Turkish leader repeats veiled threat to Greece over feuds

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns Greece it will pay a “heavy price” if it continues to “harass” Turkish planes over the Aegean. (AFP)
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday doubled down on his warning that Turkey could “come all of a sudden one night” in response to perceived Greek threats, suggesting a Turkish attack on its neighbor cannot be ruled out.
Questioned about his earlier use of the phrase and the possibility of Turkish military action against its NATO ally, Erdogan reiterated the expression.
“What I’m talking about is not a dream,” he said at a news conference in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo. “If what I said was that we could come one night all of a sudden (it means) that, when the time comes, we can come suddenly one night.”
Turkey and Greece have decades-old disputes over an array of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and disagreements over the airspace there. The friction has brought them to the brink of war three times in the last half-century.
Ankara says Greece is violating international agreements by militarizing islands close to Turkey’s Aegean coastline. It has also accused Greek air defenses of locking on to Turkish fighter jets during NATO exercises over the eastern Mediterranean.
Athens has also accused Turkey of violating its airspace.
“There are some illegitimate threats against us and if these illegitimate threats continue there’s an end to one’s patience,” Erdogan added, sitting alongside Bosnia’s three presidential representatives.
“When the time is due, necessary action will be taken because it is not a good sign to lock on radars to our planes. Such things done by Greece are not a good sign.”
Erdogan has previously said Turkish forces can “come all of a sudden one night” when threatening military action against Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq. Turkey has conducted several military operations against the militants in recent years.
He first used the phrase in connection to Greece at an aerial technology festival on Saturday.

India, Bangladesh to start economic partnership talks, boost regional connectivity

India, Bangladesh to start economic partnership talks, boost regional connectivity
India, Bangladesh to start economic partnership talks, boost regional connectivity

  • Bangladesh’s PM is on a four-day visit to India that began on Monday
  • Infrastructure projects likely key in boosting bilateral relations, experts say
Sanjay Kumar & SHEHAB SUMON

NEW DELHI/DHAKA: India and Bangladesh agreed on Tuesday to start talks on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement and to strengthen regional connectivity, as their leaders meet in New Delhi to boost bilateral ties.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to India as part of a trip that is seen as politically significant ahead of her country’s general elections next year. Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed investment, water resources, and border management during their meeting in the Indian capital.

Bangladesh is India’s biggest development and trade partner in the region, Modi said, as he announced the beginning of talks for a new economic pact.

“We will soon initiate discussions on a bilateral economic comprehensive partnership agreement,” Modi said during a joint press conference.

“We both believe we have to learn lessons from the COVID pandemic and recent international events and we have to strengthen our economies further.”

The two countries have a significant trade imbalance, however. Bangladesh imported goods worth around $14 billion from India, while exports ran lower at $1.8 billion, according to official figures from the 2021-22 fiscal year.

India and Bangladesh are working on “connecting power transmission lines” between their countries to address the growing cost of energy around the world, and signed various agreements to further cooperation in rail connectivity and sharing of water resources, among others.

The neighbors share a 4,000 km border and long historical ties dating back to 1971, when New Delhi played a major role in the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Hasina said India is “the most important and closest neighbor” of Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh-India bilateral relations are known to be a role model for neighborhood diplomacy,” she said.

Infrastructure projects between the two countries will likely play a key role in boosting bilateral relations, according to experts.

“The kind of work India and Bangladesh are doing in terms of collaborative projects, whether it be cross borders or other joint collaboration, it is something South Asia has never seen before,” Sreeradha Dutta, of New Delhi-based think tank Vivekanand International Foundation, told Arab News.

“Many of the infrastructure projects that we are doing actually have laid the foundation for a much larger transport corridor which we are thinking of in terms of sub-regions of South Asia. India and Bangladesh are working on projects which are very critical for the whole region.”

Munshi Faiz Ahmad, former Bangladesh ambassador to China, told Arab News that as Bangladesh’s main priority is economic development and the country is faced with a shortage of funds, investments from abroad as well as technology assistance to build infrastructure are also important.

Hasina met Indian businessman Gautam Adani, who recently became the world’s third-richest person, as part of her visit, and is scheduled to meet with more business leaders in India on Wednesday.

“We have come to a point in economic development where further development will stagnate if we do not act quickly on improving our infrastructure,” Ahmad said.

“All in all, (in) these areas our two countries enjoyed good cooperation, but there’s a huge scope for further expansion of that cooperation.”

