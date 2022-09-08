Tiafoe becomes 1st US man in US Open in 16 years after beating Rublev

You are here

Frances Tiafoe returns a shot to Andrey Rublev during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships on, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP)
Andrey Rublev returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships on, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP)
Frances Tiafoe reacts after defeating Andrey Rublev during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships on, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP)
AP

AP

NEW YORK: Frances Tiafoe became the first American man to reach the US Open semifinals since 2006 by beating Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 behind the backing of a boisterous partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Tiafoe, who grew up in Maryland, put on a performance just as strong, if not stronger, than the one he used to eliminate 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.
“Man, man, this is wild. This is crazy. Had the biggest win of my life 24 hours ago. ... That’s huge growth. it’s tough to turn the page,” said Tiafoe, who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows.
Then, looking ahead, and making sure everyone knows this big milestone is not enough to satisfy him, Tiafoe said: “Let’s enjoy this one. We’ve got two more, guys. We’ve got two more.”
Andy Roddick was the last US man to get to the semifinals in New York, when he lost to Roger Fededer in the title match 16 years ago. Roddick also was the last man from the country to win any Grand Slam singles championship, taking the 2003 US Open.
Tiafoe’s first career Grand Slam semifinal will come Friday against No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 Jannik Sinner.
Tiafoe played aggressive, offensive tennis and used 18 aces along with strong volleying to oust No. 9 Rublev, a Russian who dropped to 0-6 in major quarterfinals. Tiafoe won 31 of 41 points when he went to the net; Rublev only ventured forward 11 times.
In the women’s quarterfinals Wednesday, No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka earned a second consecutive trip to the final four at Flushing Meadows with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Karolina Pliskova.
“I’m ready for it,” Sabalenka said. “I’m ready for another fight.”
Sabalenka’s next opponent will be No. 1 Iga Swiatek or No. 8 Jessica Pegula, who were scheduled to play each other Wednesday night.
Pegula is the last player from the United States in the women’s bracket.
Rain drops began falling just before the start of Tiafoe vs. Rublev, so they stood around waiting for the retractable roof to be shut. That resulted in both a cool, wind-free environment and a louder setting, with applause and yells from fans reverberating in what became an indoor arena — circumstances that favored Tiafoe.
The match featured dominant serving by both — the only break of serve came more than two hours in, when Tiafoe went ahead 4-3 in the third set, then stood mostly motionless on court, enjoying the reaction from the stadium — and the most vital moments were the two tiebreakers.
Tiafoe is now 6-0 in tiebreakers at this US Open. He excelled at that stage against Rublev, playing to the spectators and enjoying the crescendos of cheers that mirrored the way he lifted his performance.
Rublev actually had the first chance to nose ahead, with a set point at 6-5 in the first, but Tiafoe erased it with a risky forehand to a corner that drew a netted reply.
Several minutes later, it was Tiafoe who took the set, sealing it with a 130 mph ace, then strutting to the changeover, nodding and motioning with his racket for more noise. The audience obliged, included Tiafoe’s pal, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal, from his front-row seat.
A similar scene played out in the second tiebreaker after a drop volley by Tiafoe forced a mistake by Rublev to make it 6-0.
When Tiafoe produced a backhand return winner to seal a two-set lead, he sprinted to the sideline, sat down near his messy collection of towels, shirts and socks spread out around the ground — call it “college dorm room chic” — and shook his fist amid the delirium of a standing ovation.
Tiafoe is definitely a showman. He demonstrated that against Nadal, then again against Rublev, who never tried to hide his anger at the way things were going.
Rublev would hit himself in the leg with his racket or punched his strings. Over and over, he gesticulated and yelled toward his guest box, where only four of the 15 seats were occupied, quite a contrast to Tiafoe’s packed section.
“I feel so at home on courts like this,” Tiafoe told the crowd. “You guys get behind me, I want to play my best.”

Liverpool, Eintracht slump in Champions League on day 2 coaches fired

Liverpool, Eintracht slump in Champions League on day 2 coaches fired
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

Liverpool, Eintracht slump in Champions League on day 2 coaches fired

Liverpool, Eintracht slump in Champions League on day 2 coaches fired
  • Robert Lewandowski already tops the scoring chart after his Champions League debut for Barcelona, who beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

GENEVA: A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field.

Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday.

Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively.

Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were four goals up in just 47 minutes at the stadium named for club icon Diego Maradona.

Though Jurgen Klopp’s team has been beaten in just four games in 2022, three were in the Champions League including Real Madrid’s 1-0 win in the final in May.

Eintracht won the Europa League title in May but the German club and the team it beat in the final, Rangers, both found it tough Wednesday on returning to the top-tier competition after long absences.

Eintracht were surprisingly beaten 3-0 at home by Sporting Lisbon just four days after its four-goal rout of Leipzig in the Bundesliga sped up Tedesco’s exit.

