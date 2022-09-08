You are here

  • Home
  • Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand, says official

Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand, says official

Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand, says official
1 / 2
Friends and relatives of Bonnie Burns, who was killed on at James Smith Cree Nation, comfort one another at a news conference in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Sept. 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand, says official
2 / 2
Police and investigators gather at the scene where stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson was arrested in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, on Sept. 7, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yw2rc

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand, says official

Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand, says official
  • Stabbing rampage raised questions of why Myles Sanderson — an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence — was out on the streets in the first place
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan: The final suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed 10 people in and around a Canadian Indigenous reserve died of self-inflicted wounds after his car was run off the road by police Wednesday following a three-day manhunt, officials said.
Myles Sanderson, 32, was found near the town of Rosthern as officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
Officers rammed Sanderson’s vehicle off the road, said an official who was familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to talk publicly.
The official said the fugitive’s injuries were self-inflicted, but he didn’t have further details on when the injuries were inflicted or when he died. Video and photos from the scene showed a white SUV off to the side of the road with police cars all around. Air bags had deployed in the SUV.
Myles Sanderson’s death comes two days after the body of his brother, 30-year-old Damien Sanderson, was found in a field near the scene of their rampage, which also wounded 18 people. Police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother.
Some family members of the victims arrived at the scene Wednesday, including Brian Burns, whose wife and son were killed.
“Now we can start to heal. The healing begins today, now,” he said.
Another of Burns’ sons was wounded and “hopefully can sleep at night now knowing he’s behind bars,” Burns said.
The stabbing rampage raised questions of why Myles Sanderson — an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence — was out on the streets in the first place.
He was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of over four years on charges that included assault and robbery. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for violating the terms of his release, though the details were not immediately clear.
His long and lurid rap sheet also showed that seven years ago, he attacked and stabbed one of the victims killed in the weekend rampage, according to court records.
Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said there will be an investigation into the parole board’s assessment of Sanderson.
“I want to know the reasons behind the decision” to release him, Mendicino said. “I’m extremely concerned with what occurred here. A community has been left reeling.”
Investigators have not given a motive for the bloodshed.
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said nine of those killed were from the James Smith Cree Nation: Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; and Robert Sanderson, 49, One was from Weldon, 78-year-old Wesley Patterson.
Authorities would not say how the victims might be related.
Mark Arcand said his half sister Bonnie and her son Gregory were killed.
“Her son was lying there already deceased. My sister went out and tried to help her son, and she was stabbed two times, and she died right beside him,” he said. “Right outside of her home she was killed by senseless acts. She was protecting her son. She was protecting three little boys. This is why she is a hero.”
Arcand rushed to the reserve the morning of the rampage. After that, he said, “I woke up in the middle of the night just screaming and yelling. What I saw that day I can’t get out of my head.”
As for what set off the violence, Arcand said: “We’re all looking for those same answers. We don’t know what happened. Maybe we’ll never know. That’s the hardest part of this.”
Court documents said Sanderson attacked his in-laws Earl Burns and Joyce Burns in 2015, knifing Earl Jones repeatedly and wounding Joyce Burns. He later pleaded guilty to assault and threatening Earl Burns’ life.
Many of Sanderson’s crimes were committed when he was intoxicated, according to court records. He told parole officials at one point that substance use made him out of his mind. Records showed he repeatedly violated court orders barring him from drinking or using drugs.
Many of Canada’s Indigenous communities are plagued by drugs and alcohol.
“The drug problem and the alcohol problem on these reserves is way out of hand,” said Ivor Wayne Burns, whose sister was killed in the weekend attacks. “We have dead people, and we asked before for something to be done.”
Myles Sanderson’s childhood was marked by violence, neglect and substance abuse, court records show. Sanderson, who is Indigenous and was raised on the Cree reserve, population 1,900, started drinking and smoking marijuana at around 12, and cocaine followed soon after.
In 2017, he barged into his ex-girlfriend’s home, punched a hole in the door of a bathroom while his two children were hiding in a bathtub and threw a cement block at a vehicle parked outside, according to parole documents.
He got into a fight a few days later at a store, threatening to kill an employee and burn down his parents’ home, documents said.
That November he threatened an accomplice into robbing a fast-food restaurant by clubbing him with a gun and stomping on his head. He then stood watch during the holdup.
In 2018, he stabbed two men with a fork while drinking and beat someone unconscious.
When he was released in February, the parole board set conditions on his contact with his partner and children and also said he should not enter into relationships with women without written permission from his parole officer.
In granting Sanderson “statutory release,” parole authorities said: “It is the Board’s opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society.”
Canadian law grants prisoners statutory release after they serve two-thirds of their sentence. But the parole board can impose conditions on that freedom, and inmates who violate them — as Sanderson did more than once — can be ordered back to prison.
Sharna Sugarman, who was organizing a GoFundMe for the victims, questioned the parole board for releasing him and wondered why Sanderson was still on the loose so many months after he was deemed “unlawfully at large.”
“That’s just egregious to me,” said Sugarman, a counselor who counted one of the stabbing victims as a client. “If they claim that they’ve been looking for him, well, you weren’t looking that hard.”
Ten of the wounded were still hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, seven in stable condition and three critical, health authorities said.
Myles Sanderson had been wanted as a fugitive since May when he stopped meeting his parole officer after serving time for assault, robbery and other offenses, CBC News reported. It said he had amassed a criminal record of 59 convictions over two decades.
Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said the board will investigate the decision to release Sanderson on parole.

