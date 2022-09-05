You are here

Famine 'at the door' in Somalia: UN humanitarian chief
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned that Somalia was "at the door of famine" after being hit by four failed rainy seasons that has caused a devastating drought. (AFP)
AFP

Famine 'at the door' in Somalia: UN humanitarian chief
  • Report on Somalia shows famine will strike two regions between October and December
  • In Somalia, 7.8 million, or about half the population, face crisis hunger levels
AFP

NAIROBI: The UN’s humanitarian chief warned on Monday that drought-ravaged Somalia was on the brink of famine and time was running out to save lives.
“Famine is at the door and we are receiving a final warning,” Martin Griffiths, head of the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a press conference in Mogadishu.
“We are in the last moment of the 11th hour to save lives,” he declared.
An upcoming food and nutrition report on Somalia has concrete evidence that famine will strike two regions between October and December, Griffiths said.
“I’ve been shocked to my core these past few days at the level of pain and suffering we see so many Somalis enduring,” said Griffiths, who began a visit to the country on Thursday.
Somalia and its neighbors in the Horn of Africa including Ethiopia and Kenya are in the grip of the worst drought in more than 40 years following four failed rainy seasons that have wiped out livestock and crops.
Humanitarian agencies have been ringing alarm bells for months.
The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) last month said the number of people at risk of starvation across the region had increased to 22 million.
In Somalia alone, the number of people facing crisis hunger levels is 7.8 million, or about half the population, while around a million have fled their homes on a desperate quest for food and water, UN agencies say.
In 2011, famine in parts of Somalia, one of the poorest countries on the planet, cost the lives of 260,000 people, more than half of them children under the age of six.
Griffiths described scenes of heart-rending suffering during his visit to Baidoa, one of the two areas at risk of famine, saying he saw “children so malnourished they could barely speak” or cry.
The conflict-wracked country is considered one of the most vulnerable to climate change but is particularly ill-equipped to cope with the crisis.
A deadly insurgency by the radical Islamist Al-Shabab group against the fragile federal government is limiting humanitarian access to many areas.
A long-running political crisis also diverted attention away from the drought, but new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud used his inauguration speech in June to appeal for international help to stave off looming disaster.
In recent years, increasingly extreme droughts and floods have added to the devastation caused by a locust invasion and the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Somalia is facing unprecedented levels of drought which have particularly hit rural communities, alongside other impacts like conflict, Covid-19, macroeconomic challenges, and a recent desert locust upsurge,” the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a statement on Friday.
It said people’s means to produce food and earn income were “stretched beyond breaking point.”
The UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has said the Horn was likely facing a fifth straight failed rainy season over the months of October to December.
At the start of this year, the WFP had put the number at 13 million, and appealed for donors to open their wallets at a time of great need.
Funds were initially slow in coming, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine among other crises drawing attention from the disaster in the Horn, humanitarian workers said.
The war in Ukraine has also sent global food and fuel prices soaring, making aid delivery more expensive.
In June, British charity Save the Children had issued an alert that the international community was “sleepwalking toward another catastrophic famine” in Somalia.
OCHA has said the March-May 2022 rainy season was the driest on record in the last 70 years “making the 2020-2022 surpass the horrific droughts in both 2010-2011 and 2016-2017 in duration and severity.”
“An estimated 2.3 million girls and boys are at imminent risk of violence, exploitation, abuse, neglect, and death from severe acute malnutrition as result of food and nutrition crisis across Somalia,” it said in August.
In 2017, more than six million people in Somalia, more than half of them children, needed aid because of a prolonged drought across East Africa.
But early humanitarian action averted famine that year.
The Inter-Agency Standing Committee chaired by Griffiths brings together the heads of 18 organizations inside and outside the UN.

Topics: Somalia United Nations (UN) Famine

Reuters

  • The Ukrainian power plant was captured by Russia but continues to be operated by Energoatom’s engineers and supply electricity to Ukraine’s grid
Reuters

KYIV, Sept 5 : Two IAEA mission members are expected to stay at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on a “permanent basis,” Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said on Monday, adding that four other representatives had left the station’s territory.
The Ukrainian power plant was captured by Russia in March but continues to be operated by Energoatom’s engineers and supply electricity to Ukraine’s grid.
“Today... four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and left the plant’s territory,” Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram.
“It is expected that two experts will continue to work at the (plant) on a permanent basis,” the statement said.
Russian-installed local official Vladimir Rogov confirmed during a radio interview on Monday that two observers would remain, but did not give a likely time frame.
“The IAEA mission’s members have now left the Zaporizhzhia (plant), while at present two people have remained there as observers,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) IAEA Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Reuters

  • The attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate, according to reports
Reuters

KABUL: Two people were killed and 11 injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, police said on Monday, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.
“The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognized and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.
No information was available yet about any deaths or injuries to Russian embassy staff, he added.
Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban’s government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities. 

