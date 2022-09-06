You are here

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan
More than 1,300 people have been killed and millions have lost their homes in flooding caused by unusually heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan this year. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 06 September 2022

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan
  • Sheikhabad neighborhood of around 200 ramshackle homes in Nowshera is one of the worst hit areas
  • Officials and aid workers say returning people to damaged homes, disease the main challenges in coming days
Updated 06 September 2022
Shahjahan Khurram

NOWSHERA: Daily wage laborer Waris Khan was at work at a market near his home in northwest Pakistan on Aug. 27 when he received a frantic call from his wife, telling him their house had been flooded.

By the time Khan reached home, the entire neighborhood of Sheikhabad in the city of Nowshera in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was submerged after floodwaters breached a narrow embankment surrounding the area.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and millions have lost their homes in flooding caused by unusually heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan this year, which many experts have blamed on climate change. About a third of the country is currently under water, the government estimates, and floods have affected more than 33 million people in a nation of 220 million, and caused $10 billion in damages.

The provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been the most affected and the majority of people killed are women and children. Sheikhabad, a poor neighborhood of around 200 ramshackle homes in Nowshera, is one of the worst-hit, still submerged in waist-deep water almost 10 days after 12-feet-tall waves ripped through the area in late August.

Like hundreds of other families in Sheikhabad, Khan’s has found temporary shelter — in a small shop — and is waiting desperately for the water to recede.

In the coming months, Pakistan’s government will need to focus on reviving the lives and livelihoods of laborers like Khan in the aftermath of one of the worst disasters in the country’s history.

“There’s my house,” Khan said, pointing to a cluster of homes about 100 meters away, with just their rooftops peeping out of the floodwater.

He choked up when asked what his urgent appeal was to the government.

“There is no work for us,” Khan said. “What should we do? Look at that water, there is still three to four feet of standing water.”

Khalil ur Rehman, another Nowshera resident, said that, after the embankment was breached, it took less than an hour for the entire area to be flooded.

“All we could do was save our lives,” he said.

Noor Badshah, a laborer and Sheikhabad resident, pointed to a large sofa placed outside a damaged house, large cracks running through the walls. The rooms inside were littered with broken furniture.

“I fled my house with my children while the furniture and everything else got ruined,” the 32-year-old told Arab News.

“This house is not livable anymore ... I can’t bring my children back here,” Badshah added, as volunteers handed out styrofoam containers of food in the flooded street. “Not a single thing inside these houses has remained safe from the flood.”

Taking a few food boxes for his family, he added: “Only poor laborers live here. If their houses become unlivable, what will they do? Should we work for a living or build new homes?”

Quratulain Wazir, the additional deputy commissioner for Nowshera, told Arab News 25,000 of 80,000 families affected by flash floods in the city had been “very peacefully shifted to relief camps.” Of the 77 relief camps set up in Nowshera, she said, only three were still holding flood victims.

“Now we are left with only three relief camps as most of the people have moved back to their houses,” she said. “You can see, we are engaged with providing these people food and other items and medicines.”

But many aid workers in the area said it would be weeks, if not months, before homes would be in any condition for people to return.

Umar Khan Utmanzai, part of a 25-member team of student volunteers working with flood survivors in Nowshera and the nearby city of Charsadda, told Arab News it could take up to a month for all those displaced in Nowshera to go back home.

“We have seen a very terrible situation in Nowshera, with mud (in huge amounts) in people’s homes,” he said. “The water is still there in homes and streets of Nowshera. So, I don’t think they will be returning to their homes soon.”

The volunteer said another major concern was disease outbreaks, which pose grave risks. Diarrhea, skin diseases and eye infections are spreading at relief camps set up by the government across the country, officials have said.

“People are suffering from diarrhea, which, due to lack of proper sanitation in these flood-hit areas, is causing a lot of problems,” he said.

Wazir, the deputy commissioner, added: “We are facing many (health) issues; there is an outbreak of dengue (fever) and malaria, so we need medical camps to be constituted in different areas … We need medicines, food and non-food items for all these people because they will start their lives from scratch. So, we need to push them up.”

For now, many Nowshera residents say they are just grateful if charities or government officials deliver food twice a day.

“People provide us food once a day, or at times twice,” Khalil ur Rehman said. “But it is never certain whether it will come.”

France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany

France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany
Updated 06 September 2022
Reuters

France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany

France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany
  • France will be able to deliver 130 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day, a tiny fraction of German needs
  • Macron is under pressure to shore up France's power imports
Updated 06 September 2022
Reuters

