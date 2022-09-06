You are here

Arab oil provides nearly 98% of Japan’s July crude imports
The figures cited represent the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, tanks and warehouses located at ports in Japan during July 2022 (Shutterstock)
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council provided Japan with nearly 98 percent of its crude oil imports in July, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

This makes Arab oil more crucial than ever in meeting Japanese energy needs. Japan didn’t import any oil from Russia in July in accordance with measures imposed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Out of the 81.05 million barrels imported by Japan, GCC members UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman provided 79.17 million barrels or 97.7 percent, according to METI. 

UAE crude made up the largest percentage of imports into Japan with 33.99 million barrels (41.9 percent). Saudi oil came second with 28.47 million barrels (35.1 percent). Qatar provided 7.34 million barrels (9.1 percent), while crude from Kuwait amounted to 6.59 million barrels (8.1 percent).  Exports from Bahrain came to 1.32 million barrels (1.6 percent) and Oman provided 998,782 barrels (1.2 percent) of Japan’s total imports in July, METI data showed.

Japan also imported 440,000 barrels, (0.5 percent) of the total, from the Khafji oil field of the Neutral Zone that belongs to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The remainder, according to METI, comprising 2.3 percent of total Japanese crude imports, came from Ecuador (1.8 percent) Vietnam and Thailand (0.4 percent) and Oceania (0.1 percent).

The figures cited represent the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, tanks and warehouses located at ports in Japan during July 2022.

Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market started Tuesday’s session higher, spurred by a drop in commodity prices, helping ease concerns about accelerating inflation.

Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI edged up 0.3 percent at 12,136, while the parallel market Nomu traded flat at 21,282, as of 10:01 a.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price increase by 0.45 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, gained 0.11 percent, while the Saudi British Bank increased 2.79 percent.

Saudi oil giant Aramco added 0.8 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. gained 0.24 percent.

BinDawood Holding Co. fell 0.12 percent, after it announced that CEO Ahmad Abdulrazzag BinDawood resigned.

United Electronics Co., or eXtra, climbed 1.69 percent, after it obtained approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by 33 percent.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry rose 3.34 percent to lead the gainers, following the CMA’s approval to increase its capital to SR315 million ($84 million).

 

 

Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks finished Monday’s session in the red as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to a small production cut to bolster prices.

The main index TASI slid 0.8 percent to finish at 12,099, while the parallel Nomu market declined 1.7 percent to 21,274.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse recorded the steepest decline among Gulf markets, falling 1.2 percent.

This was followed by an average drop of 0.8 percent in Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Kuwait. The Omani index added 0.4 percent, while Bahrain’s BAX was flat.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s EGX30 surged 1.8 percent.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday following the OPEC+ decision, Brent crude reached $95.01 barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $88.63 a barrel by 8:30 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Banque Saudi Fransi appointed Bader Hamad Alsalloom as its CEO

BinDawood Holding Co. announced that its CEO Ahmad Abdulrazzag BinDawood resigned effective Sept. 4

Saudi Parts Center Co. saw its profit slightly rise to SR2.8 million in the first half of 2022

Obeikan Glass Co. will distribute SR2 per share in cash dividends for the first half of 2022

Enma AlRawabi Co. posted a slight decline in profits of 3 percent to SR12 million during the first half of the year

United Electronics Co., or eXtra, obtained approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by 33 percent in support of the firm’s financial position

East Pipes Integrated Co. received CMA’s approval to increase its capital to SR315 million

Saudi National Bank appointed Huda Bin Ghoson as a member of the board effective Sept. 5

Rawasi Albina Investment Co. reported a 6 percent drop in first-half profit to SR9.5 million

Aljouf Mineral Water Bottling Co. reappointed Ashry Saad Al-Ashry as board chairman

Calendar

September 7, 2022

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. will make its Tadawul debut

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building 

 

Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co., a leading grocery retail operator of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, announced the resignation of its CEO on Tuesday.

Ahmad Abdulrazzag BinDawood, who has served as the company’s CEO for almost six years now, is stepping aside from his duties due to “personal reasons”, according to a bourse filing.

