You are here

  • Home
  • Ricardo Soares pays heavy price for lack of immediate success at Al-Ahly

Ricardo Soares pays heavy price for lack of immediate success at Al-Ahly

Ricardo Soares pays heavy price for lack of immediate success at Al-Ahly
Ricardo Soares was appointed in June and knew as the season came to an end, that his job was under threat. (www.alahlyegypt.com)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2fjx9

Updated 02 September 2022
John Duerden

Ricardo Soares pays heavy price for lack of immediate success at Al-Ahly

Ricardo Soares pays heavy price for lack of immediate success at Al-Ahly
  • Portuguese coach’s 2-month tenure, with 7 wins from 14 matches, failed to stop bitter rival Zamalek taking Egyptian league title
Updated 02 September 2022
John Duerden

Football is cruel at times. On Monday, just prior to the final game of the Egyptian Premier League season, Ricardo Soares was asked whether it would be his last as head coach of Al-Ahly.

“Why would it be? It’s the last game of this season,” he said. “But now we prepare for the next.”

On Wednesday the Portuguese tactician was fired. He had been in the job for just two months.

“The club would like to thank Soares and his assistants for their service and we wish them all the best in the future,” Al-Ahly said in a statement. And that was that.

Soares was appointed in June and knew as the season came to an end, that his job was under threat. “I am proud of the time I spent with Al-Ahly so far, I accepted playing youth-team players and I know that the club doesn’t tolerate disappointing results.”

It is certainly true that the most successful club in Egypt and Africa has a low threshold for what it considers to be disappointing results. Pitso Mosimane knows all about that. He was appointed in September 2020 and delivered two African Champions League titles, to take the club’s tally to 10. He also made the final in May though the Red Giants lost to Morocco’s Wydad AC. Even with such success, the South African had to deal with plenty of criticism from former players.

Such continental commitments made it hard for Al-Ahly to challenge at home. In 2021, they finished four points behind bitter rivals Zamalek and by the time Mosimane left in May, Al-Ahly were in third with Zamalek again leading and Pyramids in second. Bringing in Soares was a last-ditch attempt to get back into the top two.

Under Soares, the 10-time African champions won just seven of their 14 league games, not terrible but not good enough for a team such as Al-Ahly as they finished third, seven points behind Zamalek. It was the first time in 30 years that the team had not ended the season in the top two.

That Al-Ahly had been busy in Africa and the FIFA Club World Cup earlier that year, and could have been feeling the effects of a long season, had not spared Mosimane from criticism and was certainly not something that would help Soares.

There were plenty of excuses: Injuries to players such as Mohamed Sherif, Amr Solaya, Akram Tewfik and Hussein Al-Shehat. Others were obviously tired and Soares used a number of young players as the games came thick and fast which didn’t help results. It was not only club commitments but Al-Ahly supply several players to the national team that made the final of the African Cup of Nations in January and February, and World Cup qualification in March.

An early loss to title rivals Pyramids was a major setback and Soares never really recovered. It was a difficult situation for a man who had never worked outside Portugal before. In early August, there were signs of frustration after a 0-0 draw with Pharco.

“I wanted to rest Ali Maaloul and Hossam Hassan but I had to start them, Mahmoud Wahid didn’t feel fit to start and Hossam is our only fit striker,” Soares said. “Losing points affects the players’ confidence, and injuries are never good for us. I am here to defend the players, we play in difficult circumstances.”

As well as fatigue and injuries, there were complaints about decisions from officials. “(S)tandards must be set for refereeing controversies,” the 47-year-old added. “Last game, the Contractors player was inside the box before the penalty kick was taken and the referee didn’t intervene. Today the referee ruled out our goal after a long VAR check, while last game it only took VAR 20 seconds to decide that our goal was offside.”

The pressure continued. After a victory over ENPPI on Aug. 24, Soares refused to answer questions in the press conference. “I apologize for not wanting to answer any questions at the moment,” Soares said. “We played a game every three days and almost every senior player is not here because of many injuries. I don’t want to make excuses, but in normal circumstances, Al-Ahly can win everything next season.”

