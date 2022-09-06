You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian film ‘Nezouh’ delights Venice Film Festival

Syrian film ‘Nezouh’ delights Venice Film Festival

Syrian film ‘Nezouh’ delights Venice Film Festival
With ‘Nezouh,’ director Soudade Kaadan presents an allegorical tale of female emancipation. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b25sq

Updated 27 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Syrian film ‘Nezouh’ delights Venice Film Festival

Syrian film ‘Nezouh’ delights Venice Film Festival
Updated 27 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

VENICE: Venice International Film Festival title “Nezouh,” which means displacement or migration in Arabic, sees director Soudade Kaadan present an allegorical tale of female emancipation set during the height of the Syrian conflict in Damascus.

In some ways Kaadan’s latest feature is an extension of her debut film, “The Day I Lost My Shadow,” which clinched the Lion of the Future Award at the festival in 2018. Both employ folklore and magic realism to explore civil strife in her country, however her new work is a far more complex study of a hopeless situation faced by a small family. 

The movie examines how the war changed culture and societal norms. She said in released statement about her film that “it is only after the bombing started in my neighborhood in Damascus that I left the house in late 2012. Damascene society was really closed even in liberated families. Women were allowed to travel, work, study, everything but to live alone. With the new wave of displacement, it’s became normal for the first time to see young Syrian women living alone and separating from their families.”




‘Nezouh’ examines how the war changed culture and societal norms. (Supplied)

It is against this backdrop that the director weaves a heartrending story of the angst of being uprooted, male patriarchy and obstinacy. Fourteen-year-old Zeina (Hala Zein) and her parents —mother Hala (Kinda Aloush) and father Motaz (Samir Al-Masri) — are the last inhabitants of their war-ravaged neighborhood. While her father is dead set against moving out to become part of the hundreds of thousands of refugees, his wife and daughter want to leave due to failing electricity and a scarcity of water and food. In the beginning, Hala is passive, submitting to her husband's unreasonable whims. Even when a bomb rips through their apartment, Motaz does not give up, forcing his family to lead a dangerous life. It is only later that Hala uses her pluck, courage and imagination to slip out of a desperate situation. 

Kaadan, who also wrote the screenplay, keeps the narrative light without weighing it down with darkness and depression. There is humor and despite Motaz's dogmatic attitude, he gets a smile out of Zeina and Hala. Also, what turns out to be an interesting offshoot of the story is an innocent relationship that develops between Zeina and a neighborhood lad, Amir (Nizar Alani). A lovely relationship ensues, and Kaadan implies that all is not lost.

Multiple moments of visual delight have been captured by Helene Louvart and Burak Kanbir. The sun-drenched images of a destroyed Damascus look surreal with gentle music adding to the sense of unyielding human spirit.

Topics: Nezouh Soudade Kaadan Venice International Film Festival

‘Inshallah a Boy’ wins Final Cut prize at Venice Film Festival

‘Inshallah a Boy’ wins Final Cut prize at Venice Film Festival
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

‘Inshallah a Boy’ wins Final Cut prize at Venice Film Festival

‘Inshallah a Boy’ wins Final Cut prize at Venice Film Festival
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A special section of the Venice Film Festival dedicated to films in post-production from African and Arab countries wrapped up on Sept. 5, with the La Biennale di Venezia Prize going to “Inshallah a Boy,” directed by Amjad Al-Rasheed.

The film is a co-production between Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

It competed in the Final Cut section, which was presided over by jurors Claire Diao, Rasha Salti and Gaetano Maiorino who praised it for “brilliant direction and performances, tackling a really dramatic social issue and for honoring the resilience of women in a conservative context,” according to Variety.

In “Inshallah a Boy,” Nawal, a mother and a housewife, is grieving the death of her husband when she discovers she might also lose her home because of inheritance laws that state that if she doesn’t have a son, her husband’s family can claim most of the inheritance.

Topics: ‘Inshallah a Boy’

Saudi Film Commission holds panel on future of film industry at Venice Film Festival

Saudi Film Commission holds panel on future of film industry at Venice Film Festival
Updated 06 September 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

Saudi Film Commission holds panel on future of film industry at Venice Film Festival

Saudi Film Commission holds panel on future of film industry at Venice Film Festival
  • ‘It’s always a pleasure to host events on Saudi Arabia,’ Venice Biennale president tells Arab News
  • Kingdom described as ‘among the most attractive countries for cinematic production’
Updated 06 September 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The future of the film industry in Saudi Arabia, and its regional and international influence, were analyzed during a panel discussion at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

“It’s always a pleasure to host events on Saudi Arabia and the Arab world for their engagement in every field of the arts,” Roberto Cicutto, president of the Venice Biennale — the cultural institution organizing the film festival — told Arab News.