PARIS: France is reactivating a disused pipeline in its northeastern Moselle administrative department, originally built for east-to-west flows, to send Germany gas under an energy deal unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron, according to French officials.
France will be able to deliver 130 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day, a tiny fraction of German needs, French energy ministry officials have previously said, while Germany will be ready to provide France power in the event of tight supplies mid-winter.
Macron is under pressure to shore up France’s power imports, with the country’s state-run power giant EDF grappling with a record number of nuclear reactor outages that are aggravating Europe’s energy crisis.
For its part, Germany has been at the sharp end of Russian cuts to European gas supplies, resulting in worries that persistently low Russian volumes could lead to winter shortages.
Europe’s leaders have talked up the need for present a united front against the fallout from Russia’s actions.
“Macron is under pressure because of the electricity situation in France. So the signal ‘Germany and France support each other’ is important,” a German government source told Reuters.
“We do not expect that France will solve our gas problems. But every possible delivery of gas is a sign to the markets that we will pull through the winter.”
The reactivated interconnector will allow France to deliver Germany up to 20 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas from its reserves over the winter — equivalent to roughly 2 percent of the gas needs of Europe’s largest economy.
Before the war in Ukraine and the cuts to Russian deliveries, gas typically flowed from east to west across the continent.
France already delivers some gas to Germany, typically via Belgium or Switzerland. West-to-east flows through the Moselle interconnector would be a first, one French energy ministry said.
“Germany needs our gas and we need power from the rest of Europe, notably Germany,” Macron told a news conference after a phone call on Monday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
French and German technocrats were working to overcome small technical matters and regulatory issues related to ordorants, a French energy ministry official said. France adds odorants to gas before it is piped across the country, while Germany does not.
“It will happen,” the energy official said of the pipeline reactivation.

Update Oil Updates — Crude slides; Shell, Exxon launch sale of Dutch gas venture
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slides; Shell, Exxon launch sale of Dutch gas venture
EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut
Business & Economy
EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19
  • The new inoculation was developed by Bharat Biotech
  • India's drug regulator gave the new product emergency authorisation on Tuesday
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday approved a locally developed, needle-free and nasally administered Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, in a boost to the country’s homegrown pharmaceutical industry.
The new inoculation was developed by Bharat Biotech, which had already developed an intravenous product greenlit by the World Health Organization last November.
India’s drug regulator gave the new product emergency authorization on Tuesday, which will allow it to be used as a primary dose by any unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adult, but not as a booster.
“This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic,” health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.
Bharat Biotech said in a statement last month that it had conducted two successful efficacy trials for the vaccine.
Data from the trials has yet to be given a wider release and it remains unclear when the product will be available for public use.
The announcement comes just two days after China launched the world’s first inhalable coronavirus vaccine, Convidecia Air, which is administered through a nebulizer.
India was hit by a devastating spike in Covid cases last year that brought its health care system close to collapse, with oxygen supplies running out and patients scrambling to source medicine from depleted pharmacies.
More than 200,000 people died within a few weeks, according to official figures, though experts believe the real toll is several times higher.
India has since administered more than two billion vaccine doses, fully inoculating more than two-thirds of its 1.4 billion population.

Greece plans to extend fence on land border with Turkey

Greece plans to extend fence on land border with Turkey
Updated 06 September 2022
Reuters

Greece plans to extend fence on land border with Turkey

Greece plans to extend fence on land border with Turkey
  • The 40-kilometers fence will be extended by another 140 kilometers
  • The fence was last extended in 2021, a year after tens of thousands of asylum seekers tried to cross into the European Union through Greece
Updated 06 September 2022
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece plans to extend a cement and barbed-wire fence along its northern border with Turkey to prevent migrants from entering the country, its citizen protection minister said on Tuesday.
The 40-kilometers fence will be extended by another 140 kilometers, Takis Theodorikakos said during a visit in the region of Evros.
The fence, initially installed in 2012, was last extended in 2021, a year after tens of thousands of asylum seekers tried to cross into the European Union through Greece’s northern border, when Turkey said it would no longer prevent them from doing so.
Historic rivals while also NATO allies, Greece and Turkey have been at odds over a range of issues, including migration and energy resources in recent years.
Greece was the frontline of Europe’s migration crisis in 2015 and 2016 when a million refugees fleeing war and poverty from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan arrived, mainly via Turkey.
The number of arrivals has fallen sharply since then, but in recent months, Greek authorities said they have stopped a significant number of people from entering.
According to police data, in the first seven months of the year, authorities arrested 7,484 refugees and migrants, of which 3,554 were in Evros.
Theorodikakos said the project aims to send a clear message of Greece’s determination “against those who invest in human suffering to serve concealed interests” and “against those who weaponize migration in an attempt to blackmail Europe.”
The conservative government also plans to hire 250 border guards and upgrade its surveillance systems in the area.

Greece blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border this year: Minister
World
Greece blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border this year: Minister
Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations
Middle-East
Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II asks her to form a new government

Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II asks her to form a new government
Updated 06 September 2022
AP

Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II asks her to form a new government

Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II asks her to form a new government
  • At the top of her in-box is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Truss, 47, took office a day after the ruling Conservative Party chose her as its leader in an election
Updated 06 September 2022
AP

