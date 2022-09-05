You are here

Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev

Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev during the 4th round of the US Open tennis championships on Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP)
Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev returns against Nick Kyrgios during their match on Day 7 of the 2022 US Open on September 04, 2022 New York City. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev

Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev
  • Kyrgios will meet No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals on Tuesday.
  • Medvedev will relinquish the No. 1 ranking. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud  have a chance to replace him there
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Unsure of the relevant rule, Nick Kyrgios lost a point by running around the net to hit a ball that was going to land way out. He yelled at his guest box. He argued with the chair umpire. Most importantly, and has happened more recently for him than ever, Kyrgios won, eliminating defending US Open champion and No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvevev.
Building on the momentum he built by reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios moved into the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the first time by beating Medvedev 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday night.
The 23rd-seeded Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, never had managed to make it past the third round of the US Open until now, going 0-4 at that stage until this year. But Kyrgios also never has managed to parlay his unquestioned skill into terrific play or any semblance of consistency the way is doing lately.
“I’m just glad I’m finally able to show New York my talent,” he said. “I haven’t had too many great trips here.”
He reached his first Grand Slam semifinal, then first Grand Slam final, at the All England Club in July, before losing to Novak Djokovic in the title match. Then Kyrgios won his first ATP title in three years at Washington in August. He followed that up with a victory over Medvedev at a hard-court tournament in Montreal soon after. He leads the ATP Tour in match wins since June.
And now, with his big serve producing 21 aces Sunday, and his go-for-broke style working perfectly against Medvedev, Kyrgios must be considered a serious championship contender at the US Open.
Medvedev, meanwhile, was playing well enough to win all nine sets he played in Week 1 and look ready to give himself a shot at becoming the first man to win consecutive trophies in New York since Roger Federer grabbed the last of his five in a row from 2004-08.
Instead, Medvedev — whose victory over Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final ended his bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 — will relinquish the No. 1 ranking. Three players have a chance to replace him there: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud.
On Tuesday, Kyrgios will meet No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals.

Topics: Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios US Open 2022

Emirati grapplers top medal standings at Abu Dhabi tourney

Emirati grapplers top medal standings at Abu Dhabi tourney
Updated 32 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Emirati grapplers top medal standings at Abu Dhabi tourney

Emirati grapplers top medal standings at Abu Dhabi tourney
  • UAE first followed by Brazil and Columbia in country rankings
  • National team sharpening up for world champs, says coach Ramon Lemos
Updated 32 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The AJP Tour UAE National Pro championships ended here on Sunday at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, with the host country’s athletes taking home the most medals courtesy of some outstanding performances in both the amateur and professional divisions.

The two-day tournament was organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro.

Commando Group won the club competition followed by Palms Sports in second and A.F.N.T. in third. In the country rankings, the UAE came on top, followed by Brazil and Columbia in second and third places respectively.

“Based on the vision of the wise leadership to support athletes and sports, the UAEJJF is constantly working to provide the best competitive environment for the nation’s players, pave the way for progress and advancement, and climb the ladder of glory,” said Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAEJJF.

“The competition has benefited greatly the athletes’ preparation for significant continental and international events, most notably the World Championship and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Championship, in addition to allowing them the opportunity to compete against the top schools in the world.”

Ramon Lemos, the UAE national team’s coach, praised the team members for their performances.

“The UAE National Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship surpassed all expectations and offered a distinctive model at the technical, organizational, and participation levels in terms of top-tier athletes, particularly the (campaigns of the) brown and black belts,” he said.

“In October and November, we’ll be witnessing two of the most prestigious jiu-jitsu competitions in the world: The Jiu-Jitsu World Championship and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. The national team’s preparations are in full swing, and I have no doubts whatsoever that our squad will excel and solidify its domination over the sport.

“We are eager to learn from and incorporate the challenges that our players faced today because many of them will make up the core of the national teams at the coming championships. To qualify them and improve their readiness for the impending (contests) is a component of our preparation activities.”

