GCC Chief calls for closer Gulf-Singaporean ties

GCC Chief calls for closer Gulf-Singaporean ties
GCC Chief Al-Hajraf called for a stronger cooperation among the Gulf states in the industrial sector to achieve an integrative economic growth in the region. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

GCC Chief calls for closer Gulf-Singaporean ties

GCC Chief calls for closer Gulf-Singaporean ties
  • GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf called for stronger Gulf industrial cooperation
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef Al-Hajraf, has called for closer Gulf-Singaporean ties, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During a meeting at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh, with Singapore’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Al-Hajraf stressed the need to seize opportunities to enhance economic and commercial cooperation.

Both officials discussed political and economic issues of common interest and reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation between the Gulf states and Singapore across all fields.

They also reviewed developments of the 2008 GCC-Singapore free trade agreement and means to boost It to achieve common interest.

In a separate meeting with the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Al-Hajraf called for a stronger cooperation among the Gulf states in the industrial sector to achieve an integrative economic growth in the region.

During the meeting, both officials reviewed the efforts made by the GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee to serve regional interests and enhance integrative capabilities in the industrial sector.

They also discussed the growing opportunities to be seized in the vital sector.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf Singapore

Israel announces new rules for foreigners in West Bank

Israel announces new rules for foreigners in West Bank
Updated 55 min 7 sec ago
AP

Israel announces new rules for foreigners in West Bank

Israel announces new rules for foreigners in West Bank
  • COGAT stepped back from several controversial restrictions that had appeared in a draft published earlier this year
  • Many of the changes in the 90-page document appeared to be largely cosmetic
Updated 55 min 7 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli military body has released a list of rules and restrictions for foreigners wanting to enter Palestinian areas of the West Bank, extending its control of daily life and movement in and out of the occupied territory.
COGAT, the Israeli body in charge of Palestinian civilian affairs, stepped back from a number of controversial restrictions that had appeared in a draft of the rules published earlier this year, such as a requirement that people who form romantic relationships with local Palestinians register with Israeli authorities.
But many of the changes in the 90-page document released late Sunday appeared to be largely cosmetic. The US ambassador expressed concern over the rules, and critics said they merely entrenched Israel’s 55-year control over the Palestinian population in the territory.
“The Israeli military is proposing new restrictions in order to isolate Palestinian society from the outside world and keep Palestinian families from living together,” said Jessica Montell, executive director of HaMoked, an Israeli human rights group that has challenged the rules in court.
“In response to criticism they have removed the most outrageous elements. Yet they are keeping the basic structure of this very invasive and harmful procedure in place,” she added. The rules are set to go into effect on Oct. 20.
The wide-ranging policy imposes rules on foreigners who marry Palestinians or who come to the West Bank to work, volunteer, study or teach. The rules do not apply to people visiting Israel or the more than 130 Jewish settlements scattered across the West Bank.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war — territories Palestinians seek for an independent state.
The initial draft included a requirement that a foreigner who forms a serious romantic relationship with a local Palestinian notify the Israeli military within 30 days of the “start of the relationship,” defined as an engagement, wedding or moving in together.
The 30-day notice was removed from Sunday’s rules. But it nonetheless says that if a foreigner starts a relationship with a Palestinian, “the appointed COGAT official must be informed as part of their request to renew or extend the existing visa.”
The new rules also dropped earlier limits on the number of foreign students and teachers allowed to study or work in the West Bank. The amount of time they can stay in the territory was also lengthened.
Yet COGAT continues to hold great discretion over who is allowed in. It must approve the academic credentials of a university lecturer invited by a Palestinian institution, and holds the right to screen potential students if there is “suspicion of misuse” of a visa.
Tough restrictions on foreign spouses of Palestinians also remain in place. Spouses are only entitled to short-term visits and can be required to deposit up to 70,000 shekels (about $20,000) to guarantee they will leave the territory.
The new rules offer some potential relief for foreign spouses, including a longer-term visa of 27 months that can be renewed and include multiple visits in and out of the territory. It also drops a previous “cooling off” period that required spouses to leave for lengthy periods between visas.
But these new and improved visas require an application through the Palestinian Authority to Israel — a process that is uncertain and notoriously opaque, Montell said. The document says a final decision also is subject to approval by Israel’s “political echelon.”
US Ambassador Tom Nides expressed disappointment with the rules, and said he had “aggressively engaged” with Israel on the draft and would continue to do so ahead of the rules’ formal implementation.
“I continue to have concerns with the published protocols, particularly regarding COGAT’s role in determining whether individuals invited by Palestinian academic institutions are qualified to enter the West Bank, and the potential negative impact on family unity,” he said. “I fully expect the Government of Israel to make necessary adjustments” during a two-year pilot program to ensure “fair and equal treatment of all US citizens and other foreign nationals traveling to the West Bank.”
Israel hopes to reach a visa-waiver program with the United States, which has long resisted the move in part because Israel treats Palestinian-Americans differently than other US citizens.
The European Union, which sends hundreds of students and professors on academic exchanges to the West Bank each year, did not immediately comment on the Israeli announcement.
COGAT officials declined further comment, while the Palestinian Authority had no immediate reaction. Montell said her group would continue its legal challenges.

