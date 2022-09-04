Ukrainian wins top photojournalism prize for Mariupol coverage

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukrainian photographer Evgeniy Maloletka (L) receives the Visa d'or News award during the 34th edition of Visa pour l'Image international photojournalism festival in Perpignan, southern France on September 3, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

PERPIGNAN, France: Ukrainian photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka won the Visa d’Or, one the profession’s most prestigious prizes on Saturday, for his work during the devastating Russian siege of Mariupol.
Maloletka, visibly moved, dedicated his prize to the Ukrainian people, at a ceremony in the southern French city of Perpignan.
The 35-year-old journalist, who works for the Associated Press news agency, was — along with his AP colleague video journalist Mstyslav Chernov, one of the first journalists to enter Mariupol on February 23, an hour before the first Russian bombs fell.
He was also one of the last to leave, finally quitting the city on March 15, by which time it had been almost entirely destroyed by Russian shelling.
Those 20 days he spent there, he told AFP, were like one long, unending day, “becoming worse and worse.”




Associated Press videographer Mstyslav Chernov walks amid smoke rising from an air defense base in the aftermath of a Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

His pictures showed the full horrors of the conflict there: children killed during the siege, heavily pregnant women lying among the ruins of bombed-out buildings, hastily improvised common graves.
The Russian bombardment of this port city of 400,000 inhabitants, in particular a direct hit on a maternity hospital, provoked outrage around the world.
The other two photographers nominated were Daniel Berehulak, an Australian of Ukrainian origin, for “People lived here,” his reportage for the New York Times on the massacre of civilians in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv; and Marcus Yam’s assignment for the Los Angeles Times: “The fall of Afghanistan.”
The war in Ukraine has been one of the dominant themes at the International Festival of Photojournalism, which opened on August 27.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump’s QAnon posts highlight Truth Social’s extremist presence

Trump’s QAnon posts highlight Truth Social’s extremist presence
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump promised his Truth Social platform would offer a home for free speech, an unfiltered way to reach people.
Six months later, the former US president’s amplification of conspiratorial memes and messages after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate indicates that extremist content has flourished.
Still, with midterm elections looming, an AFP analysis shows his new bullhorn may be far less politically relevant than his past pronouncements on Twitter and Facebook.
“His reach is much smaller,” said Mike Rothschild, the author of a book on the QAnon conspiracy theory. “Truth Social is pretty much MAGA-only territory.”
Trump’s August 30 posting spree on Truth Social indicates a lurch toward the darkest corners of conspiracy theory, almost two years after he lost the presidency to Joe Biden.
Trump interacted with a meme that was shared in reply to a post highlighting the writings of “Q,” the anonymous persona whose posts on fringe forums gave rise to QAnon and its baseless claims about a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles including Hillary Clinton.
“Trump has certainly amplified Q content before. He had retweeted Q believers or memes over 300 times on Twitter,” Rothschild said. “But he had never shared something directly connected to a Q drop before.”
The meme Trump shared referenced “the storm,” a mass unsealing of indictments promised in QAnon lore that would culminate in his return to the White House.
He also re-posted images that put the words “your enemy is not in Russia” over the faces of top Democrats, including Biden.
It was a sign of what Truth Social — and Trump’s potential 2024 campaign — could look like as the November 8 midterms approach.
“Trump’s most ardent supporters will follow him wherever he goes,” said Caroline Orr Bueno, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Maryland.
“So although his messages may be reaching a smaller audience, those who are still following him are likely a more hardcore group of supporters who may be more easily incited to violence.”
Truth Social launched in February 2022 as Trump’s response to his ban from Twitter and two-year-suspension from Facebook following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
But Trump has just four million followers on Truth Social — a far cry from the 88.8 million he had on Twitter or the 35.4 million he had on Facebook.
“It’s almost entirely Trump supporters,” said David Thiel, a researcher at the Stanford Internet Observatory, of Truth Social’s user base.
Trump’s Truth Social posts are regularly promoted on other platforms popular with his supporters, such as Telegram and the far-right forum “The Donald,” as well as on mainstream sites. Major Republican Party players also repeat his talking points.
But the direct pipeline to the public he had as president is gone.
Truth Social had 1.19 million monthly active users on Apple iPhones in July, according to data.ai, a company that tracks app metrics, compared with the 237.8 million daily active users Twitter counted in its latest quarterly report.
The app has been downloaded 3.08 million times globally since February, while Twitter and Facebook have logged 97 million and 341 million downloads respectively in the same time frame — and billions more in their existence.
“Even though Trump has this megaphone and is able to get attention for whatever new crazy thing he posts on Truth Social, it is several multiples less powerful than Twitter, several multiples less powerful than Facebook,” said Jared Holt, senior research manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a nonprofit London-based think tank focused on extremism. “It is a very closed feedback loop.”
A loyal base of Truth Social users who express support for Trump and share misinformation about topics such as the 2020 election remains.
“Truth Social has become a refuge of sorts for people and content that have been banned from other platforms,” Orr Bueno said.
NewsGuard, a service that tracks online misinformation, found 88 QAnon-promoting accounts with over 10,000 followers on Truth Social, including 32 that were previously booted off Twitter. Forty-seven of those accounts were verified by the Trump platform.
At least one app provider seems to have taken note. Google has not approved Truth Social for its store used by Android smartphone users, citing problems with content moderation.
“It appears to attract people with extremist views and then provides a safe haven where they can feed off each other without worrying about being reported or banned,” Orr Bueno said. “It’s an environment that can be easily exploited by those seeking to incite violence or radicalize people.”
Truth Social did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Topics: Donald Trump QAnon TRUTH Social