Topics: Afghanistan Russian embassy Suicide bomber

Arab News Japan

Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is participating at the Tourism EXPO Japan, which is taking place in Tokyo from Sept. 22-24.

In a recently published video, the Saudi Tourism Authority shows off the Kingdom’s scenery and the many adventurous activities tourists can take a part of.

Tourism EXPO Japan coincides with Saudi National Day, which falls on Sept. 23.

Six other Middle Eastern participants will have exhibits at the event, including Jordan, Egypt and Tunisia.

The travel event organized by Japan Travel and Tourism Association, Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) and Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO.)

The expo is a comprehensive travel trade event and gathers key players from the world’s tourism industry. The first two days of the expo, Sept. 22-23, are reserved for business discussions by industry professionals and will not be open to the public.

Topics: Japan Saudi National Day Saudi Arabia

AFP

  • The 5.3-magnitude temblor that hit districts along the eastern border with Pakistan comes less than three months after powerful quake
AFP

KABUL: At least eight people were killed and nine others injured after an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan overnight, an official said on Monday.
The 5.3-magnitude temblor that hit districts along the eastern border with Pakistan comes less than three months after a powerful quake killed more than 1,000 people, also along the same frontier.
The latest quake was felt in the provinces of Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar, and in the capital Kabul.
“We are collecting information from other areas regarding casualties and damages,” deputy minister for disaster management Sharafuddin Muslim told AFP.
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes — especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
On June 22, the country’s deadliest earthquake in over two decades — of magnitude 5.9 — killed more than 1,000 people and injured thousands.
In 2015, about 380 people were killed in Pakistan and Afghanistan when a 7.5-magnitude earthquake ripped across the two countries.
In recent months Afghanistan has also been hit by flash floods that have killed about 200 people and destroyed thousands of homes.
Such disasters pose a huge logistical challenge for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which has isolated itself from much of the world by introducing hard-line Islamist rule.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghanistan earthquake

Ephrem Kossaify
Robert Edwards

  • UN has raised barely a third of the $48.7 billion it requested this year to assist 200 million people
  • Funding shortfall is result of the sheer scale of human need across the globe at the present time
Ephrem Kossaify Robert Edwards

NEW YORK CITY/BOGOTA, Colombia: Growing humanitarian needs and a focus on Ukraine have left aid agencies with too little money to address the world’s other pressing crises, particularly the deteriorating situations in countries including Syria, Afghanistan and Ethiopia.

Humanitarian aid agencies working in the world’s conflict and disaster zones need $48.7 billion in 2022 to assist more than 200 million people, according to the UN. But eight months into the year, they have raised barely a third of that figure.

In part, this funding shortfall is the result of the sheer scale of human need across the globe at the present time, from simultaneous wars, climate catastrophes, financial crises, and the residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, another major factor that is draining humanitarian coffers is the war in Ukraine, which has dominated the foreign aid agenda among Western governments since Russia launched its invasion in February.

The UN appealed for more than $6 billion from its donors this year to assist Ukrainians displaced or impacted by the fighting. Its first Ukraine appeal raised more than the amount requested, and its second is on its way to being fully funded.

Refugees from Ukraine attend a job fair for Ukrainians organized by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) in Berlin on June 2, 2022. (AFP)

By contrast, aid programs in the world’s other disaster hotspots, from Iraq, Syria and Yemen in the Middle East; DRC, Ethiopia and South Sudan in Africa; Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar in South Asia; and Colombia, Haiti and Venezuela in Latin America, have raised just a fraction of what is required, setting back their relief efforts.

“I am very concerned about the irreversible damage caused by chronic under-funding,” Joyce Msuya, assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and deputy emergency relief coordinator at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, told a UN Security Council briefing on the situation in Syria on Aug. 29.

“It could compromise life-saving assistance and curtail investments in livelihood and essential services. Lack of funding comes with severe consequences, including more drop-outs from school, higher malnutrition rates, and less protection interventions.”

Children stand next to a tent at a flooded camp for Syrians displaced by conflict near the village of Kafr Uruq, in Syria's northern rebel-held Idlib province, on Jan. 17, 2021. (AFP file)

In relation to her remit in Syria, she added: “If we do not act now, a generation of Syrian children might be lost.”

Indeed aid budgets have been slashed for projects in Syria and to assist refugees hosted by neighboring countries. This is despite the recent increase in violence in northern Syria, including in the northern Aleppo countryside and the Kurdish-held northeast, the ongoing displacement crisis, and mounting humanitarian needs, all amid a stalemate in the political process and the regime’s near economic ruin.

Some observers have accused donor countries in the West, who provide the bulk of humanitarian aid funding, of “double standards” or even outright racism for lavishing money on projects assisting predominantly white and Christian fellow Europeans caught up in the Ukraine crisis, while starving projects in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America of much-needed support.

“From Bangladesh to Colombia, we have a dozen operations where I am very worried about the underfunding,” Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, told a press conference in July. “It is important to hammer and hammer the message (home) that Ukraine cannot be the only humanitarian response.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO, caused a diplomatic stir in April when he accused the international community of double standards in response to crises affecting different races.

