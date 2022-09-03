Senegalese president arrives in Madinah on official visit to Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Senegalese President Macky Sall on Friday visited the Prophet’s Mosque in the Saudi city of Madinah, where he performed prayers, and was greeted by local authorities, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Upon his arrival at the Prophet’s Mosque, he was received by the Assistant General for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque, Dr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Khudairi, and a number of officials.
Sall arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, where he was received by the Undersecretary of the Madinah Region, Wahib bin Mohammed Al-Sahli, the Director of the Royal Protocols Office in Madinah, Ibrahim Berri, and a number of officials.
Saudi author bridges dreams, reality in fantasy novel
The story revolves around a group of people called Al-Rahala, or nomads, who develop the ability to shift realties and travel through the multiverse
Updated 03 September 2022
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Saudi author Kendah Jambi bridges the gap between fantasy and reality in her sellout Arabic novel “Al-Rahala.”
The story revolves around a group of people called Al-Rahala, or nomads, who develop the ability to shift realties and travel through the multiverse.
However, problems arise when they lose control and end up being catapulted into a whirlpool of realms beyond their comprehension.
Speaking to Arab News, the 22-year-old author said: “I drowned myself in research of all relevant subjects that may affect the storyline and plot building, such as quantum jumping, lucid dreaming, reality shifting, history and mythology.”
In 1913, Danish physicist Niels Bohr proposed the concept of quantum jumping, laying the basis for quantum physics and the idea of a multiverse where realities can coexist.
Jambi said: “‘Al-Rahala’ is heavily inspired by my personal experiences within the land of waking dreams. I began having lucid dreams, dreams I can control through awareness as an escape mechanism, realizing that the reality I visit in my sleep is a world of wonders I want people to see through my eyes.
“I have always been an avid reader of the fantasy genre. However, I noticed a lack of such books, especially those written in Arabic by Arab writers, especially females.”
Jambi said that she is unaware of any other books in Arabic that shed light on quantum jumping, lucid dreaming and worlds beyond ours.
The author said that she wrote “Al-Rahala” with the aim of enriching the Arabic writing scene and helping readers fall in love with the Arabic language — much as she did.
Jambi began work on the book in high school and faced several hurdles before launching the book in December 2021.
“Many of the challenges I faced when writing the book was about simplifying my research, and putting it into layman’s terms that set the scene for what the adventurous nomads call realms,” she said.
“Safe to say due to the hardships of such a critical time, it took me about eight years to wrap up ‘Al-Rahala,’ especially since my move from high school to university, the peer pressure, constant stress of exams, and career paths threw off my progress for a while.”
Jambi said that the book is rich in symbolism, such as “blood moon” and “zero land.”
“The blood moon symbolizes many things. It’s an interesting mixture of change and chance. Combine it with the crimson-red hue of the moon, and you get a marker of violence and strange disturbances in nature, foreshadowing many of the events that take place in the book,” said Jambi.
Zero land is considered terra nullius, a land that falls in between nations and is governed by no one, she said. It is a land infested with beasts and a home to outcasts. Despite being uninhabitable, it is a conflicted region due to its strategic geographical location.
“Al-Rahala” is published by Adab Books, and is available at Jarir and Virgin Megastore.
“At first, I was rejected by most publishing houses for different reasons, and the ones that accepted my work had remotely high publishing fees for a student like myself. Thankfully, my family believed in me and supported me throughout the process,” she said.
The young author revealed that the book’s success has encouraged her to complete a trilogy that captures even more of her adventures on the astral plane.
“To all my aspiring fantasy writers out there, write until you perfect your craft. Don’t rush, but allow yourself to sail in the oceans of imagination,” Jambi said.
Updated 03 September 2022
SPA
DHAHRAN: King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals on Friday launched its first global research consortium.
Chaired by Prof. Omar Yaghi, the Consortium for a Sustainable Future aims to bring together research and development collaboration bodies from industry, education, and government to overcome obstacles to sustainability.
