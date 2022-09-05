You are here

  • Home
  • MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar
A joint venture has been awarded the contract to build a 60 Megawatt solar power project. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8h7vm

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: A joint venture formed between Louis Berger Services and KFB Holding Group in Saudi Arabia has been awarded the contract to build a 60 Megawatt solar power project.

This will be part of the Shuaibah 3 independent water project in Saudi Arabia, reported MEED.

The pre-existing thermal desalination plant will be converted to a reverse osmosis plant, reducing its power consumption in desalinating seawater.

Moreover, it will decrease energy consumption and waste by 45 percent.

The project is expected to be completed by May 2025.

Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant in Qatar

Qatar's Public Works Authority — known as Ashghal — has selected a Metito-led consortium for the contract to develop a $1 billion sewage treatment plant located in the Wakra and Al-Wukair area.

Qatar-based Al-Attiya Motors & Trading Co. and Kuwait's Gulf Investment Corp. are also part of the consortium that won the public-private partnership contract, according to MEED.  

Medicon to commence $104m medical complex in 2023

Egypt-based Medicon Property Development will begin work on its 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($104 million) integrated medical complex by early 2023, according to Zawya.

Located in the New Administrative Capital, the project will include 115 clinics, 23 specialized medical centers, and the city’s largest pharmacy.

“We are planning to deliver Medicon Medical Complex in three phases by mid-2026,” stated Hossam El-Sergany, the company’s CEO.

Topics: MENA Projects Qatar SWEAGE

Related

MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility; Work on solar project begins in Egypt
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility; Work on solar project begins in Egypt
MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project

Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell

Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell
Updated 15 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell

Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell
Updated 15 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended Monday’s session lower, sparked by a decline in shares of a number of major players in the market. 

The Tadawul All-Share Index lost 0.77 percent to finish at 12,099, while the parallel Nomu declined 1.69 percent at 21,274.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., owner of the Kingdom’s bourse, led the fallers with a 5.43 percent decline.

Saudi oil giant Aramco shed 0.4 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. lost 2.10 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price decline by 1.90 percent

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, slipped 0.79 percent, while the Saudi British Bank fell 0.76 percent.

Riyadh Cement Co. lost 1.39 percent, after reporting a decline of 47 percent in profit to SR85 million ($23 million) in the first half of the year.

Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. slid 7.09 percent, after turning into losses of SR19 million in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. shed 0.74 percent, following its board’s decision to pay cash dividends of SR0.50 per share in the first half of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

TASI starts flat as recession fears persist: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI starts flat as recession fears persist: Opening bell
Live Oil prices jump as OPEC+ announces oil output cut of 100,000 bpd
Business & Economy
Oil prices jump as OPEC+ announces oil output cut of 100,000 bpd

JLL appoints new country head to strengthen its Saudi presence   

JLL appoints new country head to strengthen its Saudi presence   
Updated 22 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

JLL appoints new country head to strengthen its Saudi presence   

JLL appoints new country head to strengthen its Saudi presence   
Updated 22 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global real estate consultancy firm JLL has appointed Saud Mohammed Alsulaimani as its new country head for Saudi Arabia, as it expands its presence in the Kingdom.

The decision comes amid national efforts toward boosting the Kingdom’s business environment and increasing the capacity of Saudi citizens in leadership positions, according to a statement.

“With Saudi Arabia focusing on economic diversification, there is an enormous opportunity for professional real estate companies to help the country in realizing its vision, and we intend to be at the forefront of it,” said Thierry Delvaux, CEO of JLL Middle East, Africa and Turkey. 

Prior to joining JLL, Alsulaimani was the executive director at the Tourism Development Fund, where he managed the real estate development and research department. 

He was also an independent board member of Al Rajhi REIT Fund. Also, Alsulaimani was part of the real estate and infrastructure team at the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund. 

With over 300 employees in Saudi Arabia, JLL was one of the first real estate consultancies to establish itself in the Kingdom with offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar.

Topics: JLL Saudi real estate appoitment

Related

Saudi retail sector sees strong recovery as pandemic restrictions ease: JLL report 
Business & Economy
Saudi retail sector sees strong recovery as pandemic restrictions ease: JLL report 
Residential, retail, office stock boost in Saudi Arabia in Q1: JLL
Business & Economy
Residential, retail, office stock boost in Saudi Arabia in Q1: JLL

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $20bn loans since Vision 2030 launch

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $20bn loans since Vision 2030 launch
Updated 43 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $20bn loans since Vision 2030 launch

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $20bn loans since Vision 2030 launch
Updated 43 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Development Fund has approved a total of 930 loans, valued at over SR75.4 billion ($20 billion), since the launch of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 six years ago. 

Small and medium enterprises accounted for 79 percent of the loans, while the total value of the amounts disbursed to clients was over SR50 billion, according to media outlet Al Eqtisadiah. 

From the beginning of 2022 until last July, the fund approved 60 loans, valued at over SR6.2 billion, to clients in sectors of industry, energy, mining and logistics services. 

“SIDF is the main financial enabler for the industrial, mining, energy and logistics sectors included in the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program,” the fund said, according to Al Eqtisadiah. 

“It has been playing a pivotal role in empowering the industrial sector in the Kingdom for more than 48 years,” it added. 

The new figures come as the Saudi Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources announced the imminent launch of the National Industrial Strategy, according to Arabic news outlet Asharq Alawsat.

Osama Al-Zamil stressed that Saudi Vision 2030 is aiming to rediscover untapped opportunities in a number of promising sectors, such as industry and mining.

Unveiled in 2016 and announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Vision 2030 is a strategic framework to move the Kingdom away from reliance on oil exports.