Refugees rest at the shade of a makeshift tent in the city of Semera, Afar region, Ethiopia, on Feb. 14, 2022. (AFP)

Ghebreyesus, who is Ethiopian, said the world was treating humanitarian crises affecting black and white lives unequally, with only a “fraction” of the attention on Ukraine given elsewhere.

He said more focus has been on the war in Ukraine while need elsewhere, including in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, were not being taken as seriously. The conflict in Tigray, which began in November 2020, has left thousands dead and millions displaced.

“I don’t know if the world really gives equal attention to black and white lives,” Tedros told reporters at a press conference. “The whole attention to Ukraine is very important of course, because it impacts the whole world.

Ethiopian refugees who fled the fighting in the Tigray region transport building materials using a donkey-pulled cart, at Umm Rakuba camp in eastern Sudan's Gedaref State. (AFP)

“But even a fraction of it is not being given to Tigray, Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria and the rest. I need to be blunt and honest that the world is not treating the human race the same way. Some are more equal than others. And when I say this, it pains me. Because I see it. Very difficult to accept but it’s happening.”

While the war in Ukraine has a clear geopolitical urgency for Western donors, directly affecting their national interests, not to mention the 6 million Ukrainians hosted by neighboring European countries, it has raised concerns about the politicization of aid.

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, rejects the idea of an institutional double standard in favor of Ukrainians over other races or national contexts, but admits he is concerned about the limited funding now being made available to the world’s other disaster zones.

Refugees from Ukraine listen to a music group during a concert at the Humanitarian Aid Center set up at the Global Expo exhibition hall in Warsaw, Poland, on July 15, 2022. (AFP)

“This is not new, the idea that there is a limited bandwidth of attention internationally. Ukraine didn’t write the book on this, although it’s certainly been an extraordinarily driven crisis for us,” Griffiths told Arab News.

“The attention cycle of the international community is really, really limited to the topic du jour, and Ukraine has occupied that position understandably. I don’t think that’s a double standard — that’s understandable.

“We worry about funding because we were worrying throughout whether the member states who provide humanitarian funding would have less money to give to Yemen and Syria and Afghanistan and places. And the evidence on that is still a little bit at odds.

Syrians displaced from Ras al-Ain, a border town controlled by Turkey and its Syrian proxies, are pictured in the camp of Washukanni in the northeastern Syrian al-Hasakeh governorate. (AFP)

“Certainly in the first weeks of the Ukraine war, most donors protected the funding that they already had available for non-Ukraine conflicts. As time went on, we began to see that eroding.

“I never refer to it as a double standard, but I do worry whether the attention is sufficient and the priority is sufficient for people elsewhere.”

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, insists the aid response elsewhere in the world has not been deliberately neglected in favor of Ukraine.

“The secretary-general has to be a multitasker. Just because he’s focused on Ukraine, it doesn’t mean he’s not dealing with other crises,” Dujarric told Arab News.

Thousands of people, forced out of their homes since the Turkish offensive in October 2019 in Syria's border with Turkey, are living in informal settlements in Kurdish-controlled regions. (AFP)

“I think every day, almost every day, I talk about other humanitarian crises, and I always try to flag the lack of funding, which is tragic for all these people, not only people in camps in Iraq or Syria, but we know that rations had to be cut at some point in Yemen or in the Horn of Africa because the money is not coming in. 

“And it’s not that the money’s not there globally. We know there’s money … Everyone is trying to shake the tree. We need the money for these humanitarian crises.

“When humanitarian appeals are 10 percent funded, 20 percent funded, 30 percent funded, it means that we do not have enough money to feed people, to house people, to provide health services.”

Asked by Arab News whether donor countries could be accused of double standards in their aid funding priorities, Dujarric said: “I can’t speak to the motivation or the processes of donors.

“There are some member states that are extremely generous. Others we feel could be more generous. That’s just a fact. We also know that there’s a lot of money in the private sector. There’s a lot of money in foundations. There isn’t a lack of money in the world.

“What there is, is a lack of money going to people who are literally facing starvation. We understand that donors have competing needs, and we understand that some donors may feel it’s more important to focus on crises that have a direct impact on them. And we thank them for the donations for the people of Ukraine. Everyone who needs help is deserving. We just want everyone to be helped.”

Thousands of people, forced out of their homes since the Turkish offensive in October 2019 in Syria's border with Turkey, are living in informal settlements in Kurdish-controlled regions. (AFP)

In 2019, when the UN asked donors to provide $27.8 billion to fund all of its humanitarian programs, it fell more than $10 billion short of its target. In 2020, the target rose to $38.6 billion and the shortfall to $19.4 billion.

Although aid funding improved slightly in 2021, the target rose again in 2022 to $48.7 billion — about $8 billion more than the UN had projected before the year began. With barely half that amount likely to be met, it is the world’s most vulnerable who are likely to pay the price.

 

Topics: Editor's Choice