He recalled that this year marks the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Italy and Saudi Arabia.

The panel moderator described the Kingdom as “among the most attractive countries for cinematic production.” All the participants praised the rich reserve of filming locations in Saudi Arabia.

The panel included Abduljalil Al-Nasser, director general of sector development and attracting investments at the Saudi Film Commission; Charlene Deleon-Jones, CEO of Film AlUla; Shivani Pandya, managing director at the Red Sea International Film Festival; and Wayne Borg, managing director of media, entertainment, culture and fashion industries at NEOM.

Established in February 2020, the commission aims to advance the film sector and the production environment in the Kingdom, in addition to stimulating and empowering Saudi filmmakers.

The incentives program that the commission launched to support the film industry in Saudi Arabia was presented in Venice.

Al-Nasser stressed the “high level of coordination between public and private sector institutions in Saudi Arabia to build all parts of the value chain related to the film industry.”

This, he added, is a result of the commission’s awareness of the importance of the creative cycle of the film industry to build a comprehensive sector that serves filmmakers.

Topics: Saudi Film Commission Venice International Film Festival

Sotheby’s Dubai exhibits rare pink diamond ahead of world tour

Sotheby’s Dubai exhibits rare pink diamond ahead of world tour
One of the world’s rarest pink diamonds is now on display in Dubai at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DMCC). (Supplied)
Updated 05 September 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Sotheby’s Dubai exhibits rare pink diamond ahead of world tour

Sotheby’s Dubai exhibits rare pink diamond ahead of world tour
  • ‘We’ve chosen to showcase this marvel in Dubai in a clear continuation of our dedication to showcasing the best of the best in the UAE,’ Sotheby’s Dubai jewelry specialist Sophie Stevens told Arab News
Updated 05 September 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: One of the world’s rarest pink diamonds is now on display at the Dubai Diamond Exchange.

On Sept. 6 it will be exhibited at the Four Seasons Dubai, DIFC, ahead of a tour to Singapore, Taipei and lastly Hong Kong, where it will be offered in a standalone, single-lot auction on Oct. 5.

The diamond is one of only two internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamonds of over 10 carats to ever come to auction. Its estimated value is in excess of $21 million. Specialists believe it has the potential to set a new per carat price record for a fancy vivid pink diamond.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sotheby's (@sothebys)

Dubbed the “Williamson Pink Star” at 11.15 carats it is the second largest internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamond to ever appear at auction — outsized only by the record-breaking CTF Pink Star, the 59.60-carat oval mixed-cut diamond, which sold at Sotheby’s for $71.2 million in April 2017, and still holds the world auction record for any diamond, gemstone, or jewel. 

“Colored diamonds are so sought after that it is easy to forget just how rare they are, and a diamond of this caliber, purity and indeed ‘pink’-ness is a true wonder that stops you in your tracks,” Sophie Stevens, Sotheby’s Dubai jewelry specialist, told Arab News.

“We’ve chosen to showcase this marvel in Dubai in a clear continuation of our dedication to showcasing the best of the best in the UAE,” she added. “This is all the more the case when it comes to jewelry, as the Middle East is home to some of our most passionate and knowledgeable collectors when it comes to jewelry of the highest caliber.”

The cushion-shaped stone of the diamond has only two equals in clarity and depth of color. Its name references both the CTF Pink Star and the celebrated ‘Williamson’ stone — a brilliant stone of 23.60-carats given as a wedding present to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 by the  geologist and royalist Dr. John Thorburn Williamson, who owned the mine in Tanzania where it was discovered.

“One of the privileges of my role is discovering an endless range of breath-taking pieces of jewelry and bringing these to the doorsteps of collectors in the UAE,” added Stevens. “The fact that in the first half of the year, sales of jewelry at Sotheby’s for the region have gone up more than a quarter on last year, for the same period, is telling.”

British model Jourdan Dunn shows off Lebanese look at London launch party

British model Jourdan Dunn shows off Lebanese look at London launch party
British model Jourdan Dunn showed off a gown by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji. (Getty Images)
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

British model Jourdan Dunn shows off Lebanese look at London launch party

British model Jourdan Dunn shows off Lebanese look at London launch party
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British model Jourdan Dunn was spotted wearing a glamorous feathered gown by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji at a launch party in London on Sunday night.

Dunn attended Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful's “A Visible Man” book launch at London’s renowned Claridge's Hotel as part of a star-studded list of guests.

