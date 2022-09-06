You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude slides; Shell, Exxon launch sale of Dutch gas venture

Oil Updates — Crude slides; Shell, Exxon launch sale of Dutch gas venture

Update Oil Updates — Crude slides; Shell, Exxon launch sale of Dutch gas venture
OPEC+ decided to cut output targets by 100,000 barrel per day (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pd3qy

Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude slides; Shell, Exxon launch sale of Dutch gas venture

Oil Updates — Crude slides; Shell, Exxon launch sale of Dutch gas venture
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil fell on Tuesday after a two-day rally as concern about weaker demand returned along with the prospect of more interest rate hikes, trumping support for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies first output target cut since 2020.

New COVID-19 lockdowns in China have added to worries that high inflation and rate hikes will hit demand. The European Central Bank is widely expected to lift rates sharply when it meets on Thursday.

Brent crude was down $2.33, or 2.4 percent, to $93.41 at 0940 GMT. 

US West Texas Intermediate fell from Monday’s trading to $87.02, up 15 cents from Friday’s close. There was no settlement on Monday, the US Labor Day holiday.

Shell, Exxon launch sale of major Dutch gas venture: document

Shell and Exxon Mobil have put up for sale one of Europe’s largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, betting on soaring energy prices amid tensions with Russia to attract buyers, according to a document and industry sources, Reuters reported. 

The top two Western energy giants could raise over $1 billion from the sale of the 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands, two industry sources said.

It would be part of both companies’ efforts to shed aging assets that are no longer central to their operations.

Shell and Exxon recently launched the sale process for NAM’s offshore gas operations, which include dozens of fields and around 20 offshore platforms, as well as a network of pipelines and three processing plants, according to the document and sources.

NAM started producing natural gas in 1963 following the discovery of the giant Groningen field and has been a major source of gas for the Netherlands and Europe for decades.

Its output has nevertheless been in a steady decline since 2014 and is set to fall further in the coming years after the Dutch government decided to shut Groningen in order to limit seismic risk in the region.

The field is expected to shut down in 2023 or 2024 but its life could be extended, the government has said.

Capricorn lowers production outlook on drilling delays in Egypt

Oil and gas producer Capricorn Energy on Tuesday lowered its annual production outlook, as it drilled fewer wells in Egypt in the first half due to commissioning delays and logistics challenges.

The group now expects to produce 33,000 to 36,000 barrels per day for the year. It also reported an operating loss of $37.3 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $47.4 million the previous year.

Russia will respond to oil price caps by shipping more to Asia: Minister

Russia will respond to price caps on Russian oil by shipping more supply to Asia, its energy minister Nikolai Shulginov told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday.

“Any actions to impose a price cap will lead to deficit on (initiating countries’) own markets and will increase price volatility,” he said.

Finance ministers of the United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain, France and Canada gave the green light last week to the idea of capping the price of Russian crude to reduce Moscow’s revenue in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

Related

Update Oil prices jump as OPEC+ announces output cut of 100,000 bpd
Business & Economy
Oil prices jump as OPEC+ announces output cut of 100,000 bpd

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 
Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 
Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the second largest bank in Abu Dhabi, is planning to sell about 4.1 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) of bad debt to clean up its balance sheet, battered mainly due to payment defaults by high-profile corporate clients. 

The bank has codenamed this initiative “Project Turbo,” and it has already kicked off a process to sell the claims, mainly secured by personal and corporate guarantees, along with real estate assets, Bloomberg reported. 

Citing a bank document for potential buyers, the report noted that the bank wants to avoid spending time and money on costly enforcement actions outside the UAE. 

The report further added that ADCB is seeking to sign a deal by the end of September. 

According to the document, ADCB is working with Interpath Advisory, KPMG’s former UK restructuring practice, to carry out the sale. 

The people who wished to stay anonymous said that this move from ADCB will also prompt other lenders in the UAE to embrace similar actions if the central bank approves. 

According to the bank’s financial statements, it had to absorb 6.6 billion dirhams in impairment charges in 2020 and 2021. ADCB posted a net income of 3.01 billion dirhams in the first half of 2022 despite booking almost 1 billion dirhams in impairment charges. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Bank debt

Related

ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet
Business & Economy
ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet
ADCB is optimistic about the turnaround of hospital operator NMC. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
ADCB posts 14% rise in Q2 net profit

Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive

Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive
Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive

Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive
Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Microsoft Qatar is expected to add over $18 billion to the country’s economy and create 36,000 jobs in five years with the launch of its global cloud data center.

The project aims to enhance Qatar’s digital transformation and provide the largest number of cloud services in the company’s history, Microsoft’s country manager for Qatar Lana Khalaf, told CNBC Arabia.

She pointed out that the company’s cloud services are used in more than 70 public and private Qatari companies for the sake of development and innovation.

Khalaf added that around $20 billion will be invested in the next five years in the cybersecurity sector. 

