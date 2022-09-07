You are here

New UK leader Liz Truss to meet cabinet, face parliament on first day in office

New UK leader Liz Truss to meet cabinet, face parliament on first day in office
Liz Truss won an internal ballot of Tory members on Monday after a gruelling contest against former finance minister Rishi Sunak that began in July. (AFP)
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

New UK leader Liz Truss to meet cabinet, face parliament on first day in office

New UK leader Liz Truss to meet cabinet, face parliament on first day in office
  Her cabinet includes the most diverse top team in British history ever
  Truss bullish as she entered Downing Street for the first time as premier
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s new prime minister Liz Truss convenes her senior ministers for an inaugural cabinet meeting on Wednesday on her first full day in office, before she faces a barrage of questions in parliament.
Truss, who officially became leader Tuesday at an audience with head of state Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland after the resignation of Boris Johnson, is set to meet her top team at a morning meeting.
They include the most diverse top team in British history ever: Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer, James Cleverly as foreign secretary and Suella Braverman as interior minister.
They face a daunting in-tray of issues, most notably decades-high inflation and how to deal with energy bills set to rise by 80 percent next month and even more again in January.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England has tipped the country to fall into recession later this year.
But Truss was bullish as she entered Downing Street for the first time as premier, narrowly avoiding a heavy downpour.
“I am confident that together we can ride out the storm,” she said.
Her new ministers may be asked to sign off immediately on a plan to freeze energy bills for the coming winter, possibly longer, costing tens of billions of pounds, according to reports.
Tax cuts and diverting some health funding to social care could also reportedly be on the agenda.
“I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment,” Truss promised, while also vowing “action this week” on gas and electricity bills and broader energy policy.
After Cabinet, Truss will travel to the House of Commons to spar with opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, in the rival pair’s first Prime Minister’s Questions session.
The often rowdy weekly session, which sees the prime minister quizzed by MPs, will test Truss’s political mettle and rhetorical skills as well as her level of Conservative support.
The 47-year-old won an internal ballot of Tory members on Monday, securing 57 percent of the vote, after a gruelling contest against former finance minister Rishi Sunak that began in July.
But the initial stage of the contest saw her net the support of less than a third of the parliamentary party.
She now faces a tough challenge reuniting the ruling Tories following a bitter leadership battle.
Conservative MPs are “almost ungovernable” and have “no appetite to cope with difficult decisions,” according to a government insider quoted by the Financial Times on Monday.
“They did for Boris and they may do for Liz, too,” the source told the paper.
Truss will likely face a volley of hostile questions from Starmer and the Labour ranks, as they look to capitalize on months of Tory disarray.
Labour has opened up a double-digit lead in the polls but may have to wait two years for the next general election.
Truss vowed Monday to lead the Conservatives to victory “in 2024,” with an election due by January 2025 at the latest.
Truss, who pitched herself to the Tory grassroots as a tax-cutting free-trade champion ready to slash taxes immediately to turbo-charge growth, faces warnings that these moves could make inflation worse.
The UK has already seen prices rise this year at their steepest rate for four decades, driven by spiralling energy costs.
Under her mooted plans to tackle the situation, gas and electricity bills for both households and businesses would be capped near current levels for the coming winter at least.
The government would lend or guarantee private sector loans to energy providers to make up the difference they pay with soaring global wholesale prices.
It remains unclear whether the government will pay for the plan through extra borrowing or ask consumers to pick up the tab over the next two decades through levies on their energy bills.
Paul Johnson, of the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think-tank, said it was “a dreadful policy” but likely necessary.
“Hugely expensive, untargeted, increases risk of shortages,” he noted on Twitter.
But he warned the scale of the problem “means there may just be no practical alternative.”
Other pressing matters for Truss include resolving post-Brexit tensions with the European Union, particularly over trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, and Western support for Ukraine.

