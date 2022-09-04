You are here

Gooch grabs LIV Golf Boston lead over newcomer Niemann

Talor Gooch hits his tee shot on the 5th hole during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks golf course on Sept. 03, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 04 September 2022
AP

  • The American golfer will be vying to become the first US winner of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series
  • The upstart circuit has plunged the golf world into turmoil, with the established US PGA Tour and DP World Tour scrambling to prevent their star players from jumping ship
AP

NEW YORK: Talor Gooch rolled in a birdie bomb at the penultimate hole on Saturday to grab a one-stroke lead over Joaquin Niemann of Chile heading into the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston.
America’s Gooch, who had top-10 finishes in the first three events of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, had six birdies and a bogey in his five-under par 65 at International Golf Club and led the 48-man field on 12-under.
Niemann, one of six new recruits for this week’s tournament — a group led by second-ranked British Open champion Cameron Smith — also had six birdies and a bogey in a 65 that put him 11-under.
“It was an unbelievable round,” said Niemann, who said Friday he had “a blast” playing his debut round in the series that promises “Golf, but louder” for what it insists will be a new wave of fans.
The upstart circuit has plunged the golf world into turmoil, with the established US PGA Tour and DP World Tour scrambling to prevent their star players from jumping ship to a circuit that offers massive purses of $25 million for it’s 54-hole events as well as reported signing bonuses for big-name players.
The signing of Australia’s Smith earlier this week was the biggest coup so far for the series.
Smith, one off the lead to start Saturday’s round, fired a one-under par 69 that featured a double bogey and two bogeys.
But the 29-year-old Aussie closed on a high note with an eagle at the 18th, set up by a second shot over a stand of trees straight toward the flag.
His seven-under total had him tied for eighth, five shots off the lead going into the final round.
Gooch used a methodical approach as he shook off an opening bogey to work his way to the lead.
“Out here it’s about hitting the fairways,” Gooch said. “I know for me I’m going to score better from the fairways. If that means laying back, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Gooch will be vying to become the first US winner of a LIV Golf event. Former world number one Dustin Johnson was also poised to strike for that title after a seven-under par 63 that put him third on 10-under.
 

Al-Hilal’s revenge, Al-Shabab win: 5 things we learned from the second round of the ROSHN Saudi League

Al-Hilal’s revenge, Al-Shabab win: 5 things we learned from the second round of the ROSHN Saudi League
Updated 04 September 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal’s revenge, Al-Shabab win: 5 things we learned from the second round of the ROSHN Saudi League

Al-Hilal’s revenge, Al-Shabab win: 5 things we learned from the second round of the ROSHN Saudi League
  • Despite several high profile signings in the summer, Al-Nassr became the first of last season’s top four teams to lose a match in this campaign
Updated 04 September 2022
John Duerden

Two down, 28 to go. Arab News takes a look at five things learned from the second round of action this season in the ROSHN Saudi League.

1. Sweet revenge for Al-Hilal

May’s loss to Al-Feiha in the final of the King’s Cup prevented Al-Hilal from completing a historic treble last season and while there was the Asian and domestic title to celebrate, it was a loss that still rankled. A 2-0 win on Thursday helped give some measure of revenge for the champions.

It was a deserved victory as the Riyadh giants had much more possession and created many more chances. They have yet to really get going this season but there is enough individual talent to make a difference at key moments.

Al-Feiha are not an easy nut to crack and enjoy frustrating Al-Hilal. Once again, goalkeeper Vladamir Stojkovic was in fine form but the Serbian stopper was finally beaten midway through the second half.

Just like in the opening game against Al-Khaleej, the two goals came from Moussa Marega and Odion Ighalo and the two showed their striking instincts once more with simple finishes. It was notable that Al-Hilal stayed patient, kept playing football in the belief that the goals would come. It was not a vintage performance but it was a good win and another clean sheet.

2. No Banega, no problem for Al-Shabab

Al-Shabab defeated Abha 4-0 on Thursday. Two games on, two wins, seven goals scored and none conceded, it has been a perfect start for the team that finished fourth last season. What has been even more impressive is that the wins have come without the suspended Ever Banega. The Argentine is the team’s creative fulcrum but so far they are more than managing without him.

