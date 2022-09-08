You are here

Liverpool, Eintracht slump in Champions League on day 2 coaches fired

Liverpool, Eintracht slump in Champions League on day 2 coaches fired
FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is handed the match ball following the match after scoring a hat trick in the Champions League Group C game against Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Liverpool, Eintracht slump in Champions League on day 2 coaches fired

Liverpool, Eintracht slump in Champions League on day 2 coaches fired
  • Robert Lewandowski already tops the scoring chart after his Champions League debut for Barcelona, who beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1
GENEVA: A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field.

Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday.

Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively.

Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were four goals up in just 47 minutes at the stadium named for club icon Diego Maradona.

Though Jurgen Klopp’s team has been beaten in just four games in 2022, three were in the Champions League including Real Madrid’s 1-0 win in the final in May.

Eintracht won the Europa League title in May but the German club and the team it beat in the final, Rangers, both found it tough Wednesday on returning to the top-tier competition after long absences.

Eintracht were surprisingly beaten 3-0 at home by Sporting Lisbon just four days after its four-goal rout of Leipzig in the Bundesliga sped up Tedesco’s exit.

Rangers were swept aside in the first half at Ajax before falling to a 4-0 loss.

Robert Lewandowski already tops the scoring chart after his Champions League debut for Barcelona, who beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1.

One night after Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland each scored twice in wins for their clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, Lewandowski went one better with a hat trick.

Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 with Brazil forward Richarlison twice scoring with headers late in the game on his Champions League debut. 




Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scores their second goal in the 2-1 victory over FC Porto on Wednesday. (Reuters)

A remarkable 11-minute period of stoppage time at Atletico Madrid saw the home team open the scoring and be pegged back by a penalty for 10-man Porto before Antoine Griezmann sealed a 2-1 win with a header from a tight angle.

Bayern Munich eased to a 2-0 win at Inter Milan, where Leroy Sane opened the scoring in the first half, and Club Brugge beat struggling Bayer Leverkusen 1-0.

Two coach firings began the Champions League drama early Wednesday.

Tuchel was ousted at Chelsea just 15 months after he guided the club to its second Champions League title. The German manager’s dissatisfaction with the club was clear in interviews late Tuesday after a 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb.

Tedesco lasted just nine months at Leipzig, a Champions League semifinalist two years ago, and did not survive a humbling 4-1 home loss to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

KLOPP’S CHALLENGE

The careers of Klopp and Tuchel have been linked since Tuchel succeeded Klopp after seven-year spells at both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Both have been on the winning and losing sides of Champions League finals in just the last four years, and both endured one of their worst days in the competition Wednesday.

Liverpool’s rough start at Napoli saw the 2019 champion trail after a penalty within five minutes and go in at halftime 3-0 down despite goalkeeper Allison Becker saving a second spot kick.

Luis Diaz cut the lead to 4-1 after 49 minutes but Liverpool was far off its typical hard-pressing intensity.

“It looks a little bit like we have to reinvent ourselves,” acknowledged Klopp, who is coming up to seven full years at Liverpool and hosts Ajax next Tuesday.

SIMEONE FAMILY

It was a stellar night for the Simeones in two different countries.

Son Giovanni scored the third goal for Napoli on his competition debut and dad Diego in Madrid saw his Atletico team show the resilience that is his coaching trademark to outlast Porto in stoppage time.

Victory ended an eight-game winless streak for Simeone’s team at home in the Champions League. Atlético is at Leverkusen next week.

MARSEILLE STREAK

Marseille, winner of the first Champions League title in 1993, have now lost its last eight away games in the competition dating back a decade and 14 of 15 games overall in that time.

The game turned on a red card shown in the 47th minute to Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba for bringing down Son Heung-min.

Tottenham is still unbeaten this season and goes to Lisbon to face Sporting next Tuesday, when Marseille hosts Eintracht.

STEP UP, FALL BACK

Eintracht and Rangers were evenly matched in the Europa League final less than four months ago. Eintracht won the title on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

They had similar fortunes Wednesday though not in a way either enjoyed on returning from long absences in Europe’s biggest competition.

Eintracht ended a 62-year wait — since losing the iconic 1960 European Cup final 7-3 to Real Madrid — by collapsing in the second half at home to surging Sporting. Three goals in 17 minutes began with a goal from English forward Marcus Edwards.

