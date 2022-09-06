You are here

  Iraq hiked August oil output, missed southern export targets

Iraq hiked August oil output, missed southern export targets

Iraq produced 4.651 million bpd of crude in August, in line with its quota under an OPEC+ deal, the data seen by Reuters showed.
Iraq produced 4.651 million bpd of crude in August, in line with its quota under an OPEC+ deal, the data seen by Reuters showed.
Reuters

LONDON: Iraq’s crude oil output was 67,000 barrels per day higher in August than July but exports from the south of the country continued to be constrained by delays to infrastructure upgrades, data from state-owned marketer SOMO showed.

Iraq produced 4.651 million bpd of crude in August, in line with its quota under an OPEC+ deal, the data seen by Reuters showed, but exports fell by 62,000 bpd, so the extra August supply went into Iraq’s storage tanks and internal consumption.

Exports from Iraq’s southern Basra province failed to offset a 45,000 bpd decline in shipments from Iraq’s Kurdistan region, rising by just 25,000 bpd from July to 3.25 million bpd in August.

Iraq’s bid to boost oil export capacity at its Gulf ports has faced setbacks because of delays in pumping station upgrades.

State-owned Basrah Oil Co. planned to increase southern export capacity to 3.35 million bpd in August and to 3.45 million bpd by September, from about 3.3 million bpd.

The new target came after BOC missed a deadline to reach export capacity of 3.45 million bpd in the second quarter.

Hala Hisham Koura

Cairo: The Emirates Water and Electricity Co. is holding talks with Spain’s Acciona and France’s Engie, the lowest bidders for the Mirfa 2 seawater reverse osmosis project in Abu Dhabi.

EWEC — the number one provider of water and power in the UAE — has yet to decide the winner of its tender, reported MEED.

DEWA receives bids for solar park

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has received four bids from companies — the lowest being 1.4 million dirhams ($0.38 million) and the highest being 4.6 million dirhams — to provide advisory services for the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Zawya reported.

ADNOC awards $548m pipeline to NPCC

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has selected the National Petroleum Construction Co. for its $548 million contract to build a new main gas line at its Lower Zakum offshore hydrocarbon field, reported MEED.

The project will expand the lower Zakum field’s gas production to 700 million standard cubic feet a day, more than 1.5 times of its current 430 million capacity.  

The new pipeline will be completed by 2025, whereafter oil production capacity will grow to 450,000 barrels a day.

Arab News

RIYADH: Further cooperation agreements between Saudi Arabia’s Local Content and General Procurement Authority and other entities have been reached on the second day of a special forum. 

The Key Agreements signed by the authority

  • A memorandum of cooperation with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund
  • A cooperation agreement with Sadara Chemical Company and the Royal Commission for AlUla
  • A cooperation agreement with Sudair Pharma

Aside from the deals, Yasser Al-Obaida, CEO of Sudair Pharmaceutical Co., revealed the company managed to avoid bankruptcy thanks to programs run by the authority.

While speaking at the forum, Al-Obaida, who is also the founder of SPC, said that LCGPA programs helped his startup move in the right direction.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, met with 20 major local and international companies, to discuss local content opportunities, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

 

Arab News

RIYADH: India is seeking to conclude economic partnerships with countries in the Middle East, as the region will remain a major oil supplier for the Asian country for a long time, the minister of petroleum and natural gas told Asharq.

Hardeep Singh Puri added that the Middle East region is a source of over half of New Delhi’s oil needs.

“We are currently studying extending a long-term contract with Qatar to purchase gas that ends in 2028,” he said. 

“We are also discussing with the UAE the conclusion of more investment partnerships, and with Saudi Aramco we are discussing several projects, including establishing a large refining facility in India to meet local requirements.”

Of the 5 million barrels of oil that New Delhi needs, 3 million come from the Middle East, with India getting between 800,000 to 1 million barrels per day from Saudi Arabia, 1 million barrels from Iraq, and almost the same amount from the UAE.

India has emerged as a major buyer of Russian oil in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, as it seized millions of barrels of low-priced crude that Europe and the US had rejected.

 

Arab News

RIYADH: A number of investment deals and initiatives to promote local content in the Kingdom’s public and private sectors were revealed on the first day of the Local Content Forum in Riyadh. 

Here are the key announcements made by participants of the forum.

Local content enabler for industries 

“Local content is a concept that would definitely be an enabler for the industry. It would be an enabler for existing installations, to come up with new capacities to improve their performance in sales and profitability,” said Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef.