Iranian journalist Hadi Pourbeheshti seized in raid on family home

Iranian journalist Hadi Pourbeheshti seized in raid on family home
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

  • Political opinion writer held without charge for a week after criticizing local government officials, sources say
LONDON: Iranian journalist Hadi Pourbeheshti has been detained by state authorities since his arrest during a raid on his home in Iran’s southeastern Kerman province on Aug. 28, the Committee to Protect Journalists reported.

The property in the city of Kerman was ransacked by Iranian police, who arrested Pourbeheshti and rifled through his belongings while his family looked on, an Iranian rights group claimed.

Pourbeheshti’s arrest was confirmed by Human Rights in Iran, an exiled-based rights group, as well as by Iranian journalist Hassan Abbasi via Twitter, and a source familiar with the case, who spoke to the CPJ on condition of anonymity due to fears of state violence. 

The CPJ said that during the journalist’s arrest, “security forces ransacked the entire house, confiscating all electronic devices, including his cellphone and his wife’s cellphone.”

Pourbeheshti is a political opinion writer who contributes to several local publications in Kerman.

On Friday, the CPJ said that he was still detained without charge at an undisclosed location, adding that he has not been allowed to contact his family, a common punishment for journalists in Iran.

Authorities told Pourbeheshti’s family that he is facing “security and anti-state charges, including espionage,” according to the anonymous source.

The source added that police scared bystanders away during the raid, creating an atmosphere of fear and stopping people from capturing the incident on their mobile phones or reporting the arrest to local media.

“Iranian authorities must learn that arresting journalists without charge is not the answer to hiding the country’s problems,” said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ’s program director, in New York.

“The authorities must free journalist Hadi Pourbeheshti immediately, and unconditionally and cease the practice of arbitrarily locking up members of the press.” 

Pourbeheshti’s recent work has criticized government officials in Kerman, questioning the large number of embezzlement cases involving government departments in the city. 

Kerman province has strong ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Several IRGC commanders are reported to have been given positions within local government, with Pourbeheshti’s journalism possibly being viewed as criticism of the corps, according to the CPJ.

Topics: Iran journalist

Twitter to introduce long-awaited edit button

Twitter to introduce long-awaited edit button
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

  • New feature initially available to premium subscribers
  • Concern that function is unnecessary or open to abuse
LONDON: Twitter said Thursday it was testing a new edit button, a feature long demanded by users.

“If you see an edited Tweet, it's because we're testing the edit button. This is happening and you'll be OK,” the company tweeted.

The new feature, which is still in the trial stage and expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks, will only be available to some users.

“Later this month, the platform will be expanding Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers. As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help test them before they come to Twitter,” the company said.

Subscribers to Twitter Blue, the premium version of the platform costing $4.99 per month, will soon be able to edit a tweet up to 30 minutes after posting.

The company emphasized that users would be able to track a tweet’s edit history to “protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible” record of what was said.

“Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet.”

Twitter Blue is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and offers users additional features such as an “undo” option that allows users a 60-second window to change a posted tweet before it goes public, but the company said the edit button would initially be “localized” to a single country.

Although users have waited 16 years to get a feature that Twitter’s co-founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey had deemed unnecessary and said it would probably never provide, some people remain skeptical about its introduction.

One user questioned the usefulness of the feature, saying the platform had long had a “superior edit button” called delete.

 

 

Others said it was unnecessary or contrary to the spirit of the platform, raising their concerns and asking what safeguards were in place to prevent the function from being abused.