New coach Vicente Moreno had the team working hard off the ball to deny their opponents time or space and the Spaniard was rewarded with a three-goal lead at the break. Abha just could not hurt the visitors, who were clinical for the second week running.

When Banega returns, Al-Shabab should be able to move to the next level and they will need to as there are much tougher tests ahead. So far, however, the Riyadh club has had a perfect start and Moreno looks to have taken to Saudi Arabian football very nicely indeed.

3. Al-Nassr ignore warning signs

It was all looking so good for Al-Nassr following a strong summer of signings, but they lost 1-0 to Al-Taawoun, a team that was in a relegation fight last season. And so the first of the top four from the previous campaign have tasted defeat.

The nine-time champions had plenty of possession and made the most of the running in the game but failed to create enough clear chances against a committed opponent that got bodies behind the ball and squeezed the space.

As time passed, Al-Taawoun grew in confidence and had already warned Al-Nassr what was coming. In the 95th minute, Leandre Tawamba headed home a goal that was ruled out for a foul. Al-Taawoun fans have a right to feel hard done by over that harsh decision as the Cameroonian didn’t seem to do much wrong. Then, with over 100 minutes on the clock, Al-Nassr’s defense was casual in possession and that was that. Al-Nassr lacked a little penetration and unpredictability in the final third, showing just how much the team needs Talisca back as soon as possible.

4. Frustration for Al-Ittihad

The Jeddah club were frustrated by a goalless draw against an improving Ettifaq side in a match they should have won. It was a tough 90 minutes for the home fans who were in fine voice and really got behind their team. Al-Ittihad dominated proceedings but just could not get the goal against a determined opponent.

It doesn’t need to be said that the Tigers miss Abderrazak Hamdallah, who is suspended until December, but there is more than enough attacking talent in the team. At times last season, Igor Coronado and Romarinho were too much for opponents to handle.

They have yet to click this time. There is a lot of frustration after the result but there are positives. The defense looked very solid and Al-Ittihad were well-organized and rarely gave the men from Dammam a chance. Ettifaq will frustrate more opponents this season and four points from the first two games is not something to worry about at this stage.

5. Plenty of talking points so far

After two rounds of league action, there has been just one draw, which came in the final clash of the second lot of games: the goalless stalemate between Al-Ittihad and Ettifaq. That means all 15 of the other fixtures have seen one winner. Yet in all but in only three of the games, both teams have scored.

So far this season, three-quarters of the games have ended in a win for one team with the loser not getting on the scoresheet. It remains to be seen how long this lasts but one suspects these clean sheets won’t keep up. In contrast, in 58 English Premier League games so far this season, there have been just 20 wins without conceding.

And there is another interesting stat. The three promoted teams have yet to collect a point in a total of six games. In fact, Al-Khaleej, Al-Wehda and Al-Adalah have only managed one goal between them. It is still early days and they have faced the toughest opposition.The six clashes have come against the teams that finished first, second, third, fifth, sixth and seventh last season. If there are no points in the next week or two however, fans, coaches and presidents will start to worry.

Champions Al-Ain drop points while Al-Jazira legend Ali Mabkhout shines in opening round of the UAE’s ADNOC Pro League

Champions Al-Ain drop points while Al-Jazira legend Ali Mabkhout shines in opening round of the UAE’s ADNOC Pro League
Updated 04 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

Champions Al-Ain drop points while Al-Jazira legend Ali Mabkhout shines in opening round of the UAE’s ADNOC Pro League

Champions Al-Ain drop points while Al-Jazira legend Ali Mabkhout shines in opening round of the UAE’s ADNOC Pro League
  • Matchday 1 also saw Spanish forward Pablo Alcacer open his account for Sharjah and Omar Abdulrahman’s debut for Al-Wasl
Updated 04 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

