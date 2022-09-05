You are here

Four siblings killed in Syria mine blast

Four siblings killed in Syria mine blast
Four siblings were killed in a mine blast inside a house in rebel-held north Syria. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 September 2022
AFP

Four siblings killed in Syria mine blast

Four siblings killed in Syria mine blast
  • The family had been displaced and moved two weeks ago into the unfinished house in Binnish, near the city of Idlib
Updated 05 September 2022
AFP

SYRIA: Four children from the same family were killed in a mine blast inside a house in rebel-held north Syria on Monday, a relative told AFP.
The family had been displaced and moved two weeks ago into the unfinished house in Binnish, near the city of Idlib, their uncle, Abu Dahham Al-Muhammad, told AFP.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the victims were siblings.
Although fighting has subsided, remnants of explosives laid by all sides in Syria’s 11-year-old conflict are now claiming more lives than anywhere else in the world, according to the United Nations.
The latest mine blast deaths bring to 176 the total number of people killed by explosive remnants since the start of 2022, according to the Britain-based Observatory.
About 10.2 million people, or roughly half of all Syrians, live in areas contaminated with explosive devices, the UN says.

Topics: #syria Landmine blast

Lebanese MP issues urgent Italian sea-rescue plea

Lebanese MP issues urgent Italian sea-rescue plea
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

Lebanese MP issues urgent Italian sea-rescue plea

Lebanese MP issues urgent Italian sea-rescue plea
  • 70 Lebanese migrants stranded on sinking ship as Malta reportedly fails to intervene
  • Ashraf Rifi urges Italian govt, Lebanese Embassy in Rome to ‘make quick contacts to avoid tragedy’
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Lebanese MP has appealed to Rome to rescue 70 Lebanese migrants who were on board a boat that broke down off the coasts of Malta and Italy.

Deputy Maj. Gen. Ashraf Rifi, former director of the Internal Security Forces, tweeted: “We appeal to Italy, the friendly country of Lebanon, to take the initiative to rescue 70 Lebanese migrants stuck in their primitive and disabled boat off the Maltese and Italian coasts, after they threw themselves into the sea fleeing Lebanon.”

Two children have reportedly died in the waters that fall within the Maltese search-and-rescue area, according to a group of migrants who left Lebanon 10 days ago and informed the local emergency hotline.

Alarm Phone, the NGO running the hotline, could not confirm the situation, but said it was “worried” about the reports, the Times of Malta reported. The migrants have been drifting in distress since the boat fell into trouble.

The NGO said the migrants had no food or water left on the ship, which it added was sinking, with some migrants going overboard amid the declining situation.

Alarm Phone said Malta’s government had refused to authorize a rescue operation, putting the migrants’ lives in danger.

Rifi said the Lebanese government must now rely on Italy’s support to ensure the migrants are saved.

“We call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Lebanese Embassy in Rome to make quick contacts to avoid a new tragedy,” he tweeted.

Topics: Lebanon politics

Egypt, Sudan hold energy talks

Egypt, Sudan hold energy talks
Updated 05 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt, Sudan hold energy talks

Egypt, Sudan hold energy talks
  • Hossam Issa and Mohamed Abdullah discussed developments regarding electrical interconnection and proposals for cooperation in the field of renewable energy
Updated 05 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian Ambassador Hossam Issa met with Sudan’s Minister of Electricity and Energy Mohamed Abdullah.

They discussed developments regarding electrical interconnection between the two countries, and proposals for cooperation in the field of renewable — especially solar — energy.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said they also discussed “training courses for Sudanese in the fields of energy and oil.”

Topics: Egypt Sudan Hossam Issa Mohamed Abdullah

Iraq powers agree to work toward snap elections following unrest

Iraq powers agree to work toward snap elections following unrest
Updated 05 September 2022
AFP

Iraq powers agree to work toward snap elections following unrest

Iraq powers agree to work toward snap elections following unrest
Updated 05 September 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s top executive powers and major parties agreed Monday at a meeting boycotted by powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr to work toward holding early elections, a week after deadly unrest, the prime minister’s office said.
The president, prime minister and parliament speaker met with representatives of political parties to chart an exit from an 11-month-long political paralysis.
They “agreed to form a technical committee comprising the various political forces... to bridge differences with the aim of reaching early elections,” Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi’s office said in a statement.
Early elections have been a key demand of Sadr and his supporters who have called for the dissolution of parliament.
Sadr’s rivals in the pro-Iran Coordination Framework want a new head of government appointed before new polls are held.
Under the constitution, parliament can only be dissolved by an absolute majority vote in the house, following a request by one-third of deputies or by the prime minister with the approval of the president.
Participants at Monday’s meeting “renewed their invitation for brothers in the Sadrist movement to take part in technical and political meetings... to reach a solution,” the statement said.
The dialogue was the second of its kind following an initial meeting last month, also boycotted by Sadr.
It came a week after Sadr supporters clashed with the army and Iran-backed factions after they stormed government headquarters in the capital’s fortified Green Zone.
More than 30 Sadr supporters were killed and hundreds injured in nearly 24 hours of violence that ended when Sadr called on his supporters to pull out.
Sadr’s bloc emerged from elections last October as the biggest in the legislature, with 73 seats, but far short of a majority.
Since then the country has been mired in political deadlock that has left Iraq without a new government, president or prime minister.
In June, his lawmakers quit in a bid to break the logjam.
Last month, Sadr said “all parties” including his own should give up government positions in order to help resolve the crisis.

Topics: Iraq elections

Egypt slams deadly Al-Shabab attack in Somalia

Egypt slams deadly Al-Shabab attack in Somalia
Updated 05 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt slams deadly Al-Shabab attack in Somalia

Egypt slams deadly Al-Shabab attack in Somalia
  • The Al-Qaeda-linked group said it had targeted fighters from a local clan who had helped government forces
Updated 05 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has condemned Saturday’s attack by Al-Shabab on vehicles in the central Somali region of Hiran, killing 19 and wounding others.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s government and people offer their condolences to the victims’ families and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

Egypt affirms “its full solidarity with Somalia and its strong rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism,” the ministry added.

The Al-Qaeda-linked group said it had targeted fighters from a local clan who had helped government forces.

The attack comes two weeks after an attack by Al-Shabab on a hotel in the capital Mogadishu that lasted for 30 hours, killing 21 people and wounding 117.

Topics: Egypt Somalia Al-Shabab militants

Muscat hit by power blackout, Authority of Public Services Regulation says

Muscat hit by power blackout, Authority of Public Services Regulation says
Updated 05 September 2022
Reuters

Muscat hit by power blackout, Authority of Public Services Regulation says

Muscat hit by power blackout, Authority of Public Services Regulation says
Updated 05 September 2022
Reuters

Oman’s capital Muscat has been hit by a power blackout, among several other provinces, but electricity will be restored gradually in about four hours, the Authority of Public Services Regulation said on Twitter on Monday.
Th outage is expected to affect operations at Muscat International Airport, Oman Airports said in a statement.
“Our concerned team... is currently dealing with the power outage affecting the vicinity of the airport,” it added.
Oman’s public services regulator did not give any reasons for the outage.

Topics: Oman electricity

