Saudi stocks lower as oil prices remain below $100: Closing bell

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended Tuesday’s session lower, with oil prices returning to levels below $100 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI fell 0.87 percent to finish at 11,994, while the parallel market Nomu slipped 1.99 percent to 20,851.

Saudi oil giant Aramco shed 0.93 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. plunged 3.1 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price increase by 0.6 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, declined 1.59 percent, while the Saudi British Bank increased 0.89 percent.

BinDawood Holding Co. fell 1.11 percent, after it announced that CEO Ahmad Abdulrazzag BinDawood resigned.

United Electronics Co., or eXtra, rose 1.01 percent, after it obtained approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by 33 percent.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry rose 0.28 percent, following the CMA’s approval to increase its capital to SR315 million ($84 million).

National Gas and Industrialization Co. gained 3.94 percent to lead the market, followed by Seera Group Holding with a 3.69 percent gain.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. dropped 6.49 percent to lead the fallers, followed by Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., which declined 5.58 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures fell by 3 percent to $93.13 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $86.88 a barrel, as of 3:23 p.m. Saudi time.