The opening round of the ADNOC Pro League saw Champions Al-Ain dramatically drop points at Ajman, while debutants Al-Bataeh shone as the 2022-23 season promised plenty of intrigue in the coming weeks and months.
Bahrain winger Ali Madan’s fortunate strike saw Ajman hold the Boss to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s opener, with last term’s 26-goal leading scorer Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba also failing to convert a penalty deep into second-half injury time moments after VAR ruled out a winner for the hosts.
There was contrasting emotion for promoted Bataeh — only founded in 2012 — who triumphed 2-0 against supposed dark horses Al-Ittihad Kalba, through Lourency and Joao Novais’ fine efforts.
Spain hit man Paco Alcacer sealed a 2-0 win for Sharjah at Leonardo Jardim’s Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club, Joao Pedro’s headed brace salvaged a late 2-2 draw for Al-Wahda amid the vibrant atmosphere at Al-Wasl and club legend Ali Mabkhout repeated the trick in Al-Jazira’s 2-0 triumph versus First Division League victors Dibba Al-Fujairah.
Saska Ivkovic got the only goal as 10-man Baniyas held on against Khor Fakkan and Al-Nasr pegged back Al-Dhafra in a 1-1 stalemate.
Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from matchweek one:
Player of the Week: Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)
A summer break has, seemingly, done iconic Al-Jazira striker Mabkhout the world of good.
The UAE football’s leading scorer for both club and country registered only 10 top-flight goals last season, his lowest return in eight years. But the striker already matched 20 percent of this tally within the opening 27 minutes at a carnival Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.
Revitalized Mabkhout reveled in the company of electric new additions Florin Tanase and Achraf Bencharki, picking out the former’s delicate chipped ball to lash in the opener. He would then win, via Marcelo’s high boot, and convert the second from 12 yards.
The 31-year-old set the standard as Jazira played at a furious tempo both impressive for the late-summer heat, and last consistently witnessed during 2020/21’s title charge.
Club and player can take real confidence headed into this month’s grandstand clash with Al-Ain.
Goal of the Week: Gilberto (Al-Wasl)
A leveler rich in promise takes top honors in the opening week.
Gilberto has made a career — from the US to the UAE, via Turkey and Brazil — from converting tap-ins. Yet, the goals dried up in an inauspicious second half of 2021-22 with fresh employers.
The pace and precision of Al-Wasl’s first strike in the box-office draw with Al-Wahda has offered ample hope of what is to come.
Argentine battler Geronimo Poblete’s deep pass to fellow new boy Gabrielzinho broke the lines. An artful one-two with UAE golden boy Omar Abdulrahman raised Zabeel Stadium supporters from their seats, prior to a grateful Gilberto tapping into an open net for a fifth UAE Pro League goal in 15 run-outs.
Last term’s tactical straitjacket imposed by former coach Odair Hellmann has been torn off by expressive successor Juan Antonio Pizzi. It’s intriguing to see how Al-Wasl — and their previously muted center forward — progress from base camp.
Coach of the Week: Caio Zanardi (Al-Bataeh)
Zanardi assumed control during a moment of remarkable change at Bataeh.
More than a dozen transfers were concluded this summer by a ferociously ambitious club, determined to excel upon their top-flight bow.
Extensive experience in the technical staff at Al Nasr aided this extreme acclimatization. Similarly, an adherence to finely calibrated football previously on show at Khor Fakkan.

These tenets were on display at Ittihad Kalba Stadium versus hosts boasting Galatasaray loanee Alexandru Cicaldau in their XI.

Possession (67 percent/33 percent) was ceded and goalkeeper Zayed Ahmed was required to make the round’s most saves (six). But the two sides recorded identical expected goals of 1.5 in identical 3-5-2 formations, with the visitors — at a ground they’ll share for at least the season’s start — profiting via Lourency’s ruthlessly dispatched counter-attack and Novais’ rocket from the penalty box’s edge.

Further encouragement is provided by the fact this was achieved without 2015 AFC Player of the Year Ahmed Khalil. Friday’s result won’t be a one-off if he can be inspired to reach previous peaks when adopted into the matchday squad.

Make the most of this momentum

These promise to become halcyon days in the ADNOC Pro League.

A pre-season defined by smart additions in the dugouts and eye-catching recruitment on the pitch was followed by the welcome sight of packed stands.

Champions Al-Ain colored half of Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Stadium purple and white. A raucous, sold-out Zabeel Stadium provided a fitting backdrop for an undulating contest of genuine quality between Wasl and Wahda, while Jazira’s commitment to community initiatives — including their Brazilian half-time show — drew a strong crowd to the recently upgraded Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

This turnout was made all-the-more encouraging by temperatures still pushing 30 degrees Celsius in the early evening kick-off slot.