LONDON: Liz Truss became UK prime minister on Tuesday and immediately confronted the enormous task ahead of her amid increasing pressure to curb soaring prices, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages.
At the top of her in-box is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shuttering businesses and leaving the nation’s poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.
Truss, who refused to spell out her energy strategy during the two-month campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, now plans to cap energy bills at a cost to taxpayers of as much as 100 billion pounds ($116 billion), British news media reported Tuesday. She is expected to unveil her plan on Thursday.
“You must know about the cost of living crisis in England, which is really quite bad at the moment,” Rebecca Macdougal, 55, who works in law enforcement, said outside the Houses of Parliament.
“She’s making promises for that, as she says she’s going to deliver, deliver, deliver,” she said. “But we will see in, hopefully, the next few weeks there’ll be some announcements which will help the normal working person.”
Truss took office Tuesday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a new government in a carefully choreographed ceremony dictated by centuries of tradition. Johnson, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, formally resigned during his own audience with the queen a short time earlier.
It was the first time in the queen’s 70-year reign that the handover of power took place at Balmoral, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony was moved to Scotland to provide certainty about the schedule because the 96-year-old queen has experienced problems getting around that have forced palace officials to make decisions about her travel on a day-to-day basis.
Truss, 47, took office a day after the ruling Conservative Party chose her as its leader in an election where the party’s 172,000 dues-paying members were the only voters. As party leader, Truss automatically became prime minister without the need for a general election because the Conservatives still have a majority in the House of Commons.
But as a prime minister selected by less than 0.5 percent of British adults, Truss is under pressure to show quick results.
Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, on Tuesday called for an early election in October.
“I’ve listened to Liz Truss during the Tory leadership (campaign) and I was looking for a plan to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills, with the NHS crisis and so on, and I heard no plan at all,” he told the BBC.
“Given people are really worried, given people are losing sleep over their energy bills, businesses aren’t investing because of the crisis, I think that’s really wrong,” Davey said.
Johnson took note of the strains facing Britain as he left the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10 Downing Street for the last time, saying his policies had left the government with the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis.
While many observers expect Johnson to attempt a political comeback, he backed Truss and compared himself to Cincinnatus, the Roman dictator who relinquished power and returned to his farm to live in peace.
“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plow,” he said. “And I will be offering this government nothing but the most fervent support.”

Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost defense ties, ASEAN role amid 'volatile' geopolitics

Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost defense ties, ASEAN role amid ‘volatile’ geopolitics
Updated 06 September 2022
Ellie Aben
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost defense ties, ASEAN role amid ‘volatile’ geopolitics

Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost defense ties, ASEAN role amid ‘volatile’ geopolitics
  • Marcos Jr. said ASEAN should be ‘lead agent’ for regional peace
  • Indo-Pacific region in spotlight amid rising US-China tensions
Updated 06 September 2022
Ellie Aben Sheany Yasuko Lai

MANILA/JAKARTA: The Philippines and Indonesia agreed on Monday to boost defense ties as their leaders concurred that the Southeast Asian bloc, which both countries belong to, must lead the way amid a “volatile” geopolitical situation.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is on his first overseas trip since taking office in June, during which he will also visit Singapore. Marcos and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo witnessed the signing of several agreements during the meeting on Monday, including a five-year plan of action covering various areas between their two countries.

The Philippines and Indonesia also agreed to strengthen their defense ties with an agreement that seeks to enhance bilateral collaboration and promote cooperative activities, as Marcos and Widodo touched on the important role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for the region.

“We also spoke at length about the role that we believe ASEAN should play while we face the difficulties in this very volatile time in geopolitics not only in our region but also in the rest of the world,” Marcos said during a joint press briefing at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java.

“We agreed that ASEAN is going to be the lead agent in the changes that we would like to see in continuing to bring peace to our countries.”

The Philippines and Indonesia, along with Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, are founding members of the regional bloc, which today has 10 members. Next year, Jakarta will hold the rotating ASEAN chairmanship.

“Indonesia wants to ensure that ASEAN will continue to become a locomotive for stability, peace, and prosperity in the region,” Widodo said.

The Indonesian leader stressed the importance of ASEAN centrality and unity during his meeting with Marcos, and said the bloc “must be able to handle various challenges in the future.”

Victor Andres Manhit, president of the Manila-based think tank ADR Institute, said stronger Indonesian-Philippine relations within the context of ASEAN is important to address regional maritime issues.

“What is important is that, as key members and founding members of ASEAN, both (countries) value rules-based international order,” Manhit told Arab News.

“As we have cooperation and as we have mutual respect, maybe it can evolve into stronger ties among maritime nations of ASEAN,” he added.

“But from (the) point of view of an aggressive northern neighbor, it’s good to have stronger ties among ASEAN maritime nations to distinguish us from (the rest) of the ASEAN.”

Manhit was referring to China, with whom the Philippines has a long-running dispute over the South China Sea, a strategic and resource-rich waterway claimed by Beijing almost in its entirety. But other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.

The Indo-Pacific region was in the spotlight amid rising tensions between the US and China, which was triggered by a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last month.

But it will likely prove a challenge for ASEAN to serve as a regional leader to achieve stability for the region, according to Indonesian defense expert Connie Rahakundini Bakrie.

Instead of relying on ASEAN, Bakrie called on Indonesia to focus on promoting the non-aligned movement, referring to the forum of 120 countries which are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

“Strengthening ASEAN is a good idea, but will it be easy? Because I think ASEAN is now divided,” she said.

