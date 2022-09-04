Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series

LOS ANGELES: Barack Obama is halfway to an EGOT.
The former president won an Emmy Award on Saturday to go with his two Grammys.
Obama won the best narrator Emmy for his work on the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”
The five-part show, which features national parks from around the globe, is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, “Higher Ground.”
He was the biggest name in a category full of famous nominees for the award handed out at Saturday night’s Creative Arts Emmys, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong’o.
Barack Obama is the second president to have an Emmy. Dwight D. Eisenhower was given a special Emmy Award in 1956.
Barack Obama previously won Grammy Awards for his audiobook reading of two of his memoirs, “The Audacity of Hope” and “A Promised Land.” Michelle Obama won her own Grammy for reading her audiobook in 2020.
EGOT refers to a special category of entertainers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. To date, 17 people have done it.
The late Chadwick Boseman also won an Emmy for his voice work on Saturday. The “Black Panther” actor won for outstanding character voiceover for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios animated show “What If...?“
On the show, Boseman voiced his “Black Panther” character T’Challa in an alternate universe where he becomes Star-Lord from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
It was one of the last projects for Boseman, who died in 2020 of colon cancer at age 43.
Arab fans react as ‘Lord of the Rings’ draws in 25 million viewers
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: With Amazon announcing that its big budget series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” marks the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video with 25 million viewers, it is no wonder that Arab fans are declaring their excitement about the show online.
The first two episodes of the show, which has an estimated budget of close to $1 billion, aired on Friday and will run until Oct. 14.
Arab fans took to Twitter to share their opinions about the epic show, based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.
“A promising first two episodes that managed to transport me to Middle-Earth with the Harfoots, Elves, Humans and Dwarves… The visual experience is impressive and the storyline is clear and well-built… Excited for what’s to come,” Mohammed Al-Dosari in Alkhobar tweeted.
“The Rings of Power” is set during Tolkien's Second Age in Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings,” Tolkien's cult trilogy which has already been adapted for film.The first season cost a staggering $465 million to make — roughly 10 times the price of the first season of “Game of Thrones” 11 years ago — with a planned $1 billion for the intended five-season series on a whole.
“It has the best cinematography I’ve seen in my life,” Fahad in Riyadh commented on the larger than life special effects, which Rebecca Nicholson at The Guardian said are “so cinematic and grand that it makes ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel) look as if it has been cobbled together on Minecraft.”
However, not all the comments online were positive, with some social media users lamenting the slow pace of the series.
“I could not get through the first episode… without stopping every 10 minutes and watching an episode of ‘The Office.’ I don’t know if it’s boring or if I should just be patient with something that I’m not excited for,” a user named Faisal tweeted.
“To me, the first two episodes… is a weak attempt at imitating the writing, performances and directing of the film series. I never felt like I was watching ‘Lord of The Rings,’ Abbas Salih wrote
The series is crucial for Amazon, which wants to play in the ultra-competitive streaming landscape, where Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max are already battling it out.
Red Sea International Film Festival celebrates women from Arab film industry in Venice
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Six women from the Arab film industry have been jointly honored by the Red Sea International Film festival and Vanity Fair to “celebrate visionary female talent both on and behind the camera.”
At a gala event hosted alongside the 79th Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo Rocca, the RSIFF and Vanity Fair first shone the spotlight on a trio of trailblazers from Saudi Arabia, including filmmaker Haifaa al-Mansour (“Wadjda,” “Perfect Candidate”), award-winning actress and filmmaker Ahd Kamel (“Collateral,” “Honour”) and actress Sumaya Rida (“Rupture,” “Rashash”). They were joined by three Tunisian stalwarts: Oscar nominee Kaouther Ben Hania (“The Man Who Sold His Skin”), actress Hend Sabry (“Finding Ola,” “Noura’s Dream”) and Dorra Zarrouk (“Walls,” “Zombie Goes Zombie”).
About the recognition, Al-Mansour said: “I am incredibly honored to return to Venice Film Festival for the Women in Cinema Gala. I am very thankful to Vanity Fair for including me in this incredible event with all of these extraordinary women. Venice has been my ‘home’ festival since the launch of my first film ‘Wadjda’ here 10 years ago. I was overjoyed to return to Venice for my follow-up Saudi film, ‘The Perfect Candidate,’ and hope to return with another Saudi film very soon!”
The second edition of the RSIFF will run in Jeddah from Dec. 1-10, 2022.