It has proposed several initial programs, including the air economy program, which is concerned with discovering a new material category under the name “digital materials.”
Such materials will be synthesized using AI, big data, and robots to be later integrated into images of innovative machines. The latter is expected to use large volumes of air, which is considered the most widespread and easily accessible resource on earth.
Other activities may include collecting water from the air, capturing CO2 and transforming it into other higher-value materials or fuels, and purifying the air.
The consortium will adopt an approach under which material is to be converted to machine, where new material categories with premium properties are to be discovered, starting with basic chemistry and material science, to engineering design, and finally to transformation into advanced practical machines outperforming existing applications.
KFUPM president Dr. Mohammed Al-Saqqaf expressed his hope that the CSF could be a game changer in how the full potential of cooperation in research and development should be launched.
He also expressed his excitement about the pioneering procedures that would be adopted by the consortium.
Using a multidisciplinary approach, consortium members will cover all expenses, starting with the expenses of the academic institutions where basic research is conducted and the expenses of the developers involved in rapid expansion and product design to reach the end user where technical solutions can eventually spread.
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News
Hessa Al-Hagbani has been Talent Management Specialist in Diriyah Gate Development Authority since January 2022.
In her current role she plays a key role creating an extraordinary learning and development experience to enhance employees’ knowledge, skills, and competencies by identifying and analyzing employee learning needs while conducting consultation sessions for DGDA staff to support their development and curate their development plans.
She participated in the design of end-to-end professional development programs such as higher education program, diriyah graduates program and tour guides program and worked with internal stakeholders for automating the learning process and developed Katateeb Learning Management System.
Between December 2019 and December 2020, she was a Human Capital Officer involved in the enrollment process of DGDA talents with top educational institutions while working on several initiatives such as Care to Share which promotes knowledge transfer among DGDA family members.
Between December 2020 and December 2021 she was a Human Capital Development Senior Officer where she designed and implemented an elevated induction program for new joiners and worked in training programs communication, enrolments, and quality monitoring while aligning with internal and external stakeholders.
In 2019 she experienced a massive career growth as she joined DGDA as the first Cooperative Trainee in Human Capital Division and progressed along the way.
Al Hagbani graduated from King Saud University, Riyadh in 2019 with first class honors in bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management also obtained Better Conversation and Coaching Certificate in 2021 and became a Certified Associate in Human Resources (CIPD) in 2020.
Updated 02 September 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Women in Saudi Arabia are rising to the top in hotel management after taking part in intensive training programs in Europe.
The Ministry of Tourism, in cooperation with leading international training institutions, has been funding overseas initiatives designed to meet the needs of the Kingdom’s burgeoning tourism labor market.
And many of those participating in a range of training and mentoring programs aboard have gained invaluable practical experience in the industry while learning relevant hospitality and management skills.
In central Makkah alone, more than 1,400 hotels provide accommodation for pilgrims and visitors to the holy city, employing thousands of foreign-trained Saudi men and women in jobs including reception, room and kitchen service, supervision, management, and bookings.
Sarah Niazi, a Fairmont Gold assistant manager, recently returned from an intensive training course at Les Roches international school of hotel management in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
I am pleased to be a young leader in the empowerment of Saudi women so that my country shines among the countries of the world.
Reham Zahid, guest relations supervisor at a hotel in Makkah
She said that the experience had exposed her to the high levels of service required to meet international standards in the tourism sector.
“The main goal in our field is to ensure guest satisfaction and quality services. Both the Ministry of Tourism and Fairmont Gold have supported and facilitated everything so that we could go through this experience and return equipped with skills that make us more efficient as Saudi youth to serve guests coming from all over the world,” she added.
Reham Zahid, guest relations supervisor at a hotel in Makkah, said: “I thank King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi Ministry of Tourism for providing this opportunity, training young men and women to develop their tourism skills.
“They have exerted all efforts to achieve the ambition of creating 1 million jobs for all by 2030, allowing the pioneers of the tourism sector to contribute to the prosperity of the local economy by 10 percent, and qualifying them to form a vibrant society by receiving 1 million visitors to the country by 2030.