 

 

Experts voiced their concern and warned about the improper use of the feature, saying it might contribute to misinformation.

Daniel Angus, professor of digital communication at the Queensland University of Technology, said Twitter appeared to have responded “productively” to initial concerns about the feature being used in bad faith.

“The time limit on tweet edits and these transparency tools are good measures that sensibly address some of the potential for the edit feature to be used by bad faith actors to deliberately deceive,” he said. “Nothing can completely remove such a feature from being used in deliberately misleading ways though.”

Twitter first announced plans to introduce the new future back in April, after Elon Musk posted a poll on the platform asking users if they wanted an edit button.

Since then, Musk and Twitter have been locked in a legal battle after the Tesla CEO tried to exit a $44 billion deal to acquire the platform.

Topics: Twitter

UAE tops the world for social media engagement by population, report says

UAE tops the world for social media engagement by population, report says
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

  • Residents spend over 8 hours a day online, study shows
LONDON: The UAE has the world’s highest social media utilization rate relative to its population, a new study has shown.

According to the “UAE Digital Lifestyle Report 2022” — issued by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority — the country has a usage rate of 106 percent and is the only place in the world to top 100 percent. UAE residents, on average, spend a longer time on social media daily than any other users on the planet who are on social media, which online consumer data firm Statista estimates at 147 minutes a day.

The study said also that the people of the UAE spend an average of 4.35 hours on social media each day, ranking them 12th globally.

They also spend more than 8.3 hours a day online, making them the 10th most active globally. The worldwide average is just under 6.6 hours.

 

Topics: social media UAE

Netflix to release its first Kuwaiti show this month

Netflix to release its first Kuwaiti show this month
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

  • ‘The Cage’ is a comedy-drama featuring a local cast
  • Series produced by Abdullah Boushahri and directed by Jasem Al-Muhanna
DUBAI: Netflix has announced its first Kuwaiti series, a comedy-drama titled “The Cage” that is set to be released on Sept. 23.

The eight-episode series about the ups and downs of married life features a host of local actors including Khaled Ameen, Hussain Al-Mahdi, Rawan Mahdi, Lamya Tareq and Hessah Al-Nabhan.

The show is produced by Abdullah Boushahri, who is best known for movies like “Europa” and “Losing Ahmad,” and directed by Jasem Al-Muhanna, the man behind the TV show “Al-Namous.”

While this is Netflix’s first Kuwaiti show, the streaming giant has been making inroads in the country since earlier this year. In March, it held a six-week program called TV Writers’ Lab 6x6 in partnership with Kuwait-based National Creative Industries Group.

The six participating writers spent six weeks honing their scripts under the guidance of experts, with the goal of turning them into pitches for Netflix. All of the writers received New York Film Academy-endorsed certificates at the end of the program.

“We’ve had several programs in the last two years, but the Lab 6x6 program is the first initiative of its kind in the region that looks to incubate writers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and turn their ideas into market-ready pitch decks in six weeks,” Ahmed Sharkawi, director of Arabic series at Netflix, told Arab News at the time.

“The Cage” is another step in the company’s investment in Arabic content. Over the past two years, it has added to its library of Arabic films, launched collections highlighting Arabic cinema and struck deals to create original content.

Last month it partnered with Egypt-based Sard, a hub for scriptwriters in the Arab world, to coach women in creative writing and help them develop their storytelling skills through the latest in a series of Because She Created programs.

Still, Netflix has been under pressure as it looks to retain subscribers and maximize revenue. Just this year, between April and July, it lost nearly a million subscribers.

A study released in July by the US-based subscriber measurement firm Antenna revealed that 19 percent of subscribers to premium services including Netflix, Hulu, AppleTV+, HBO Max and Disney+, canceled three or more subscriptions in the two years up to June 2022, up from 6 percent in the previous two years.

The study also found that streaming services need to allocate huge amounts of resources and capital to produce new shows to keep subscribers satisfied.

Netflix’s investment in original and local content such as “The Cage” might be just what the streaming service needs to continue attracting viewers.

Topics: Netflix The Cage Kuwaiti series

Latest updates

TASI extends losses as oil prices swing: Opening bell
TASI extends losses as oil prices swing: Opening bell
Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, crew is killed — state media
Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, crew is killed — state media
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Saudi insurance rivals Amana, ACIG unveil initial plans for possible merger 
Saudi insurance rivals Amana, ACIG unveil initial plans for possible merger 
AlBabtain Food to proceed with IPO for 16% stake on Saudi parallel market
AlBabtain Food to proceed with IPO for 16% stake on Saudi parallel market