There is a “product” to be embraced — and a bountiful promise to be fulfilled.

Spain predator Alcacer got off to a goal-scoring start for Sharjah, who retain major ambitions in the transfer window’s final month. Ukraine maestro Andriy Yarmolenko can only improve after his middling opening appearance for the holders. Jazira’s attacking trio looks guaranteed to thrill.
November’s World Cup poses a unique challenge to maintaining momentum. But the condensed fixture list ahead of November’s enforced break may, actually, boost this process.
A 14th season of professionalism could become the greatest, yet.

UAE tops medal table on first day of AJP Tour UAE National Pro in Abu Dhabi

UAE tops medal table on first day of AJP Tour UAE National Pro in Abu Dhabi
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

UAE tops medal table on first day of AJP Tour UAE National Pro in Abu Dhabi

UAE tops medal table on first day of AJP Tour UAE National Pro in Abu Dhabi
  • The Commando Group secured first place, while Palms Sports and A.F.N.T came in second and third places respectively
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE won the most medals on Saturday as the AJP Tour UAE National Pro kicked off at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi with players from 50 nations representing different clubs and academies.

The competition, organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in partnership with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, attracted hundreds of players from more than 50 nations and drew a big crowd on the opening day in the UAE capital.

The UAE National Pro is the fourth of five rounds of AJP events, which are held across the nation. The first day of the tournament saw Commando Group winning first place, while Palms Sports ranked runner-up and A.F.N.T in third place. In terms of country rankings, Colombia and Brazil secured second and third places respectively. 

“The strong presence of the elite clubs and academies from the UAE as well as other countries enriches the competitions and aligns with the UAEJJF’s vision to promote sports, expanding the base of participants and creating an ideal environment for the development of champions,” said Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, a board member of the UAEJJF.

“The UAE National Pro, which featured hundreds of male and female competitors from more than 50 countries, serves as a mini version of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. The large crowd cheering for the winners highlights jiu-jitsu as one of the world’s and region’s fastest-growing sports.”

Tariq Al-Bahri, general manager of AJP, said: “Our championships enjoy a prestigious international standing and provide the opportunity for sports lovers around the world to participate and maintain their levels and readiness for various upcoming competitions. One of the most important gains of the AJP championships is that [they pave] the way for a group of future stars of the game who represent the mainstay of the national teams.”

Ali Al-Tunaiji, a yellow belt player for Al-Jazira club, expressed his delight at winning the gold in the teen category, 84 kg division.

“We were able to overcome the challenges and win the gold medal despite the tough and arduous competitions because of our thorough preparation for the championship and ongoing training,” he said. “I will continue to put in a lot of effort for future competitions, especially the Vice President Cup and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.”

Brazil’s Thay Paixao of Al-Ain Club, who won the women’s 80 kg gold medal, said: “My [goal is] clear for the next stage, which is to prepare to participate in the upcoming championships. I have now obtained 1,000 rating points and I hope I can achieve more medals during the annual Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.”

The UAE national players put on exceptional performances in the Masters class, winning several gold medals. Salem Al-Asmar (69 kg) and Ibrahim Al-Hammadi (94 kg) of A.F.N.T Academy and Hamid Al-Balushi (120 kg) of Shabab Al-Ahli Club were among the winners on Saturday.

“I am super happy that I was able to win a medal in the Masters 2 competition and climb the podium, especially as winning this specific category involves a great deal of experience, patience and perseverance,” Al-Balushi said.

The championship activities will continue on Sunday with competitions for the Amateur and Professional categories.

Eddie Howe bemoans decision to disallow goal in tight Crystal Palace encounter

Eddie Howe bemoans decision to disallow goal in tight Crystal Palace encounter
Updated 04 September 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe bemoans decision to disallow goal in tight Crystal Palace encounter

Eddie Howe bemoans decision to disallow goal in tight Crystal Palace encounter
  • Newcastle United looked to defeat Crystal Palace when Tyrick Mitchell turned the ball into his own net
Updated 04 September 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has slammed the decision to disallow what looked to be a Newcastle United winner against Crystal Palace.

