised the rehabilitation of every person displaced by the flood. In his televised comments, Shahbaz thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for responding to Pakistan’s request and issuing an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to help flood victims. Guterres on Tuesday urged the world: “Let’s stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change.”
Sharif’s visit comes days after a raging Swat River destroyed the iconic New Honeymoon Hotel in the northwestern tourist resort of Kalam. There were no casualties as tourists and staff left the hotel following government evacuation instructions, and residents in Kalam said many streets there were still flooded.
Pakistan says it has received aid from some countries and others were dispatching aid, too. According to initial government estimates, the devastation caused $10 billion in damage to the economy.
Kamran Bangash, a government spokesman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said with evacuations wrapping up, officials are now focused on providing food and clean drinking water to flood victims.
“We fear the outbreak of the waterborne disease in flood-hit areas,” he told The Associated Press. He said hundreds of people have contracted such illnesses in various parts of the province.
“In recent weeks floodwater badly affected hundreds of thousands of people. We don’t want them to again suffer; this time due to non-availability of clean water and it can be avoided,” Bangash said.
Although the rains stopped three days ago, large swaths of the country remain under water, and the main rivers, the Indus and the Swat, are still swollen. The National Disaster Management Authority has warned emergency services to be on maximum alert, saying flood waters over the next 24 hours could cause further damage.
Secret files ‘likely concealed’ at Trump home to block probe: Justice Dept
In a striking image sure to reverberate around Washington, the court filing included a photograph of color-coded documents spread out over a carpet, marked ‘SECRET’ and ‘TOP SECRET’
Trump, who is weighing another White House run in 2024, has accused the Justice Department under Democratic President Joe Biden of conducting a ‘witch hunt’
Updated 31 August 2022
AFP
WASHINGTON: Top secret documents found at Donald Trump’s Florida home were “likely concealed” to obstruct an FBI probe into the former president’s potential mishandling of classified materials, the Department of Justice said in an explosive new court filing.
The filing released late Tuesday provides the most detailed account yet of the motivation for the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — which was triggered by a review of highly classified records that he had previously surrendered to authorities.
It appeared to clarify that prosecutors are seeking to determine whether Trump or anyone in his immediate orbit took criminal action to prevent federal agents from retrieving classified documents from the former president’s possession.
Before the raid, the FBI uncovered “multiple sources of evidence” showing that “classified documents” remained at Mar-a-Lago, the filing says.
“The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed... and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” the filing adds.
When agents conducted their court-ordered search on August 8, they found material so sensitive that “even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents,” the filing says.
In a striking image sure to reverberate around Washington, the filing included a photograph of color-coded documents spread out over a carpet, marked “SECRET” and “TOP SECRET.”
Trump fired back at the photo’s release in a post on his Truth Social network.
“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote.
“Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified.”
Trump, who is weighing another White House run in 2024, has accused the Justice Department under Democratic President Joe Biden of conducting a “witch hunt” and said the judge “should never have allowed the break-in of my home.”
Trump has taken legal action to seek the appointment of an independent party, or special master,” to screen files seized in the raid for materials protected by personal privilege.
The government’s filing argues that such an appointment, which would potentially block investigators’ access to the documents, is “unnecessary and would significantly harm important governmental interests, including national security interests.”
The Justice Department said it provided the detailed background on the build-up to the raid “to correct the incomplete and inaccurate narrative set forth in (Trump’s) filings.”
The department opened its investigation after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) received 15 boxes of records in January 2022 that had been improperly removed from the White House and taken to Mar-a-Lago.
According to the affidavit used to justify the raid, sensitive National Defense Information was among the “highly classified” records recovered including 67 documents marked as confidential, 92 as secret and 25 as top secret.
According to the Department of Justice’s new filing, “the former president delayed the FBI’s access to the fifteen boxes” once they had been surrendered to NARA.
The subsequent search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, personally approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, authorized the FBI to search the “45 office” — a reference to the 45th US president’s private office at Mar-a-Lago — and storage rooms.
It said the probe was related to “willful retention of national defense information,” an offense that falls under the Espionage Act, and potential “obstruction of a federal investigation.”
In addition to investigations in New York into his business practices, Trump faces legal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the results of the November 2020 election, and for the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
Trump was impeached for a historic second time by the House of Representatives after the Capitol riot — he was charged with inciting an insurrection — but was acquitted by the Senate.
Egypt’s President El-Sisi, holds talks with Italian energy giant chief, Claudio Descalzi
Updated 31 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy company Eni, and a number of its officials, in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Tarek El-Molla, minister of petroleum and mineral resources.
During the meeting, they reviewed Eni’s current and future activities in Egypt in the fields of oil and gas exploration and production, and cooperation on renewable energy projects.
The primary topics discussed, according to an Eni statement, were liquefied natural gas exports and natural gas production, areas in which Egypt has become increasingly important in the Mediterranean since the company’s discovery of the Zohr gas field.
The two sides discussed Egypt’s ambition to become a regional gas hub and capitalize on existing LNG installations.
According to the Eni statement, the company “produces about 60% of total gas in the country.”