He added that the proportion of local content reached 46 percent of the total spending among companies in the Kingdom for the year 2020 with an estimated value of SR113 billion ($30 billion).

Government spending on domestic economy 

Saudi Arabia is investing SR91 billion to develop the domestic economy as the Kingdom steadily progresses to achieve its goals outlined in Vision 2030, according to Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture. 

While speaking at the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 5, Al-Fadhli noted that local content must be sustainable and scalable. 

Saudi Mining Co.

Saudi Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, is expected to contribute over SR88 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product and create more than 47,000 jobs by 2040, according to a top official.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Local Content Forum, Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma’aden, said that out of the projected SR88 billion, SR33 billion will come from local content alone. 

Saudi employment 

Saudi Arabia is working to localize 18 professions over the next year, Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said. 

While speaking at the forum, Al-Jasser revealed that the transportation sector of the Kingdom is working to increase the proportion of Saudi nationals in all its services.

“The transportation system is working to increase the proportion of localization in all its services. We are close to the percentage of full localization for the profession of co-pilot, and soon the full localization of pilots will be achieved,” said Al-Jasser.

Saudi Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add project has contributed more than SR488 million to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product since its launch in 2015, a top official said. 

The iktva program aims to grow a localized manufacturing sector and increase Saudi Arabia's global competitiveness.

While speaking at the Forum in Riyadh Majid Al-Mohammed, supervisor of iktva’s Action Plan and Support, said the program is an extension of Saudi Aramco’s efforts to localize and develop local content. 

Ten agreements 

The first day of the forum witnessed the signing of ten agreements, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Seven of these agreements were signed by the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority with other bodies including the Transport General Authority, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the Saudi Railway Co., Pfizer, the National Unified Procurement Co., Nesma Holding Co. and Shomoul Holding Co. 

The forum continued its activities on Tuesday, by holding three dialogue sessions, reviewing five successful experiences, and five workshops. 

The forum aims to review national achievements and initiatives in developing local content, in addition to strengthening strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors.

It also reviews investment opportunities that would develop domestic content in various local sectors.

Dana Alomar

DUBAI: The number of real estate transactions made on Monday totaled over 2.4 billion dirhams ($653 million).

According to data released by Dubai’s Land Department, 568 sales transactions worth 1.37 billion dirhams were registered on Sept. 5, along with 93 mortgage deals worth 197.58 million dirhams, and 23 gift deals worth 858.27 million dirhams.

During the last few months, Dubai's real estate market has seen a surge of over 1 billion dirhams in sales transactions. The emirate saw residential property transactions worth 1.8 billion dirhams on September 1. 

A total of 503 villas and apartments worth 1.04 billion dirhams and 65 land plots worth 323.78 million dirhams were sold on Sept. 5.

The mortgages covered 71 villas and apartments valued at 164.78 million dirhams and 22 land plots valued at 32.8 million dirhams.

DEWA receives four consultancy contract bids for Dubai solar park’s phase 6

Four international companies have submitted bids to Dubai Electricity and Water Authority for consultancy contracts for phase six of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world to use an independent power producer model, which will produce 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

The sixth phase will have a 900 MW production capacity, according to a statement.

DEWA did not provide information about the companies or when the contract would be awarded.

DEWA managing director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said, “Since its launch, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park’s projects have received considerable interest from global developers, which reflects the confidence of investors from around the world in DEWA’s major projects in collaboration with the private sector using the Independent Power Producer model.”

He said the solar park’s current production capacity is 1,627 MW.

There will be additional projects at the solar park with a total capacity of 1,233 MW using both photovoltaic solar panels and concentrated solar power technology, which will raise Dubai’s share of clean energy production to 11.5 percent.

Al-Tayer expects this to reach 14 percent by the end of the year.

Using the IPP model, the utility is working on the fifth phase of the project with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation.

Emirati artist’s NFTs on display at Dubai’s Time Out Market

A 100-piece non-fungible token artwork has been unveiled by Emirati artist Abdullah Lutfi at Time Out Market Dubai.

Lutfi worked on 100 digital NFTs out of which 50 are digital and on canvas.

Previously, the Emirati artist’s art was displayed at Dubai International Airport and Expo 2020 Dubai, making him one of the most well-known artists in the UAE.

Located next to the Fountain Bar, his NFTs tell the story of Dubai’s history, from old to new, through an exaggerated humorous lens.
 

