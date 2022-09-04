You are here

UAE In-Focus — Financial close of Masdar’s 500MW Uzbek wind farm
Aldar Properties announced the expansion of its property management platform by acquiring Spark Security Services. (Shutterstock)
Updated 04 September 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Masdar, one of the global leaders in renewable energy, announced the financial close of its 500MW Zarafshan wind farm project.

Earlier in 2020, the Abu Dhabi-based company signed a bilateral agreement with the Uzbek government to construct, operate, and maintain the Zarafshan wind farm, according to a statement. 

The project is expected to attract more than 2.2 billion dirhams ($600 million) in foreign direct investment, as part of Uzbekistan’s effort to meet 25 percent of its electricity needs by the end of the decade, the statement said.

The Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO has acted as the B lender for the Zarafshan project, while Etihad Credit Insurance, Natixis, and First Abu Dhabi Bank provided credit-insured lending.

Upon completion, the 500MW project will generate enough electricity to power 500,000 homes, while displacing 1.1 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.

  Masdar’s Zarafshan project is its second utility-scale project in Uzbekistan, following the Nur Navoi solar project, Uzbekistan’s first successfully financed independent power producer solar project.

Aldar scales up property with Spark acquisition

Abu Dhabi-based developer Aldar Properties announced the expansion of its property management platform by acquiring Spark Security Services, a leading UAE-based manned guarding security service provider, according to a statement. 

Aldar’s property and integrated facilities management platform has been strengthened further by the all-cash transaction of 125 million dirhams ($34 million), allowing it to offer its customers a broader array of services, including sales, leasing, property management, consultancy services, valuation advisory, and energy management.

Through these services, Aldar will be able to add significant value to its 23 billion dirham portfolio of prime properties across retail, residential, commercial, and logistics segments, as well as expand its list of notable third-party clients, it said.

Emirates Global Aluminum to hire more Emiratis

Emirates Global Aluminum, the UAE’s largest company outside of the oil and gas sector, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Human Resources Authority of Abu Dhabi to employ young UAE nationals in the industrial sector, according to Emirates News Agency, WAM. 

Through EGA’s long-running National Training Programmes, EGA will train 23 high school students who are registered in the HRA database and interested in developing skills related to technical occupations.

Successful trainees will receive permanent contracts at EGA’s industrial facilities after completing the one-year intensive training program, WAM added. 

Director General of the Human Resources Authority, Amal Nasser Al Jabri, said: “The signing of the agreement with EGA comes as part of our support for the industrial sector to help keep pace with the demands of future jobs.”

After completing the company’s admission test and personal interview as part of EGA’s National Training Programs, shortlisted UAE Nationals will be eligible to participate in a career counseling program. 

In the past year, EGA recruited more than 100 UAE nationals, 73 of whom participated in separate training courses, including the Abu Dhabi Human Resources Authority’s National Training Smelter program.

Equity Group signs $500m deal with Pure Health

Pure Health, one of the largest integrated healthcare platforms in the UAE, has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to purchase Ardent Health Services, a leading US healthcare provider based in Nashville, Tennessee, for 1.8 billion dirhams ($500 million).

All necessary US regulatory approvals must be obtained before the investment can close, according to a statement.

Purity Health will acquire a minority equity stake in Ardent from Equity Group Investments, a Chicago-based private investment firm that owns the majority of the company.

Ardent’s board will observe Pure Health’s investment, but Pure Health will not have a seat on the board. 

Ardent’s physical footprint will not expand with the investment, nor will it collaborate with Pure Health to deliver care, the statement said. 

 

Topics: UAE solar wind project Masdar

LONDON: European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing.

Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February invasion of Ukraine have already pushed up European prices by nearly 400 percent over the past year, sending electricity costs soaring.

Europe has accused Russia of weaponizing energy supplies in what Moscow has called an “economic war” with the West over the fallout from the Ukraine conflict, while Moscow blames Western sanctions and technical issues for supply disruptions.

The Nord Stream pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, historically supplied around a third of the gas exported from Russia to Europe, but was already running at just 20 percent of capacity before flows were halted last week for maintenance.

Expectations were high Russia’s state-controlled energy giant Gazprom would restart flows at 20 percent after the latest stoppage, leading benchmark Dutch TTF gas prices to fall back around 40 percent from Aug. 26’s record high to close at just over €200 per MWh on Friday.

But after Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline for flows to resume, saying it had discovered a fault during maintenance, prices are likely to surge again, analysts said.

“On Friday... the market was already pricing in Nord Stream 1 (NS1) flows coming back,” Energy Aspects gas analyst Leon Izbicki said. “We expect a significantly stronger open for the TTF on Monday.”

Sky-high power costs linked to surging gas prices have already forced some energy-hungry industries, including fertilizer and aluminum makers, to scale back production, and led EU governments to pump billions into schemes to help households.

The impact of the latest cut would depend on Europe’s ability to attract gas from other sources, Jacob Mandel, a senior associate for commodities at Aurora Energy Research, said.

“Supply is hard to come by, and it becomes harder and harder to replace every bit of gas that doesn’t come from Russia,” he said.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Europe rapidly launched plans to cut its dependence on Russian fuels, switching to alternative suppliers of gas and other fuels and pushing faster deployment of clean energy supplies.

Germany has begun developing liquefied natural gas terminals to enable it to receive gas from global suppliers and move away from Russian gas imports.

“There’s plenty of scope to replace that (Russian) gas with LNG imports for now, but when the weather turns cold and demand starts to pick up in the winter in Europe and Asia, there’s only so much LNG out there that Europe can import,” Mandel said.

Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency energy regulator, said in August that even if Germany’s gas stores were 100 percent full, they would be empty in 2.5 months if Russian gas flows were halted completely.

Europe last week met early a target to fill its gas stocks by 80 percent by November. EU stocks are currently 81 percent full, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data, with Germany’s stores at 85 percent full.

Izbicki said prices would need to reach an average of €400 per MWh between September 2022 and end-October 2023 to encourage enough sellers to send gas to storage for the EU to meet its targets for next year ahead of winter 2023.

Topics: EU Russia gas cuts Nord Stream

Turkey sees inflation at 65% at the end of 2022

Turkey sees inflation at 65% at the end of 2022
ISTANBUL: Turkey expects inflation to ease to 65 percent by the end of the year from nearly 80 percent in July, while the current account deficit is seen at $47.3 billion in 2022, government forecasts showed on Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s new economic model has prioritized growth, exports, employment and investment while seeking to cut interest rates.

The central bank’s easing cycle last year led to the lira sinking 44 percent against the dollar by the end of December, and it is down more than 27 percent again so far this year.

The weakening lira and the rise in global energy and commodity prices have led to a surge in inflation, which hit nearly 80 percent in July is expected rise further before easing.

Ankara foresees inflation declining to 65 percent by the end of 2022, and falling sharply to 24.9 percent at the end of 2023, according to the so-called medium-term program, or OVP.

Erdogan’s model aims to flip Turkey’s chronic current account deficits to a surplus. But the rise in global prices has made that target difficult to achieve.

The trade deficit for 2022 was seen at $105 billion, more than double the amount last year. It was seen narrowing to $80 billion in 2023.

The current account deficit was expected to stand at $47.3 billion in 2022, which is more than triple the level in 2021 and would be the highest annual deficit since 2013. It was seen narrowing to $22 billion in 2023.

The budget deficit was seen sharply higher at 461.2 billion lira ($25.4 billion) in 2022 despite a supplementary budget this year. It was seen widening to 659.4 billion lira in 2023.

Excluding income and outflows due to interest, as well as some other factors, the deficit was seen at 294.3 billion lira in 2022 and 323.6 billion lira in 2023.

Topics: Turkey GDP Inflation Forecast economy

Saudi low-cost carrier flynas launches direct flights between Jeddah and Tashkent

Saudi low-cost carrier flynas launches direct flights between Jeddah and Tashkent
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas has launched direct flights between Jeddah and Uzbek capital Tashkent, said a statement issued on Sunday.

Two direct weekly flights will start from Sept. 15. The flights began following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Uzbek Ministry of Transportation on the sidelines of the Saudi-Uzbek Business Council held in Jeddah last month.

The MoU sought to strengthen relations in the field of air transport and operate direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

It is part of the budget carrier’s expansion strategy and its plan launched at the beginning of the year under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom.” 

flynas succeeded in scaling up its fleet to 38 aircraft in June 2022 compared to 25 aircraft in January 2021, an increase of 52 percent. Meanwhile, the number of passengers on its flights increased to about 4 million passengers during the first half of 2022, up from about 1.8 million in the same period last year, an increase of nearly 120 percent.

The Saudi carrier connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations and, since its establishment in 2007, has transported more than 60 million passengers.

Topics: Flynas Saudi Arabia Uzbekistan operations

Saudi app Jahez’s profit jumps 85% on rising demand for food delivery services

Saudi app Jahez’s profit jumps 85% on rising demand for food delivery services
RIYADH: Saudi food delivery platform Jahez reported an 85 percent surge in profit for the first half of 2022, bolstered by increased user demand and a rise in orders booked through its app.

The Riyadh-based firm made a profit of SR53.2 million ($14.2 million), against SR28.7 million in the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing.

The profit surge was mainly driven by a revenue jump of 60 percent to SR778 million, from SR486 million in the corresponding period last year, Jahez said.

Orders made through the app surged by 46 percent to 31.5 million during the six months, as the average number of users soared by 48 percent.

The increase in orders led to higher delivery and operational costs for the company, but it managed to almost double its restaurants to 7,879, from 4,742 in June last year.

Topics: Saudi app food delivery

MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility; Work on solar project begins in Egypt

MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility; Work on solar project begins in Egypt
CAIRO: A pair of consortiums — led by Tamasuk and Al-Rajhi Holding— have been shortlisted for a contract to develop a 244-bed Al-Ansar Hospital in Madinah, reported MEED.

The project will be carried out on the basis of public-private partnership.

The scope of work will include handling operations, equipment procurement, and working on the design and construction of the project.

Solar power plant in Egypt

Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has begun work on a solar power plant with a production capacity of 10 GWh in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, reported Egypt Today.

It is part of many Chinese investments directed in the country’s manufacturing sector.

“There are great efforts made by the ministry in coordination with various authorities to implement Egypt’s strategy to produce 42 percent of the total energy from new and renewable sources by 2035,” stated Mohamed Shaker, minister of electricity and renewable energy.   

Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility

Qatar Fertiliser Co. —a subsidiary of QatarEnergy— has partnered with QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions in creating a $1 billion blue ammonia facility.

Located in Qatar’s Mesaieed Industrial City, the “Ammonia-7” project will hold up to 1.2 million tons a year of blue ammonia — making it the largest facility in the world of its kind.

The facility is expected to start operating in early 2026, reported MEED. 

Topics: MENA Qatar Egypt Solar plant ammonia facility

