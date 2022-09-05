You are here

Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy growth at 10-month high: S&P Global

The Kingdom’s PMI in August stood at 57.7, up from 56.3 in July, and the highest since October 2021. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economic growth hit a 10-month high in August as the Kingdom steadily progresses in its effort to diversify its economy, according to the latest Purchasing Managers Index data from S&P Global. 

The Kingdom’s PMI stood at 57.7 in August, up from 56.3 in July and the highest since October 2021. 

“The Saudi Arabia PMI pointed to added resilience in the non-oil economy during August, as business activity and sales continued to rise sharply despite reports of mounting global economic distress,” said David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

He added: “Total new orders rose at the quickest pace since October last year, driven by improving client demand, higher exports, and a broad recovery in economic conditions since the pandemic.” 

The increase in new export orders was only slightly softer than last month, with July setting an eight-month record high, according to the data.

The release further noted that the improvement in non-oil activities led companies to expand their purchasing of inputs in August.

“The rate of purchasing growth accelerated to the sharpest in exactly seven years, as businesses looked to fulfill current demand and build extra stocks in anticipation of further sales growth,” the S&P release added.

Firms recorded a boost in the average lead times of vendors in August despite the additional pressures of  the increased demand for inputs. 

The release pointed out that employment levels in the Kingdom rose for the fifth successive month in August, as businesses made additional efforts to build staffing capacity.

S&P Global, however, added that the rate of job creation in August was marginal and it was fractionally slower than in July.

The release showed a reasonable drop in input costs and output prices as the global price level of goods and services moderately leveled, and a rise in staff wages for the sixth consecutive month in August. 

Saudi Arabia’s fuel costs, on the other hand, did not convey any improvement this month, showed the PMI data.

“The fall in charge inflation was particularly strong in August, as the latest data signaled one of the most marked month-on-month slowdowns in the series history” added the S&P Global report. 

Both the manufacturing and retail sectors saw a fall in charges last month, whereas the overall increase in selling charges was the mildest since February of this year. 

The Kingdom’s business confidence in the coming year stood strong, showing a trust in potential new order growth despite the current shortcomings in the global economy. 

“Whilst slipping to a three-month low, the degree of optimism was one of the strongest seen over the last one-and-a-half years,” according to the S&P Global report.

Topics: Saudi S&P economy Growth

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market started flat on Monday as economic slowdown fears and shifting oil prices affected the market. 

The Tadawul All Share Index started at 12,194, while the parallel Nomu declined 0.85 percent to 21,456, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Riyadh Cement Co. shed 2.23 percent, after reporting a decline of 47 percent in profit to SR85 million ($23 million) in the first half of the year.

Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. dropped 6.19 percent, after turning into losses of SR19 million in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. rose 0.74 percent, following its board’s decision to pay cash dividends of SR0.50 per share in the first half of 2022.

Saudi oil giant Aramco began the day with a 0.27 percent increase, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. started with a 0.35 percent decline.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender and a major market player, saw its share price rise by 0.15 percent

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, dropped 0.45 percent, while the Saudi British Bank fell 0.25 percent.

Brent crude futures traded at $95.23 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $88.76 a barrel, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time

Topics: TASI Tadawul stocks shares

RIYADH: Oil output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies could be cut by 100,000 barrels per day following a meeting of the group on Monday, according to a source.

Reuters is reporting that the organization, known as OPEC+, is weighing up the move to bolster prices, despite supplies remaining tight.

OPEC+, which includes Russia, agreed to increase output by 648,000 bpd in both July and August, as they fully unwind nearly 10 million bpd of cuts implemented in May 2020 to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group agreed last month to raise production quotas by another 100,000 bpd in September as it faced pressure from major consumers including the US, which are keen to cool prices.

A move to tighten supply was floated by Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, not long after that decision was taken, as he described the oil market as being “in a state of schizophrenia”.

His comments were later backed by Sudan and the UAE.

OPEC+ is set to begin its meeting at 13.00 CEST.

Topics: OPEC+ OPEC Oil

RIYADH: Riyadh Cement Co. has reported a decline of 47 percent in profit to SR85 million ($23 million) in the first half of the year.

The profit slump was coupled with a 35 percent decrease in revenues to SR258 million, according to a bourse filing. 

The cement producer blamed the poor performance on a drop in cement sales.

In a separate announcement, the company said it plans to pay SR0.75 per share in cash dividends in the first half of 2022

Topics: Riyadh Cement Tadawul TASI Profit loss

RIYADH: Saudi stocks bucked a regional trend to start the week higher on Sunday, mirroring oil market gains ahead of Monday’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

The Tadawul All Share Index edged up 0.4 percent to finish at 12,194, while the parallel Nomu market jumped 1.5 percent to 21,640.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, most Gulf markets registered losses as inflation fears weakened investor sentiment.

Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait all lost between 0.3 and 0.6 percent, while Bahrain’s BAX was flat.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian index EGX30 gained 0.6 percent.

As traders expected potential oil output cuts, Brent crude advanced to $95.11 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $88.6 as of 8:59 a.m. Saudi time on Monday. 

Stock news

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co.’s board proposed a capital decrease of 65 percent to SR140 million ($37 million)

Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. turned into losses of SR19 million during the first half of 2022

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. won a SR38 million contract to operate and maintain a sewage treatment plant for King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences

Saudi Automotive Services Co. will pay cash dividends of SR0.5 per share for the first half of 2022

Food delivery firm Jahez reported an 85 percent surge in profit for the first half of 2022, bolstered by increased user demand and a rise in orders booked through its app

Al Hammadi Holding’s wholly-owned unit was awarded a SR38 million deal to supply vaccines to the National Unified Procurement Co.

Arab Sea Information System Co. acquired a real estate asset worth SR52.5 million in Riyadh

Calendar

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building 

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stocks shares TASI

RIYADH: Oil prices jumped over $1 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+ producers, to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day.

Brent crude futures rose $1.88, or 2 percent, to $94.90 a barrel by 0345 GMT after gaining 0.7 percent on Friday. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.60 a barrel, up $1.73, or 2 percent, following a 0.3 percent advance in the previous session.

US markets are closed for a public holiday on Monday.

Germany to use windfall tax income to reduce energy prices 

Germany’s government will use income from windfall taxes to lower end-consumer prices for gas, oil and coal, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, announcing measures to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices on its population.

Scholz said the government plans to tie certain social benefits to the current or expected inflation rate in the future and will earmark 1.5 billion euros ($1.49 billion) for a discounted public transportation offer.

The measures are part of a 65-billion-euro package the ruling coalition government agreed on Sunday to help citizens and companies struggling with rising inflation in Europe’s biggest economy. 

Enel CEO awaits word on sale of Russian unit to Lukoil

Italian utility Enel has no indication on when it can close the sale of its Russian unit, CEO Francesco Starace said on Saturday, adding that prospective buyer Lukoil had sought the necessary authorization.

“Lukoil has put in the necessary request ... and we’re awaiting a response,” Starace said during a press briefing at a business conference in northern Italy.

Enel announced in June it had reached a deal with Russia’s Lukoil and investment fund Gazprombank-Frezia to sell its 56.43 percent stake in Enel Russia for around 137 million euros (135.44), which will be paid at closing.

Russia put Enel’s local subsidiary on a preliminary list of companies that investors from so-called unfriendly countries are banned from selling this year, unless they get special presidential permission.

Moscow later introduced a further requirement, demanding that the prospective buyer also seeks authorization to acquire the asset.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC

