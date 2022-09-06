You are here

  • Home
  • Leo Burnett Riyadh, Havas Middle East among winners at Gerety Awards 2022

Leo Burnett Riyadh, Havas Middle East among winners at Gerety Awards 2022

Leo Burnett Riyadh, Havas Middle East among winners at Gerety Awards 2022
Short Url

https://arab.news/cfe2c

Updated 06 September 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Leo Burnett Riyadh, Havas Middle East among winners at Gerety Awards 2022

Leo Burnett Riyadh, Havas Middle East among winners at Gerety Awards 2022
  • Saudi Arabia, UAE shine light on MENA region at global awards program
Updated 06 September 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: The Gerety Awards, the global advertising awards program, has announced the winners of its fourth edition.

Aimed at celebrating advertising through the female lens, the awards are named after Frances Gerety, the copywriter who coined the tagline “A Diamond is Forever” for De Beers in 1984.

This year, the grand jury handed out five Grand Prix, 34 gold, 58 silver and 77 bronze awards. The jury included two members from the region: Prerna Mehra, head of design and creative director at MullenLowe MENA and Yasmina Boustani, associate creative director at Impact BBDO.

In Saudi Arabia, Leo Burnett Riyadh won a bronze in the Craft Cut — Photography category for IKEA’s “Time to Redecorate” campaign. The same campaign was also shortlisted in the Craft Cut — Art Direction and Communication Cut — Print categories.

It was “beautifully art directed and photographed,” Mehra said. “It is insightful, culturally relevant, visually attractive.”

The UAE had 10 campaigns on the shortlist, of which six won awards. Havas Middle East won a gold, silver and bronze for adidas’ “The Liquid Billboard” campaign, Twitter Dubai won a gold and bronze for the campaign “#TheMissingPeace” for UN Women Lebanon and The Film House won a silver for Doha Forum’s “Unparalleled” campaign.

“All the work that has won is disruptive,” Mehra said.

“The Liquid Billboard” campaign “created waves in advertising” and demonstrated the importance of all media channels, she added.

“It is a purely integrated piece of work with the right insight, bold execution and a powerful message.”

Mehra said “#TheMissingPeace” was a simple idea that addressed the problem with a beautiful selection and use of platforms and media, while the “Unparalleled” campaign used a split-screen treatment that had been used before but was “visual, strong and purposeful.”

Jordan also made the shortlist in two categories with “This is GenZ(ain)” for Zain Jordan by Adpro Communications Amman.

“Year on year, this region has produced some of the best pieces in the history of advertising,” Mehra said.

“The jurors have started to take work coming out of the region a lot more seriously.”

Overall, the US was the biggest winner with 34 entries, followed by the UK with 27.

Topics: Gerety Awards Gerety Awards 2022 Leo Burnett Riyadh Havas Middle East jury

Related

Gerety Awards announces executive juries and locations for 2022 
Media
Gerety Awards announces executive juries and locations for 2022 
Producer Mohamed Hefzy joins International Emmy Awards jury
Lifestyle
Producer Mohamed Hefzy joins International Emmy Awards jury

Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing

Updated 4 sec ago

Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing

Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing
  • The hearing follows last year's review on how social media platforms amplify what Senator Gary Peters termed “domestic extremist content"
Updated 4 sec ago
WASHINGTON: The US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday with Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Alphabet’s YouTube, Twitter and short video app TikTok on social media’s impact on homeland security.
The panel led by Democratic Senator Gary Peters will also hear from a panel of former executives including from Twitter and Facebook.
The committee said the hearing will be an opportunity “to understand the extent to which social media companies’ business models, through algorithms, targeted advertising, and other operations and practices, contribute to the amplification of harmful content and other threats to homeland security.”
The company officials testifying including Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan, TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas and Twitter General Manager of Bluebird Jay Sullivan.
This will be the 31st time a Facebook or Meta executive has testified before Congress in the last 5 years.
Last year, Peters pressed social media firms for more information regarding their companies’ policies to monitor and remove extremist and conspiracy content that advocates violence.
Peters has reviewed how social media platforms amplify what he termed “domestic extremist content.
“In attack after attack, there are signs that social media platforms played a role in exposing people to increasingly extreme content, and even amplifying dangerous content to more users,” Peters said at a 2021 hearing.

