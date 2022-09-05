You are here

Sotheby's Dubai exhibits rare pink diamond ahead of world tour

date 2022-09-05
One of the world’s rarest pink diamonds is now on display in Dubai at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DMCC). (Supplied)
Updated 05 September 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Sotheby’s Dubai exhibits rare pink diamond ahead of world tour

Sotheby’s Dubai exhibits rare pink diamond ahead of world tour
  • ‘We’ve chosen to showcase this marvel in Dubai in a clear continuation of our dedication to showcasing the best of the best in the UAE,’ Sotheby’s Dubai jewelry specialist Sophie Stevens told Arab News
Updated 05 September 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: One of the world’s rarest pink diamonds is now on display at the Dubai Diamond Exchange.

On Sept. 6 it will be exhibited at the Four Seasons Dubai, DIFC, ahead of a tour to Singapore, Taipei and lastly Hong Kong, where it will be offered in a standalone, single-lot auction on Oct. 5.

Dubbed the “Williamson Pink Star” at 11.15 carats it is the second largest internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamond to ever appear at auction — outsized only by the record-breaking CTF Pink Star, the 59.60-carat oval mixed-cut diamond, which sold at Sotheby’s for $71.2 million in April 2017, and still holds the world auction record for any diamond, gemstone, or jewel. 

“Colored diamonds are so sought after that it is easy to forget just how rare they are, and a diamond of this caliber, purity and indeed ‘pink’-ness is a true wonder that stops you in your tracks,” Sophie Stevens, Sotheby’s Dubai jewelry specialist, told Arab News.

“We’ve chosen to showcase this marvel in Dubai in a clear continuation of our dedication to showcasing the best of the best in the UAE,” she added. “This is all the more the case when it comes to jewelry, as the Middle East is home to some of our most passionate and knowledgeable collectors when it comes to jewelry of the highest caliber.”

The cushion-shaped stone of the diamond has only two equals in clarity and depth of color. Its name references both the CTF Pink Star and the celebrated ‘Williamson’ stone — a brilliant stone of 23.60-carats given as a wedding present to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 by the  geologist and royalist Dr. John Thorburn Williamson, who owned the mine in Tanzania where it was discovered.

“One of the privileges of my role is discovering an endless range of breath-taking pieces of jewelry and bringing these to the doorsteps of collectors in the UAE,” added Stevens. “The fact that in the first half of the year, sales of jewelry at Sotheby’s for the region have gone up more than a quarter on last year, for the same period, is telling.”

British model Jourdan Dunn shows off Lebanese look at London launch party

British model Jourdan Dunn shows off Lebanese look at London launch party
British model Jourdan Dunn showed off a gown by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji. (Getty Images)
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

British model Jourdan Dunn shows off Lebanese look at London launch party

British model Jourdan Dunn shows off Lebanese look at London launch party
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British model Jourdan Dunn was spotted wearing a glamorous feathered gown by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji at a launch party in London on Sunday night.

Dunn attended Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful's “A Visible Man” book launch at London’s renowned Claridge's Hotel as part of a star-studded list of guests.

(Getty Images)

The likes of Marchioness of Bath Emma Weymouth, TV host Maya Jama and Sabrina Elba, who is married to actor Idris Elba, were seen at the event. Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and actress Salma Hayek also made an appearance.

Dunn’s figure-hugging, all-black look hailed from Sabaji’s ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2021 collection and featured elaborate feather detailing on the neckline and across the length of the sleeves.

Beirut-based couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji is no stranger to celebrity endorsements and has dressed stars from the music industry in the past

From Cardi B and Beyonce to Brazilian singer Anitta, the designer’s creations have been spotted on a number of stages and red carpets.

For her part, Dunn complemented her choice of gowns with a slicked back ponytail and dramatic, smoldering eye makeup.

The model was on hand to celebrate the launch of Enninful's book, which traces the journey of the first black person to be named the editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

“When Edward Enninful became the first Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue, few in the world of fashion wanted to confront how it failed to represent the world we live in. But Edward, a champion of inclusion throughout his life, rapidly changed that,” the official description of the book, published by Penguin Random House, reads on the publisher’s website.

“Now, whether it’s putting first responders, octogenarians or civil rights activists on the cover of Vogue, or championing designers and photographers of color, Edward Enninful has cemented his status as one of his world’s most important changemakers,” the description added.

