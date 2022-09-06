You are here

  • Home
  • Taiwan leader: China drills improved military’s combat abilities

Taiwan leader: China drills improved military’s combat abilities

Taiwan leader: China drills improved military’s combat abilities
President Tsai Ing-wen visits a military base in Hualien, Taiwan on Sept. 6, 2022. (Taiwan Presidential Office via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/48ej9

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Taiwan leader: China drills improved military’s combat abilities

Taiwan leader: China drills improved military’s combat abilities
  • Taiwan’s military holding two days of drills starting late Tuesday
  • China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

TAIPEI: The combat skills of Taiwan’s military are now “more mature” and it is better able to fight thanks to having to repeatedly scramble to see off Chinese forces during their recent drills, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday.
China staged war games in the immediate aftermath of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last month, angered by what it saw as a strong show of US support for the island Beijing claims as its own territory. Chinese military activities close to Taiwan have continued since then.
Speaking to air force personnel at the Hualien air base on Taiwan’s east coast, Tsai said the situation around the Taiwan Strait remained tense and the threat had not gone away.
“In the face of challenges, our national military has calmly responded to the enemy’s intents at intrusion and have tenaciously defended the country’s security,” she said, according to a transcript of the remarks released by the presidential office.
“I believe that after this period of combat readiness missions, our national military’s combat skills are more mature and its combat power is more powerful.”
Tsai added that she was “extremely proud” of the armed forces.
The Hualien base has hangers cut out of the side of a mountain and is home to Lockheed Martin Corp. F-16s.
Taiwan’s military is also holding two days of drills starting late Tuesday around Hengchun on the far southern tip of the island. Apache attack helicopters, Ching-kuo Indigenous Defense Fighters, artillery and drones will feature in the drills.
Taiwan’s armed forces are well-equipped but dwarfed by China’s. Tsai has been overseeing a modernization program and has made increasing defense spending a priority.
Taiwan has set defense as the theme for this year’s Oct. 10 national day, with the slogan “You and me join together to protect the land and defend the country,” organizers said on Tuesday.
Tsai will oversee a military parade that day and give a key note speech.
Taiwan’s democratically-elected government says that as the People’s Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be set by Taiwan’s people.
China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Topics: Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen

Related

Update Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian’ drone over tiny islet off China
World
Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian’ drone over tiny islet off China
Taiwan saw off China before and retains resolve to defend itself, president says
World
Taiwan saw off China before and retains resolve to defend itself, president says

Protests across Indonesia as demonstrators denounce fuel price hikes

Protests across Indonesia as demonstrators denounce fuel price hikes
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Protests across Indonesia as demonstrators denounce fuel price hikes

Protests across Indonesia as demonstrators denounce fuel price hikes
  • President Joko Widodo on Saturday hiked subsidized fuel prices by about 30 percent
  • Oil prices are about 32 percent higher than a year ago
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
(Releads with protests underway, adds details, quotes from protesters)
By Stanley Widianto
JAKARTA: Thousands of people rallied in Indonesia’s biggest cities on Tuesday, seeking to pile pressure on the government to reverse its first subsidised fuel price hike in eight years amid soaring inflation.
Under pressure to control a ballooning energy subsidy budget, President Joko Widodo on Saturday said he had little choice but to hike subsidized fuel prices by about 30 percent, an unpopular move in the country of 270 million people. Oil prices are about 32 percent higher than a year ago.
By midday on Tuesday, protests were underway in and around the capital Jakarta and in the cities of Surabaya, Makassar, Kendari, Aceh, and Yogyakarta, among a series of demonstrations led by students and labor unions that police say could draw tens of thousands of people this week.
Thousands of police were deployed across Jakarta, many guarding gas stations, fearing those could become targets of mounting anger over a price hike that unions say will hurt workers and the urban poor the most.
“Workers are really, really suffering right now,” said Abdul Aris, a union official.
“The price shouldn’t have been raised,” he said, vowing to keep fighting until the government gives way.
Tuesday’s protests started peacefully, with no early reports of violence or arrests.
Thousands gathered in Jakarta wearing red or orange bandanas, marching and chanting slogans denouncing the government move and calling for an increase in the minimum wage.
One demonstrator was seen shirtless with feet shackled to an empty petrol tank, carrying a sign highlighting hardships of rising costs.
Textiles factory worker Adi Asmadi, 29, said his daily transportation expenses would go up sharply.
“If the fuel price is hiked and wages increase too, that’s ok,” he said. “If it’s not, we object.”
Subsidised fuel is a sensitive issue in Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy, but the government has sought to soften the blow through compensation measures, including direct cash transfers.
The hike would cut subsidy spending by about 48 trillion rupiah ($3.22 billion) this year to 650 trillion rupiah, a deputy finance minister said on Monday, but it would also see inflation accelerate.
Small rallies took place at the weekend and on Monday, with tires burned and some roads blocked as demonstrators vented their anger over the decision, which comes amid rising food costs and with the economy still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic.

Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students

Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students

Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students
  • This year’s batch of Emirati students is the first
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: The Japanese Embassy in the UAE hosted on Thursday an orientation session titled “Youth Ambassador Program (YAP)- Japan” for 20 young Emirati students, who also met with Japan Ambassador to the UAE ISOMATA Akio.

YAP is a UAE educational program that encourages Emirati students to study abroad and expand their knowledge of the world’s culture.

The year-long program, designed by the by Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), helps students prepare themselves to study in Japan. YAP encourages a short trip to Japan, a Japanese language course, a cultural experience and a study consultation.

