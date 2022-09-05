MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar

CAIRO: A joint venture formed between Louis Berger Services and KFB Holding Group in Saudi Arabia has been awarded the contract to build a 60 Megawatt solar power project.

This will be part of the Shuaibah 3 independent water project in Saudi Arabia, reported MEED.

The pre-existing thermal desalination plant will be converted to a reverse osmosis plant, reducing its power consumption in desalinating seawater.

Moreover, it will decrease energy consumption and waste by 45 percent.

The project is expected to be completed by May 2025.

Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant in Qatar

Qatar's Public Works Authority — known as Ashghal — has selected a Metito-led consortium for the contract to develop a $1 billion sewage treatment plant located in the Wakra and Al-Wukair area.

Qatar-based Al-Attiya Motors & Trading Co. and Kuwait's Gulf Investment Corp. are also part of the consortium that won the public-private partnership contract, according to MEED.

Medicon to commence $104m medical complex in 2023

Egypt-based Medicon Property Development will begin work on its 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($104 million) integrated medical complex by early 2023, according to Zawya.

Located in the New Administrative Capital, the project will include 115 clinics, 23 specialized medical centers, and the city’s largest pharmacy.

“We are planning to deliver Medicon Medical Complex in three phases by mid-2026,” stated Hossam El-Sergany, the company’s CEO.