“I wrote ‘A Visible Man’ to share my experiences from childhood to the offices of Vogue, and to show how anyone can make change in the world, with a little passion, perseverance and a pure heart. I'm so excited to publish my memoir next month. When all is said and done, I just want everyone to feel like no matter where they come from in life or whatever their dream is, they can grasp it. Just like I did,” Enninful, who was born in Ghana, wrote on Instagram recently.

New Disney+ series the perfect gateway to 'Star Wars,' creator says before Mideast premiere

New Disney+ series the perfect gateway to ‘Star Wars,’ creator says before Mideast premiere
The show is set to air in the Middle East on Sept. 21. (Supplied)
Updated 05 September 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

New Disney+ series the perfect gateway to ‘Star Wars,’ creator says before Mideast premiere

New Disney+ series the perfect gateway to ‘Star Wars,’ creator says before Mideast premiere
  • ‘Andor’ is a prequel to the 2016 movie ‘Rogue One’
  • The show is set to air in the Middle East on Sept. 21
Updated 05 September 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: A new “Star Wars” TV spinoff provides the perfect introduction to the sci-fi franchise, according to its creator.

“Our show is designed so that this could be your entry point to Star Wars,” he told a virtual press conference.

“We’re doing a show that does not require any prior knowledge whatsoever to get involved. And our hope is that we can also satisfy and electrify and excite the dedicated fans.”

The genesis of “Andor” is the 2016 fan-favorite movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which itself was a prequel to the first-ever film in the franchise, 1977’s “Star Wars IV: A New Hope.”

When “Rogue One” wrapped, there was a feeling that there was a lot more to say about the central character Cassian Andor, played to much acclaim by Mexican actor Diego Luna, and the early years of the rebellion that started it all.

“I think the main idea is we have a character in ‘Rogue One’ and we know where he ends up. And we know how accomplished and complicated he is,” he said.

“And the idea that we can do a story that takes him literally from his childhood origins and walk him through a five-year history of an odyssey that takes him to that place, during a revolution, during a moment in history in a place where huge events are happening and real people are being crushed by it, the fact that we could follow somebody as an example of a revolution all the way through to the end, that was the walk-in for me.

“It’s a potent moment in history. And a lot of people are facing a lot of really difficult times and difficult decisions along the way. And that’s what the show is about, the opportunity to do that on a large scale, on a big canvas. That’s why I'm here.”

 

 

Qatar's revamped Museum of Islamic Art to reopen in October

Qatar’s revamped Museum of Islamic Art to reopen in October
The museum will reopen in October. (Supplied)
Updated 04 September 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Qatar’s revamped Museum of Islamic Art to reopen in October

Qatar’s revamped Museum of Islamic Art to reopen in October
Updated 04 September 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Designed by famed Chinese American architect I.M. Pei, Qatar’s Museum of Islamic Art is reopening on Oct. 5 after an extensive revamp — just in time for the FIFA World Cup, scheduled to kick off in November.

The museum, which opened in 2008, has been closed since April 2021. Its reopening features a reinstallation of its permanent collection galleries, reconfigured according “to broad historical and cultural themes, periods and geography,” and will explore “the great traditions of Islamic craftsmanship,” said officials. Another attraction lies in the over 1,000 objects, including many newly acquired and never-before-seen works of art.

(Supplied)

“The relaunch involves a full rehang of its permanent galleries, a significant step that reimagines the collection in its entirety,” Julia Gonnella, who became director of the museum in 2017, told Arab News.

There will also be a new section on Islam in Southeast Asia and an exploration of the relationship between different cultures through exhibitions highlighting the trade of commodities and the exchange of ideas across the Islamic world and the globe. 

Shortly after its reopening, the museum will inaugurate “Baghdad: Eye’s Delight” (Oct. 26-Feb. 23), the temporary exhibition that introduces and celebrates one of the world’s most influential cities, looking at its heritage as the capital of the great Abbasid caliphs (750-1258) and its legacy in the 20th century, when the city again became a thriving center for the arts, culture, and commerce.

Gonnella stressed that this exhibition is “not merely a celebration of the glorious Abbasid Baghdad.”

“While the glory of the Abbasids waned, the city remained of great importance and the spirit of its heritage is prevalent in present Baghdad,” she told Arab News. “Despite the wars, destruction and hardships the city had to endure since its foundation, echoes of the Abbasid legacy are still heard. For this reason, the exhibition will introduce Abbasid Baghdad in parallel to Baghdad of the 20th century, focusing especially on the period between the 1940s and 1970s when the city once again became an economically and culturally thriving place with intense urban planning, architectural developments, art movements and important developments in the education sector.”

