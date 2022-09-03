You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Great Guide: What David Hume Can Teach Us about Being Human and Living Well
Updated 03 September 2022
Author: Julian Baggini
Author: Julian Baggini

David Hume (1711–1776) is perhaps best known for his ideas about cause and effect and his criticisms of religion, but he is rarely thought of as a philosopher with practical wisdom to offer. Yet Hume’s philosophy is grounded in an honest assessment of nature—human nature in particular. The Great Guide is an engaging and eye-opening account of how Hume’s thought should serve as the basis for a complete approach to life.

In this enthralling book, Julian Baggini masterfully interweaves biography with intellectual history and philosophy to give us a complete vision of Hume’s guide to life. He follows Hume on his life’s journey, literally walking in the great philosopher’s footsteps as Baggini takes readers to the places that inspired Hume the most, from his family estate near the Scottish border to Paris, where, as an older man, he was warmly embraced by French society. Baggini shows how Hume put his philosophy into practice in a life that blended reason and
passion, study and leisure, and relaxation and enjoyment.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 02 September 2022
What We Are Reading Today: 'How to Think Like Stephen Hawking'
Author: Daniel Smith
British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking’s theories on black holes and the origins of the universe earned him a reputation as one of the world’s most original thinkers. 

Hawking lived with motor neuron disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that eventually took his life in 2018.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair, Hawking led an active life, contributing to cosmological scientific breakthroughs and setting up the Center for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge in 2007.

In this book, British author Daniel Smith looks beyond Hawking’s fame, examining the trials and tribulations the physicist had to endure.  

The book begins with a brief timeline of Hawking’s personal and academic career. 

Smith begins each chapter with a quote from the scientist, exploring topics such as perseverance, ambition and passion. 

In one chapter, titled “Tackle the Big Questions,” Smith shows how seemingly insignificant queries can lead to greater ones. 

Other chapters, such as “Natural Talent Helps” and “But It’s Nothing Without Hard Work and Perseverance,” examine Hawking’s thoughts on inquisitiveness and curiosity, which he regarded as essential for mental and personal growth.  

Smith went into publishing after graduating in history and English from Cardiff University.

His best-selling “How to Think Like” series has been translated into over 20 languages, and features prominent figures and characters such as Sherlock Holmes, Freud, Churchill, Einstein and Steve Jobs.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 01 September 2022
What We Are Reading Today: The Stolen Year
Author: Anya Kamenetz

This is a moving, enraging, powerful, and much needed look at how the COVID 19 pandemic — and responses to it — upended children’s lives in the US, especially those from the most vulnerable backgrounds.

Anya Kamenetz explores how COVID impacted children (and parents) and looks at what impacts this is likely to have in the years to come.

Kamenetz is a rigorous reporter and a beautiful storyteller and she combines those two spectacularly in this important work.

The author takes on inequality, the school system, the American family and mental health all so seamlessly.

This is most definitely a book “we need right now and a true must-read,” said a a review on Goodreads.com.

The Stolen Year reads more like a catalog of events than a probing, multidimensional narrative, said another critic.

Kamenetz does a brilliant job of exposing the true cost of the pandemic on “our children’s lives and the sad truth of the government has let them down,” said the review.

“Required reading for anyone raising children, those who plan to, and anyone who cares about the future of our country.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 01 September 2022
What We Are Reading Today: Fossil Men
Author: Kermit Pattison

Kermit Pattison’s Fossil Men is a behind-the-scenes account of the discovery of the oldest skeleton of a human ancestor, named Ardi — a find that shook the world of paleoanthropology and radically altered our understanding of human evolution.

Radiometric dating of nearby rocks indicated the skeleton, classified as Ardipithecus ramidus, was 4.4 million years old.

The findings challenged many a ssumptions about human evolution — how we started walking upright, how we evolved our nimble hands, and, most significantly, whether we were descended from an ancestor that resembled today’s chimpanzee — and repudiated a half-century of paleoanthropological orthodoxy.

An intriguing tale of scientific discovery, obsession and rivalry that moves from the sun-baked desert of Africa and a nation caught in a brutal civil war, to modern high-tech labs and academic lecture halls, Fossil Men is popular science at its best, and a must read for science fans.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 30 August 2022
What We Are Reading Today: Otherlands
Author: Thomas Halliday

Thomas Halliday’s Otherlands is an exploration of the Earth as it used to exist, the changes that have occurred during its history, and the ways that life has found to adapt.

It takes us from the savannahs of Pliocene Kenya to watch a python chase a group of australopithecines into an acacia tree; to a cliff overlooking the salt pans of the empty basin of what will be the Mediterranean Sea just as water from the Miocene Atlantic Ocean spills in; into the tropical forests of Eocene Antarctica; and under the shallow pools of Ediacaran Australia, where we glimpse the first microbial life.

Otherlands also offers us a vast perspective on the current state of the planet.

The thought that something as vast as the Great Barrier Reef, for example, with all its vibrant diversity, might one day soon be gone sounds improbable.

But the fossil record shows us that this sort of wholesale change is not only possible but has repeatedly happened throughout Earth’s history.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 30 August 2022
Review: 'Discretion' by Faiza Guene explores the struggles of fitting in
Author: Faiza Guene
CHICAGO: From Paris by way of Msirda Fouaga in Algeria comes “Discretion,” a first- and second-generation story about familial bonds, the struggles of fitting in, and the consequences of French colonization.

Written by award-winning author, Faiza Guene, and translated from French into English by Sarah Ardizzone, the novel focuses on Yamina Taleb who is approaching her 70th birthday.

Her life is pleasant and routine, her family loves her, and yet her journey has been filled with hardship and exile, love and pain, and new beginnings.

Yamina does not know the exact date of her birth because her Algerian birth certificate and French residence permit says different things. But that does not reduce the 70 years she has been surviving against a difficult childhood which kept her on the brink of poverty, colonization that stole her youth and her father for the first few years of her life and was the reason for her first exile.

But Yamina does not dwell on the negative. She has a loving husband, Brahim Taleb, and four children she adores and who adore her, even if they get mad at her for being married to her rituals, to her calm demeanor, and to politeness.

However, her children, Malika, Hannah, Imane, and Omar do not share her outlook. They witness the discrimination immigrants in France have to face and they do not stay quiet about it.

They are painfully aware of who they are, the sacrifices that have been made for them to be here, and their identities as second-generation French citizens. But their stories start generations earlier with their ancestors being traumatized by colonization which sits heavy on their shoulders as they straddle their two identities.

Guene is a masterful storyteller who can say so much in just a few sentences. Her character’s story begins on a piece of paper with the wrong birthdate but moves into an incredible history of resilience. She unapologetically dives into generational stories that are interconnected, where youth is stolen at the hands of men or colonizers and yet they still move forward.

Through the Talebs, a loving family, she portrays six individuals whose hopes and dreams transcend time.

The Talebs are of two worlds, Algeria and France, and live the sacrifices and hardships of both, spanning identities and lives.

Topics: Faiza Guene Discretion