With the Magpies dominant but struggling to break down a resolute Palace defense, United looked to have done just that when Tyrick Mitchell turned the ball into his own net.

Having given the goal, referee Michael Salisbury was then told to check his decision with use of the VAR screen at the side of the St James’ Park pitch. And after some deliberation, he chalked off the own goal for a foul on Palace keeper Vicente Guaita, with the match ending 0-0.

However, replays showed Mitchell shoved Joe Willock into Guaita before turning into his own net.

And Howe was not impressed with the decision which cost his side two valuable Premier League points on home turf.

“I didn’t think it should be disallowed,” said the head coach.

“I thought it was a push on Joe Willock in the build up to the ball coming in. Joe’s momentum is fixed from that point and carries him into the goalkeeper.

“Without that push, there’s no way Joe would have gone in with that force. For me it’s not a foul, if anything it’s a penalty. I was very surprised with the outcome.”

When pushed on why officials may have come to that decision, Howe elaborated.

He said: “I think they (the officials) were swayed by the fact — and this is just my opinion — that the goalkeeper stayed down. And that ultimately led to the goal being disallowed.”

United have now drawn four of their first six Premier League games this season, recording just one win. However, it is a return which does not quite represent the sum of their efforts, with performances and chances created much improved from this time last season.

“Yeah, very much so,” Howe said when asked if he was frustrated.

“I thought the level of performance was very good today. We created chances in every phase: Possession, counter-attack and set plays.

“The lads were very committed to their performance today and were physically very good off the back of a very difficult week.

“I’m just really disappointed with the final action, the final finish wasn’t there today.”

Howe continued: “It was just one of those days where every presentable chance that came and went added to the next one that we got a few minutes later. It was incredible really because as I say, they were all different.

“There’s no way we could do that again if we tried. But the pleasing thing is, we are creating those moments and look like a time that can score at any moment.”

On the flip side, defensively, United kept another clean sheet, their third of the season.

“The very positive thing is we didn’t concede at the other end,” said Howe.

“On a day like that, it is very easy to get beat 1-0 on a counter-attack late in the game when you’re desperately trying to push men forward.

“I thought the players did very well to control those counter-attacks because that is Crystal Palace’s strengths.

“We’re kicking ourselves again really, as we were against Liverpool because we needed to win that game today.”

In just his second game for the Magpies, it was record signing Alexander Isak who missed the biggest opportunity of the encounter.

The Swede charged down a hesitant clearance from Joachim Anderson and raced through on goal, but just as he tried to lift over Guaita, the Spaniard stretched out an arm to deny.

Of the miss, Howe said: “I’ll approach him in an individual way. Of course, you treat everybody as the individual they are.

“He’ll be disappointed to miss that, he’d back himself to score and I’d certainly back him to score.

“Whether he’s gone for a certain type of finish, that’s obviously in his game but he didn’t quite execute it right.

“We starved him of the ball a little bit in certain parts of the game. I think we’re still getting used to how he wants to receive the ball and where he needs to go.

“I desperately wanted him to try and get on the ball more, especially in the attacking third. He came to life a little bit in the second half and had certain moments of real quality.

“He’s had no training time with us, he’s been pushed right into action and I think he’s done very well. A lot of improvement is needed from us as a team to try and serve him.”

Newcastle United are next in Premier League action when they travel to the London Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 to take on West Ham United.

Afsan Al-Khalediah claims King Faisal Cup in marquee event of Ta’if horseracing season

Afsan Al-Khalediah claims King Faisal Cup in marquee event of Ta’if horseracing season
Updated 04 September 2022
George Charles Darley

Afsan Al-Khalediah claims King Faisal Cup in marquee event of Ta’if horseracing season

Afsan Al-Khalediah claims King Faisal Cup in marquee event of Ta’if horseracing season
  • The 2022 Ta’if summer racing fixtures have been doubled to 48 from the previous year’s 24
Updated 04 September 2022
George Charles Darley

To the roar of Ta’if’s King Khaled Racetrack crowd, the 2022 King Faisal Arabian Horses Cup was claimed on Saturday evening by Afsan Al-Khalediah for Prince Khaled bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz’s Al-Khalediah Stables, finishing well ahead of contenders Modhishah and Malzaman.