This year’s batch of Emirati students is the first.

The UAE and Japan are celebrating their 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

This was originally published on Arab News Japan.

Topics: UAE Japan

Related

Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology
World
Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology
Senior UAE and Japan ministers vow to strengthen ties beyond 50th year of relations
World
Senior UAE and Japan ministers vow to strengthen ties beyond 50th year of relations

Boris Johnson delivers last speech as he bows out as Britain’s prime minister

Boris Johnson delivers last speech as he bows out as Britain’s prime minister
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Boris Johnson delivers last speech as he bows out as Britain’s prime minister

Boris Johnson delivers last speech as he bows out as Britain’s prime minister
  • Leaves London to travel to Scotland and tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth
  • Liz Truss will then be appointed prime minister and start to form a government
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Boris Johnson bowed out as British prime minister on Tuesday, ending a tumultuous three years in office and bequeathing his successor Liz Truss a daunting list of problems to tackle.
Johnson, who was forced out of office by his own Conservative Party over a series of scandals, urged the country to come together and back his successor.
After making a farewell speech outside Downing Street, he left London to travel to Scotland and tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth. Truss will then be appointed prime minister and start to form a government.
The 47-year-old Truss is tasked with steering Britain through a looming lengthy recession and an energy crisis that threatens the finances of millions of households and businesses.
Her plan to boost the economy through tax cuts while providing tens of billions of pounds to cap energy costs has already badly rattled financial markets, prompting investors to dump the pound and government bonds.
“What I say to my fellow Conservatives, it’s time for politics to be over, folks,” Johnson said in his speech. “It’s time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and her program.”
Truss will be the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years. She confronts the latest crisis to buffet Britain with a weaker political hand than many of her predecessors after she defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members with a smaller margin of victory than expected, and after she initially failed to be the top choice for her lawmakers.
She has promised to take “bold action” to get the country through the tough times, including cutting taxes despite a warning that that would exacerbate Britain’s inflation rate, at 10.1 percent already the highest of any leading economy.
Johnson, who fought to stay in office until the end, used his departure speech to boast of his successes, including an early vaccine program during the pandemic and his early support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
The speech was full of the bombast and jokes characteristic of a man once loved by much of British public but also loathed by many.
Having refused to rule out a return to the top job one day, he also indicated he was still bruised by the nature of his departure.
“The torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader,” he said. “The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through but never mind that now.”
Truss will follow Johnson to Scotland and be asked to form a government by Queen Elizabeth. She will then address the country and start appointments to her team of ministers later on Tuesday.
Britain, under Conservative rule since 2010, has stumbled from crisis to crisis in recent years and there is now the prospect of a long recession, and further increases in inflation, plus a weakening pound.
The most pressing issue is the energy crisis.
Household bills are due to jump by 80 percent in October, but a source familiar with the situation has told Reuters that Truss is looking at freezing bills this winter, in a plan that could cost more than the COVID-19 furlough scheme.
Britain’s public finances remain weighed down by the government’s huge coronavirus spending spree. Public debt as a share of economic output is not far off 100 percent, up from about 80 percent before pandemic.

Topics: Boris Johnson Liz Truss UK Britain

Related

Putin attends military exercises with Chinese forces: Kremlin

Putin attends military exercises with Chinese forces: Kremlin
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

Putin attends military exercises with Chinese forces: Kremlin

Putin attends military exercises with Chinese forces: Kremlin
  • The military drills continue until September 7 across several training grounds in Russia’s Far East
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin attended large-scale military exercises on Tuesday involving China and several other Russia-friendly countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told local news agencies.
Putin was meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov at the Sergeevski military range and could observe the final phase of the military exercises later, Peskov was quoted as saying.
The military drills, called Vostok-2022, started on September 1 and are due to take place until September 7 across several training grounds in Russia’s Far East and in the waters off its eastern coast.
According to Moscow, over 50,000 soldiers and more than 5,000 units of military equipment, including 140 aircraft and 60 ships, will be involved in the drills.
Participating countries include several of Russia’s neighbors, as well as Syria, India and key ally China.
Similar drills were last held in 2018.

Topics: #china Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Turkey can be facilitator on Ukraine nuclear plant, Erdogan tells Putin
World
Turkey can be facilitator on Ukraine nuclear plant, Erdogan tells Putin
Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss
World
Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss

Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss

Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss

Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss
  • Kremlin spokesman: ‘One can say with much certainty that no changes for the better are expected’
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia is not expecting any changes to its frosty relations with Britain under new Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“Judging by statements made by Madame Truss when she was still foreign minister... one can say with much certainty that no changes for the better are expected,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the state TASS agency.

Under outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson Britain was one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters following the start of Moscow’s offensive in the former Soviet republic.

Truss, who is due to formally take over the premiership on Tuesday, is expected to continue the policy of forcefully confronting Russia.

Topics: Russia UK Liz Truss

Related

Truss tipped to prevail as UK leadership race nears end
World
Truss tipped to prevail as UK leadership race nears end

Latest updates

‘Inshallah a Boy’ wins Final Cut prize at Venice Film Festival
‘Inshallah a Boy’ wins Final Cut prize at Venice Film Festival
Taiwan leader: China drills improved military’s combat abilities
Taiwan leader: China drills improved military’s combat abilities
Protests across Indonesia as fuel price hikes denounced
Protests across Indonesia as fuel price hikes denounced
Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students
Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students
Boris Johnson delivers last speech as he bows out as Britain’s prime minister
Boris Johnson delivers last speech as he bows out as Britain’s prime minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.