Egypt hosts second trilateral consultations with Japan, Jordan

Egypt hosts second trilateral consultations with Japan, Jordan
The delegations exchanged views about the situations on the ground, including Middle East peace, and discussed the possibility of future economic cooperation. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Egypt hosts second trilateral consultations with Japan, Jordan

Egypt hosts second trilateral consultations with Japan, Jordan
  • The Egyptian delegation was led by Ambassador Alaa Moussa, the Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan, Egypt and Jordan held their second trilateral consultations on the Middle East was held in Cairo on Tuesday, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said. 

The delegations exchanged views about the situations on the ground, including Middle East peace, and discussed the possibility of future economic cooperation with a view to contributing to stability in the region.  

The Egyptian delegation was led by Ambassador Alaa Moussa, the Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs. 

The Jordanian delegation was led by Ambassador Mohammad Abu-Wandi, Director of Jordan’s Asian and Oceanic Affairs Department, and Ambassador Mohammed Hindawi, Director of the Negotiations Coordination Bureau in Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The Japanese delegation was led by NAGAOKA Kansuke, Director General of the Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This article was originally published on Arab News Japan. 

Topics: Egypt Japan Jordan

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid
  • Israel has stepped up operations in the northern West Bank after a wave of attacks against Israeli targets
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
“Yunis Ghasan Tayeh, 21, was killed by a bullet to the heart fired by a soldier of the occupation in Al-Fara camp,” between Jenin and Tubas, in an area that has seen repeated clashes in recent weeks.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.
Israel has stepped up operations in the northern West Bank after a wave of attacks against Israeli targets killed 19 people, mostly Israelis, in March.
It has carried out near nightly raids on Palestinian-administered towns and cities, that have sparked frequent clashes with residents.
Armed forces chief Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Monday some 1,500 wanted people had been arrested in the raids and “hundreds of attacks” prevented.
On Tuesday, one Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded when Israeli troops entered Jenin to demolish the home of the shooter who carried out an attack in Tel Aviv in April.

Topics: Palestine Israel West Bank

South African paraglider killed in Dubai

South African paraglider killed in Dubai
Updated 59 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

South African paraglider killed in Dubai

South African paraglider killed in Dubai
Updated 59 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI, UAE: An amateur-built glider powered by a “Paramotor” engine crashed in the Marghem area of Dubai, killing its South African pilot, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) tweeted on Sunday.

Initial reports suggested the glider crashed in the area of the Skydive Dubai club, however, in a statement released Tuesday, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said  Sunday’s crash  “in Margham-Dubai was not within the premises of the Skydive Club,” the statement went on to add that “the incident has nothing to do with the Club or its facilities or operations.”

An investigation was launched immediately after the crash by the GCAA's Air Accident Investigation Division, which is still ongoing.

Last week, a single-motor passenger plane crashed in a parking lot in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi due to a “technical malfunction,” causing one injury.

  • DISCLOSURE: This story has been updated after new information into the incident was released by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) via state news agency WAM.
Topics: Paragliding

GCC, Central Asian FMs to gather for Riyadh dialogue on Wednesday

GCC, Central Asian FMs to gather for Riyadh dialogue on Wednesday
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

GCC, Central Asian FMs to gather for Riyadh dialogue on Wednesday

GCC, Central Asian FMs to gather for Riyadh dialogue on Wednesday
  • The meeting will be headed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who is also the chairman of the current session of the GCC’s Ministerial Council
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asian countries will hold a joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Gulf and Central Asian countries on Wednesday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The meeting will be headed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who is also the chairman of the current session of the GCC’s Ministerial Council.
GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf said that the meeting will discuss areas of strengthening strategic relations and joint cooperation between the two sides to achieve stability, security, peace and friendship and serve common interests in the political, economic and cultural fields.
He said that his tour to the Central Asian nations in the first week of August, which witnessed the signing of memorandums of understanding, reflected the great interest in establishing the institutional framework for relations that serve both sides and enhance the prospects for strategic dialogue in light of the presence of many common historical and cultural ties.

 


He also said the first joint meeting of the strategic dialogue aims to establish a new stage to push relations into broader areas, in implementation of the directives of the leaders of the GCC countries to strengthen and consolidate the bloc’s position regionally and internationally as a model for security, stability and development.
Separately, the GCC’s Ministerial Council will also hold its 153rd session on Wednesday that will be chaired by Prince Faisal in the Saudi capital.
Al-Hajraf said that the council will discuss a number of reports on the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Council that were issued at the 42nd summit in Riyadh, as well as memoranda and reports and topics related to dialogues and strategic relations between the GCC and countries and global blocs, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.

 

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) central Asia

‘Dangerous’ Western Sahara showdown sparks diplomatic rifts

‘Dangerous’ Western Sahara showdown sparks diplomatic rifts
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

‘Dangerous’ Western Sahara showdown sparks diplomatic rifts

‘Dangerous’ Western Sahara showdown sparks diplomatic rifts
  • Morocco angry as Tunisian president greets Polisario head Brahim Ghali on a red carpet at Tunis airport
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

TUNIS: A bitter showdown between Morocco and its arch-rival Algeria over the disputed Western Sahara territory is causing diplomatic rifts with other nations and even risks sparking a full-blown conflict, analysts say.

“We’re seeing a diplomatic war, where both sides are resorting to anything short of open conflict,” said Riccardo Fabiani, North Africa project director at think-tank the International Crisis Group.

Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until 1975, is mostly desert but boasts immense phosphate resources and rich Atlantic fishing grounds.

About 80 percent of it is controlled by Morocco and 20 percent by the Algeria-backed Polisario Front which seeks self-determination for the local Sahrawi people.

The conflict has long simmered but its dynamics changed in 2020 when then US President Donald Trump recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for the kingdom’s normalization of relations with Israel.

Emboldened by Washington’s backing, Rabat has been playing hardball ever since to persuade other states to follow suit, heightening tensions with Algiers, which has since cut diplomatic relations with Rabat.

Last week, Morocco reacted angrily when Tunisia’s President Kais Saied greeted Polisario head Brahim Ghali on a red carpet at Tunis airport as he arrived for a Japan-Africa investment summit.

Slamming the act as “hostile” and “unnecessarily provocative,” Morocco immediately canceled its participation in the high-profile conference and withdrew its ambassador for consultations — prompting Tunisia to respond in kind.

The incident showed that “the Western Sahara conflict is starting to have repercussions beyond bilateral Morocco and Algerian relations,” Fabiani said. “From now on Morocco will consider Tunisia as part of the pro-Algerian camp.”

Morocco’s 2020 deal with Trump also reset Rabat’s ties with Israel and opened the door to military cooperation with the Jewish state.

Algeria, which has long supported the Palestinian cause and sees Israeli influence on its doorstep as a threat, cut ties entirely with Morocco the following August, citing “hostile acts” — including the alleged use of Israeli spyware against its senior officials.

Fabiani said the shifting dynamic had meant “the unfreezing” of the Western Sahara conflict.

On the ground, this has taken the form of repeated clashes since late 2020 between Morocco’s military and the Polisario, which had agreed to a ceasefire in 1991.

On the diplomatic front, Rabat’s more assertive stance was evident in a year-long diplomatic dispute with Madrid.

In April 2021, Ghali visited Spain to be treated for COVID-19, sparking a row that only ended after Madrid dropped its decades-long stance of neutrality over Western Sahara and backed a Moroccan plan for limited self-rule there.

And last month, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI demanded in a speech that his country’s other allies “clarify” their positions on the issue, calling it “the prism through which Morocco views its international environment.”

But observers say that Morocco is not the only party in the region to be behaving more assertively.

Algeria is Africa’s top natural gas exporter with pipelines directly to Europe, and in recent months has hosted a steady stream of top European officials hoping to win favor and new gas contracts.

Algeria, Africa’s largest country, has been flush with cash since energy prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“During the last decade, Morocco geared up its diplomacy, especially in Africa, and became more assertive with some EU members,” said Dalia Ghanem, a senior analyst at the European Union Institute for Security Studies.

At the same time Algeria, under the late president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, “lagged behind,” she said. “Now, Algeria wants to get back on the regional arena and be the regional leader in Africa.”

“There was a big Algerian campaign to recruit Tunisia to its side,” said Anthony Dworkin, a senior policy fellow at think tank the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Tunisia, Algeria’s smaller neighbor, is struggling with a grinding economic crisis and has also seen political turmoil since Saied staged a dramatic power grab in July last year.

Dworkin warned that there was now “a disturbing trend of everything in the region being seen in a binary way through the prism of Algerian-Moroccan rivalry.”

“Morocco is pushing a narrative of ‘you’re with us or against us’, and there has been some similar rhetoric from Algeria,” he added, warning European governments to seek balanced relationships with all sides.

“It’s a delicate and dangerous moment.”

Last weekend, the United Nations’ Western Sahara envoy Staffan de Mistura visited the region, but few observers see any prospect of progress in long-suspended negotiations.

Topics: Tunisia Morocco Western Sahara

Syria seizes hummus bowls made out of Captagon

Syria seizes hummus bowls made out of Captagon
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

Syria seizes hummus bowls made out of Captagon

Syria seizes hummus bowls made out of Captagon
  • One man was arrested in Damascus in connection with the thwarted trafficking attempt
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syrian authorities announced on Tuesday they had seized 24 kilograms of Captagon that had been crushed and reconstituted to look like hummus bowls.

The amphetamine is produced in pill form but these smugglers had crushed it and used the resulting paste to “mold pottery-like dishes coated with a brown adhesive,” the Interior Ministry said.

One man was arrested in Damascus in connection with the thwarted trafficking attempt, the statement said, without specifying where the shipment of fake hummus bowls was bound for.

Captagon traffickers have in recent years found ever more imaginative places in which to conceal their drug, from fake oranges, to real hollowed-out pomegranates and pitted olives.

They have purposely manufactured various ornamental objects or construction equipment with cavities holding pills that can only be retrieved at the other end by smashing their handiwork.

By manufacturing objects with the amphetamine powder itself, the traffickers are taking a leaf out of the Latin American drug cartels’ book.

Cocaine in its harder-to-detect liquid form in particular can be used to soak anything from plywood to T-shirts and retrieved once it reaches its destination.

Most of the global Captagon production originates in Syria, spurring a multi-billion-dollar industry that has made the drug the country’s largest export by far.

The drug is popular among the partying elite but also used for weight loss and by students working several jobs.

According to an AFP tally, around 250 million Captagon pills were seized worldwide in the first eight months of 2022.

Topics: Syria Captagon pills

