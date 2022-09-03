Who’s who: Ajlan Mohamed Alajlan, deputy group CEO, Ajlan & Bros Holding

Ajlan Alajlan is the deputy group CEO of Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, who led and subsequently managed the formation of multisector joint venture companies with world-class organizations.
The company started with humble beginnings in 1979 as a shop called Al-Deira in Riyadh and turned it into a dynamic group delivering its products worldwide
It is one of the most reputed companies in textile and fabrics and has a strong presence in real estate development, energy, water, food, technology, logistics and hospitality.
Alajlan brought many international companies and foreign direct investments into the Kingdom, the Middle East and North Africa region.
He has negotiated and closed multiple public and private partnerships, mergers and acquisitions across diverse sectors with some of the largest and most prestigious international and local companies.
Alajlan is also the managing director of AJEX Logistics, an executive board member for Dussmann-Ajlan & Bros, a board member of Second Milling Co. and a member of the National Committee for Local Content and Government Procurement Authority at the Federation of Saudi Chambers.
He is also a member of the logistic, mining, and industrial committees at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce.
Alajlan is a business management graduate from Suffolk University, Boston, USA and studied in the US for over 10 years from middle school to university graduation.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia may be famous for its infinitely flowing sand dunes and jagged mountain ranges, but it is also host to a lesser-known and altogether different environment — one that is cool, silent, kaleidoscopic and teeming with animal and plant life.
This is the underwater world of the Kingdom’s coastal zone, which is rapidly emerging as a global scuba diving destination, with a concurrent surge in the number of Saudi divers.
But for all its wonder and beauty, diving without proper training can be dangerous and even fatal.
PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, a global organization based in California, provides training and certification, and has been active in the Kingdom for decades.
Raul Ausemestre, a Riyadh-based PADI master instructor with 20 years’ diving experience, explains the certification process.
“The first part is the knowledge review, which is the theory aspect,” he told Arab News. “It’s composed of nine chapters with a test at the end, which is either manual or online.
“Then you are qualified to progress to the confined water training in a swimming pool, where you learn a total of 24 skills, including how to assemble your dive gear, familiarization with the breathing regulator, gear removal and so on.
“Once you’ve completed the confined water training, then you go to the actual open water training and testing, either in Jeddah on the west coast or Alkhobar in the Eastern Province. This consists of four dives over two days, again practicing those 24 skills, at less than 60 feet of depth.
“There’s a formula as to how many minutes you can stay at a certain depth, and you have to follow the limit to avoid decompression sickness (also called the bends). If you go too deep and come up too fast, there is a danger of air bubbles forming in your blood or even in your brain, which is potentially deadly. These days the calculations are automated on a dive computer, which you wear on your wrist like a watch.”
The total cost of training and certification is between SR2,000 and SR3,000 ($500-$750).
All the gear, including bodysuit, oxygen tank, breathing regulator, mask and fins, can set you back over SR4,000, but it is all available for hire at any of the numerous dive centers that have popped up in recent years.
The Kingdom’s scuba diving scene has been transformed by recent social reforms enabling Saudi women to dive without restrictions. This has been a boon for Noura, who declines to give her surname.
“I have been fascinated by scuba diving since childhood because several of my family members were qualified divers,” Noura told Arab News. “Plus I’ve always enjoyed swimming and snorkeling, so diving was the natural progression.
“I got my diving certification in 2016, but until a couple of years ago I couldn’t go out on a boat without a male companion — brother or father or husband — so I was restricted to diving from land. That was quite frustrating for me as I wanted to go and see some of the wrecks and coral reefs further off the coast. Now I’m free to do all that.
“My most amazing experience as a diver was in Jeddah. I went diving with a buddy and there was nobody else in the water. It was octopus mating season, and this was the first time I had ever seen any octopus in its natural habitat. There were two of them doing a dance and changing colors. It was a mesmerizing showcase of what they could do with their bodies, and a unique moment we were witnessing.”
Saudi Arabia so far has been spared the mass tourism that has scarred the coastlines of Egypt and most Mediterranean countries, and its coastal waters remain clear, with many pristine marine environments.