It was 12 years and one financial collapse ago that Rangers last played in the Champions League. After their beating at Ajax, Rangers host Napoli in Glasgow next Tuesday.

Topics: champions league Thomas Tuchel Domenico Tedesco Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic joins Sharjah from Barcelona in UAE Pro League’s biggest coup in years

Miralem Pjanic joins Sharjah from Barcelona in UAE Pro League’s biggest coup in years
Updated 07 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

Miralem Pjanic joins Sharjah from Barcelona in UAE Pro League's biggest coup in years

Miralem Pjanic joins Sharjah from Barcelona in UAE Pro League’s biggest coup in years
  • The Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder joins on a two-year deal as the 2018-19 champions send a warning to their title rivals
  • This move is a tier above that of fellow Sharjah recruit Paco Alcacer and champions Al-Ain’s standout pre-season addition, Andriy Yarmolenko
Updated 07 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Another day, another eye-catching ADNOC Pro League addition.
It is not hyperbole, however, to describe Miralem Pjanic’s decision to swap Barcelona for Sharjah as the division’s boldest move in a decade.
The cultured Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder’s switch — on a lucrative two-year contract, with a one-year option to extend — is a statement of intent designed to reverberate far beyond the UAE’s borders.
Fabio Cannavaro, Luca Toni and David Trezeguet were the last imports of similar prestige to the four-time Serie A winner.
This move is a tier above that of fellow Sharjah recruit Paco Alcacer and champions Al-Ain’s standout pre-season addition, Andriy Yarmolenko.
Such is its profile, that football transfer doyen Fabrizio Romano chronicled Pjanic’s journey to feverish reaction on social media. Regulation ADNOC Pro League rumors do not usually register on the unremitting Italian’s radar.

Domestic opponents Al-Ain and Al-Jazira have been put on notice that being a runner-up is not enough for The King. So, too, have Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s finest if they make it into the reformatted 2023-24 AFC Champions League.
This is the kind of limitless ambition required to justify last November’s lavish hire of relentless title winner Cosmin Olaroiu to manage Sharjah. The administration has truly produced a premium replacement for Otabek Shukorov.
It would be naive to paint the entire picture as positive.
Pjanic, who was bombed out of Barcelona a year ago by unimpressed head coach Ronald Koeman, has been an unused substitute in all four La Liga games this term and last registered a league goal in October 2019.
The subsequent struggles in the UAE of the aforementioned World Cup winning trio also point to potential pitfalls which await both club and their 32-year-old veteran signing.
But there is ample reason to believe this scenario could play out differently.
Pjanic landed in the emirate in midweek with a ringing endorsement freshly provided by Camp Nou supremo Xavi, someone uniquely positioned to comment on midfield acumen and not inclined to deliver hollow praise.
“Pjanic has decided to leave for more opportunities,” the Catalan icon commented. “He has been a great professional, so I think he had chances here.
“But everyone chooses their own path.”
This is a distinctively different setting to Lyon, Roma or Juventus. Also to Besiktas in 2021-22, where Pjanic registered four assists in 26 matches and won the Turkish Super Cup lifted while on loan.
In Istanbul, Pjanic was used during his time at the Vodafone Park as a deep-lying playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, traditionally favored by future boss Olaroiu.
At Sharjah Stadium, he can expect to either sit alongside all-action UAE international — and fellow new signing — Majed Hassan. He could also be pushed into an attacking midfield role behind Spanish poacher Alcacer, with either the sprightly Majed Surour or Majid Rashid providing added energy at the base with Hassan.
This duo are not the only youngsters set to be inspired by Pjanic’s presence.
Guinean prospect Ousmane Camara began the campaign with both assists in the agenda-setting 2-0 victory at Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club. Witnessing Pjanic’s lofty standards at close range can only lift the 21-year-old further, and faster.
Regular hamstring complaints in Turkey must be astutely managed by Sharjah’s medical staff to get the best out of Pjanic. The club will also have to delicately deal with the weight of expectation understandably generated by an arrangement of such standing.
The Bosnian also operates in a part of the pitch rarely appreciated by squads constrained by foreign quotas.
It is difficult to quantify the contribution of someone who does not weigh in with goals up front, tee up plentiful assists out wide or deliver crunching tackles and clean sheets from central defense.
Portugal’s Hugo Viana rarely received the copious praise his consistently elite displays deserved while at the subsumed Al-Ahli and Al-Wasl.
This situation has been exacerbated by the fact Emirati academies are able to regularly produce center midfielders capable of excelling in Asian football. But this season’s move to five open-age, non-Emirati slots alleviates the problem of perception.
Where Pjanic can take responsibility, however, is in his own output.
Big names have logged mixed performances in the UAE’s professional era.
Cannavaro, Toni and Trezeguet were all signed at an older age than the Bosnian. They contributed a combined 33 forgettable UAE Pro League appearances, at a level far below their gargantuan reputations.
Former France, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United battler Yohan Cabaye was deregistered by Al-Nasr midway through a mediocre 2018-19 season. Ryan Babel faced demotion to Al-Ain’s reserves in 2015 and Lassana Diarra lasted mere months at Jazira in 2017.
Yet Ghana superstar Asamoah Gyan plundered 95 goals in 83 top-flight appearances for Al-Ain from 2011-15. Brazil forward Grafite delivered on his rarefied status at Ahli in the same period, Alvaro Negredo left Nasr as a beloved ADIB Cup-winning legend and Thulani Serero frequently showcases Ajax-honed skills in midfield at Jazira.
The 2022-23 season has been preceded by tales of further Al-Ain domination after they retained inspirational head coach Serhiy Rebrov, attracted fellow Ukraine icon Yarmolenko and purchased Golden Boy nominee Matias Palacios.
Chasers Sharjah moved at slower pace in the transfer window.
Now their patience has been rewarded with spectacular free transfers for Alcacer and Pjanic which threaten to tip the balance in this campaign’s hotly anticipated title race.
Ominously, they remain the only challenger with a final foreign spot to fill ahead of the Oct. 4 deadline. Links to Corinthians forward Roger Guedes have been widely reported this week in Brazilian media.
Sharjah stunned Middle East football in 2018-19 when they rebounded from years of relegation worries and stormed to an unexpected Pro League-success.
There are no surprises this time. Sharjah, with Pjanic in the ranks, mean business.

Topics: UAE Sharjah Club Barcelona Miralem Pjanic ADNOC Pro League

Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 129-6 in Asia Cup clash

Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 129-6 in Asia Cup clash
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 129-6 in Asia Cup clash

Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 129-6 in Asia Cup clash
  • Afghanistan struggled to put together any significant partnerships
  • Zazai's innings was cut short by Hasnain who bowled the left-handed opener on 21
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Fast bowler Haris Rauf led an inspired Pakistan bowling attack that limited Afghanistan to 129-6 on Wednesday as they look to seal a spot in the Asia Cup final.
Rauf took 2-26 after Pakistan elected to field first knowing victory would secure a place in Sunday’s final against Sri Lanka and knock India out of the T20 tournament.
Afghanistan struggled to put together any significant partnerships, with Ibrahim Zadran (35) the lone batsman to put up some genuine fight.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz started cautiously before hitting pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain for two straight sixes at the end of the second over.
Hazratullah Zazai joined in with a few boundaries but soon lost his partner after Rauf bowled Gurbaz with an angling delivery that clipped the off stump.
Zazai’s innings was cut short by Hasnain who bowled the left-handed opener on 21.
Ibrahim and Karim Janat attempted to rebuild against a disciplined Pakistan spin attack, which kept the scoring to under seven an over.
Janat looked to launch left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz into the stands but succeeded only in skying to long-on.
Afghanistan kept losing wickets and fast bowler Naseem Shah bowled Mohammad Nabi for a first-ball duck in the captain’s 100th T20 international as Afghanistan slipped to 91-5.
Ibrahim took Afghanistan past 100 but soon fell caught behind to Hasnain.
Rashid Khan added some runs to the total, hitting Rauf for a four and six in the final over to finish unbeaten on 18 off 15 balls.

Topics: T20 cricket UAE Pakistan Afghanistan

RB Leipzig sack coach Tedesco after Shakhtar thrashing

RB Leipzig sack coach Tedesco after Shakhtar thrashing
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