Topics: Microsoft Microsoft Qatar

Related

Microsoft launches first cloud data center region in Qatar
Business & Economy
Microsoft launches first cloud data center region in Qatar

Egypt launches new fund to prepare government companies for IPOs

Egypt launches new fund to prepare government companies for IPOs
Updated 23 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt launches new fund to prepare government companies for IPOs

Egypt launches new fund to prepare government companies for IPOs
Updated 23 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian government has launched a new fund to assist government companies in getting listed on the stock exchange, the country’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said told Bloomberg.

The "pre-proposal" fund will own stakes in a number of public institutions in order to attract more investment, said Elsaid who is also the Chair of Egypt’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The Egyptian government is preparing to relaunch its initial public offering program, coinciding with the call for the meeting of the Governmental IPOs Committee to convene this week.

The government was planning to list 10 government companies on the stock exchange this year, but the Russian-Ukrainian crisis delayed the plan.

Topics: Egypt IPO Investment

Related

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn
Business & Economy
Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn
Egypt stock market plunges as retail investors take flight
Business & Economy
Egypt stock market plunges as retail investors take flight

European shares find footing after rough start to week

European shares find footing after rough start to week
Updated 55 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

European shares find footing after rough start to week

European shares find footing after rough start to week
Updated 55 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: European shares edged higher on Tuesday following a bleak start to the week on worries over a looming energy crisis and recession, while Credit Suisse Group rose after the Swiss bank agreed to sell its global trust business, according to Reuters.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index ticked up 0.2 percent after a 0.6 percent loss in the previous session as Russia stopped pumping gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe.

Germany’s DAX index crawled 0.1 percent higher after slumping more than 2 percent lower on Monday over rising concerns that Europe’s largest economy was heading for a recession.

Investors closely tracked the latest on the Nord Stream gas stoppage, which has sparked fears about surging energy prices and winter shortages in the region.

Shipments of Russian natural gas through the key pipeline will not resume until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told Reuters.

Multiple surveys on Monday showed that the euro zone is almost certainly entering a recession, as a deepening cost of living crisis and a gloomy outlook keep consumers wary of spending.

Separately, data showed German industrial orders fell 1.1 percent in July, down for the sixth month in a row as the war in Ukraine continues to take its toll.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to deliver a large 75 basis-point interest rate hike to tame the surge in prices in its upcoming meeting on Thursday.

“The central bank is expected to fire a monetary bazooka in the form of a 75-basis point rate increase. Indeed, with inflation hitting a record high in August... the central bank needs to employ all tools to tame rampant prices,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Credit Suisse Group gained 0.7 percent after agreeing to sell its global trust business to The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and Gasser Partner Trust.

Volkswagen rose 1.9 percent on its decision to trigger an IPO of its sportscar brand Porsche, with chief executive Oliver Blume saying the listing could break the ice in capital markets.

Shares of Siemens Energy climbed 1.1 percent as it was set to rejoin the Germany’s premier DAX stock index, effective from Sept. 19.

 

Topics: European Markets Nord Stream 1 gas Markets

Related

Saudi stocks rise as inflation fears ease: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks rise as inflation fears ease: Opening bell

Arab oil provides nearly 98% of Japan’s July crude imports

Arab oil provides nearly 98% of Japan’s July crude imports
Updated 06 September 2022
Khaldon Azhari

Arab oil provides nearly 98% of Japan’s July crude imports

Arab oil provides nearly 98% of Japan’s July crude imports
Updated 06 September 2022
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council provided Japan with nearly 98 percent of its crude oil imports in July, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

This makes Arab oil more crucial than ever in meeting Japanese energy needs. Japan didn’t import any oil from Russia in July in accordance with measures imposed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Out of the 81.05 million barrels imported by Japan, GCC members UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman provided 79.17 million barrels or 97.7 percent, according to METI. 

UAE crude made up the largest percentage of imports into Japan with 33.99 million barrels (41.9 percent). Saudi oil came second with 28.47 million barrels (35.1 percent). Qatar provided 7.34 million barrels (9.1 percent), while crude from Kuwait amounted to 6.59 million barrels (8.1 percent).  Exports from Bahrain came to 1.32 million barrels (1.6 percent) and Oman provided 998,782 barrels (1.2 percent) of Japan’s total imports in July, METI data showed.

Japan also imported 440,000 barrels, (0.5 percent) of the total, from the Khafji oil field of the Neutral Zone that belongs to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The remainder, according to METI, comprising 2.3 percent of total Japanese crude imports, came from Ecuador (1.8 percent) Vietnam and Thailand (0.4 percent) and Oceania (0.1 percent).

The figures cited represent the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, tanks and warehouses located at ports in Japan during July 2022.

— This article orignally appeared in Arab News Japan

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Oil Japan

Related

Update Oil prices jump as OPEC+ announces output cut of 100,000 bpd
Business & Economy
Oil prices jump as OPEC+ announces output cut of 100,000 bpd

Latest updates

Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost defense ties, ASEAN role amid ‘volatile’ geopolitics
Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost defense ties, ASEAN role amid ‘volatile’ geopolitics
Asian golf tour tees off in Egypt for the first time
Asian golf tour tees off in Egypt for the first time
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 
Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive
Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive
Egypt launches new fund to prepare government companies for IPOs
Egypt launches new fund to prepare government companies for IPOs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.