Topics: UK Britain Liz Truss

Hong Kong court convicts five of sedition over children’s books

Hong Kong court convicts five of sedition over children’s books
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Hong Kong court convicts five of sedition over children's books

Hong Kong court convicts five of sedition over children’s books
  Convictions used a colonial-era sedition offense which authorities have deployed alongside a new national security law to stamp out dissent
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
HONG KONG: Five Hong Kong unionists were found guilty of sedition on Wednesday for producing a series of illustrated children’s books that portrayed the city’s democracy supporters as sheep defending their village from wolves.
The convictions are latest using a colonial-era sedition offense which authorities have deployed alongside a new national security law to stamp out dissent.
The prosecution focused on members of a speech therapists’ union who produced three illustrated e-books aimed at explaining Hong Kong’s democracy movement to children.
In one book, called “Defenders of the Sheep Village,” a group of wolves try to occupy a village of sheep, who fight back and drive their attackers away.
In another, the wolves are portrayed as dirty and bringing disease to the sheep’s village.
Lai Man-ling, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Fong Tsz-ho, all founding members of the union, were charged with sedition and held in jail for more than a year ahead of their verdict.
After a two-month trial Kwok Wai-kin, a District Court judge handpicked by the government to try national security cases, found the five guilty of conspiring to spread seditious content.
“The seditious intention stems not merely from the words, but from the words with the proscribed effects intended to result in the mind of children,” Kwok wrote in his judgment.
During the trial prosecutors argued the books contained “anti-China sentiment” and were aimed at “inciting readers’ hatred against the mainland authorities.”
They also said the books were meant to encourage Hong Kongers to discriminate against “mainland Chinese people living in Hong Kong.”
The defense argued that the sedition offense was vaguely defined and that each reader should be allowed to make up their own mind about what the characters in the books represented.
They also warned that a guilty verdict would further criminalize political criticism and have a chilling effect on the society.
Until recently Hong Kong was a bastion of free expression within China and home to a vibrant and outspoken publishing industry.
But Beijing has unleashed a sweeping political crackdown on the city in response to huge and sometimes violent democracy protests three years ago.
Sedition, originally a law from the British colonial era, had not been used for decades.
But it has been embraced by police and prosecutors over the last two years, alongside the national security law which Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020.
Since then the city’s once-popular democracy movement has been dismantled.
Most prominent local democracy activists either are in jail, are awaiting trial or have fled overseas.
Dozens of civil society groups, including multiple trade unions, have folded while a mainland-style censorship rule has been created for the film industry.
Books have been removed from libraries and curriculums rewritten with authorities ordered to instill patriotism into the city’s children.
Only people deemed “staunch patriots” are now allowed to run for office.
Even before the latest crackdown, publishing had become a key target for Chinese authorities.
In 2015, five Hong Kongers behind a bookstore that published salacious tomes on leaders of the Chinese Communist Party went missing, later reappearing in mainland custody.
The missing bookseller case was itself a partial catalyst for the 2019 democracy protests which initially began as a movement against a law allowing extraditions to the mainland’s party-controlled court system.

Philippine president 'verbally approves' lifting of outdoor mask-wearing mandate

Philippine president ‘verbally approves’ lifting of outdoor mask-wearing mandate
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

Philippine president ‘verbally approves’ lifting of outdoor mask-wearing mandate

Philippine president ‘verbally approves’ lifting of outdoor mask-wearing mandate
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has given his verbal approval to an interagency task force’s recommendation to ease the country’s mandatory outdoor mask-wearing mandate.

Health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, who is also officer-in-charge of the department, said during Wednesday’s briefing that the president would issue an executive order regarding the new policy, but did not say when such order would be issued.

Marcos is now in Singapore for a state visit and is expected to arrive back in the Philippines on Wednesday night.

But Vergeire said the proposed policy would not cover senior citizens or immunocompromised individuals since they were the ones worst affected by serious COVID-19.

“We want to emphasize on the confidence of booster vaccinations which made COVID-19 cases manageable,” Vergeire said, explaining the rationale for the proposed policy.

The health official also said a pilot study would be made by the task force and experts regarding indoor mask-wearing in selected areas to determine the health sector’s capacity to handle the lifting of such restrictions.

The eventual lifting for the mandatory mask mandate would be piloted towards the last quarter of 2022, if the situation improves with the COVID-19 booster vaccination coverage, Vergeire said.

Philippine health officials have scheduled Sept. 26 to Sept. 29 as national booster week for COVID-19 vaccinations. The country’s COVID-19 vaccination data shows only 18.1 million of the 72.6 million fully vaccinated Filipinos have received their booster shots.