Reefs in the vicinity of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, and around the Farasan islands further south, are especially spectacular, with multicolored coral and an abundance of marine species, including sharks that are for the most part benign, scorpion fish, manta rays and even the occasional whale.
Diving in the Kingdom serves a more serious purpose as well. A team of marine archaeologists is now excavating an 18th-century Red Sea shipwreck of Egyptian origin with a hoard of about 2,000 ceramic tableware objects, while Ausemestre has led a group of geologists on a survey of the underwater landscape, and the life it contains, near Saudi Arabia’s border with Jordan.
But this spike in undersea human activity brings with it a risk of damage to the sensitive fabric of marine life, threatening the very qualities that make Saudi Arabia unique as a diving destination.
Medylene Ocampo — who did not even know how to swim when she came to the Kingdom from her native Philippines and went on to become a dive coordinator with Riyadh-based RDA Divenet (a PADI-qualified training organization) — cautions that the expected explosion in tourism in Saudi Arabia could imperil its marine ecosystems.
“Just touching or stepping on a coral growth could potentially destroy it and a lot of novice divers don’t understand that,” Ocampo told Arab News. “There’s a bright future for tourism of all kinds in the Kingdom, but that must come with an advocacy to care for the ocean.”
“It’s great to see the growth in interest in diving,” said Noura, “but I also want to see more protection of the marine environment.”
She described the growth in the number of people interested in the sport as “a beautiful thing” that is also helping in terms of caring for the underwater world.
“Scuba divers are invested in that world,” she said.
JEDDAH: Yanbu Industrial City has been recognized by the UN’s top cultural body for its commitment to lifelong learning for its residents.
The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recently announced Yanbu Industrial City’s admittance into its Global Network of Learning Cities.
Learning cities, according to UNESCO, “foster a culture of learning throughout life, enhance quality and excellence in learning, and effectively mobilize resources in every sector to promote inclusive learning, from basic to higher education.”
Yanbu Industrial City, one of the Kingdom’s largest industrial cities, is home to the largest port on the Red Sea and the fourth-largest crude oil refinery in the world.
Yanbu has become the Kingdom’s second city to be approved by UNESCO for its outstanding educational efforts.
In September 2020, Jubail Industrial City was recognized by the UN body for its commitment to lifelong learning for its residents, and for introducing policies that promote inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable development.
The CEO of the Royal Commission in Yanbu, Fahad bin Dhaifallah Al-Qurashi, commented on the latest recognition: “We believe that adopting and applying the concept of a learning city will enhance the city’s position and assist in the sustainable development as well as the economic, cultural and social prosperity.”
The Global Network of Learning Cities includes 294 cities from around the world that share inspiration, know-how and best practices with each other.
UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay said that more than half of the global population lives in urban areas. “Cities have the power to drive lifelong learning policies by implementing and supporting local initiatives and bringing a bottom-up change,” said Azoulay on UNESCO’s website.
Seventy-seven cities from 44 countries have joined UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities. Sixteen are in Africa, nine cities are in the Arab states, 13 are found in the rest of Asia and the Pacific, 26 of the cities are in Europe and North America, with the remaining 13 other cities found in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Recent reforms in Saudi Arabia’s educational system are helping the Kingdom produce highly skilled youth who are ready to meet the demands of the future labor market, Minister of Education Hamad Al-Sheikh said on Friday.
During a meeting of the G20 education ministers, Al-Sheikh praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to reform its education system to ensure that students are prepared for future jobs, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The reforms in the education system come as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan to build talented future generations that are prepared for the labor market.
Recent reforms in the Kingdom’s education sector included expanding equitable access to high-quality early childhood education, the minister said.
The ministry has been constructing new classrooms, partnering with the private sector, engaging all education stakeholders, and hiring and training early childhood teachers to ensure students are provided with the best education, he added.
The minister highlighted Saudi Arabia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the Kingdom utilized digital platforms to ensure that students across the country have access to high-quality education, according to SPA.
RIYADH: Saudi author Kendah Jambi bridges the gap between fantasy and reality in her sellout Arabic novel “Al-Rahala.”