The effective resignation date was Sept. 4, and the company said it will announce any developments regarding the appointment of a replacement in due course.

Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Banque Saudi Fransi’s board has approved the appointment of Bader Hamad Alsalloom as its new CEO.

Alsalloom served as acting CEO and director of Wholesale Banking at Banque Saudi Fransi, the bank said in a bourse filing.

Alsalloom has extensive experience in the banking industry in which he held various leadership roles, it added.

The bank has reported an 11 percent profit surge for the first half of 2022 to SR1.7 billion ($456 million), driven by a boost in total operating income.

It also declared cash dividends of SR900 million in total for the first half of 2022.

Updated 06 September 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Following the launch of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 in 2016, the Kingdom is on its way to becoming the world’s biggest construction site with a total investment of SR41.3 trillion ($1.1 trillion) in infrastructure and real estate projects, according to global real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

The real estate firm projected that Riyadh’s population will reach 17 million by 2030, up from about 7.5 million today. The city has unveiled real estate projects worth $104 billion since the Kingdom’s National Transformation Plan launch in 2016.

“Vision 2030 has lit the embers of excitement across the Kingdom, and with NEOM positioned as a crown jewel in the transformative plans, people are eager to be part of history,” Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East research, Knight Frank told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia will easily become the largest construction site in history, with planned construction projects in the Kingdom being over 555,000 residential units, over 275,000 hotel keys, over 4.3 million square meters of retail space, and over 6.1 million square meters of office space, Durrani said.

The consultancy firm is currently monitoring 15 giga-projects in the Kingdom, many of them new standalone supercities, said Harmen de Jong, partner and head of real estate, Strategy& Consulting in the Kingdom.

NEOM is expected to house 9 million residents across 300,000 new homes once completed, making it the largest giga-project announced to date, Jong added.

Among 1,000 Saudi households surveyed, Diriyah Gate came third in popularity as a place to own a home, behind NEOM and The Red Sea Project.

NEOM is radically redefining urban living in resource-poor regions, Durrani said. At the same time, sub-cities like the Octagon, Trojena and the Line will set new benchmarks for luxury living in the area.

Around 30 percent of Saudi homeowners are prepared to spend more than $800,000 on a second home at NEOM. “Developers have their work cut out to satisfy this pent-up demand,” Durrani added.

De Jong said that the construction progress of part of the projects stands at 29 percent, with only $7.5 billion of subprojects being commissioned.

Riyadh’s rebirth 

Another head-turning giga-project is the $20 billion Diriyah Gate which will give Riyadh 20,000 homes when it is completed in 2027, creating a city-sized historic district.

Knight Frank estimated that about $2.3 billion had been spent on Diriyah Gate’s construction.

“Not to be outdone, Riyadh’s repositioning as a commercial nerve center of the Kingdom is well underway. And businesses from the world over are already clamoring to be at the center of the Middle East’s second and much-needed global hub,” Durrani said.

Durrani added that the planned development of 2.8 million square meters of world-class office space could not come at a better time with Grade A office occupancy levels hovering around 97 percent across the city.

According to Knight Frank, an international airport worth $147 billion is also set to open shortly. Nearly 74 percent of the $200 billion national infrastructure investment goes toward the new airport. 

“The city is also attracting a huge number of internal migrants, and with readily available support to get on the housing ladder, house prices are rising rapidly and currently stand some 26 percent higher than this time last year,” he said. 

Well-being hub

The Kingdom is also improving and providing world-class urban environments for its residents with the $500 million Riyadh Sports Boulevard and the $23 billion Green Riyadh, planting 7.5 million trees in the Saudi capital to transform it into a green, vibrant metropolis.

It also extends to the 19,000 hospital beds planned for $13.8 billion, of which $8.6 billion will be spent in Riyadh Province alone.

According to de Jong, over 80 new educational institutions are being constructed for $82 billion.

“What’s more, healthcare, education and well-being sit at the core of the transformative plans, which will contribute to an extraordinary evolution in the Kingdom’s physical realm, making it unrecognizable from what we see today by the end of the decade,” Durrani said.

 

 


 