“I am proud to be one of the pioneers of tourism and participate in the largest international training. I joined the program launched by the Ministry of Tourism in August and I was among the first to receive intensive training at Les Roches in hotel management and global hospitality with the most skilled specialists, who kindly shared their experiences with us.
“I returned home more qualified, as per international standards, and I look forward to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aims for tourism, hotel management, and hospitality.
“I am pleased to be a young leader in the empowerment of Saudi women so that my country shines among the countries of the world. I look forward to contributing to this sector’s growth and providing the best services, offering comfort for tourists and a sense of reassurance inside Saudi Arabia,” she added.
Updated 03 September 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Relentless economic development, accompanied by agricultural and industrial expansion, the extraction of minerals and fossil fuels, and improved health and nutrition, has led to a global population explosion.
This in turn has resulted in the encroachment of urban areas such as cities and towns into previously uninhabited lands and animal habitats.
While living standards have risen over the centuries, the upward trajectory of unsustainable development has placed a heavy burden on the world’s ecosystems, with carbon emissions, deforestation and the overexploitation of land and fisheries causing untold harm to plant and animal life.
According to the World Wide Fund for Nature’s biannual Living Planet Report 2020, about a million animal species face the threat of extinction in the coming decades, with potentially catastrophic consequences for pollinators and our food systems.
But as the efforts of Saudi Arabia show, the picture is not uniformly bleak. From the rugged mountains of the Hijaz and the lush green oases of the east to the wide valleys and vast desert plains that make up 30 percent of the country’s land, the diverse landscape is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna.
To preserve this wealth of biodiversity, authorities in the Kingdom have devoted considerable resources to conservation efforts, including funding for projects designed to protect threatened species and expand nature reserves, preventing further human encroachment into vulnerable habitats.
Saudi Arabia spans the majority of the Arabian Peninsula but is among the world’s most sparsely populated countries, allowing it to set aside vast tracts of land as protected wildlife preserves, safe from urban, agricultural or industrial expansion.
These efforts date back to 1978, when Saudi authorities set aside an initial 82,700 square kilometer area to protect natural habitats. In 1986, the Kingdom established the National Commission for Wildlife Conservation and Development to oversee conservation initiatives.
One of the first species-specific programs it launched was a captive-breeding project for Chlamydotis undulata macqueenii, better known as the houbara bustard, the population of which had dwindled as a result of overhunting and changes in land use.
Poaching, falconry, unregulated hunting, overfishing, overgrazing and habitat loss all contributed to the bird being classified as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s list of endangered species.
Several long-term breeding projects were initiated to build a self-sustaining population of houbara within a network of managed sites and prevent local extinction. The Prince Saud Al-Faisal Center for Wildlife Research succeeded in hatching its first houbara egg in 1989.
Two years later, the center had bred sufficient numbers for them to be released in the Mahazat as-Sayd Protected Area. In the first two years of the project, the center bred more than 2,000 houbaras for release into the wild.
Building on monumental work of the center, the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority announced in August this year that it had launched its own houbara breeding center to help replenish local populations.
As part of its ecological protection and restoration efforts, Saudi Arabia has mobilized environmentalists, scientists and special task forces to collaborate with international bodies, including the IUCN, and develop plans for its nature reserves.
Sanctuaries have been created to protect the region’s endangered species. Many of them combine conservation work with the development of ecotourism and public recreational spaces.
Currently the National Commission for Wildlife Conservation and Development manages 15 protected areas, and proposals to grant protected status to 20 more reserves are under review.
An additional 40 areas are managed by other entities, including the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, neighboring countries, and the royal commissions for Jubail, Yanbu and AlUla, among others.
The Prince Saud Al-Faisal Center for Wildlife Research in Taif, the Prince Mohammed Al-Sudairy Center for the Breeding of Reem Gazelles in Al-Qassim, and the Arabian Leopard Sharaan Nature Reserve in AlUla are among the existing reserves in the Kingdom that have helped endangered species to flourish.