As it aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy, it also seeks to develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure and tourism. 

Topics: Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia to invest $24bn to boost domestic economy ‘content’: Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to invest $24bn to boost domestic economy ‘content’: Minister

Saudi mining sector to contribute $23bn to GDP by 2040, says Ma’aden CEO

Saudi mining sector to contribute $23bn to GDP by 2040, says Ma’aden CEO
Updated 05 September 2022
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi mining sector to contribute $23bn to GDP by 2040, says Ma’aden CEO

Saudi mining sector to contribute $23bn to GDP by 2040, says Ma’aden CEO
Updated 05 September 2022
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The mining sector is expected to contribute over SR88 billion ($23.41 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product and create more than 47,000 jobs by 2040, according to a top official. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Monday, Robert Wilt, CEO of Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, said that out of the projected SR88 billion, SR33 billion will come from local content alone. 

According to the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority website, local content is defined as the total spending on Saudi components within labor, goods, services, assets, technology and other such items within the Kingdom.

During the event, Ma’aden also launched its local content program named Tharwa which means “wealth” in Arabic. The program encompasses the company’s vision to create a wealth of resources in the Kingdom. 

Wilt said that Ma’aden aims to grow mineral resources and develop a local ecosystem in the Kingdom simultaneously. 

“Today we formally launched our Tharwa project which means wealth. Our ambition is to grow mineral resources and extract those from the Kingdom, and at the same time develop a local ecosystem and a local economy around all of our mines and projects in the mining industry,” Wilt told Arab News. 

Talking about the growth of the sector in the Kingdom, Wilt said: “The mining sector is growing. It was considered a dirty extractive industry. And now we aspire to become a role model for ESG (environmental, social and governance). We’re deploying technology that’s unheard of. We’re developing new techniques for extracting minerals which are better for the environment and decarbonizing (the) world.” 

Robert Wilt, CEO of Saudi Arabian Mining Co.

During his speech at the forum, Wilt revealed that Ma’aden’s capital program is equally ambitious, as it aims to spent SR246 billion on investments by 2040. 

He noted that most of these capital investments and expansions will occur in remote areas of the Kingdom, which are crucial to Saudi Arabia’s overall economic development. 

Wilt said that Ma’aden in partnership with international industry leaders and key local partners has already invested over SR120 billion to ensure Saudi Arabia is ready to capitalize on its tremendous mineral wealth. 

“This investment has resulted in the establishment of two industrial cities of truly global scale, Ras Al-Khair and Wa’ad Al-Shamal,” he added. 

Wilt further pointed out that strengthening local content is necessary for economic expansion. 

He noted that local content is also vital to the environment as it will help reduce carbon footprint. 

 

Topics: Saudi mining ma'aden Local Content Forum

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO

Dubai’s toll operator Salik to sell 20% shares in IPO

Dubai’s toll operator Salik to sell 20% shares in IPO
Updated 05 September 2022
Dana Alomar

Dubai’s toll operator Salik to sell 20% shares in IPO

Dubai’s toll operator Salik to sell 20% shares in IPO
Updated 05 September 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai plans to sell a 20 percent stake in toll operator Salik through an initial public offering as part of its efforts to double the size of its financial market and attract foreign investors.

The emirate seeks to offer 1.5 billion shares at a nominal value of AED0.01 in the road-toll collection system, Salik announced on Monday. 

Subscriptions will open on Sept. 13 and end on Sept. 20 for retail investors and on Sept. 21 for qualified investors. The company is likely to list on the Dubai Financial Market on Sept. 29.

The toll service was introduced in 2007. Around 60 percent of Dubai commuters use private cars, with net toll traffic totaling 209 million during the first half of 2022.

Following a record-breaking first half for Gulf IPO proceeds, Salik’s IPO will challenge investors’ demand for the UAE equity markets.

Mattar Al-Tayer, chairman of Salik’s board of directors, said the deal is part of a broader plan to list 10 state-owned companies to boost the country’s financial market and double it to 3 trillion dirhams ($816.7 billion).

“The company is in a prime position to benefit from additional growth opportunities and is designed to ensure efficient operations. It is underpinned by an effective regulatory framework that supports future growth, and a business model that requires low capital expenditures,” Al-Tayer said.

Dubai, represented by the Department of Finance, can alter the size of the offering before the end of the subscription period. However, such a change is subject to the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority.

Dividends will be paid twice a year, in April and October, Salik CEO Ibrahim Al-Haddad said, adding he believes the yields will attract the right investment and strategic partners.

Offering distribution

Individual subscribers make up the first tranche as part of the offering, whereas professional investors comprise the second tranche, and eligible employees constitute the third.

In the qualified investors offering, 5 percent will be reserved for the Emirates Investment Authority and 5 percent will go to the Local Military Pensions and Social Security.

Global coordinators to Salik are Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs, and Merrill Lynch, and the joint book runners on the offering are Citigroup Global Markets Ltd., EFG Hermes UAE Ltd., and HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd..

Moelis & Co. is acting as an independent financial adviser.

Topics: Salik Dubai IPO

Related

Dubai road-toll operator Salik seeks to raise up to $1bn through IPO
Business & Economy
Dubai road-toll operator Salik seeks to raise up to $1bn through IPO

Latest updates

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar
MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar
UK mosques’ open-door interfaith initiative returns
UK mosques’ open-door interfaith initiative returns
Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell
Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell
Egypt, Sudan hold energy talks
Egypt, Sudan hold energy talks
JLL appoints new country head to strengthen its Saudi presence   
JLL appoints new country head to strengthen its Saudi presence   

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.