The story revolves around a group of people called Al-Rahala, or nomads, who develop the ability to shift realties and travel through the multiverse.
However, problems arise when they lose control and end up being catapulted into a whirlpool of realms beyond their comprehension.
Speaking to Arab News, the 22-year-old author said: “I drowned myself in research of all relevant subjects that may affect the storyline and plot building, such as quantum jumping, lucid dreaming, reality shifting, history and mythology.”
In 1913, Danish physicist Niels Bohr proposed the concept of quantum jumping, laying the basis for quantum physics and the idea of a multiverse where realities can coexist.
Jambi said: “‘Al-Rahala’ is heavily inspired by my personal experiences within the land of waking dreams. I began having lucid dreams, dreams I can control through awareness as an escape mechanism, realizing that the reality I visit in my sleep is a world of wonders I want people to see through my eyes.
“I have always been an avid reader of the fantasy genre. However, I noticed a lack of such books, especially those written in Arabic by Arab writers, especially females.”
Jambi said that she is unaware of any other books in Arabic that shed light on quantum jumping, lucid dreaming and worlds beyond ours.
The author said that she wrote “Al-Rahala” with the aim of enriching the Arabic writing scene and helping readers fall in love with the Arabic language — much as she did.
Jambi began work on the book in high school and faced several hurdles before launching the book in December 2021.
“Many of the challenges I faced when writing the book was about simplifying my research, and putting it into layman’s terms that set the scene for what the adventurous nomads call realms,” she said.
“Safe to say due to the hardships of such a critical time, it took me about eight years to wrap up ‘Al-Rahala,’ especially since my move from high school to university, the peer pressure, constant stress of exams, and career paths threw off my progress for a while.”
Jambi said that the book is rich in symbolism, such as “blood moon” and “zero land.”
“The blood moon symbolizes many things. It’s an interesting mixture of change and chance. Combine it with the crimson-red hue of the moon, and you get a marker of violence and strange disturbances in nature, foreshadowing many of the events that take place in the book,” said Jambi.
Zero land is considered terra nullius, a land that falls in between nations and is governed by no one, she said. It is a land infested with beasts and a home to outcasts. Despite being uninhabitable, it is a conflicted region due to its strategic geographical location.
“Al-Rahala” is published by Adab Books, and is available at Jarir and Virgin Megastore.
“At first, I was rejected by most publishing houses for different reasons, and the ones that accepted my work had remotely high publishing fees for a student like myself. Thankfully, my family believed in me and supported me throughout the process,” she said.
The young author revealed that the book’s success has encouraged her to complete a trilogy that captures even more of her adventures on the astral plane.
“To all my aspiring fantasy writers out there, write until you perfect your craft. Don’t rush, but allow yourself to sail in the oceans of imagination,” Jambi said.
DHAHRAN: King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals on Friday launched its first global research consortium.
Chaired by Prof. Omar Yaghi, the Consortium for a Sustainable Future aims to bring together research and development collaboration bodies from industry, education, and government to overcome obstacles to sustainability.
It has proposed several initial programs, including the air economy program, which is concerned with discovering a new material category under the name “digital materials.”
Such materials will be synthesized using AI, big data, and robots to be later integrated into images of innovative machines. The latter is expected to use large volumes of air, which is considered the most widespread and easily accessible resource on earth.
Other activities may include collecting water from the air, capturing CO2 and transforming it into other higher-value materials or fuels, and purifying the air.
The consortium will adopt an approach under which material is to be converted to machine, where new material categories with premium properties are to be discovered, starting with basic chemistry and material science, to engineering design, and finally to transformation into advanced practical machines outperforming existing applications.
KFUPM president Dr. Mohammed Al-Saqqaf expressed his hope that the CSF could be a game changer in how the full potential of cooperation in research and development should be launched.
He also expressed his excitement about the pioneering procedures that would be adopted by the consortium.
Using a multidisciplinary approach, consortium members will cover all expenses, starting with the expenses of the academic institutions where basic research is conducted and the expenses of the developers involved in rapid expansion and product design to reach the end user where technical solutions can eventually spread.