Topics: #israel #palestine Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Palestine-Israel Conflict West Bank

Israeli defense minister nominates new army chief

Israeli defense minister nominates new army chief
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

Israeli defense minister nominates new army chief

Israeli defense minister nominates new army chief
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has nominated Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi as the country’s next army chief, his office said on Sunday.

The nomination of Halevi, who serves as deputy to outgoing Chief of General Staff Aviv Kohavi, will be discussed by an advisory committee in the coming days before the government gives its approval, Gantz’s office said.

Halevi is due to take up his new position in February next year, the Defense Ministry said, after Kohavi’s term ends.

Gantz considered Halevi “the most suitable officer” for the position due to his “extensive operational experience in a variety of theaters of operation” and his “commanding abilities and attitude to various military issues, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Born in Jerusalem in 1967 to a religious family, Halevi was enlisted in 1985 as a paratrooper and advanced in various command positions before joining the elite Sayeret Matkal commando unit in 1993, according to the Israeli army’s website.

He served as commander of Sayeret Matkal for three years from 2001 and then continued to climb the ranks, becoming head of military intelligence in 2014 and head of the southern command in 2018, the army said.

Halevi has degrees in philosophy and business management from the Hebrew University and a master’s in resource management from Washington’s National Defense University, according to the army website.

Married with four children, Halevi lives in Kfar Haoranim, a community that is partially a settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid welcomed the decision to nominate Halevi, whom he called “a worthy and natural choice.”

“I am certain that he will lead the IDF (army) to many significant achievements,” Lapid said in a statement.

Also on Sunday, the army said gunmen wounded six Israeli soldiers and a civilian when they sprayed bullets at a bus driving on a highway in the occupied West Bank.

Two suspects were arrested soon after near the burnt-out remains of the vehicle they were thought to have used, and guns were found lying on the dirt road nearby.

The windscreen of the bus was peppered with dozens of bullet holes and a side window was smashed after the attack near Tubas in the Jordan Valley.

Topics: Israel Army

Yemeni government denies Houthi claims over new fuel ship restrictions

Yemeni government denies Houthi claims over new fuel ship restrictions
Updated 04 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni government denies Houthi claims over new fuel ship restrictions

Yemeni government denies Houthi claims over new fuel ship restrictions
  • Analyst Nadwa Al-Dawsari: Houthis create a fuel crisis to force people to buy from their black market
  • The government said 35 ships carrying 963,492 tons of fuel had been allowed to dock at Hodeidah during the truce
Updated 04 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s government has denied Houthi allegations about a new restriction on fuel ships passing through the Red Sea Port of Hodeidah, following a fuel shortage in Houthi-controlled areas.

It said it had not imposed restrictions on the movement of such vessels entering the port, now or in the past, accusing the Houthis of inventing the problem to force people to buy fuel from the black market under their control to generate revenue.

It said measures governing the traffic of fuel ships through Hodeidah had not changed since the start of a UN truce and that the Houthis were attempting to circumvent the agreed-upon measures so their traders could import oil and smuggle in weapons and other illegal goods.

“It (the government) demanded that the militias put an end to the fabricated crisis and stop their absurd practices to force fuel companies and traders to violate legal procedures in Yemeni ports,” said the government statement, carried by the official Saba news agency.

Under the UN-brokered truce, which came into effect on April 2 and has been renewed twice, the government and the Houthis agreed to stop fighting, allow commercial flights to depart from Sanaa airport and fuel ships to arrive at Hodeidah ports, and engage in direct talks to discuss opening roads in besieged Taiz and other provinces.

