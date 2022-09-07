Saudi stocks lower as oil prices fell further: Opening bell

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market started Wednesday’s session lower, tracking a continued decline in oil prices.

Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI fell 0.13 percent at 11,994, while the parallel market Nomu traded flat at 20,841, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco rose 0.13 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. plunged 1.35 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price increase by 0.3 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, declined 0.58 percent, while Alinma Bank increased 0.14 percent.

Seera Group Holding led the gainers in early trading with a 2.44 percent gain, followed by Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. which gained 1.38 percent.

Gulf Insurance Group declined 2.37 percent to lead the fallers, followed by Saudi Ceramic Co. with a 2.22 percent decline.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures fell to $91.86 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $85.81 a barrel, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.