“There has been a slow uptake in the first booster shot, so we want a progressive increase in the target as days go by. For the pilot [study] in the indoor mask wearing, that is part of the expert study on what would be the safe level [of booster vaccination] that we have to achieve so we can lift the restrictions on mask wearing indoors,” Vergeire explained.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Coronavirus

Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week

Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week
Updated 07 September 2022
AP

Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week

Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week
  Moscow and Beijing have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose liberal democratic forces
  Russian military earlier announced drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China
Updated 07 September 2022
AP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next week at a summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday.
The two leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Sept. 15-16, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters.
“Less than 10 days from now another meeting of our leaders will take place at the SCO summit in Samarkand. We are actively preparing for it,” Denisov was quoted by Russia’s state news agency Tass as saying.
Putin and Xi last met in Beijing in February, weeks before the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine. The two presidents oversaw the signing of an agreement pledging that relations between the sides would have “no limits.” It remains unclear whether Xi knew at the time of Russia’s plan to launch what Moscow is calling “a special military operation” in Ukraine.
While offering its tacit support for Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, China has sought to appear neutral and avoid possible repercussions from supporting the Russian economy amid international sanctions.
Moscow and Beijing have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose liberal democratic forces in Asia, Europe and beyond, making a stand for authoritarian rule with tight borders and little regard for free speech, minority rights or opposition politics.
The Russian military earlier this week announced sweeping military drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China, another show of increasingly close ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the military action in Ukraine.
Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin has said that such a prospect can’t be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capability.

Topics: Vladimir Putin Russia China Xi Jinping

Taiwan military shows off its mettle with latest combat drills

Taiwan military shows off its mettle with latest combat drills
Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

Taiwan military shows off its mettle with latest combat drills

Taiwan military shows off its mettle with latest combat drills
  Taiwan's armed forces are well-equipped but dwarfed by China's
  President Tsai Ing-wen has been overseeing a modernization program
Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

PINGTUNG, Taiwan: Tanks pounded targets and fighter jets roared overhead on Wednesday as Taiwan’s military carried out its latest combat drills after weeks of saber-rattling by giant neighbor China.
China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has been holding exercises around the island since a visit to Taipei last month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan, which rejects China’s sovereignty claims, has repeatedly stressed its calm reaction to Beijing’s activities, but that it also has the resolve and ability to defend itself if needed.
“Ground combat readiness training is an essential duty of the armed forces and is also something that we have to do each day and every moment,” defense ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters on a government-organized visit to Pingtung in Taiwan’s far south to see the drills.
“Regarding defense operations in Taiwan and its outlying islands, we conduct our exercises with the attitude of reacting to threats according to terrain and being able to fight everywhere to complete our duty of increasing war preparedness,” he added.
Taiwan’s armed forces are well-equipped but dwarfed by China’s. President Tsai Ing-wen has been overseeing a modernization program and has made increasing defense spending a priority.

Topics: Taiwan

Death toll in Pakistan's unprecedented floods rises to 1,343

Death toll in Pakistan’s unprecedented floods rises to 1,343
Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

Death toll in Pakistan’s unprecedented floods rises to 1,343

Death toll in Pakistan’s unprecedented floods rises to 1,343
  As many as 33 million of a population of 220 million have been affected in the disaster
  National disaster officials said eight children were among the dead in the last 24 hours
Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

SEHWAN, Pakistan: Eighteen more people have died in Pakistan, authorities said on Wednesday, taking to 1,343 the toll in unprecedented floods that have inundated more than a third of the South Asian nation, making hundreds of thousands homeless.
As many as 33 million of a population of 220 million have been affected in the disaster blamed on climate change, which officials estimate to have caused losses running into a minimum of $10 billion.
Many of the affected are from the southern province of Sindh, where Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake is dangerously close to bursting its banks, even after having been breached in an operation that displaced 100,000 people.
National disaster officials said eight children were among the dead in the last 24 hours. The floods were brought by record monsoon rains and glacier melt in Pakistan’s northern mountains.
With more rain expected in the coming month, the situation could worsen further, a top official of the United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) has warned.
Already, the World Health Organization has said more than 6.4 million people need humanitarian support in the flooded areas.
The raging waters have swept away 1.6 million houses, 5,735 kilometers (3,564 miles) of roads, railways, 246 bridges, telecommunication systems, 750,000 livestock, and swamped more than 2 million acres (809,370 hectares) of farmland.

Topics: Pakistan