Highlights in the exhibition include artifacts from the Abbasid period (remnants of Abbasid palaces such as doors, textiles and gold armlets) as well as objects of trade (textiles and glass ceramics) and precious manuscripts, such as important copies of the Qur’an and scientific treatises. Also featuring, Gonnella said, will be modern artworks, including from Dia Azzawi and Sadiq Al-Fareej, and paintings from the Modern Baghdad Group, including from Jewad Salim and photographs of Latif Al-Ani.

Among the main new attractions is the newly restored 19th-century Damascus Room, which highlights facets of Ottoman life. It took three years to re-assemble and conserve.

“One of the highlights of the museum’s revamp is the elaborate wooden interior of the Damascus Room,” said Gonnella. “We included this beautifully newly restored 19th-century interior not only as a fascinating piece for everyone to look at but also as it reflects so well the great importance people in the Arab world place on hospitality, receiving guests, drinking coffee and tea together —an important part of Islamic culture.”

The reopening of the museum is part of Qatar Creates, a year-round national movement that aims to celebrate the diversity of cultural activities in the country.

Arab fans react as 'Lord of the Rings' draws in 25 million viewers

The show is streaming on Amazon Video Prime. Supplied
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

Arab fans react as ‘Lord of the Rings’ draws in 25 million viewers

The show is streaming on Amazon Video Prime. Supplied
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: With Amazon announcing that its big budget series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” marks the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video with 25 million viewers, it is no wonder that Arab fans are declaring their excitement about the show online.

The first two episodes of the show, which has an estimated budget of close to $1 billion, aired on Friday and will run until Oct. 14.

Arab fans took to Twitter to share their opinions about the epic show, based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.

“A promising first two episodes that managed to transport me to Middle-Earth with the Harfoots, Elves, Humans and Dwarves… The visual experience is impressive and the storyline is clear and well-built… Excited for what’s to come,” Mohammed Al-Dosari in Alkhobar tweeted.

“The Rings of Power” is set during Tolkien's Second Age in Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings,” Tolkien's cult trilogy which has already been adapted for film.The first season cost a staggering $465 million to make — roughly 10 times the price of the first season of “Game of Thrones” 11 years ago — with a planned $1 billion for the intended five-season series on a whole.

“It has the best cinematography I’ve seen in my life,” Fahad in Riyadh commented on the larger than life special effects, which Rebecca Nicholson at The Guardian said are “so cinematic and grand that it makes ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel) look as if it has been cobbled together on Minecraft.”

However, not all the comments online were positive, with some social media users lamenting the slow pace of the series.

“I could not get through the first episode… without stopping every 10 minutes and watching an episode of ‘The Office.’ I don’t know if it’s boring or if I should just be patient with something that I’m not excited for,” a user named Faisal tweeted.

“To me, the first two episodes… is a weak attempt at imitating the writing, performances and directing of the film series. I never felt like I was watching ‘Lord of The Rings,’ Abbas Salih wrote

 The series is crucial for Amazon, which wants to play in the ultra-competitive streaming landscape, where Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max are already battling it out.
 

Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series

Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Updated 04 September 2022
AP

Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series

Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
  • Barack Obama is the second president to have an Emmy. Dwight D. Eisenhower was given a special Emmy Award in 1956
Updated 04 September 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: Barack Obama is halfway to an EGOT.
The former president won an Emmy Award on Saturday to go with his two Grammys.
Obama won the best narrator Emmy for his work on the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”
The five-part show, which features national parks from around the globe, is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, “Higher Ground.”
He was the biggest name in a category full of famous nominees for the award handed out at Saturday night’s Creative Arts Emmys, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong’o.
Barack Obama is the second president to have an Emmy. Dwight D. Eisenhower was given a special Emmy Award in 1956.
Barack Obama previously won Grammy Awards for his audiobook reading of two of his memoirs, “The Audacity of Hope” and “A Promised Land.” Michelle Obama won her own Grammy for reading her audiobook in 2020.
EGOT refers to a special category of entertainers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. To date, 17 people have done it.
The late Chadwick Boseman also won an Emmy for his voice work on Saturday. The “Black Panther” actor won for outstanding character voiceover for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios animated show “What If...?“
On the show, Boseman voiced his “Black Panther” character T’Challa in an alternate universe where he becomes Star-Lord from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
It was one of the last projects for Boseman, who died in 2020 of colon cancer at age 43. 