Khaled Mohammed Al-Shehhi of Al-Ain Club, the brown belt national team member who won gold in the 62-kilogram category, said: “Given the nature and level of the contestants, the tournament was rife with intensity and rivalry and served as the ideal warmup for the World Championship and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Championship.”

Balqis Al-Hashemi from Palms Sports Academy and the winner of the gold medal in the 49-kilogram weight category, is also focusing on the upcoming championships.

“I want to give my best effort at the international level and use my recent experience to prepare for the next (contests).”

Brazil’s Riu Neto from Al-Wahda Club, who secured gold in the 85-kilogram division, said: “I am delighted that I was able to win the medal today. My patience and determination allowed me to achieve this target, even though I had to compete against some of the toughest opponents. As competing in Abu Dhabi’s professional tournaments is a goal for the most prominent players in the world, I am keen to take part in all the competitions held there.”

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation

UAE to host 2023 World Golf Amateur Team Championships, first time in the Middle East

UAE to host 2023 World Golf Amateur Team Championships, first time in the Middle East
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

UAE to host 2023 World Golf Amateur Team Championships, first time in the Middle East

UAE to host 2023 World Golf Amateur Team Championships, first time in the Middle East
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE will host the 2023 World Golf Amateur Team Championships, which is the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East, state news agency WAM reported.
The International Golf Federation (IGF) said the 30th women’s championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy will be held from Oct. 18 to 21 next year. 
Meanwhile, the 33rd men’s championship for the Eisenhower Trophy will take place from Oct. 25 to 28. 
The Emirates Golf Federation was selected over the Singapore Golf Association after the two were identified as the finalists by the IGF Bid Panel. 
Initially, eight other national federation members had expressed interest in hosting the biennial team event for men and women. 
"Both candidates provided exceptionally strong bid proposals, which was duly noted by both the IGF Administrative Committee and the IGF Bid Panel," said Antony Scanlon, Executive Director of the IGF.
The Greg Norman-designed Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai was presented by the Emirates Golf Federation as the host venue.

Topics: golf UAE 2023 World Golf Amateur Team Championships

Mexico’s Lopez wins LPGA Dana Open with late birdie charge

Mexico’s Lopez wins LPGA Dana Open with late birdie charge
Updated 05 September 2022
AFP

Mexico’s Lopez wins LPGA Dana Open with late birdie charge

Mexico’s Lopez wins LPGA Dana Open with late birdie charge
  • Lopez, who began the round four strokes off the pace, sank a crucial 15-foot birdie putt at the par-5 18th to finish ahead of Khang, with a scream and fist pump of delight after the feat
Updated 05 September 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Mexico’s Gaby Lopez birdied the last three holes for the second consecutive day to fire an 8-under par 63 on Sunday and win the LPGA Dana Open by one stroke.

World No. 67 Lopez outdueled American Megan Khang down the stretch to finish 72 holes on 18-under 266 over a rain-softened Highland Meadows layout in Sylvania, Ohio.

The 28-year-old from Mexico City delivered a bogey-free final round for her third career LPGA title after winning at China’s Blue Bay in 2018 and taking the 2020 Tournament of Champions.

“I didn’t really bring an attitude,” Lopez said. “It was more of creating a quiet space before hitting the golf ball and committing to that before every single ball.

“It’s so easy to get ahead of yourself, especially coming down the stretch, but if you keep it in the present, that’s when magic happens.”

Khang was second, her best LPGA result, on 267 after a closing 64 with Germany’s Caroline Masson third on 268 and US teen Lucy Li, Chinese teen Yin Ruoning and American Sarah Schmelzel on 269.

Lopez, who began the round four strokes off the pace, sank a crucial 15-foot birdie putt at the par-5 18th to finish ahead of Khang, with a scream and fist pump of delight after the feat.

“I knew I had to make it because Megan was going to make hers,” Lopez said. “What I thought was I practiced exactly for this moment. I want to be here and I’m just going to take care of this putt.”