Israel’s handling of reporter’s death angers media outlets

Israel’s handling of reporter’s death angers media outlets
Updated 26 min 37 sec ago
AP

Israel’s handling of reporter’s death angers media outlets

Israel’s handling of reporter’s death angers media outlets
  • The Foreign Press Association said the conclusions of the army's long-awaited probe into the killing “raise major questions about the military’s actions”
  • Israel said Monday that there was a “high probability" that an Israeli soldier shot her
Updated 26 min 37 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Israel’s decision to absolve itself of responsibility for the shooting death of a veteran Al-Jazeera journalist drew criticism from international media on Thursday, marking a further deterioration of relations between the military and reporters covering the conflict.
The Foreign Press Association said the conclusions of the army’s long-awaited probe into the killing “raise major questions about the military’s actions that day and serious doubts about its stated commitment to protecting journalists in the future.”
The association represents international media covering Israel and the Palestinian territories, including The Associated Press. The AP also sits on the group’s board.
Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American on-air correspondent, was shot in the head while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on May 11.
Israel said Monday that there was a “high probability” that an Israeli soldier shot her, but portrayed the shooting as a mistake during a protracted firefight with Palestinian militants.
The military said no criminal probe would be launched, meaning that neither the soldier nor commanders will face any punishment. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid later rebuffed US calls for Israel to review its controversial open-fire policies.
Several independent investigations, including one by the AP back in May, had concluded that Abu Akleh was likely shot by an Israeli soldier and cast doubt on the military’s version of events.
Video footage showed Abu Akleh and other journalists, all wearing helmets and vests that clearly identify them as media, slowly walking down a road, in the line of sight of a military convoy, during several quiet minutes before shots rang out.
The military has provided no evidence that Palestinian gunmen fired at the journalists or that any militants were nearby when she was killed.
In a briefing with reporters on Monday that turned heated at times, a senior military official said the soldier, who was inside an armored vehicle and firing through a telescopic scope, had limited visibility and misidentified Abu Akleh. According to the AP investigation, the armored vehicle was about 200 meters (yards) from Abu Akleh.
“According to the senior official, the soldier had limited visibility, yet opened fire directly toward clearly identified journalists without firing a single warning shot,” the press association’s statement said. “If this is normal operating procedure, how can the army fulfill its stated pledge to protect journalists and respect freedom of the press?”
The association called on Israel to publish the full results of its investigation, and to announce “concrete steps it is taking to ensure all its soldiers are made aware of the presence of journalists in the field and do not open fire at them.”
The Committee to Protect Journalists, which advocates for press freedom worldwide, also faulted the Israeli announcement, saying it “does not provide the answers — by any measure of transparency or accountability — that her family and colleagues deserve.”
The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Foreign Press Association’s statement. It has repeatedly said it did not target Abu Akleh and that it is committed to press freedoms.
The shooting has further strained already tense relations between the military and reporters covering the harsh realities of Israel’s open-ended 55-year occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state.
Several Palestinian journalists have been wounded by Israeli fire over the years while covering the conflict. Two Palestinian journalists were shot and killed while filming violent protests along the Gaza frontier in 2018. A Reuters cameraman was killed by an Israeli shell in Gaza in 2008.
In November 2018, AP cameraman Rashed Rashid was covering a protest near the Gaza frontier when he was shot in the left ankle, apparently by Israeli fire. The military has never acknowledged the shooting.
Last year, Israeli soldiers held AP photographer Majdi Mohammed against his will during clashes in the occupied West Bank, in a dangerous location where Palestinian protesters were hurling stones and the troops were firing tear gas and rubber-coated bullets.
In response to critical coverage, Israel and supporters of its policies frequently accuse the media of bias. The military, meanwhile, has been known to circulate misleading information to advance its goals.
Immediately after Abu Akleh’s death, Israeli officials sent around video footage of Palestinian militants firing in an alleyway, suggesting they might have killed her. The officials backtracked hours later when it was revealed that the militants were hundreds of meters away with no line of sight to her position, something troops would have known in real time.
During last year’s Gaza war, the military was accused of circulating misleading reports among reporters suggesting that a ground invasion was under way in an attempt to lure Hamas militants into a trap. Some reporters were told outright an invasion had begun. The military blamed the incident on “internal miscommunication.”
On the following day, an Israel airstrike demolished a high-rise building housing the offices of the AP and Al-Jazeera after those inside were warned to evacuate. The military claimed the building housed Hamas militant infrastructure but has provided no evidence of that.
The AP was not aware of any Hamas presence in the building, and said the attack was “shocking and horrifying.” AP journalists continued to report from Gaza throughout the 11-day conflict, and the agency reopened a permanent Gaza office earlier this year.
Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have also faced criticism from media outlets. After a recent round of heavy fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group, Hamas issued guidelines to local reporters warning them against critical coverage. The guidelines were officially rescinded following a complaint by the FPA. Hamas officials say the guidelines were drawn up by a low-level worker without authorization.

