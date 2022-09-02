You are here

Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights as pilots strike over pay

Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights as pilots strike over pay
(AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights as pilots strike over pay

Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights as pilots strike over pay
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 : Pilots at Lufthansa went on strike on Friday, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights, stranding holidaymakers. The airline said it had canceled about 800 flights at its main bases in Frankfurt and Munich on Friday, affecting 130,000 passengers, and said it was working flat out to minimize the impact of the strike.

Labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) had called on more than 5,000 Lufthansa pilots to stage a 24-hour walkout, saying the latest round of wage talks had failed.

Strikes and staff shortages have already forced several airlines, including Lufthansa, to cancel thousands of flights this summer, leading to long queues at major airports, frustrating people keen to start traveling again after COVID-19 lockdowns.

Passenger Liane Dickson was due to fly to Amsterdam from Johannesburg via Frankfurt, but the second leg of her flight was canceled before she left South Africa.

“It is now 16 hours later and we have no email to say why it happened, what should we do next,” she said at Frankfurt airport.

“At Johannesburg airport yesterday it was chaos because people didn’t know whether they should check in their luggage to Amsterdam or to Frankfurt.”

The VC union is demanding a 5.5 percent pay rise this year and automatic inflation compensation thereafter as well as better terms for entry-level pilots.

Lufthansa has said VC’s demands would raise its staff costs by 40 percent or around 900 million euros ($899 million) over the next two years.

The airline has offered a total of 900 euros ($901.35) more in basic pay per month in two stages over an 18-month period, which it said would result in more than 18 percent higher pay for entry-level jobs and 5 percent more for senior positions.

VC’s demands also come against the backdrop of soaring energy and food prices, with German inflation rising to its highest level in almost 50 years in August.

“I don’t think this (strike) is appropriate. It’s the main travel season and it’s at very short notice,” said Andrea Buchloh-Adler, at Frankfurt airport. “Pilots are not low-earners. They are certainly not hit as hard by the energy crisis and inflation as many others who do their work every day.”

Last month, Lufthansa’s management reached a pay deal with ground staff, averting further walkouts after a strike had forced it to cancel more than 1,000 flights.

Lufthansa also faces possible walkouts by pilots of subsidiary Eurowings, who have voted for industrial action but are due to hold a round of talks with management next week. 

Topics: Lufthansa tourism Germany Travel

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meet but fears of slower demand weigh on market

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meet but fears of slower demand weigh on market
(Shutterstock)
Updated 02 September 2022
Reuters

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meet but fears of slower demand weigh on market

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meet but fears of slower demand weigh on market
Updated 02 September 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices climbed on Friday on bets that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though benchmarks were on track for a steep weekly decline as fears of China’s COVID-19 curbs and weak global growth weighed on the market.

Brent crude futures rose $1.68, or 1.8 percent, to $94.04 a barrel at 0330 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.66, or 1.9 percent, to $88.27 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts slid 3 percent in the previous session to two-week lows. Brent was headed for a weekly drop of nearly 7 percent, and WTI was on track to fall about 5 percent for the week.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are due to meet on Sept. 5 against a backdrop of sliding prices and falling demand, even as top producer Saudi Arabia says supply remains tight.

ANZ commodities analyst Daniel Hynes said it might be a bridge too far for OPEC+ to agree to cut output but that top producer Saudi Arabia will likely highlight what it sees as a disconnect between current prices and tight supply fundamentals.

“They will certainly try to talk up the market as much as possible to better reflect what they see as a tight market, which is exposed to further supply side issues,” he said.

OPEC+ this week slashed its demand outlook, now forecasting demand to lag supply by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, but it expects a market deficit of 300,000 bpd in its base case for 2023.

“We expect the group to leave output targets unchanged. Their own numbers show a tighter-than-expected market and they would probably also want some more clarity on Iranian supply before making any big changes to output policy,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodity research at ING.

Meanwhile, investors remain worried about the impact of the latest COVID-19 curbs in China. The city of Chengdu on Thursday ordered a lockdown that has hit manufacturers like Volvo .

“Oil prices have been facing a confluence of headwinds lately, with recent virus lockdowns in China coming after its lacklustre PMI readings pointing to a lower-for-longer growth picture and puts demand outlook at risk,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Data showed Chinese factory activity in August contracted for the first time in three months amid weakening demand, while power shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted production.

Topics: Oil OPEC #opec+ #SAUDI ARABIA

Microsoft launches first cloud data center region in Qatar

Microsoft launches first cloud data center region in Qatar
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Microsoft launches first cloud data center region in Qatar

Microsoft launches first cloud data center region in Qatar
  • Service hailed as digital 'milestone' that will attract investment and promote business innovation
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

DOHA: Microsoft has launched its first cloud data center region in Qatar in collaboration with the Qatari Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Qatar News Agency reported on Thursday.

The 55th region for Microsoft globally will join the largest cloud infrastructure in the world, enhancing Qatar’s regional and global competitiveness, and consolidating its digital transformation.

It will also boost local growth by supporting economic diversification, fostering talent and attracting foreign investment. 