Topics: Saskatoon Canada Cree nation Saskatchewan

Related

Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP) photos
World
One suspect in Canadian stabbings found dead, the other still wanted
Update Salman Rushdie on ventilator after New York stabbing, alleged attacker charged
World
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after New York stabbing, alleged attacker charged

UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania

UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania

UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania
  • “Iran’s reckless actions showed a blatant disregard for the Albanian people”: British foreign secretary
  • “We join Albania and other allies in exposing Iran’s unacceptable actions,” Cleverly said
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK condemned Iran on Wednesday for a cyberattack against Albania’s government that destroyed data and disrupted essential government services, including booking medical appointments and enrolling schoolchildren.

“Iran’s reckless actions showed a blatant disregard for the Albanian people, severely restricting their ability to access essential public services,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“The UK is supporting our valuable partner and NATO ally. We join Albania and other allies in exposing Iran’s unacceptable actions,” the minister added.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Center said that Iranian state-linked cyber actors are almost certainly responsible for the series of cyberattacks against Albanian government infrastructure from July 15 which caused significant impact to online public services and other government websites.

The websites of the Albanian parliament and the prime minister’s office, as well as a portal that Albanians use to access a number of public services, were attacked and subject to a shut down. The attackers also leaked Albanian government data, including details of emails from Prime Minister Edi Rama and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: UK Iran Cyber Attack Albania

Related

Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’
World
Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’
Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 
World
Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 

WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over

WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over
Updated 07 September 2022
AP

WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over

WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over
  • The UN health agency reported that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths - a 5% drop
  • “This is very encouraging, but there is no guarantee these trends will persist,” said WHO’s Director-General
Updated 07 September 2022
AP

GENEVA: The number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12 percent, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) latest weekly review of the pandemic issued Wednesday.
The UN health agency reported that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths — a 5 percent drop.
“This is very encouraging, but there is no guarantee these trends will persist,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing. “The most dangerous thing is to assume (that) they will,” he said. He added that even though the number of weekly reported deaths have plummeted more than 80 percent since February, one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds and that most of those deaths are avoidable.
In its pandemic report, WHO said COVID-19 deaths dropped in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East, but increased in Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific.
Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, noted that the virus has not yet settled into a seasonal pattern and that its continued evolution will require constant surveillance and possible tweaks to diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.
Scientists warn the coronavirus will linger far into the future, partly because it is getting better and better at getting around immunity from vaccination and past infection. Experts point to emerging research that suggests the latest omicron variant gaining ground in the US — BA.4.6, which was responsible for around 8 percent of new US infections last week — appears to be even better at evading the immune system than the dominant BA.5.
In China, authorities this week locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough COVID-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays.
Across the country, 33 cities including seven provincial capitals are under full or partial lockdown covering more than 65 million people, according to a tally published late Sunday by the Chinese business magazine Caixin.
It said that outbreaks have been reported in 103 cities, the highest since the early days of the pandemic in early 2020.

Topics: WHO covid19 UN Health

Related

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19
World
India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19
Russia reports 50,000 COVID-19 cases for second day running
World
Russia reports 50,000 COVID-19 cases for second day running

Australian government says photos of engineer held in Iraqi jail raise ‘serious concerns’ about health

Australian government says photos of engineer held in Iraqi jail raise ‘serious concerns’ about health
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

Australian government says photos of engineer held in Iraqi jail raise ‘serious concerns’ about health

Australian government says photos of engineer held in Iraqi jail raise ‘serious concerns’ about health
  • Robert Pether’s wife has likened the situation to ‘watching his murder in slow motion’ and says her husband has lost more than 40kg in custody
  • Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised Pether’s case with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in June
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Australian government said it has “serious concerns” for the welfare of one of its citizens who is being held in a jail in Baghdad, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Photos of Robert Pether obtained by the newspaper show discolored skin and the engineer’s body covered in new moles, particularly on his back, which his doctors and family fear are cancerous.

The engineer, arrested and arbitrarily imprisoned in Baghdad in April last year over a business dispute between his architecture firm and Iraq’s government, is a skin cancer survivor.