Topics: India Bangladesh

France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany

France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany
Reuters

France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany

  • France will be able to deliver 130 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day, a tiny fraction of German needs
  • Macron is under pressure to shore up France's power imports
Reuters

PARIS: France is reactivating a disused pipeline in its northeastern Moselle administrative department, originally built for east-to-west flows, to send Germany gas under an energy deal unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron, according to French officials.
France will be able to deliver 130 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day, a tiny fraction of German needs, French energy ministry officials have previously said, while Germany will be ready to provide France power in the event of tight supplies mid-winter.
Macron is under pressure to shore up France’s power imports, with the country’s state-run power giant EDF grappling with a record number of nuclear reactor outages that are aggravating Europe’s energy crisis.
For its part, Germany has been at the sharp end of Russian cuts to European gas supplies, resulting in worries that persistently low Russian volumes could lead to winter shortages.
Europe’s leaders have talked up the need for present a united front against the fallout from Russia’s actions.
“Macron is under pressure because of the electricity situation in France. So the signal ‘Germany and France support each other’ is important,” a German government source told Reuters.
“We do not expect that France will solve our gas problems. But every possible delivery of gas is a sign to the markets that we will pull through the winter.”
The reactivated interconnector will allow France to deliver Germany up to 20 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas from its reserves over the winter — equivalent to roughly 2 percent of the gas needs of Europe’s largest economy.
Before the war in Ukraine and the cuts to Russian deliveries, gas typically flowed from east to west across the continent.
France already delivers some gas to Germany, typically via Belgium or Switzerland. West-to-east flows through the Moselle interconnector would be a first, one French energy ministry said.
“Germany needs our gas and we need power from the rest of Europe, notably Germany,” Macron told a news conference after a phone call on Monday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
French and German technocrats were working to overcome small technical matters and regulatory issues related to ordorants, a French energy ministry official said. France adds odorants to gas before it is piped across the country, while Germany does not.
“It will happen,” the energy official said of the pipeline reactivation.

Topics: France Germany gas energy

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19
AFP

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19

  • The new inoculation was developed by Bharat Biotech
  • India's drug regulator gave the new product emergency authorisation on Tuesday
AFP

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday approved a locally developed, needle-free and nasally administered Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, in a boost to the country’s homegrown pharmaceutical industry.
The new inoculation was developed by Bharat Biotech, which had already developed an intravenous product greenlit by the World Health Organization last November.
India’s drug regulator gave the new product emergency authorization on Tuesday, which will allow it to be used as a primary dose by any unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adult, but not as a booster.
“This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic,” health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.
Bharat Biotech said in a statement last month that it had conducted two successful efficacy trials for the vaccine.
Data from the trials has yet to be given a wider release and it remains unclear when the product will be available for public use.
The announcement comes just two days after China launched the world’s first inhalable coronavirus vaccine, Convidecia Air, which is administered through a nebulizer.
India was hit by a devastating spike in Covid cases last year that brought its health care system close to collapse, with oxygen supplies running out and patients scrambling to source medicine from depleted pharmacies.
More than 200,000 people died within a few weeks, according to official figures, though experts believe the real toll is several times higher.
India has since administered more than two billion vaccine doses, fully inoculating more than two-thirds of its 1.4 billion population.

Topics: India covid19

Greece plans to extend fence on land border with Turkey

Greece plans to extend fence on land border with Turkey
Reuters

Greece plans to extend fence on land border with Turkey

  • The 40-kilometers fence will be extended by another 140 kilometers
  • The fence was last extended in 2021, a year after tens of thousands of asylum seekers tried to cross into the European Union through Greece
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece plans to extend a cement and barbed-wire fence along its northern border with Turkey to prevent migrants from entering the country, its citizen protection minister said on Tuesday.
The 40-kilometers fence will be extended by another 140 kilometers, Takis Theodorikakos said during a visit in the region of Evros.
The fence, initially installed in 2012, was last extended in 2021, a year after tens of thousands of asylum seekers tried to cross into the European Union through Greece’s northern border, when Turkey said it would no longer prevent them from doing so.
Historic rivals while also NATO allies, Greece and Turkey have been at odds over a range of issues, including migration and energy resources in recent years.
Greece was the frontline of Europe’s migration crisis in 2015 and 2016 when a million refugees fleeing war and poverty from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan arrived, mainly via Turkey.
The number of arrivals has fallen sharply since then, but in recent months, Greek authorities said they have stopped a significant number of people from entering.
According to police data, in the first seven months of the year, authorities arrested 7,484 refugees and migrants, of which 3,554 were in Evros.
Theorodikakos said the project aims to send a clear message of Greece’s determination “against those who invest in human suffering to serve concealed interests” and “against those who weaponize migration in an attempt to blackmail Europe.”
The conservative government also plans to hire 250 border guards and upgrade its surveillance systems in the area.