Bella Hadid raises awareness on Pakistan floods through social media
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Earlier this week, Palestinian American model Bella Hadid took to social media to find out “real ways” to help those displaced and affected by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan, and it looks like she may have found some answers. She returned recently to her Instagram page to post a lengthy statement about the level of destruction the country has faced and a plea to donate to the victims through UNICEF, alongside pictures of the devastation left behind by the floods.
“This doesn’t even seem real, but is a reality to so many. More than 1000 people — a third of them children — have died during severe flooding across Pakistan,” wrote Hadid on Instagram.
“From June through August, 2022, torrential monsoon rains washed away entire villages and infrastructure across Pakistan’s four provinces, affecting at least 33 million people. 4 million acres of crops have been destroyed and 800,000 livestock have died. Not only is this traumatizing for the people of Pakistan but it will also, long-term, increase food insecurity across the country and will have a severe impact on the economy.”
She went on to urge her followers to donate to those in need through UNICEF, breaking down exactly how the money would be used.
“UNICEF is on the ground, delivering lifesaving medical supplies, safe water and nutrition, mental health support, educational resources and more. I’m putting the link in my bio in case you’d like to donate. If not, spreading the word on this environmental crisis and the people impacted is very important as well,” she wrote.
According to a report by AP, Pakistan appealed on Saturday to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to the flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. The request came even as planes carried supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.
Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal called for an “immense humanitarian response for 33 million people” affected by monsoon rains that triggered devastating floods. International attention to Pakistan’s plight has increased as the number of fatalities and persons left homeless has risen. According to initial government estimates, the rain and flooding have caused $10 billion in damage.
Egyptian icon Umm Kulthum: An eternal star who won hearts from East to West
In the first of our new series focusing on Arabic cultural icons, we profile the incomparable vocalist known as The Star of the East
Updated 04 September 2022
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: With her voluminous hairstyle and diamond-studded sunglasses, the iconic Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum has one of the most instantly recognizable silhouettes in modern pop culture.
The singer’s storied career saw her pack out venues for 50 years until just before her death in 1975. Such was her status that she is often referred to as “The fourth pyramid” by Arabs, as well as “The star of the East,” “Mother of the Arabs” and “Lady of Arabic song.”
Umm Kulthum was born Fatima Ibrahim as-Sayed El-Beltagi in the village of Tamay e-Zahayra in the Nile Delta in 1898. The daughter of an imam, she learned to recite the Qur’an at a young age and regularly sang with her father at village weddings.
Because of her father’s religious upbringing — and cultural norms — Umm Kulthum often had to dress as a boy when she performed in her youth. She did this at numerous festivals, weddings and other events in order to provide for her family.
A star is born
After moving to Cairo in 1923, Umm Kulthum was fortunate to land the well-known singer and composer Shaykh Abu Al-Aila Muhammad as her teacher and mentor.
She signed her first recording contract in 1926 and began to put together her own ensemble of musicians. As she started to mingle in Cairo’s cultural scene, she met several poets — most notably Ahmad Rami, who wrote the lyrics for 137 of her songs.
In 1932, she embarked on her first major tour of the Middle East which took in Damascus, Baghdad, Beirut, Tunis and Tripoli, and, in 1934, she sang at the inaugural broadcast of Radio Cairo.
Umm Kulthum recorded an estimated 300 songs over her career — tracks that covered universal themes of love, loss and desire.
She thrilled audiences with marathon performances (often a single song would last for an hour or more), which would include songs such as “Enta Omri,” “Alf Leila w Leila,” “Seret El Hob” and “Al Atlal,” packed with such raw emotional power that they continue to hold sway over great swathes of the Arab world.
“Her music is so empowering and nostalgic. She reminds us of home,” Saudi playwright and arts patron Mona Khashoggi, who created a West End musical dedicated to the star — “Umm Kulthum & The Golden Era” — that premiered in London in 2020, told Arab News. “I left Saudi Arabia when I was young... Every time I’m sad, I listen to Umm Kulthum, and I think everybody else does that. She is in every home for every age. She is timeless.”
Global impact
The star had close connections to political leaders including King Farouk of Egypt and former President Gamal Abdel Nasser. She also met Tunisia’s first President Habib Bourguiba during one of her concerts in Tunis and to Charles de Gaulle, the former president of France, she was simply “the Lady.”
A number of influential Western singers, including Bob Dylan and Maria Callas have proclaimed themselves admirers. The latter described her voice as “incomparable.” Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest rock singers, told the Independent in 2010 that he was visiting Marrakech in 1970 when he first heard Umm Kulthum’s voice and that the experience had “blown a hole in the wall of my understanding of vocals.”
“When I first heard the way she would dance down through a scale to land on a beautiful note that I couldn’t even imagine singing, it was huge,” Plant said.