Covering an area of 130,700 square kilometers, the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Natural Reserve, the Kingdom’s largest reserve, is home to about 277 native vertebrate species of bird, mammal, reptile and amphibian.
Its three primary conservation areas — Khunfah, Tubaiq and Harrat Al-Harra — provide sanctuary for rhim gazelle, Arabian wolf, Arabian oryx, sand fox, Nubian ibex, Arabian spiny-tailed lizard and various migratory bird species, including houbara, golden eagle and the Eurasian stone-curlew.
“Tremendous efforts are needed to protect and conserve species of conservation concern, mainly to ensure that these species are well protected against both natural and human-induced threats,” a spokesperson for the KSRNR told Arab News.
“These efforts include, but are not limited to, several protection and conservation programs of habitat restoration, reintroduction, monitoring, protection and awareness programs. The current reintroduction programs mainly include flagship and threatened species such as Arabian oryx, Nubian ibex, Arabian sand gazelle, Arabian gazelle and Asian houbara.
“Preliminary results of such programs and efforts are promising, such as recording signs of acclimatization of individuals and the success of having newborn individuals in the wild of the reintroduced species, including the first oryx to be born in the wild in nine decades.
“Another success story … within KSRNR (is the) breeding population of the griffon vulture, which is considered one of the largest resident breeding populations of the species in the Middle East.”
Despite recent efforts by governments and agencies throughout the world to conserve ecosystems, the pace of wildlife and habitat loss is staggering.
“The main obstacles facing the animals are habitat degradation due to overgrazing of local herds of livestock, mainly camels, as well as hunting,” the KSRNR spokesperson said.
“The Royal Reserve’s specialized team is tackling these issues of deteriorating habitat by conducting restoration programs, as well as using advanced methods and technology for monitoring and protecting animals.”
Marine habitats in particular are suffering as a result of pollution, acidification and rising temperatures. Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, for example, has lost more than half of its corals as a result of rising ocean temperatures in recent years.
Meanwhile, marine life is disappearing rapidly around the world, with whales, dolphins, dugongs, sea turtles and many species of fish disappearing at twice the rate of species on land.
The Farasan Islands, an archipelago off the southwestern coast of Saudi Arabia, is feted for its unique biodiversity. It is home to more than 230 species of fish, a variety of coral reefs, and several endangered marine animals, including dugongs.
Since 1996, the area has been a protected nature reserve covering 5,400 square km and it was recently added to UNESCO’s World Network of Island and Coastal Biosphere Reserves.
It is a sanctuary for the Kingdom’s largest colony of edmi gazelles, which are endemic to the region, as well as white-tailed mongoose and several species of rodent.
The area is also an important corridor for migratory birds, with about 165 species passing through it. It also has flamingos, Eurasian spoonbills, the largest concentration of pink-backed pelicans on the Red Sea, and the largest concentration of ospreys in the Middle East.
Its remoteness has, to some degree, helped preserve the area and its animal inhabitants. However, with new coastal developments, passing ships and warming waters, certain land and marine species are now in decline, inspiring the efforts to preserve and restore marine ecosystems.
Ten billion mangrove trees will be planted across Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, which was launched last year to tackle climate change, reduce carbon emissions and improve the environment.
Nature reserves are contributing to the Kingdom’s afforestation initiative. KSRNR is working to recover 90 percent of degraded habitats by 2040, with ambitions to plant 70 million native wild species seedlings.
“KSRNR is planting 1 million native plant seedlings in 2022,” the spokesperson said. “This plantation target will be doubled during the year 2023 to reach 2 million seedlings planted.
“This will be the contribution of KSRNR to SGI targets relative to its land area. In 2030, we will aim for 30 million seedlings, and in 2040 we will aim for 70 million.”
Despite these sterling efforts, and the work of conservationists elsewhere, experts warn that more needs to be done, both in the region and globally, if more of the breathtaking variety of animal species with which we share our planet are to avoid extinction.
