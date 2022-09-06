Saudi Shoura Council speaker highlights extended history of KSA-UAE relationship

ABU DHABI: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh held talks with UAE Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
The two parties discussed the importance of cooperation on issues of common concern in both international and regional forums.
Al-Asheikh noted the depth and extended history of Saudi-Emirati ties, pointing out that his visit to the UAE is proof of the keenness of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to support the Gulf’s Joint Action Process.
He praised the UAE’s leadership, represented by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and underlined the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations between the Shoura Council and the Federal National Council.
He also highlighted the importance of activating the agreement to establish the Parliamentary Friendship Association in order to achieve effective communication and cooperation between the two bodies.
Ghobash, for his part, likewise referenced the strong, historical ties binding the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reinforced by common interests and compatible visions.
He added that the governments of both countries were eager to translate these ties into constructive initiatives through the establishment of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, which operates according to a joint strategy involving the employment of commercial and investment potentials to advance and sustain development.
Lihyanite ‘monumental statue’ from Saudi Arabia’s AlUla unveiled at Louvre in Paris
The statute, which dates from 5th to 3rd centuries BCE, will be on loan to the French museum for five years
Tuesday’s event marks the beginning of a new relationship between the Louvre and Royal Commission for AlUla
Sarah Sfeir and Rebecca Anne Proctor
PARIS/ROME: A rare statue from the Lihyanite period that was found in northwestern Saudi Arabia has been unveiled at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Dating from the 5th to 3rd centuries BCE and measuring 2.3 meters in height, the statue represents a realistic rendering of a masculine figure standing upright and in a static frontal pose.
Carved in sandstone and positioned with its arms aligned to either side and its legs straight, the 800kg statue, which is missing its head, most probably depicts a Liyhanite king, if not a priest or a praying figure.
The statue’s unveiling on Tuesday is significant in that it marks the beginning of a collaboration between French museums of heritage and the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU).
“This is the first Lihyanite statue found in northwestern Saudi Arabia that will be exhibited for five years at the Louvre after an official agreement between the Louvre and the RCU,” Dr. Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani, acting collections executive director for the RCU, told Arab News.
The statue was discovered at the Dadan archaeological site in the oasis of modern AlUla, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, during excavations conducted by teams directed by King Saud University in Riyadh from 2003 to 2019.
It dates back to around 2,800 years ago, when Dadan was one of the most important trade route stations of the ancient world. Around the second half of the 1st millennium BCE, the Dadan kingdom was ruled by the kings of the Lihyan tribe, who retained power for several centuries.
Several colossal statues, believed to depict kings and priests, were discovered between 2005 and 2007 during archaeological excavations of the sanctuary of Dadan led by King Saud University.
Experts say the statue dates back to the period when the Lihyan kingdom controlled the ancient caravan route from their capital in what is today known as AlUla, historically located along the ancient incense routes that ran from southern Arabia, north into Egypt, and beyond.
A repository of 200,000 years of history, AlUla is quickly becoming Saudi Arabia’s center for tourism and culture. Located in modern Saudi Arabia’s Madinah province in the Hejaz region, it is also home to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra.
“Last November, during the archaeological excavations at the sanctuary that has already been excavated by King Saud University, another statue was found of almost the same size as this one that is on display today. But the second one is currently undergoing conservation and restoration,” Alsuhaibani told Arab News.
“We recovered the statue, we managed to stabilize it, and now we are working and making efforts to conserve it before putting it on display during the exhibition.”
The city of Dadan, the former site of both the Dadan and the Lihyan kingdom capitals, was first discovered by English poet and explorer Charles Montagu Doughty in 1876.
“Little remains of the old civil generations of el-Hejr, the caravan city; her clay-built streets are again the blown dust in the wilderness,” he wrote in his “Travels in Arabia Deserta,” published in 1888.
“Their story is written for us only in the crabbed scrawlings upon many a wild crag of this sinister neighborhood, and in the engraved titles of their funeral monuments, now solitary rocks, which the fearful passenger admires, in these desolate mountains.”
In 1909 and 1910, the site was carefully documented by the French Dominicans A. Jaussen and R. Savignac, who identified it as the biblical Dedan, mentioned in the Old Testament among the main caravan towns of Arabia.
Thanks to the hundreds of inscriptions in Dadanitic found at the site and among its surroundings, it was established that the city had been the capital of two successive kingdoms: First the oasis kingdom of Dadan in the first half of the 1st millennium BCE and then the vast tribal kingdom of Lihyan in the second half.
The statue was previously displayed as part of “Roads of Arabia,” a traveling exhibition that first appeared at the Louvre Abu Dhabi from November 2018 to February 2019, before heading abroad to Rome, Berlin, and beyond.
Roads of Arabia celebrated the archaeological treasures of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, exploring how the civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula served as a meeting point of the Indian Ocean, the Horn of Africa, Egypt and Mesopotamia.
Now, the new Lihyanite display in Paris offers a fresh opportunity to examine these ancient civilizations and the role they played in shaping the region.
Determining the identity of who the statue is supposed to depict, however, will require careful study of the archaeological record and a fine examination of the details.
“We know that this statue is a Lihyanite statue that was found in a layer dated to the Lihyanite period, during the second half of the first millennium BC,” said Alsuhaibani.
“There is also another statue that was also found at the same layer. The word “king” was found written on the back of another statue that resembles the one on display today.”