Topics: Greece-Turkey tensions #turkey Greece

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan
Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan

  • Sheikhabad neighborhood of around 200 ramshackle homes in Nowshera is one of the worst hit areas
  • Officials and aid workers say returning people to damaged homes, disease the main challenges in coming days
Shahjahan Khurram

NOWSHERA: Daily wage laborer Waris Khan was at work at a market near his home in northwest Pakistan on Aug. 27 when he received a frantic call from his wife, telling him their house had been flooded.

By the time Khan reached home, the entire neighborhood of Sheikhabad in the city of Nowshera in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was submerged after floodwaters breached a narrow embankment surrounding the area.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and millions have lost their homes in flooding caused by unusually heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan this year, which many experts have blamed on climate change. About a third of the country is currently under water, the government estimates, and floods have affected more than 33 million people in a nation of 220 million, and caused $10 billion in damages.

The provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been the most affected and the majority of people killed are women and children. Sheikhabad, a poor neighborhood of around 200 ramshackle homes in Nowshera, is one of the worst-hit, still submerged in waist-deep water almost 10 days after 12-feet-tall waves ripped through the area in late August.

Like hundreds of other families in Sheikhabad, Khan’s has found temporary shelter — in a small shop — and is waiting desperately for the water to recede.

In the coming months, Pakistan’s government will need to focus on reviving the lives and livelihoods of laborers like Khan in the aftermath of one of the worst disasters in the country’s history.

“There’s my house,” Khan said, pointing to a cluster of homes about 100 meters away, with just their rooftops peeping out of the floodwater.

He choked up when asked what his urgent appeal was to the government.

“There is no work for us,” Khan said. “What should we do? Look at that water, there is still three to four feet of standing water.”

Khalil ur Rehman, another Nowshera resident, said that, after the embankment was breached, it took less than an hour for the entire area to be flooded.

“All we could do was save our lives,” he said.

Noor Badshah, a laborer and Sheikhabad resident, pointed to a large sofa placed outside a damaged house, large cracks running through the walls. The rooms inside were littered with broken furniture.

“I fled my house with my children while the furniture and everything else got ruined,” the 32-year-old told Arab News.

“This house is not livable anymore ... I can’t bring my children back here,” Badshah added, as volunteers handed out styrofoam containers of food in the flooded street. “Not a single thing inside these houses has remained safe from the flood.”

Taking a few food boxes for his family, he added: “Only poor laborers live here. If their houses become unlivable, what will they do? Should we work for a living or build new homes?”

Quratulain Wazir, the additional deputy commissioner for Nowshera, told Arab News 25,000 of 80,000 families affected by flash floods in the city had been “very peacefully shifted to relief camps.” Of the 77 relief camps set up in Nowshera, she said, only three were still holding flood victims.

“Now we are left with only three relief camps as most of the people have moved back to their houses,” she said. “You can see, we are engaged with providing these people food and other items and medicines.”

But many aid workers in the area said it would be weeks, if not months, before homes would be in any condition for people to return.

Umar Khan Utmanzai, part of a 25-member team of student volunteers working with flood survivors in Nowshera and the nearby city of Charsadda, told Arab News it could take up to a month for all those displaced in Nowshera to go back home.

“We have seen a very terrible situation in Nowshera, with mud (in huge amounts) in people’s homes,” he said. “The water is still there in homes and streets of Nowshera. So, I don’t think they will be returning to their homes soon.”

The volunteer said another major concern was disease outbreaks, which pose grave risks. Diarrhea, skin diseases and eye infections are spreading at relief camps set up by the government across the country, officials have said.

“People are suffering from diarrhea, which, due to lack of proper sanitation in these flood-hit areas, is causing a lot of problems,” he said.

Wazir, the deputy commissioner, added: “We are facing many (health) issues; there is an outbreak of dengue (fever) and malaria, so we need medical camps to be constituted in different areas … We need medicines, food and non-food items for all these people because they will start their lives from scratch. So, we need to push them up.”

For now, many Nowshera residents say they are just grateful if charities or government officials deliver food twice a day.

“People provide us food once a day, or at times twice,” Khalil ur Rehman said. “But it is never certain whether it will come.”

Topics: Pakistan Floods #pakistan