The launch ceremony, titled “Qatar Digital Journey to the Future,” was attended by several ministers, senior executives in the public and private sectors, and Microsoft officials.

In a speech, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al-Mannai described the launch as a milestone in Qatar’s transformation to a leading digital center both in the Middle East and globally.

He said that Qatar is seeking to foster a legal environment that enhances the sector’s attractiveness. 

The government has already passed a series of laws to encourage investment in the digital economy. 

With the opening of the Microsoft center, local and international businesses will be able to host their cloud data in Qatar, benefiting from high levels of reliability and performance.

Customers can now use Microsoft Azure to develop advanced apps in a secure cloud environment using artificial intelligence, data analytics, the Internet of things, and hybrid cloud capabilities. 

Ralph Haupter, president of Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa, said that customers in Qatar are using Microsoft cloud to innovate, achieve their goals, and accomplish a lot with less effort.

Qatar’s first large-scale cloud data center will provide more opportunities to accelerate the digital transformation process, he said. 

A number of agencies in Qatar are using Microsoft cloud data centers to develop their digital capabilities, including the MCIT through its national programs, TASMU platform and the Qatar digital government, as well as the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

Al-Mannai said that another global cloud data center will be launched in Qatar in the near future, allowing Qatar-based companies, as well as private and government entities, to further improve their services.

 

Topics: Microsoft digital economy

Gold drops below $1,700 on stronger dollar, rate-hike bets

Gold drops below $1,700 on stronger dollar, rate-hike bets
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

Gold drops below $1,700 on stronger dollar, rate-hike bets

Gold drops below $1,700 on stronger dollar, rate-hike bets
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold prices fell below the key $1,700 level on Thursday for the first time since July, as a rising dollar and expectations for aggressive interest rate hikes eroded its appeal. 

Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,696.76 per ounce by 13:58 p.m. ET, having dropped to its lowest since July 21 earlier in the session. US gold futures settled 1 percent lower at $1,709.3. 

Gold is considered a safe store of value during times of economic uncertainty, but a higher rate environment tends to take the shine off the asset as it does not pay any interest. 

“If the Fed sticks to its inflation mandate and keeps rates elevated and refrains from cutting rates even in a recession, it will not bode well for gold,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities. 

“If gold breaks below the $1,675 range, we expect substantial selling pressure to emerge.” 

Mirroring investors’ sentiment, holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 31,294,673 ounces on Wednesday, the lowest since January

Topics: Gold US dollar

Oil slides 3% as China lockdowns stoke demand fears

Oil slides 3% as China lockdowns stoke demand fears
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

Oil slides 3% as China lockdowns stoke demand fears

Oil slides 3% as China lockdowns stoke demand fears
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil prices tumbled 3 percent on Thursday, as new COVID-19 lockdown measures in China added to worries that high inflation and interest rate hikes are denting fuel demand.

Brent crude fell $2.90 to $92.74 a barrel, a 3 percent drop, by 12:30 p.m. EST (1730 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $2.72, or 3 percent, to $86.83 per barrel.

“Western-world oil demand, as well as China’s, is stagnant, while supplies are expanding incrementally, largely on the back of the US shale boom,” said Julius Baer analyst Norbert Rucker.

Asia’s factory activity slumped in August as China’s zero-COVID curbs and cost pressures continued to hurt businesses, surveys showed on Thursday, darkening the outlook for the region’s fragile recovery.

Southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen tightened COVID-19 curbs as cases kept increasing.

“China doing another round of COVID lockdowns at major export terminals,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial, which along with the “super strong US dollar is causing further fund liquidation in crude futures.”

A possible revival of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal which would allow the member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to boost its oil exports also weighed on prices.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped a deal would be concluded in coming days.

Oil market volatility grew this year on concerns about inadequate supply in the months after Russia sent military forces into Ukraine and as OPEC struggles to increase output.

OPEC’s output hit 29.6 million barrels per day in the most recent month, according to a Reuters survey, while US output rose to 11.82 million bpd in June.

Both are at their highest levels since April 2020.

Still, the oil market will have a small surplus of just 400,000 bpd in 2022, much less than forecast earlier, according to OPEC and its partners — known as OPEC+ — due to underproduction of its members, data from the group showed.

The group expects an oil market deficit of 300,000 bpd in 2023.

Meanwhile, US crude stocks fell by 3.3 million barrels, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, while gasoline stocks were down 1.2 million barrels.

 

Topics: Oil OPEC WTI Brent

MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project

MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project
Updated 01 September 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project

MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project
Updated 01 September 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Onshore — a subsidiary of ADNOC — is awaiting a final bid for its contract, which will build underground crude oil storage facilities at the Jebel Dhanna Terminal in Abu Dhabi.

All fingers are pointing toward local contractor Al-Asab General Transport and Contracting as the bid winner as it matched the company’s price for the “Salt Dome” project.

ADNOC did not comment on these speculations, reported MEED.

KOC expansion project

The Kuwait Oil Co. will tender its latest expansion project worth 200 million Kuwaiti dinars ($650 million) for the construction of two effluent water disposal plants, reported MEED.

The project which was to be tendered by November this year has been pushed down to year end or early next year.

Topics: KOC ADNOC Oil