The statue is dressed in a short tunic while on the body are traces of red pigment. On his left arm he wears a bangle that possibly is decorated with a pearl, worn in the crease of his elbow, while beneath his right foot there are the remains of the sole of a shoe, most likely a sandal.
Of note is the particular attention given to the rendering of the man’s anatomical form and its smooth surface, intricately depicting the muscles of the torso, abdomen, and the remains of the limbs — characteristic elements of the Lihyanite school of sculpture.
According to archaeologists and art historians, the statue is distinguished by its particular local style and reflective of artistic influences from ancient Egypt and Greece.
Preserving and celebrating the ancient heritage of Saudi Arabia forms a key part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification agenda, which includes investment in tourism infrastructure and attractions.
Among these developments is the “Journey Through Time” master plan, which will see AlUla valley, home to Hegra and a multitude of other historical sites, transformed into a living museum designed to immerse visitors in 200,000 years of natural and human history.
The rebirth of AlUla
Hegra, ancient city of the Nabataeans in Saudi Arabia’s historic AlUla Valley, is emerging from the mists of time to take its rightful place as one of the wonders of the world
Saudi ambassador delivers gifts from King Salman to Russian Muslims
Copies of the Qur’an printed in Madinah were also gifted to the religious administration of Muslims in Russia
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Russia and Belarus delivered a gift of 50 tons of fine dates from King Salman to Russia’s Dar Al-Ifta and a number of other Muslim centers and associations on Monday.
The Dar Al-Ifta offers Muslims in Russia with religious guidance and advice through the issuing of fatwas on everyday and contemporary issues.
Copies of the Qur’an printed at the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an were also gifted to the religious administration of Muslims in Russia, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Ambassador Abdulrahman bin Suleiman Al-Ahmad thanked King Salman for the kind gesture which embodies part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian role, and praised the efforts of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for directly supervising the implementation of such programs.
Officials from Russia’s Dar Al-Ifta and other Muslim centers and associations thanked King Salman for the services provided by the Kingdom to Islam and Muslims everywhere, and prayed that God preserve Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and people.
The President of the Religious Administration of Muslims in Russia, Mufti Rawi Ainuddin, and other officials from Islamic centers and societies also expressed their thanks to Al-Ahmad for King Salman’s gift.
They praised the King Salman gift program for dates, delivered by KSrelief, and hailed the Kingdom’s generosity.
Saudi Arabia, San Marino agree on sports, tourism cooperation
Meeting was ‘constructive and full of interesting perspectives,’ minister tells Arab News
‘Both our countries are keen to consolidate this relationship in so many areas of common interest’
Updated 06 September 2022
Francesco Bongarrà
ROME: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, sports minister and president of Saudi Arabia’s Olympic and Paralympic Committee, met with San Marino’s Foreign Secretary Luca Beccari.
They agreed to work together on a memorandum of understanding to further cooperation on sports and tourism, and to continue talks soon in San Marino or Riyadh.
Teodoro Lonfernini, the European republic’s labor and sports secretary, also attended the meeting, telling Arab News it was “constructive and full of interesting perspectives.”
The MoU, he said, “will be included in a broader general framework of relations between our two countries, which could soon lead to further bilateral agreements, in particular in the fields of tourism, culture and education.”
From there, he added, “we may proceed to further bilateral agreements of an economic nature. Our countries are united by a common vision in the field of sports and tourism. On this, we intend to work together.”
Lonfernini said during the meeting, “the excellent relations between the Republic of San Marino and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were recalled. Both our countries are keen to consolidate this relationship in so many areas of common interest.”
He added that both sides explained their national policies on sports and tourism, and “it immediately emerged that our systems can experience an excellent and efficient collaboration.”
Nestled in the northeast of Italy a few miles from Rimini, a very popular beach location, San Marino has been an independent state for 1,720 years and has a population of nearly 34,000.
With its medieval buildings, fine monuments and iconic landscapes, it is a very well-known attraction for visitors to the Riviera Romagnola from all over the world.
Saudi Cabinet praises security crackdown on drug smuggling networks
Cabinet called on the international community to develop a rapid and comprehensive response against the increased cross-border terrorist attacks
Cabinet renewed pledge to support any efforts that ensure Iraq's security and stability
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia praised local security efforts in cracking down on drug smuggling networks, the cabinet said in a meeting chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday.
Recently, Saudi authorities carried out a major security operation to thwart the smuggling of about 47 million amphetamine tablets, with a street value of up to $1 billion, in what was described as the Kingdom’s drug bust ever. Six Syrians and two Pakistanis were arrested after authorities found the pills hidden in a large shipment of flour.
The cabinet also renewed pledge to support any efforts that ensure Iraq's security and stability and preserve its sovereignty.
It called on the international community to develop a rapid and comprehensive response against the increased cross-border terrorist attacks, which have been targeting civilians, vital facilities and energy supplies in a serious threat to the global economy and safety.
The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the Kingdom’s participation in the G20 meeting in Indonesia, highlighting its efforts in accelerating the growth of the digital economy, technology and innovation, as well as its plans to advance education locally and internationally.
The Kingdom’s foreign minister also met with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi in Cairo
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Jordanian counterpart in Cairo on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting on the sidelines of an Arab League ministerial meeting, Prince Faisal and Ayman Safadi reviewed ways to strengthen relations between their countries in all areas of joint cooperation.
They also discussed the topics on the agenda of the 158th session of the council of the Arab League and the latest regional and international developments.
The Kingdom’s foreign minister also met with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi in Cairo on Tuesday.