“Everything about Umm Kulthum stands out,” Egyptian composer and conductor Hisham Gabr told Arab News in 2018. “Her voice, her mastery, her ability to improvise, and the way that she uses this incredible array of nuances in her voice to express the tiniest and slightest details of the words that she’s singing. She reincarnates melody, reinvents it in so many ways that are quite stunning and amazing. And yet she never loses track of what those words mean and how she can convey and augment those meanings to her listeners.”
Khashoggi, whose father was a friend of the singer’s family, said: “She inspires me as an artist. She is an idol for me and I think for every woman. She stands for the empowerment of women, for working hard and perseverance. I’m a big fan.”
A unique talent
Apart from the astonishing power of her voice, one thing that set the singer apart from her peers was her renowned diction. Arabic language experts have said that Umm Kulthum’s pronunciation of lyrics was unlike any other artist.
“She was like a professor of Arabic pronunciation,” the late Egyptian radio commentator Amal Fahmy previously said in an interview.
Kassem Wahba, an associate professor of Arabic at the American University in Dubai, told Arab News: “Because she learned the Qur’an, her pronunciation was perfect. Most of her songs were poems in fusha (classical Arabic).”
Khashoggi echoed Wahba’s words. “She spoke Arabic perfectly because of (reciting the Quran). Her Arabic was excellent,” she said. “I don’t think there is anybody like her.”
The playwright also noted the onstage charisma that Umm Kulthum radiated with seemingly little effort. “I don’t know what she did, but she was amazing,” Khashoggi said. “She sang with such confidence — it’s 100 emotions in a second. And she basically stood still. But even with a gesture… if she just moved her hand, everyone would get excited.”
If reports are to be believed, after Umm Kulthum’s death in 1975 aged 77, four million people attended her funeral — around 10.5 percent of Egypt’s population at the time, which was around 38.55 million.
Enduring legacy
Umm Kulthum’s legacy lives on. In recent years, events companies have staged concerts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE in which the singer “appears” as a hologram.
The Arab World Institute (IMA) in Paris hosted an exhibition last year titled “Arab Divas: From Umm Kulthum to Dalida” to honor the “Star of the East” and other renowned singers, and the show will next appear in Amsterdam in March 2023.
The exhibition’s curator Elodie Bouffard said this week that the exhibition in France was “an exceptional moment for the IMA.”
“We received an impressive number of guests — we were fully booked every day,” she said. “And compared to other exhibitions this one had a very young age range — mothers with their kids.”
Forty-seven years after her death, Umm Kulthum continues to inspire new generations with her unique and timeless talent.
How Miss Arab USA 2022 Marwa Lahlou overcame obstacles to help herself and those in need
Updated 02 September 2022
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: Moroccan American Marwa Lahlou fulfilled a childhood dream when she was crowned winner at the Miss Arab USA 2022 pageant in Arizona, telling Arab News she overcame “severe bullying” to get to where she is today.
Now, the beauty queen is on a mission to champion her roots while celebrating her life as an American, a responsibility she says she does not take lightly.
“As an Arab American, I’ve done my best to represent both of my roots in the best way possible before the title. And now with the title, it’s a true honor and a big responsibility, and I’m willing to take it and I’m so happy to have it,” she said.
She was chosen out of 20 outstanding Arab American women for the prestigious title.
But when she first joined the contest, her victory dream seemed very much out of reach.
“Even from my relatives or close friends, they were like, ‘oh, I don’t think you can make it. You are short. You’re this. You’re that. It looks like a very tough competition.’ Which it was, definitely. All the contestants that were with me were amazing and great and smart and beautiful,” Lahlou said.
However, it was not the first time Lahlou had overcome obstacles. Moving to the US from Morocco when she was 12, she struggled as one of the few Arabs in her school.
“I experienced severe bullying, unfortunately, my first year there, but I was happy, and I was proud and lucky to have supportive parents and family. I decided to not let that experience break me and instead shape me into the person I am today,” she added.
Lahlou gained a master’s degree in international business management and marketing from the University of New Haven, in Connecticut. She is also fluent in Arabic, English, French, and Spanish.
The soon-to-be beauty queen began teaching English and American culture to Arabs moving to the US. Her community service mindset was shared by the Miss Arab pageant.
She said: “Their mission exactly matches my mission, helping those in need, helping refugees, helping children, the homeless, young women, being the spokespersons for people who need help. And they focus more on internal and inside beauty and intellect.
The annual pageant event returned this July after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. American Palestinian Joanna Rashid was the first runner-up, with American Lebanese Maria Bassil coming in as the second runner-up.