But they were seen as excuses.

“I believe (the) Al-Ahly board explained the situation to Soares before he came to Egypt, that’s why he’s responsible for the results,” club legend Ahmed Belal said in early August. “Both the coach and the players are responsible for the recent setbacks, excuses are not accepted.”

By that time, there were already rumors of who would replace Soares once the season ended. Carlos Queiroz had left the Egyptian national team just months before and was available. He knew some of the players and had, unlike Soares, vast international experience. Vahid Halilhodzic had been fired by Morocco in August and was also linked.

Such hard-bitten coaches may be necessary. Coaching Al-Ahly means challenging for league and African titles but as well as the chance for glory, it also comes with a lot of pressure, stress and criticism. Ricardo Soares knows that after just two months in the job, and soon it will be somebody else in one of the hottest seats in world football.

Topics: football Al-Ahly Egypt Ricardo Soares

Related

Zamalek overcome Al-Ahly 2-1 to win Egypt Cup for 28th time
Sport
Zamalek overcome Al-Ahly 2-1 to win Egypt Cup for 28th time
Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final
Sport
Critical test for Al-Ahly and Zamalek in dramatic Egypt Cup final

Ons Jabeur eyes No. 1 ranking, joy at WTA coming to Tunisia

Ons Jabeur eyes No. 1 ranking, joy at WTA coming to Tunisia
Updated 02 September 2022
Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur eyes No. 1 ranking, joy at WTA coming to Tunisia

Ons Jabeur eyes No. 1 ranking, joy at WTA coming to Tunisia
  • In her second exclusive column for Arab News, the world No. 5 talks about the excitement of playing at home, progress at the US Open and the sisterhood between players
Updated 02 September 2022
Ons Jabeur

It was recently announced that a WTA tournament will be staged this October in Monastir, Tunisia, and I couldn’t be happier.

It’s a lot of pressure but it’s a good kind of pressure, the kind that helps you perform well in front of your home crowd. It’s great to see that we are evolving and are staging bigger tournaments in Tunisia. I’m glad the Tunisian tennis federation and my country have taken this big step. It’s also nice to see more and more tournaments staged in Africa, in general. Hopefully it’s going to be a great one. I cannot wait to invite every player to come and play and hopefully they will have a great first impression of Tunisia.

The tournament will take place in the same town that is home to the very first club I ever practiced at. It’s going to be in a hotel and they’re building a big center court with several outside courts. I do my preseason training block there every year and it’s a great place. Hopefully I’ll have a home court advantage. The crowd will be there to support me for sure.

It’s also great they are giving more importance to women’s sport. I think in Tunisia specifically, when a Tunisian woman or a man does something good, the people automatically get interested in that sport. So since they have me in tennis, they’re following tennis more and more. I know some Tunisians who have told me they previously followed Nadal and Federer and now don’t even know what the guys are doing, so now they’re just following me and following women’s tennis. This is a great thing. Hopefully people will discover more and more about women’s tennis because there really are some amazing players on the WTA tour.

I saw what Andrea Petkovic said about the WTA being a very competitive environment but that it also felt like a sisterhood. I think before it was tougher to feel the sisterhood part. Some players tend to forget they are human beings. But now I feel like that has changed. With time, I have come to feel very close to a lot of players.

I am someone who loves to put the human being before the player, so it’s nice to talk to my peers on tour about so many things. I even offer them help from time to time. I don’t see it as: “Okay, if I’m going to help you, you’re going to beat me later.” Or anything like that. It is a family to me, the WTA, and I think there is more and more humanity on tour right now, which is really great. And I hope we can continue evolving in that way, because I feel as women, we should stick together.

It’s the opposite of what some outsiders think it is; like we’re fighting in the locker room or something. No way! We are actually nice to each other and are very supportive of each other. Sometimes a player would come to me and say: “You deserve to be on a big court, why did they schedule you on that court? You deserve better.” Which is really unbelievable to come from another player, but it’s true. We care about each other.