Rangers were swept aside in the first half at Ajax before falling to a 4-0 loss.

Robert Lewandowski already tops the scoring chart after his Champions League debut for Barcelona, who beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1.

One night after Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland each scored twice in wins for their clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, Lewandowski went one better with a hat trick.

Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 with Brazil forward Richarlison twice scoring with headers late in the game on his Champions League debut. 

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scores their second goal in the 2-1 victory over FC Porto on Wednesday. (Reuters)

A remarkable 11-minute period of stoppage time at Atletico Madrid saw the home team open the scoring and be pegged back by a penalty for 10-man Porto before Antoine Griezmann sealed a 2-1 win with a header from a tight angle.

Bayern Munich eased to a 2-0 win at Inter Milan, where Leroy Sane opened the scoring in the first half, and Club Brugge beat struggling Bayer Leverkusen 1-0.

Two coach firings began the Champions League drama early Wednesday.

Tuchel was ousted at Chelsea just 15 months after he guided the club to its second Champions League title. The German manager’s dissatisfaction with the club was clear in interviews late Tuesday after a 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb.

Tedesco lasted just nine months at Leipzig, a Champions League semifinalist two years ago, and did not survive a humbling 4-1 home loss to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

KLOPP’S CHALLENGE

The careers of Klopp and Tuchel have been linked since Tuchel succeeded Klopp after seven-year spells at both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Both have been on the winning and losing sides of Champions League finals in just the last four years, and both endured one of their worst days in the competition Wednesday.

Liverpool’s rough start at Napoli saw the 2019 champion trail after a penalty within five minutes and go in at halftime 3-0 down despite goalkeeper Allison Becker saving a second spot kick.

Luis Diaz cut the lead to 4-1 after 49 minutes but Liverpool was far off its typical hard-pressing intensity.

“It looks a little bit like we have to reinvent ourselves,” acknowledged Klopp, who is coming up to seven full years at Liverpool and hosts Ajax next Tuesday.

SIMEONE FAMILY

It was a stellar night for the Simeones in two different countries.

Son Giovanni scored the third goal for Napoli on his competition debut and dad Diego in Madrid saw his Atletico team show the resilience that is his coaching trademark to outlast Porto in stoppage time.

Victory ended an eight-game winless streak for Simeone’s team at home in the Champions League. Atlético is at Leverkusen next week.

MARSEILLE STREAK

Marseille, winner of the first Champions League title in 1993, have now lost its last eight away games in the competition dating back a decade and 14 of 15 games overall in that time.

The game turned on a red card shown in the 47th minute to Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba for bringing down Son Heung-min.

Tottenham is still unbeaten this season and goes to Lisbon to face Sporting next Tuesday, when Marseille hosts Eintracht.

STEP UP, FALL BACK

Eintracht and Rangers were evenly matched in the Europa League final less than four months ago. Eintracht won the title on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

They had similar fortunes Wednesday though not in a way either enjoyed on returning from long absences in Europe’s biggest competition.

Eintracht ended a 62-year wait — since losing the iconic 1960 European Cup final 7-3 to Real Madrid — by collapsing in the second half at home to surging Sporting. Three goals in 17 minutes began with a goal from English forward Marcus Edwards.

It was 12 years and one financial collapse ago that Rangers last played in the Champions League. After their beating at Ajax, Rangers host Napoli in Glasgow next Tuesday.

Miralem Pjanic joins Sharjah from Barcelona in UAE Pro League’s biggest coup in years

Miralem Pjanic joins Sharjah from Barcelona in UAE Pro League’s biggest coup in years
Updated 07 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

Miralem Pjanic joins Sharjah from Barcelona in UAE Pro League’s biggest coup in years

Miralem Pjanic joins Sharjah from Barcelona in UAE Pro League’s biggest coup in years
  • The Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder joins on a two-year deal as the 2018-19 champions send a warning to their title rivals
  • This move is a tier above that of fellow Sharjah recruit Paco Alcacer and champions Al-Ain’s standout pre-season addition, Andriy Yarmolenko
Updated 07 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Another day, another eye-catching ADNOC Pro League addition.
It is not hyperbole, however, to describe Miralem Pjanic’s decision to swap Barcelona for Sharjah as the division’s boldest move in a decade.
The cultured Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder’s switch — on a lucrative two-year contract, with a one-year option to extend — is a statement of intent designed to reverberate far beyond the UAE’s borders.
Fabio Cannavaro, Luca Toni and David Trezeguet were the last imports of similar prestige to the four-time Serie A winner.
This move is a tier above that of fellow Sharjah recruit Paco Alcacer and champions Al-Ain’s standout pre-season addition, Andriy Yarmolenko.
Such is its profile, that football transfer doyen Fabrizio Romano chronicled Pjanic’s journey to feverish reaction on social media. Regulation ADNOC Pro League rumors do not usually register on the unremitting Italian’s radar.