His doctors say health services are not conducting proper tests and have botched the excision of two moles, exposing him to a severe risk of infection. 

Pether’s wife has likened the situation to “watching his murder in slow motion” and says her husband has lost more than 40kg in custody.

“He looks like a different person completely,” she told The Guardian.

“The whites of his eyes are grey and he literally has two black eyes and patchy skin. His doctor was mortified. His skin is sagging off him and his bones are protruding,” she added.

In a letter to Australian embassy staff two weeks ago, the engineer’s doctor wrote: “Robert Pether is imprisoned in a 14ft cell with no windows and only one door with [up to] 21 other men.”

“To perform surgery on any patient and send them back into that environment is unconscionable,” the doctor said.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it holds “serious concerns” for Pether’s welfare. A spokesperson said the government was advocating for Pether “in the strongest possible terms.”

“Officials from the Australian Embassy in Baghdad are providing extensive consular support to Mr. Pether and his family, including visiting him in prison and working with Iraqi authorities to ensure Mr. Pether is able to access appropriate medical care,” a spokesperson said.

“The Australian government has consistently advocated for Mr. Pether in the strongest possible terms at the highest levels and we will continue to do so.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised Pether’s case with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in June. 

His family says he is innocent and a UN working group has previously criticized his trial as compromised.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention released a report on Pether’s detention in March, finding it to be arbitrary and a breach of international law.

The report said that charges against him were changed half way through the trial and that he was denied a fair trial before being convicted of fraud and sentenced to five years in prison. 

The UN group said it had received allegations that Pether “was exposed to extreme cold, threats of death, humiliation, and various forms of psychological abuse.”

The report also cited allegations that Pether had been “blindfolded, interrogated, screamed at, threatened, insulted and shown torture rooms.”

Topics: Australia Iraq Robert Pether Anthony Albanese Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Related

Australian PM Albanese raises case of jailed engineer with Iraqi counterpart Al-Kadhimi
Middle-East
Australian PM Albanese raises case of jailed engineer with Iraqi counterpart Al-Kadhimi
Salih meets Australian envoy, says Iraq committed to protect diplomatic missions
Middle-East
Salih meets Australian envoy, says Iraq committed to protect diplomatic missions

India’s growth masks inequality as nation becomes 5th largest economy

India’s growth masks inequality as nation becomes 5th largest economy
Updated 07 September 2022

India’s growth masks inequality as nation becomes 5th largest economy

India’s growth masks inequality as nation becomes 5th largest economy
  • Size of India’s economy was $854.7bn as of March this year
  • Despite latest achievement, South Asian nation still has ‘long way to go,’ economist says
Updated 07 September 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Deep inequality remains a pressing issue across India, experts said this week, even as the former British colony surged past the UK to become the world’s fifth biggest economy.

India’s gross domestic product leaped past Britain in the final three months of 2021 and extended its lead in the first quarter of this year, according to a report from Bloomberg citing GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund. The size of India’s economy was $854.7 billion as of March this year, compared to the UK’s $816 billion, Bloomberg said.

The South Asian nation is also on track to leap further ahead to become the third largest economy by 2029, the State Bank of India said in a report. India was ranked 11th among the largest economies only a decade ago, while the UK was fifth.

But other economic indicators, such as access to education and medical care, are still far below the standard of a developed economy, experts have said, with inequality a persisting issue throughout India.

“India is a deeply unequal society and becoming the fifth largest economy in the world is not a meaningful measure of public welfare,” Professor Sanjay Srivastva of Delhi-based economic think tank Institute of Economic Growth told Arab News.

“In India, growth in total might have only led to greater inequality.”

Tens of millions were pushed into poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic, which also saw the Indian economy contracting by 6.6 percent in 2020-2021, about double of that of the global economy. The unemployment rate stood at 8.5 percent in August, according to data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.

“What India is celebrating is the fact that Britain was our colonizer and India’s GDP has now exceeded Britain,” human development economist Santosh Kumar Mehrotra of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi told Arab News.

“Look at the Human Development Index: India is 131 in the world. On per capita income, India’s rank is 128. So I don’t know what is there to be proud of,” Mehrotra added.

Delhi-based economist and author Prof. Arun Kumar warned there may be some inaccuracies in government figures, from which the IMF compiled its data.

“If the government data is incorrect, then the IMF analysis is also going to be incorrect,” Kumar said.

“Surpassing the British economy does not mean that India has become prosperous,” he added.

“Ours may be the fifth largest economy, but you have to question the GDP and the comparison in terms of per capita income, in terms of prosperity between both the countries.”

India’s per capita income, at around $2,300, is also significantly lower compared to that of the UK’s $47,000, according to 2021 data from the World Bank.