Lopez shook off short missed putts to birdie five of her last nine holes.

“Having that calmness and quiet space was exactly what we were working on. And it has paid off,” Lopez said. “It just gets more simple if I do that, not overthinking. Not making more drama than it is.”

Khang had reeled off six birdies in a nine-hole span to grab the lead, a run that started at the third, fifth and par-3 sixth holes.

She added a three-foot birdie putt at the par-3 eighth, a 20-footer for birdie at the ninth and a 12-foot birdie putt at the 11th to reach 16-under and seize the lead alone.

Playing partner Lopez made a run of four birdies in eight holes from the third through 10th and sank another at 13 to move one off the lead.

Khang escaped a fairway bunker to par the 15th but Lopez had a tap-in birdie at the 16th to grab a share of the lead.

Lopez blasted out of a bunker at the par-5 17th to inches from the cup and tapped in for birdie, grabbing the lead alone after Khang lipped out on an eight-foot birdie putt.

Both blasted out of greenside bunkers at the par-5 18th, Khang setting up a tap in while Lopez left herself 15 feet over a ridge from the fringe and made the tricky putt.

Challengers remained in the last four groups but Li, who had 14 pars and a birdie at the par-3 sixth in the first 15 holes, made bogey at the 16th and Germany’s Caroline Masson couldn’t manage an albatross at 18.

Khang, who had matched her best prior LPGA finish by sharing third at Palos Verdes in April, was the first LPGA player of Laotian and Hmong descent, her parents coming to the United States in the 1970s after the Vietnam War.

Li, a 19-year-old prodigy of Chinese heritage, won twice on the US women’s developmental tour to secure a 2023 LPGA berth.

Topics: Dana Open LPGA Tour Gaby Lopez

Dustin Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Golf Boston event in playoff

Dustin Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Golf Boston event in playoff
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

Dustin Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Golf Boston event in playoff

Dustin Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Golf Boston event in playoff
  • The win was worth $4 million for Johnson. With his team winning again, he now has made $9,962,500 in four events
  • The next LIV Golf Invitational series is in two weeks in the Chicago suburbs at Rich Harvest Farms, best known for hosting the Solheim Cup in 2009
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

BOLTON, Massachusetts: Dustin Johnson gave LIV Golf its first big moment Sunday when he made a 35-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston for his first victory in 19 months.

Johnson’s putt on the par-5 18th was going so fast it might have rolled some 6 feet past the hole. But it hit the back of the cup and dropped down near the front of the cup to beat Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri.

He raised his arm and dropped it for a slow-motion uppercut, instead slapping hands with Austin Johnson, his brother and caddie. The win was worth $4 million for Johnson. With his team winning again, he now has made $9,962,500 in four events.

“It was going a little fast, but it was a good line,” Johnson said with a big smile. “I got some unlucky breaks (on No. 18) the first time around. It owed me one and I got it.”

The first playoff in four LIV Golf events capped an otherwise sloppy finish by so many others who had a chance.

Johnson, who closed with a 5-under 65, needed a birdie on the par-5 18th. His drive bounced into the right rough, his iron to lay up went into the trees well to the left and he had to scramble for par to join Lahiri (64) and Niemann (66) at 15-under 265.

Lahiri hit a fairway metal to 5 feet on the 18th in regulation, and his eagle putt that would have won it rolled around the right edge of the cup.

Lee Westwood finished one shot out of a playoff after a 62 that included bogeys on two of his last three holes. He was poised to win when he bounced back from a bogey on No. 1 in the shotgun start with a short birdie on the par-3 second.

He finished on No. 3, a 352-yard hole and great birdie opportunity. Westwood hit a lob wedge that was so fat it came up some 40 feet short of the pin and into a bunker. He blasted out weakly and missed the 18-foot par putt.

“The lob wedge was a little fat,” Westwood said. “Make 3 and I win the tournament and I make 5. It’s a sickening way to finish.”