Sired by Laith Al-Khalediah and ridden by Abdullah Al-Awfi, gray colt Afsan Al-Khalediah completed the 1,600-meter race in a final time of 1:55.38, besting Modhishah by 15.75 lengths, with Malzaman another 0.75 lengths back in third.

Having won the King Faisal Cup in 2021 with Tilal Al-Khalediah, Al-Khalediah Stables hold a perfect record in this $266,000 race. And it was a glorious day for Al-Awfi, who earlier steered Qaswarat Al-Khalediah to victory in the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup, also with a $266,000 bounty.

“I was wary of the filly Katebat Al-Khalediah, but as it turned out I knew I had won from 800 meters out,” Al-Awfi said. “I’ve won three out of three on Asfan now; he’s an excellent horse. I feel that Asfan could emulate Tilal Al-Khalediah, who was the winner of this race in 2021 and went on to also win the King Abdulaziz Cup for purebred Arabians.”

The purebred Arabian race followed a number of other competitions throughout the day in addition to the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup, including the Fillies Open, won by Rooqa; the Ta’if Cup (fillies and colts) with Al-Kuweit in the lead; the Ta’if Cup (fillies), claimed by Aewaaly Najd; and the Okaz Cup, with Yahtarez taking the prize — a day of racing worth more than $1.2 million across the card.

“I extend my congratulations to Al-Awfi, trainer Saad Mutlaq and the Al-Khalediah Stables on their victory in the second renewal of the King Faisal Cup,” Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia Chairman Prince Bandar bin Khaled Al-Faisal told Arab News. “This is a race that will continue to grow in stature, and the names on this trophy will become part of Saudi racing history.

“As an internationally listed contest, the King Faisal Cup has global importance for purebred Arabian racing. Arabian racing horses represent not only a key area of Saudi Arabian heritage but as foundation sires, Arabians have also played a considerable role in the international evolution of thoroughbred racing.”

Arabian horses are distinguished from thoroughbreds by their smaller size, lighter bodies and thicker skin, protecting them from the scorching conditions of the region.

The King Faisal Cup is a marquee occasion of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia’s expanded summer season program at Ta’if’s King Khaled Racetrack, running from June 16 to Oct. 8.

The 2022 Ta’if summer racing fixtures have been doubled to 48 from the previous year’s 24, with a total of 384 races (up from 190). And the new National Day Cup meeting on Saturday, Sept. 22 will feature the Ta’if Derby, Ta’if Sprint Cup and Ta’if Arabian Horses Derby, all worth over $100,000.

Ta’if is situated at an altitude of almost 2,000 meters, with a cool and balmy climate perfect for racing during the summer months — unique in the Gulf and therefore a draw for horseracing professionals across the Kingdom as well as from neighboring countries such as the UAE and Bahrain.

As soon as the Ta’if racing season draws to a close, the Riyadh season will kick off with a succession of local and international races worth an average of $30,000 each and culminating with the $20 million Saudi Cup — the world’s most valuable. Launched in 2020, the upcoming February 2023 event will be the fourth edition of the Saudi Cup.

“We have been racing in Ta’if for two decades but, like all racing in Saudi Arabia, the Ta’if season received a boost thanks to the international profile of the Saudi Cup,” Salem Binmafhooz, JCSA’s director of racing, told Arab News.

“Racing in Ta’if is unique in the region in being able to stage temperate summertime racing thanks to its location and altitude.

“We are in the process of finalizing infrastructure developments at King Khaled Racetrack that in coming seasons will allow us to accommodate horses from across the region, making Ta’if a hub for the other racing jurisdictions in the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

JCSA CEO Eng. Marwan Al-Olayan added: “As an industry, Saudi Arabian racing is evolving at a fast pace and while we are making great progress on the international stage, as borne out by the success of the Saudi Cup, we are also keen to showcase the sport and its opportunities to our communities.

“Racing is one of the most popular forms of sporting entertainment around the world, and we hope to continue to attract greater numbers of fans to this industry during the coming seasons.”