The government said the latest fuel crisis in Houthi-controlled areas was part of the movement’s efforts to undermine the truce and restart the war. The Houthis continued to breach the truce by refusing to open roads in Taiz, attacking government troops with missiles and drones, amassing fighters outside key cities, and organizing military parades in Hodeidah.

Residents in Houthi-controlled Sanaa reported long lines of cars outside fuel stations across the capital on Sunday, with drivers waiting hours to fill up.

The Houthi-run Oil Company issued a circular allowing only 40 liters of gasoline per car every six days and accused the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen of inciting the crisis by allegedly seizing nine fuel ships.

Analysts in Yemen said the cash-strapped Houthis were seeking to generate billions of riyals to fund their military activities by refusing to pump oil into official fuel stations, forcing people to buy it from their black market.

“The ‘blockade’ was just an excuse for fuel shortage. Houthis create a fuel crisis to force people to buy from their black market,” Nadwa Al-Dawsari, a Yemeni conflict analyst, tweeted.

The government said 35 ships carrying 963,492 tons of fuel had been allowed to dock at Hodeidah during the truce.

Topics: Yemen Red Sea port of Hodeidah Houthis

Boat protest held to assert Lebanon’s rights amid maritime row with Israel

Boat protest held to assert Lebanon’s rights amid maritime row with Israel
Updated 04 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Boat protest held to assert Lebanon’s rights amid maritime row with Israel

Boat protest held to assert Lebanon’s rights amid maritime row with Israel
  • President tweets support for 40-vessel demonstration
Updated 04 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese activists stepped up their campaign to protect the country’s oil wealth amid efforts to resolve a maritime border dispute with Israel.

Dozens of boats set out on Sunday from the port of Tripoli and ports along the coast escorted by the army toward Ras Al-Naqoura, the southern border point, under the slogan “Lebanon's Oil Belongs to Lebanon.”

A civil campaign organized the demonstration, with 40 boats taking part.

President Michel Aoun backed the protest by sending a greeting on Twitter to “the youth of Lebanon participating in the maritime campaign, in adherence to Lebanon's full right to its waters, borders and wealth.”

He said: “The unity of our position is the guarantee of our rights. Our wealth belongs to our generations who are looking forward steadily to embodying their aspirations for a homeland that they will make according to their dreams under the shadow of the country's flag."

Activists raised Lebanese flags and banners in English and Hebrew on the boats, affirming their country’s rights to its oil and demanding the restoration of its maritime borders and oil wealth.

According to reports, US mediator Amos Hochstein could arrive on Tuesday in Beirut with draft principles approved by Israel.

Other information said Hochstein's visit aimed to “calm down” the situation.

Campaign coordinator Hani Suleiman told Arab News: “We arrived off Ras Al-Naqoura, and in front of us were two war cruisers, and those on board were on alert.

“It is also a message to the US mediator to stop siding with the Israeli side because they will not be of any benefit to him, and a message to the Israelis that we adhere to all our rights.”

Suleiman said activists on the boats took to the sea and swam in the Ras Al-Naqoura area, waving Lebanese flags.

The indirect negotiations stopped last May due to differences over the size of the disputed area.

The demarcation of the maritime borders is of great importance to Lebanon, as it would facilitate the exploration of oil resources within its territorial waters.

Protests led to the postponement of the excavation process scheduled for the beginning of September.

Last week, the US tried to narrow down the dispute between Israel and Lebanon over the demarcation.

White House officials said Washington had revived the spirit of consultation for the Lebanese and Israeli negotiators over the borders.

The Jerusalem Post reported that while Lebanon and Israel had not yet reached a final agreement, it was believed there was “sufficient convergence" between the positions to start work on a deal that could result in either the division of gas fields that may intersect on the maritime borderline or financial compensation.

Topics: Lebanon Maritime border dispute Israel

Egyptian, US navies carry out joint exercise

Egyptian, US navies carry out joint exercise
Updated 04 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian, US navies carry out joint exercise

Egyptian, US navies carry out joint exercise
  • Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez: The training comes within the framework of the plan of the General Command of the Armed Forces to raise the level of training
Updated 04 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Egyptian and American navies have carried out a joint exercise.

“The training comes within the framework of the plan of the General Command of the Armed Forces to raise the level of training and exchange experiences with the armed forces of brotherly and friendly countries,” said Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez.

Last month, the Egyptian Navy carried out a joint training exercise with US and Spanish naval vessels.

Topics: Egypt United States of America (USA) Gharib Abdel Hafez

