RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of duty-free markets at air, sea and land ports, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
King Salman chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting.
The decision to allow duty-free markets permits sale to passengers arriving and departing from the Kingdom.
The Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Saudi-Thai Coordination Council.
During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the discussions that took place between Saudi officials and their counterparts from different countries over the past days.
Furthermore, the Cabinet reviewed the Kingdom’s participation in G20 ministerial meetings, which were held in Bali, Indonesia, to accelerate the digital economic growth, technology and innovation, and bridging the digital gap through strategic initiatives and projects linking the world.
The meeting also approved an agreement with Ghana in the field of air transport services.
Saudi Cabinet approves duty-free markets at ports
https://arab.news/5c58w
Saudi Cabinet approves duty-free markets at ports
RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of duty-free markets at air, sea and land ports, the Saudi Press Agency reported.