Topics: Israel Shireen Abu Akleh Al Jazeera media journalist

Related

Slain Al Jazeera reporter’s family meets Blinken to ‘demand justice for Shireen’
Middle-East
Slain Al Jazeera reporter’s family meets Blinken to ‘demand justice for Shireen’
Social media outrage over US handling of Shireen Abu Akleh killing
Middle-East
Social media outrage over US handling of Shireen Abu Akleh killing

Russia says Italian journalist injured in Ukraine

Russia says Italian journalist injured in Ukraine
Updated 08 September 2022
AFP

Russia says Italian journalist injured in Ukraine

Russia says Italian journalist injured in Ukraine
  • The defence ministry announced that journalist Mattia Sorbi was hurt on August 29
  • While covering fighting from the Ukrainian side the car he was travelling in hit a mine
Updated 08 September 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday that an Italian journalist was injured last month in southern Ukraine and was receiving treatment in a medical facility controlled by Russian forces.
The defense ministry announced that journalist Mattia Sorbi was hurt on August 29 reporting in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces have launched a counter offensive against Russian forces.
It said that while covering fighting from the Ukrainian side the car he was traveling in hit a mine, seriously injuring the reporter and killing his driver.
Russian soldiers retrieved Sorbi under “heavy fire,” removed him from the vehicle and rushed him to hospital, the ministry said.
“Mattia Sorbi was admitted to a resuscitation unit with numerous shrapnel injuries,” the ministry said.
“He is receiving the requisite medical care. He is in a stable condition.”
The ministry also claimed that Ukrainian forces had knowingly directed the journalist toward the fighting with the intention of blaming Moscow for his death.
The military released images of the bedridden journalist in visible discomfort in a hospital under Moscow’s control.
Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, eight journalists have been killed in the line of duty, according to the media rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Italian journalist Kherson

Related

German court rules firing of Palestinian Deutsche Welle journalist unlawful
Media
German court rules firing of Palestinian Deutsche Welle journalist unlawful
Iranian journalist Hadi Pourbeheshti seized in raid on family home
Media
Iranian journalist Hadi Pourbeheshti seized in raid on family home

Egypt joins GCC countries in demanding Netflix adheres to ‘societal values’

Egypt joins GCC countries in demanding Netflix adheres to ‘societal values’
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

Egypt joins GCC countries in demanding Netflix adheres to ‘societal values’

Egypt joins GCC countries in demanding Netflix adheres to ‘societal values’
  • GCC urged Netflix to remove offensive content from platform or risk legal action
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Egypt’s media regulator has demanded that Netflix and other streaming services adhere to its ‘societal values,’ joining six Gulf Cooperation Council states in threatening the platform with legal action over the issue.

