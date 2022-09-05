SYRIA: Four children from the same family were killed in a mine blast inside a house in rebel-held north Syria on Monday, a relative told AFP.
The family had been displaced and moved two weeks ago into the unfinished house in Binnish, near the city of Idlib, their uncle, Abu Dahham Al-Muhammad, told AFP.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the victims were siblings.
Although fighting has subsided, remnants of explosives laid by all sides in Syria’s 11-year-old conflict are now claiming more lives than anywhere else in the world, according to the United Nations.
The latest mine blast deaths bring to 176 the total number of people killed by explosive remnants since the start of 2022, according to the Britain-based Observatory.
About 10.2 million people, or roughly half of all Syrians, live in areas contaminated with explosive devices, the UN says.
Four siblings killed in Syria mine blast
https://arab.news/phcax
Four siblings killed in Syria mine blast
- The family had been displaced and moved two weeks ago into the unfinished house in Binnish, near the city of Idlib
SYRIA: Four children from the same family were killed in a mine blast inside a house in rebel-held north Syria on Monday, a relative told AFP.