India becoming the fifth largest economy is the country’s “first step to achieve more GDP and income,” Prof. N. R. Bhanumurthy of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, an autonomous research institute under India’s Ministry of Finance, told Arab News.

Though the achievement is “a reason to celebrate,” Bhanumurthy said that the GDP is only one economic indicator, adding that there are other aspects of the economy and society that India “needs to really focus on.”

Economist Rajiv Kumar, former vice chairman of state-funded public policy think tank Niti Aayog, also said there is still a long road ahead for India despite the country’s latest achievement.

“There was a time when India’s share in the world’s GDP was more than its share of the population. At the moment, we are 16 percent of the world population and less than 4 percent of the world’s GDP,” he said.

“It’s time to congratulate ourselves,” Kumar said. “But we have a long way to go and we need to continue working harder.”

Topics: India United Kingdom (UK) International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Related

Science and technology: key element of India’s growth
Saudi Arabia
Science and technology: key element of India’s growth
Slowdown-hit Indian economy counts costs of stronger rupee
Business & Economy
Slowdown-hit Indian economy counts costs of stronger rupee

Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension

Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension
Updated 07 September 2022
AP

Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension

Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension
  • Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the behavior of his country’s historic regional rival — and NATO ally — should be censured by the three bodies
  • Greece and Turkey have come close to war three times in the last half-century
Updated 07 September 2022
AP

ATHENS: Greece’s government has written to the country’s NATO and European Union partners and the head of the United Nations, asking them to formally condemn increasingly aggressive talk by officials in neighboring Turkey and suggesting that current bilateral tensions could escalate into a second open conflict on European soil.
In the letters, copies of which were seen Wednesday by AP, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the behavior of his country’s historic regional rival — and NATO ally — should be censured by the three bodies.
“By not doing so in time or by underestimating the seriousness of the matter, we risk witnessing again a situation similar to that currently unfolding in some other part of our continent,” he wrote, in an allusion to the war in Ukraine. “This is something none of us would really wish to see.”
The letters dated Monday and Tuesday come at a low point in relations between the two neighbors, who are separated by centuries-long enmity and contemporary disputes, including Aegean Sea boundaries and immigration. Greece and Turkey have come close to war three times in the last half-century.
On Tuesday Turkey’s president reiterated a thinly veiled invasion threat made over the weekend. Athens responded that it’s ready to defend its sovereignty.
In the letters to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell and UN chief Antonio Guterres, Athens quoted Erdogan’s references to Greek “occupation” of Aegean Sea islands that have been part of Greece for decades, and to the Greek people as “vile.”
“The Turkish leadership has apparently chosen to present future aggression as already prepared and, more importantly, as a justified action,” he said. “Unless seen in its true dimensions and properly dealt with by the international community, this Turkish attitude risks destabilizing our wider region and causing consequences of which the gravity is hard to assess.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Turkey could “come all of a sudden one night” in response to perceived Greek threats, suggesting a Turkish attack cannot be ruled out.
Ankara says Greece is violating international agreements by keeping a military presence on islands close to Turkey’s Aegean coastline. It has also accused Greek air defenses of locking on to Turkish fighter jets during NATO exercises over the eastern Mediterranean.
Greece says it needs to defend its eastern islands — including tourist hotspots Rhodes and Kos, which are much closer to Turkey than to the Greek mainland — against its larger and militarily stronger neighbor.
Dendias on Tuesday accused Turkey of carrying out 6,100 Greek airspace violations this year, including 157 overflights of Greek territory.
Greece almost daily scrambles fighter aircraft to identify and intercept Turkish military planes and often simulated dogfights break out, which have led to several fatalities in the past decades.
“The Turkish attitude is a destabilizing factor for NATO’s unity and cohesion, weakening the southern flank of the alliance at a moment of crisis,” Dendias wrote to Stoltenberg.
Both Greece and Turkey face crucial elections next year.

Topics: Greece Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Turkish leader repeats veiled threat to Greece over feuds
Middle-East
Turkish leader repeats veiled threat to Greece over feuds
The tensions in the east Mediterranean between Turkey and Greece are part of an interlinked and long-lasting set of crises deter
Middle-East
Long-running tensions between Turkey and Greece flare up

Latest updates

Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand, says official
Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand, says official
Saudi authorities unveil new logo for Riyadh Season 2022 plus range of new activities
Saudi authorities unveil new logo for Riyadh Season 2022 plus range of new activities
Families flee as fire breaks out in a 12-floor apartment building in Dubai
Families flee as fire breaks out in a 12-floor apartment building in Dubai
Liverpool, Eintracht slump in Champions League on day 2 coaches fired
Liverpool, Eintracht slump in Champions League on day 2 coaches fired
Saudi Arabia to highlight sustainability successes during G20 Development Ministerial Meeting
Saudi Arabia to highlight sustainability successes during G20 Development Ministerial Meeting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.