In a government statement on Wednesday, Cairo said that streaming services should comply with “societal principles and values of the country they are streaming in.” Egypt also warned platforms, including Netflix and Disney+, that authorities would take “necessary measures if they air content contradicting values of the society.”

The Egyptian ultimatum came one day after a GCC special committee called on Netflix to remove offensive content from its platform or risk litigation.

Esra Assery, chief executive officer of the Saudi General Commission for Audiovisual Media, said: “All legal measures will be taken to protect the Kingdom’s sovereignty, citizens, and residents from any intellectual attack aimed at affecting its societies, values, safety of upbringing their generations and protecting them from harmful content.”

It is not the first time that Arab countries have asked streaming platforms to take down content viewed as violating society standards.

In January, Netflix’s first Arab movie “Perfect Strangers” sparked controversy with critics claiming it threatened family and religious values and encouraged homosexuality.

Egyptian lawmaker Mostafa Bakry suggested that Netflix should be banned from the country and called for an urgent meeting in parliament to discuss the situation.

And in June, the UAE and 13 other countries banned Pixar’s “Lightyear” for violating media content standards.

Films such as “West Side Story” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” were also banned in various countries throughout the region, including the UAE, for including trans and homosexual characters.

The UAE later removed the ban on “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” opting instead for a minimum 21 age rating.

Topics: Netflix Egypt GCC

Related

Legal measures to be taken if Netflix content continues to violate standards: GCAM CEO
Media
Legal measures to be taken if Netflix content continues to violate standards: GCAM CEO
Netflix to release its first Kuwaiti show this month
Media
Netflix to release its first Kuwaiti show this month

Disney found ‘substantial portion’ of Twitter users fake in 2016: former CEO

Disney found ‘substantial portion’ of Twitter users fake in 2016: former CEO
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Disney found ‘substantial portion’ of Twitter users fake in 2016: former CEO

Disney found ‘substantial portion’ of Twitter users fake in 2016: former CEO
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday the entertainment giant had determined that a “substantial portion” of Twitter’s users were “not real” in 2016, when Disney was weighing a purchase of the social network.
Iger said the Walt Disney Co. and Twitter Inc. boards were prepared to enter negotiations when he got cold feet. He said that, with Twitter’s help, Disney had learned that “a substantial portion — not a majority -” of users were fake.
“I remember discounting the value” as a result, Iger said, in remarks at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California.
Iger did not specify what he meant by “substantial.” Twitter has consistently reported that fewer than 5 percent of its “monetizable” daily users are bot or spam accounts.
Iger’s comments come amid a legal battle between billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and Twitter over Musk’s deal to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Musk, who is trying to walk away from the deal, has claimed that Twitter has misrepresented the prevalence of spam or bot accounts on the platform.
Iger did not mention Musk by name in his remarks on Wednesday, but he did say: “Interestingly enough, because I read the news these days, we did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users,” before going on to say that “a substantial portion” of Twitter users “were not real.”
In his memoir, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” Iger wrote that he had second thoughts about a deal with Twitter because of the “nastiness” of the discourse on Twitter that he feared would become a distraction.
Twitter has sued Musk to hold him to the deal, and the trial is to begin on Oct. 17.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. 

Topics: Twitter disney Bob Iger

Related

Musk’s lawyer urges judge to delay Twitter trial due to whistleblower
Media
Musk’s lawyer urges judge to delay Twitter trial due to whistleblower
Twitter to introduce long-awaited edit button
Media
Twitter to introduce long-awaited edit button

Latest updates

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96
Oil edges up from 7-month low as Russia threatens export halt
Oil edges up from 7-month low as Russia threatens export halt
Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing
Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing
New route announced for 2022 Abu Dhabi Marathon
New route announced for 2022 Abu Dhabi Marathon
Biden wants other ‘options’ to block Iran nuclear weapons capability if deal fails
Biden wants other ‘options’ to block Iran nuclear weapons capability if deal fails

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.