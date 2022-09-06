You are here

Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar's economy within 5 years, says top executive

Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive
Microsofts' cloud services are used in more than 70 public and private Qatari companies
Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive

Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive
RIYADH: Microsoft Qatar is expected to add over $18 billion to the country’s economy and create 36,000 jobs in five years with the launch of its global cloud data center.

The project aims to enhance Qatar’s digital transformation and provide the largest number of cloud services in the company’s history, Microsoft’s country manager for Qatar Lana Khalaf, told CNBC Arabia.

She pointed out that the company’s cloud services are used in more than 70 public and private Qatari companies for the sake of development and innovation.

Khalaf added that around $20 billion will be invested in the next five years in the cybersecurity sector. 

RIYADH: The Egyptian government has launched a new fund to assist government companies in getting listed on the stock exchange, the country’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said told Bloomberg.

The "pre-proposal" fund will own stakes in a number of public institutions in order to attract more investment, said Elsaid who is also the Chair of Egypt’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The Egyptian government is preparing to relaunch its initial public offering program, coinciding with the call for the meeting of the Governmental IPOs Committee to convene this week.

The government was planning to list 10 government companies on the stock exchange this year, but the Russian-Ukrainian crisis delayed the plan.

BENGALURU: European shares edged higher on Tuesday following a bleak start to the week on worries over a looming energy crisis and recession, while Credit Suisse Group rose after the Swiss bank agreed to sell its global trust business, according to Reuters.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index ticked up 0.2 percent after a 0.6 percent loss in the previous session as Russia stopped pumping gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe.

Germany’s DAX index crawled 0.1 percent higher after slumping more than 2 percent lower on Monday over rising concerns that Europe’s largest economy was heading for a recession.

Investors closely tracked the latest on the Nord Stream gas stoppage, which has sparked fears about surging energy prices and winter shortages in the region.

Shipments of Russian natural gas through the key pipeline will not resume until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told Reuters.

Multiple surveys on Monday showed that the euro zone is almost certainly entering a recession, as a deepening cost of living crisis and a gloomy outlook keep consumers wary of spending.

Separately, data showed German industrial orders fell 1.1 percent in July, down for the sixth month in a row as the war in Ukraine continues to take its toll.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to deliver a large 75 basis-point interest rate hike to tame the surge in prices in its upcoming meeting on Thursday.

“The central bank is expected to fire a monetary bazooka in the form of a 75-basis point rate increase. Indeed, with inflation hitting a record high in August... the central bank needs to employ all tools to tame rampant prices,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Credit Suisse Group gained 0.7 percent after agreeing to sell its global trust business to The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and Gasser Partner Trust.

Volkswagen rose 1.9 percent on its decision to trigger an IPO of its sportscar brand Porsche, with chief executive Oliver Blume saying the listing could break the ice in capital markets.

Shares of Siemens Energy climbed 1.1 percent as it was set to rejoin the Germany’s premier DAX stock index, effective from Sept. 19.

 

LONDON: Oil steadied on Tuesday after a two-day rally as OPEC+’s decision to cut output in October was balanced by concern about a weak economic outlook and the prospect of more interest rate hikes, according to Reuters. 

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, decided to cut output targets by 100,000 barrel per day after Saudi Arabia voiced concern about a slump in prices since June.

Brent crude was down 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $95.48 at 0815 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate inched up from Monday to $89.19, up $2.32 or 2.7 percent from Friday’s close. There was no settlement on Monday, the US Labor Day holiday.

“The decision to reverse the 100,000 barrel per day increase in September was more symbolic than fundamentally significant,” said Craig Erlam, analyst at brokerage OANDA. “But it will make traders think twice about driving prices lower in the way they have recently.”

As a result of the US holiday, weekly US inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration will be released on Wednesday and Thursday, a day later than usual.

Oil soared close to an all-time high of $147 in March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. Concern of a recession in the West, soaring inflation and interest rate hikes have since weighed.

The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday to discuss interest rate actions. A US Federal Reserve meeting will follow on Sept. 21.

Also lending oil some support were signs that an agreement to resurrect Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers was less imminent, delaying any return of around 1 million bpd of Iranian crude to the market.

The EU foreign policy chief said on Monday he was less hopeful about a quick revival of the deal.

TOKYO: The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council provided Japan with nearly 98 percent of its crude oil imports in July, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

This makes Arab oil more crucial than ever in meeting Japanese energy needs. Japan didn’t import any oil from Russia in July in accordance with measures imposed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Out of the 81.05 million barrels imported by Japan, GCC members UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman provided 79.17 million barrels or 97.7 percent, according to METI. 

UAE crude made up the largest percentage of imports into Japan with 33.99 million barrels (41.9 percent). Saudi oil came second with 28.47 million barrels (35.1 percent). Qatar provided 7.34 million barrels (9.1 percent), while crude from Kuwait amounted to 6.59 million barrels (8.1 percent).  Exports from Bahrain came to 1.32 million barrels (1.6 percent) and Oman provided 998,782 barrels (1.2 percent) of Japan’s total imports in July, METI data showed.

Japan also imported 440,000 barrels, (0.5 percent) of the total, from the Khafji oil field of the Neutral Zone that belongs to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The remainder, according to METI, comprising 2.3 percent of total Japanese crude imports, came from Ecuador (1.8 percent) Vietnam and Thailand (0.4 percent) and Oceania (0.1 percent).

The figures cited represent the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, tanks and warehouses located at ports in Japan during July 2022.

— This article orignally appeared in Arab News Japan

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market started Tuesday’s session higher, spurred by a drop in commodity prices, helping ease concerns about accelerating inflation.

Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI edged up 0.3 percent at 12,136, while the parallel market Nomu traded flat at 21,282, as of 10:01 a.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price increase by 0.45 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, gained 0.11 percent, while the Saudi British Bank increased 2.79 percent.

Saudi oil giant Aramco added 0.8 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. gained 0.24 percent.

BinDawood Holding Co. fell 0.12 percent, after it announced that CEO Ahmad Abdulrazzag BinDawood resigned.

United Electronics Co., or eXtra, climbed 1.69 percent, after it obtained approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by 33 percent.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry rose 3.34 percent to lead the gainers, following the CMA’s approval to increase its capital to SR315 million ($84 million).

 

 