New York has been fun so far and I’m happy to have gotten through my first two matches at the US Open. I got to meet lots of people including Seal, the British singer. It’s the second time that I have met him; the first time was in Indian Wells.

I saw him the other day in the players’ area and he was like: “Nice to see you again.” I know he’s a huge tennis fan and he said: “I was supporting you at Wimbledon, my heart was with you.” It’s nice to have that kind of support, and you could see he is very passionate about my game; he calls it the “sneaky game,” because he knows I hit a lot of drop shots and slices. He said I was representing all of Africa, that I’m being a great example and he loves it every time I send that powerful message. It’s very nice of him really.

It’s important to me to use my platform to speak about things I believe in. But I also have to be very careful because some people can misunderstand my views. I think if you decide to stand up for what you believe in, you have to accept that there will be a lot of people that can criticize you for that, which is very powerful to understand at that stage. I love what Coco Gauff is doing, I love what so many players are doing with their platform. Definitely I want to get more involved and speak up about so many things and help my country more.

On the court, one of my goals is to become world No. 1. It’s a process and it will take time. The process has already started though and I feel if everything goes well, hopefully by next year I can really achieve that goal. Still, for me, the ranking is not as important as my game. I need to improve my game to really deserve that spot, to really handle the pressure of being No. 1 and keep going. I feel like Iga Swiatek is doing a great job at handling that top position and she deserves to be there, for now (laughs). She pushes me to do better, I definitely push her to do better, and all of us are trying to inspire each other and hopefully the entire top 10 field will be even stronger than before.

  • Tunisia’s world No. 5 Ons Jabeur was talking to Reem Abulleil in New York ahead of her third round clash with American Shelby Rogers scheduled for Friday
Topics: Ons Jabeur tennis sport

Related

Special Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur ‘happy to be back’ in Big Apple ahead of US Open
Sport
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur ‘happy to be back’ in Big Apple ahead of US Open
Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur reach San Jose WTA quarter-finals
Sport
Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur reach San Jose WTA quarter-finals

Serena in doubles loss at US Open as Azarenka wins grudge match

Serena in doubles loss at US Open as Azarenka wins grudge match
Updated 02 September 2022
AFP

Serena in doubles loss at US Open as Azarenka wins grudge match

Serena in doubles loss at US Open as Azarenka wins grudge match
  • Serena and her 42-year-old sister went down fighting, clawing back from 1-4 down in the second set before the Czech pair steadied the ship
  • Azarenka triumphed against Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3 in a match dominated by bitter exchanges over the conflict in Ukraine
Updated 02 September 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Serena Williams closed one chapter on her epic Grand Slam story at the US Open on Thursday while Victoria Azarenka triumphed in a politically-charged grudge match.

For the first time since 2018, Serena and sister Venus revived the partnership which has brought them 14 doubles titles at the majors.

However, their hopes of collecting a third crown in New York were dashed in a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 defeat to Czech pairing Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

The loss leaves 40-year-old Serena free to focus on what is widely expected to be the final singles campaign of her landmark 27-year career before retirement.

On Friday, the 23-time Slam singles winner will face Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the fourth round.

Serena and her 42-year-old sister went down fighting, clawing back from 1-4 down in the second set before the Czech pair steadied the ship.

“Im still in shock that we won because this is the first time we played together,” said Hradecka.

“I’m so sorry for you that we beat them but we are so happy that we did it.”

Meanwhile, Azarenka triumphed against Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3 in a match dominated by bitter exchanges over the conflict in Ukraine.

Last week, Belarusian star Azarenka was axed from an exhibition event aimed at raising money for the war-ravaged country.

Ukraine’s Kostyuk had refused to take part in protest at the presence of Azarenka who she has criticized for a perceived failure to condemn the invasion of her home country.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia and has allowed Moscow to use its territory to launch attacks into Ukraine.

The tension between the two was evident at the end of their tie on Court 17 with Kostyuk offering just a touch of racquets instead of the customary post-match handshake.

“How did it make me feel? It’s not the most important thing in the world right now,” said Azarenka.

Kostyuk, the 20-year-old world number 65, said a handshake would not have been appropriate.