British Open champion Cameron Smith, among six players who recently signed with the Saudi-backed league, had a 63. He also was tied for the lead until hitting his tee shot into the trees on No. 1, his 17th hole, and having to pitch out sideways. He made bogey.

Smith tied for fourth with Westwood. Each made just over $1 million.

Johnson had not won since the Saudi International on Feb. 7, 2021, when it was part of the European tour schedule. The player who has been No. 1 longer than anyone since Tiger Woods slipped out of the top 15 in the world when he signed with LIV Golf.

He was part of the rival league from the start in early June outside London, and he has finished in the top 10 in all of them.

“I’ve had a chance to win every one,” he said. “That’s three in a row for the team, and for me to get my first, I’m feeling good.”

He walked off the 18th green holding a phone in a video call to his two sons.

Lahiri and Niemann each made just over $1.8 million for losing in the playoff. They were among six players who signed with LIV Golf after the PGA Tour season end.

The next LIV Golf Invitational series is in two weeks in the Chicago suburbs at Rich Harvest Farms, best known for hosting the Solheim Cup in 2009.

Topics: Dustin Johnson LIV Golf Invitational Boston golf

Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final

Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final

Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final
  • The schedule offers little time to put things right but plenty of time to reflect later during a midseason pause for the competition that will last more than three months
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

GENEVA: In this unusual season for European soccer, the World Cup in Qatar has split the Champions League into a sprint and a marathon.

The group stage kicks off Tuesday and squeezes six rounds of games into eight full weeks, with the last group matches on Nov. 2.

The congestion is caused by the shutdown of top-tier European soccer during a World Cup being played from Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar’s cooler months.

In a normal season, teams never play Champions League games in consecutive weeks and the group stage would run into mid-December.

This time, Champions League games come thick and fast in three separate sets of back-to-back midweeks to get the groups done before many players are called to national-team duty.

For teams off to a poor start in domestic leagues, the Champions League offers no respite with two games by Sept. 14 to set the tone in each of the eight groups.

“You can only enjoy the Champions League when things are going well in the (domestic) league,” said Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco on Saturday after his team lost 4-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Leipzig hosts Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in Group F and goes to defending champion Real Madrid next week.

Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen — which has lost four of its five Bundesliga games – and Sevilla, winless and 16th in the Spanish league, all start Champions League play from the bottom half of their domestic standings. Sevilla have it toughest, hosting Manchester City in Group G on Tuesday. Leverkusen go to Club Brugge in Group B on Wednesday.

The schedule offers little time to put things right but plenty of time to reflect later during a midseason pause for the competition that will last more than three months. On Feb. 14, the Champions League resumes with a knockout phase lasting almost four months.

The final on June 10 is the latest ever scheduled — excluding the COVID-19 pandemic-delayed 2020 season — since the inaugural European Cup title was decided on June 13, 1956.

It all adds up to a 59-day group stage then a 220-day wait for the trophy to be awarded in Istanbul.

How a team can sustain form between the two phases is among the special challenges of this unprecedented schedule.

Man City currently look a juggernaut, fueled by new signing Erling Haaland’s 10 goals in his first six Premier League games, and are favored by many for a first Champions League title.

Still, an unknown is the impact on the Norway forward of an enforced six-week break from competitive games while most of Haaland’s club teammates play at a physically and emotionally taxing World Cup.

Even in a normal season, when the Champions League round-of-16 pairings would be made in mid-December, club executives at the draw at UEFA headquarters would refuse to crow about being paired with an opponent then under-achieving domestically. The accepted wisdom is that the version of the opponent you see in December might not be the one you get when the two-leg series is played in February and March.

That is even more true this time when the last-16 draw will be made Nov. 7 at UEFA’s lakeside headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The World Cup is a huge midseason commitment for many key players, and the January transfer window when teams can reload their rosters is set to be more volatile. The first trading period after a World Cup often is fueled by demand for less-heralded players who stood out on the global stage.

Whichever stories the Champions League tells in this group stage from Tuesday, seeing the bigger picture feels a long way off.

Topics: champions league UEFA