RB Leipzig sack coach Tedesco after Shakhtar thrashing

RB Leipzig sack coach Tedesco after Shakhtar thrashing
  • It comes months after he led them to German Cup success but a dreadful start to their league campaign
  • Even before Tuesday's humiliation, there were rumours that Leipzig had lined up former Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Domenico Tedesco was fired by German side RB Leipzig on Wednesday, a day after a 4-1 home thrashing by Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Champions League group match.
It comes months after he led them to German Cup success but a dreadful start to their league campaign has yielded five points from five matches in the Bundesliga.
“RB Leipzig have parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect,” the club tweeted.
Even before Tuesday’s humiliation, there were rumors that Leipzig had lined up former Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose.
The Leipzig-born Rose won two Austrian titles with sister club Red Bull Salzburg.
Italy-born Tedesco, 36, only took over last December when Leipzig sacked American Jesse Marsch after a poor run of results which left them 11th in the table, seven points off Champions League qualification.
Tedesco turned their fortunes around, guiding them to a Champions League spot, the Europa League semifinals and their maiden domestic trophy, beating Freiburg on penalties in the German Cup final.
However, a 4-0 defeat away at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and the Shakhtar result proved to be the breaking point.
Leipzig, who spent big in the summer bringing in former Chelsea striker Timo Werner, had been tipped to challenge for the title.
Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said on Wednesday the “decision to release Domenico Tedesco was very difficult for us.”
“We played a successful second half of the season with Domenico last year.
“We won our first major title with the DFB Cup and thus played the most successful season in our young club’s history.
“We came to the conclusion that we need new impetus.
“We regret that we are now parting ways and would like to expressly thank Domenico Tedesco and his team for a job well done.”

Topics: RB Leipzig champions league Bundesliga

GCC women volleyballers laud debut FBMA Cup success

GCC women volleyballers laud debut FBMA Cup success
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

GCC women volleyballers laud debut FBMA Cup success

GCC women volleyballers laud debut FBMA Cup success
  More contests needed to grow the game, say players
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The athletes who competed in the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy GCC Volleyball Cup now hope for more such successful contests to help grow the game.

The inaugural edition of the event at the end of August saw six teams participate from the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The sides included the UAE’s FBMA Team, Sharjah Women’s Sports Team and Al-Wasl Club; Kuwait’s Salwa Al-Sabah; Saudi Arabia’s Noura Club; and Bahrain Club, who went unbeaten to emerge champions at the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

The five-day competition was launched by the FBMA to provide game time for women. There were impressive team and individual performances, with players welcoming the opportunity to gain crucial experience against top players.

Al-Wasl’s Alaa Al-Hashmi, who was part of the team that ended in third position, thanked the FBMA for hosting the cup and said the experience against tough competition will help improve her game.

“I want to say a big thank you to the FBMA, partners and volunteers for making this event happen,” she said. “The tournament was well organized with six top sides in the GCC region able to compete in a competitive tournament.”

“I’m really proud to have played here and happy that there is a high standard of volleyball players, which is good as it will help grow the game. The number of players is increasing day-by-day and I’m really happy to see this,” Al-Hashmi said.

“Third place is not something we are used to as we usually come first in our competitions. But every tournament is different and this event was not easy in any way. Every match was difficult but more importantly we all enjoyed it.”

Ruqaya Al-Balooshi who played for the FBMA Team, was pleased to test herself on a competitive stage and is hopeful the cup can be a permanent fixture on the sporting calendar.

“This was the first time that we’d played in a regional tournament as a team. We entered the event having done one week of training camp. We gave our best and we all gave a good performance,” she said.

“This is just the start and hopefully every year or every two years, there will be opportunities to compete in tournaments like this as it’s a great platform to play and learn. We learned a lot and gained a lot of experience and this will help us a lot going forward.”

Triumphant Bahrain Club coach, Younis Al-Haddar, said the event was crucial in helping promote the game across the region while also benefitting the national teams.

“This was a good opportunity for Bahrain and all the teams to be part of this event,” he said. “We hope that this takes place again next year as it was a great chance to get some really good experience and matches against top players in the region. As a team, we play a lot of games in Bahrain and this type of tournament will help benefit the national teams.”

Topics: volleyball FBMA Cup GCC women

Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel
  The London club said in a statement they had 'parted company' with the German
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

LONDON: Chelsea on Wednesday sacked manager Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the season following a chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.
The London club said in a statement they had “parted company” with the German, who led them to Champions League glory in 2021 and the Club World Cup crown earlier this year.
“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” Chelsea said in a statement.
“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”
The Stamford Bridge club, under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said they had made the change at the “right time.”
Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League table after three wins, one draw and two defeats in their opening six matches.
Tuchel is the second Premier League manager to be fired this season — Bournemouth sacking Scott Parker last week.

Topics: football Chelsea