“I genuinely wanted to warn her that I’m not going to shake her hand,” she said.

“She never came up to me personally to tell me her opinion, what she thinks (about the war).”

Away from the controversy, world No. 1 and French Open champion Iga Swiatek cruised into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 win over 2017 champion Sloane Stephens.

Paula Badosa, the fourth seed and potential semifinal opponent of Swiatek, suffered another miserable return to the city of her birth.

The Spaniard’s failure to get beyond the second round will stretch for another year after losing 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-2 to Petra Martic of Croatia.

Sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka, a semifinalist in 2021, came back from 1-5 down in the second set and saved two match points to defeat Kaia Kanepi, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4.

China will have four women in the last 32 for the first time at a Slam after Zheng Qinwen defeated Anastasia Potapova and Yuan Yue got the better of Irina-Camelia Begu.

Zhang Shuai and Wang Xiyu had already booked their spots in the next stage.

Topics: Serena Williams Victoria Azarenka US Open Venus Williams

Related

Serena Williams into US Open third round
Sport
Serena Williams into US Open third round
Raducanu’s US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet
Sport
Raducanu’s US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

Chinese rookie Yin among 3 tied for LPGA Tour lead in Ohio

Chinese rookie Yin among 3 tied for LPGA Tour lead in Ohio
Updated 02 September 2022
AP

Chinese rookie Yin among 3 tied for LPGA Tour lead in Ohio

Chinese rookie Yin among 3 tied for LPGA Tour lead in Ohio
  • Hye-Jin Choi, who like Yin earned her LPGA Tour card last year for the first time, and Carlota Ciganda of Spain also had 65 at Highland Meadow
Updated 02 September 2022
AP

SYLVANIA, Ohio: Chinese rookie Ruoning Yin turned her irritation over a bogey into six birdies over his last 10 holes Thursday for a 6-under 65 and a three-way tie for the lead in the Dana Open.

Hye-Jin Choi, who like Yin earned her LPGA Tour card last year for the first time, and Carlota Ciganda of Spain also had 65 at Highland Meadow.

The large group at 66 included Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Leona Maguire of Ireland.

The 19-year-old Yin has been coping with a wrist injury and missed four straight cuts on the LPGA Tour. Her last appearance was in mid-July, though she played two Epson Tour events.

Her one goal was to play bogey-free, and that ended on the par-3 eighth hole.

“I was so mad after that,” she said. “I just tried to make some birdies.”

Choi did most of her work early in the round and was poised to take the lead until the South Korean had to settle for pars on the back-to-back par 5s at Highland Meadow. Ciganda played in the morning and finished her round with a two-putt birdie on the 18th.

Maguire returned to an area that brought good memories. She played some of her best golf at Inverness last summer in leading Europe to victory in the Solheim. Her return to the Toledo area included a new set of irons.

“It’s not like me to change,” said Maguire, who switched the Ping 230s. “I’ve been home for a couple weeks, did some testing while I was home. ... They felt good in practice, so figured it was as good a time as any to give them a test go.”

Ko is a two-time winner who has reason to feel she should have three. She had the tournament won two years ago when she gave away a late lead and then chunked a chip that rolled back into the bunker on the 18th, leading to bogey and a runner-up finish.

Still, the Kiwi star has nothing but positive vibes at Highland Meadows.

“It’s always nice to come back to a place that you’ve played well at. I’ve had good finishes outside of winning, so it’s nice to kind of draw back on those memories,” she said.

Her two wins were in 2014 and 2016.

“But at the same time, my game has changed a lot I think over the last few years, so I feel like I’m playing some holes a lot differently,” Ko said. “So just trying to play the best golf I can with how I’m playing right now. ”

US Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee, who leads the Race to the CME Globe, was in the group at 67. Defending champion Nasa Hataoka opened with a 69.

Paula Creamer played her first LPGA Tour event as a mom. In her first competition in more than a year, Creamer opened with a birdie. That was the lone highlight as she posted a 40 on the back nine on her way to a 77.