(Getty Images)

The likes of Marchioness of Bath Emma Weymouth, TV host Maya Jama and Sabrina Elba, who is married to actor Idris Elba, were seen at the event. Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and actress Salma Hayek also made an appearance.

Dunn’s figure-hugging, all-black look hailed from Sabaji’s ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2021 collection and featured elaborate feather detailing on the neckline and across the length of the sleeves.

Beirut-based couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji is no stranger to celebrity endorsements and has dressed stars from the music industry in the past

From Cardi B and Beyonce to Brazilian singer Anitta, the designer’s creations have been spotted on a number of stages and red carpets.

For her part, Dunn complemented her choice of gowns with a slicked back ponytail and dramatic, smoldering eye makeup.

The model was on hand to celebrate the launch of Enninful's book, which traces the journey of the first black person to be named the editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

“When Edward Enninful became the first Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue, few in the world of fashion wanted to confront how it failed to represent the world we live in. But Edward, a champion of inclusion throughout his life, rapidly changed that,” the official description of the book, published by Penguin Random House, reads on the publisher’s website.

“Now, whether it’s putting first responders, octogenarians or civil rights activists on the cover of Vogue, or championing designers and photographers of color, Edward Enninful has cemented his status as one of his world’s most important changemakers,” the description added.

“I wrote ‘A Visible Man’ to share my experiences from childhood to the offices of Vogue, and to show how anyone can make change in the world, with a little passion, perseverance and a pure heart. I'm so excited to publish my memoir next month. When all is said and done, I just want everyone to feel like no matter where they come from in life or whatever their dream is, they can grasp it. Just like I did,” Enninful, who was born in Ghana, wrote on Instagram recently.

New Disney+ series the perfect gateway to ‘Star Wars,’ creator says before Mideast premiere

New Disney+ series the perfect gateway to ‘Star Wars,’ creator says before Mideast premiere
The show is set to air in the Middle East on Sept. 21. (Supplied)
Updated 05 September 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

New Disney+ series the perfect gateway to ‘Star Wars,’ creator says before Mideast premiere

New Disney+ series the perfect gateway to ‘Star Wars,’ creator says before Mideast premiere
  • ‘Andor’ is a prequel to the 2016 movie ‘Rogue One’
  • The show is set to air in the Middle East on Sept. 21
Updated 05 September 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: A new “Star Wars” TV spinoff provides the perfect introduction to the sci-fi franchise, according to its creator.

Showrunner Tony Gilroy said his Disney+ series “Andor,” which will be released in the Middle East on Sept. 21, requires no prior knowledge of the film and TV phenomenon that has been delighting audiences around the world for the past 45 years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andor (@andorofficial)


“Our show is designed so that this could be your entry point to Star Wars,” he told a virtual press conference.

“We’re doing a show that does not require any prior knowledge whatsoever to get involved. And our hope is that we can also satisfy and electrify and excite the dedicated fans.”

The genesis of “Andor” is the 2016 fan-favorite movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which itself was a prequel to the first-ever film in the franchise, 1977’s “Star Wars IV: A New Hope.”

When “Rogue One” wrapped, there was a feeling that there was a lot more to say about the central character Cassian Andor, played to much acclaim by Mexican actor Diego Luna, and the early years of the rebellion that started it all.

The ability to do a series that could explore the untold story of the formative years of the Rebellion and the backstory of the rebel hero who gave his life for it was a big draw for Gilroy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andor (@andorofficial)


“I think the main idea is we have a character in ‘Rogue One’ and we know where he ends up. And we know how accomplished and complicated he is,” he said.

“And the idea that we can do a story that takes him literally from his childhood origins and walk him through a five-year history of an odyssey that takes him to that place, during a revolution, during a moment in history in a place where huge events are happening and real people are being crushed by it, the fact that we could follow somebody as an example of a revolution all the way through to the end, that was the walk-in for me.

“It’s a potent moment in history. And a lot of people are facing a lot of really difficult times and difficult decisions along the way. And that’s what the show is about, the opportunity to do that on a large scale, on a big canvas. That’s why I'm here.”

 

 

Latest updates

Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II asks her to form a new government
Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II asks her to form a new government
Syrian film ‘Nezouh’ delights Venice Film Festival
Syrian film ‘Nezouh’ delights Venice Film Festival
India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19
King Salman chairs Cabinet meeting at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah
King Salman chairs Cabinet meeting at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah
21 separatist fighters, 6 extremists dead in Yemen Al-Qaeda attack: govt sources
21 separatist fighters, 6 extremists dead in Yemen Al-Qaeda attack: govt sources

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.