Another new mom, Azahara Munoz of Spain, opened with a 72. Munoz also has been coping with an autoimmune thyroid issue that she believes is now under control.

Among the three dozen players who shot in the 60s was Lucy Li, who opened with a 68. Li, best known for playing the US Women’s Open when she was 11, already has an LPGA card locked up for next year through the Epson Tour.

Gianna Clemente had a 73. The 14-year-old Ohio native was a Monday qualifier in Canada last week, and she made it through Monday qualifying against for the Dana Open.

Topics: LPGA Tour Ruoning Yin Dana Open

Related

Kupcho wins Meijer LPGA Classic in playoff
Sport
Kupcho wins Meijer LPGA Classic in playoff
Minjee Lee takes 3-shot lead in LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup
Sport
Minjee Lee takes 3-shot lead in LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup

Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe

Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe
Updated 02 September 2022
AFP

Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe

Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe
  • While the Premier League’s net spend topped €1.3 billion, clubs in Italy, Germany and France have all made a combined profit from transfers
Updated 02 September 2022
AFP

PARIS: Beyond the lavish spending of the Premier League, there were few big-money deals and Paris Saint-Germain’s attempts to offload unwanted members of their squad animated the final day of the transfer window in Europe on Thursday.

Clubs on the continent have once again been far more frugal than their English counterparts over the summer, and instances of continental giants splashing huge sums in the final hours before the window closes are rare, in contrast to the spending habits of the Premier League.

According to specialist site Transfermarkt, gross spending by teams in England’s top flight had passed &euro;2.2 billion (£1.9 billion, $2.2 billion) by the time the transfer window there closed.

The difference compared to Europe’s other leading leagues is striking.

While the Premier League’s net spend topped &euro;1.3 billion, clubs in Italy, Germany and France have all made a combined profit from transfers. Spain’s net spend sat at almost &euro;65 million euros.

Few clubs in Europe can compete with the economic might of the Premier League, and few clubs on the continent can match PSG’s spending power.

The Qatar-owned club committed huge sums even before the window opened to persuade Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract rather than move to Real Madrid.

They have since spent over &euro;100 million in fees on new signings, including Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli, not to mention making Nuno Mendes’s loan from Sporting Lisbon permanent and signing Reims striker Hugo Ekitike on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season for a reported 36 million euros.

Just before the deadline on Thursday they added Spanish international midfielder Carlos Soler from Valencia, with the fee reaching &euro;20 million with bonuses, according to reports in Spain.

“It’s a new adventure in my career. I feel very proud and I’m looking forward to starting work with my teammates, to meeting them, and giving everything for this shirt,” Soler told PSG’s official website.

However, PSG’s attempts to sign Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan fell through.

Instead the Ligue 1 side were busy offloading several outcasts, with Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye returning to former club Everton while Julian Draxler (Benfica), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig) and Layvin Kurzawa (Fulham) all departed on loan.

All were once big-money buys but PSG needed to reduce their wage bill to try to respect UEFA’s financial sustainability regulations, even if these are less stringent than the old Financial Fair Play rules.

Spain’s giants are rarely major actors on transfer deadline day and Barcelona were busier moving squad players on after a summer dominated by big spending.

The Catalans spent around &euro;150 million on transfer fees to sign Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Raphinha (Leeds United) and Jules Kounde (Sevilla), and also recruited free agents Franck Kessie from AC Milan and Andreas Christensen from Chelsea.

But, crippled by enormous debts and restrained by La Liga’s financial controls, they were then forced to sell off assets — including 25 percent of their domestic television rights for quarter of a century — to raise funds just to be allowed to register their new signings.

On Thursday they appeared set to sell Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea, while out-of-favor forward Martin Braithwaite’s contract was terminated and full-back Sergino Dest was loaned to AC Milan.

Hector Bellerin did however return to Barcelona, his hometown club, after Arsenal agreed to terminate the Spanish right-back’s contract.

Madrid, who committed 100 million euros to sign France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco in June, have stayed quiet since selling Casemiro to Manchester United for £60 million in August.

The window closed earlier Thursday in Italy and Germany with few notable moves on deadline day.

Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria was in talks to join Chelsea on loan, following the rush to the Premier League.

Bayern Munich have unsurprisingly been Germany’s biggest spenders, notably adding Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for 67 million euros, although they also sold Lewandowski to Barcelona among others.

Having already sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund allowed Manuel Akanji to make the same move for a reported &euro;17.5 million euros on deadline day.

Topics: PSG Europe Ligue 1 Julian Draxler

Related

PSG’s Wijnaldum pens loan deal with Roma
Sport
PSG’s Wijnaldum pens loan deal with Roma
Hurting Draxler hopes ‘egos’ can fire PSG in Europe
Sport
Hurting Draxler hopes ‘egos’ can fire PSG in Europe

Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare

Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare
Updated 02 September 2022
AFP

Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare

Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare
  • His slip came a day after Evenepoel lost teammate Julian Alaphilippe to a fall, with team boss Patrick Lefevere saying the Frenchman may now miss the world championships
  • COVID-19 clampdown was imposed on the Vuelta, with just 147 riders finishing Thursday from the original 184
Updated 02 September 2022
AFP

PENAS BLANCAS, Spain: Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers won stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday after attacking from a small group of riders on a long-range escape.

Race leader Remco Evenepoel was forced wide by a motorbike at a corner 45km from home, causing him to suffer a painful fall.

“I’m okay, it’s nothing serious, I’ve been through far worse before,” said Evenepoel, who missed a year after falling into a ravine during the Tour of Lombardy in August 2020.

His slip came a day after Evenepoel lost teammate Julian Alaphilippe to a fall, with team boss Patrick Lefevere saying the Frenchman may now miss the world championships.

“He’ll be back on a bike in two weeks, which might be a bit too fine a margin for the worlds,” said Lefevere, with the championships to start in Wollongong, Australia on Sept. 18.

But the 22-year-old Belgian Evenepoel picked himself up and eventually led a group containing the top five in the overall standings to the summit finish near the Costa del Sol.

That maintained his 2min 41sec advantage over defending champion Primoz Roglic.

Three Spaniards round out the top five, with Enric Mas of Movistar at 3min 03sec, local man Carlos Rodriguez at 4min 06sec and Juan Ayuso at 4min 53sec.

The stage covered 192.7km from the coast near Almunecar, where Rodriguez grew up.

Australian Jay Vine leads the mountain points standings and wore a polka dot shirt and socks on Thursday and even had a polka dot trim on his shorts and helmet.

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen leads the sprint points race and will have a chance to rack up points on Friday during a flat run from Ronda to Montilla.

A COVID-19 clampdown was imposed on the Vuelta, with just 147 riders finishing Thursday from the original 184.

Riders will now be afforded better protection from contact with fans and the media.

Only 135 riders finished this year’s Tour de France, with 17 Covid cases of the 41 riders who failed to complete the course.

Roglic’s team Jumbo introduced state-of-the-art COVID air filters in their bedrooms, while nearly all teams banned handshakes, high-fives and selfies.

Topics: Vuelta a Espana Richard Carapaz Ineos Grenadiers Remco Evenepoel

Related

Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes latest Vuelta casualty
Sport
Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes latest Vuelta casualty
Evenepoel dominates time trial to stretch Vuelta lead
Sport
Evenepoel dominates time trial to stretch Vuelta lead

Latest updates

SRC refinancing assets hit $5.3bn amid Alinma Bank portfolio acquisition 
SRC refinancing assets hit $5.3bn amid Alinma Bank portfolio acquisition 
Extremists could exploit slavery laws to escape justice: UK terror expert
Extremists could exploit slavery laws to escape justice: UK terror expert
War turned Syria’s regime into a ‘narco-state’ smuggling drugs to Gulf, says expert
War turned Syria’s regime into a ‘narco-state’ smuggling drugs to Gulf, says expert
SABIC, BASF and Linde kick off work on the world's first electrically powered steam cracker
SABIC, BASF and Linde kick off work on the world's first electrically powered steam cracker
Israel attack damages Syrian airport runway
Israel attack damages Syrian airport runway

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.