Domestic opponents Al-Ain and Al-Jazira have been put on notice that being a runner-up is not enough for The King. So, too, have Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s finest if they make it into the reformatted 2023-24 AFC Champions League.
This is the kind of limitless ambition required to justify last November’s lavish hire of relentless title winner Cosmin Olaroiu to manage Sharjah. The administration has truly produced a premium replacement for Otabek Shukorov.
It would be naive to paint the entire picture as positive.
Pjanic, who was bombed out of Barcelona a year ago by unimpressed head coach Ronald Koeman, has been an unused substitute in all four La Liga games this term and last registered a league goal in October 2019.
The subsequent struggles in the UAE of the aforementioned World Cup winning trio also point to potential pitfalls which await both club and their 32-year-old veteran signing.
But there is ample reason to believe this scenario could play out differently.
Pjanic landed in the emirate in midweek with a ringing endorsement freshly provided by Camp Nou supremo Xavi, someone uniquely positioned to comment on midfield acumen and not inclined to deliver hollow praise.
“Pjanic has decided to leave for more opportunities,” the Catalan icon commented. “He has been a great professional, so I think he had chances here.
“But everyone chooses their own path.”
This is a distinctively different setting to Lyon, Roma or Juventus. Also to Besiktas in 2021-22, where Pjanic registered four assists in 26 matches and won the Turkish Super Cup lifted while on loan.
In Istanbul, Pjanic was used during his time at the Vodafone Park as a deep-lying playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, traditionally favored by future boss Olaroiu.
At Sharjah Stadium, he can expect to either sit alongside all-action UAE international — and fellow new signing — Majed Hassan. He could also be pushed into an attacking midfield role behind Spanish poacher Alcacer, with either the sprightly Majed Surour or Majid Rashid providing added energy at the base with Hassan.
This duo are not the only youngsters set to be inspired by Pjanic’s presence.
Guinean prospect Ousmane Camara began the campaign with both assists in the agenda-setting 2-0 victory at Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club. Witnessing Pjanic’s lofty standards at close range can only lift the 21-year-old further, and faster.
Regular hamstring complaints in Turkey must be astutely managed by Sharjah’s medical staff to get the best out of Pjanic. The club will also have to delicately deal with the weight of expectation understandably generated by an arrangement of such standing.
The Bosnian also operates in a part of the pitch rarely appreciated by squads constrained by foreign quotas.
It is difficult to quantify the contribution of someone who does not weigh in with goals up front, tee up plentiful assists out wide or deliver crunching tackles and clean sheets from central defense.
Portugal’s Hugo Viana rarely received the copious praise his consistently elite displays deserved while at the subsumed Al-Ahli and Al-Wasl.
This situation has been exacerbated by the fact Emirati academies are able to regularly produce center midfielders capable of excelling in Asian football. But this season’s move to five open-age, non-Emirati slots alleviates the problem of perception.
Where Pjanic can take responsibility, however, is in his own output.
Big names have logged mixed performances in the UAE’s professional era.
Cannavaro, Toni and Trezeguet were all signed at an older age than the Bosnian. They contributed a combined 33 forgettable UAE Pro League appearances, at a level far below their gargantuan reputations.
Former France, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United battler Yohan Cabaye was deregistered by Al-Nasr midway through a mediocre 2018-19 season. Ryan Babel faced demotion to Al-Ain’s reserves in 2015 and Lassana Diarra lasted mere months at Jazira in 2017.
Yet Ghana superstar Asamoah Gyan plundered 95 goals in 83 top-flight appearances for Al-Ain from 2011-15. Brazil forward Grafite delivered on his rarefied status at Ahli in the same period, Alvaro Negredo left Nasr as a beloved ADIB Cup-winning legend and Thulani Serero frequently showcases Ajax-honed skills in midfield at Jazira.
The 2022-23 season has been preceded by tales of further Al-Ain domination after they retained inspirational head coach Serhiy Rebrov, attracted fellow Ukraine icon Yarmolenko and purchased Golden Boy nominee Matias Palacios.
Chasers Sharjah moved at slower pace in the transfer window.
Now their patience has been rewarded with spectacular free transfers for Alcacer and Pjanic which threaten to tip the balance in this campaign’s hotly anticipated title race.
Ominously, they remain the only challenger with a final foreign spot to fill ahead of the Oct. 4 deadline. Links to Corinthians forward Roger Guedes have been widely reported this week in Brazilian media.
Sharjah stunned Middle East football in 2018-19 when they rebounded from years of relegation worries and stormed to an unexpected Pro League-success.
There are no surprises this time. Sharjah, with Pjanic in the ranks, mean business.

Naseem’s last-over sixes power Pakistan into Asia Cup final, India out

Naseem’s last-over sixes power Pakistan into Asia Cup final, India out
Updated 54 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Naseem’s last-over sixes power Pakistan into Asia Cup final, India out

Naseem’s last-over sixes power Pakistan into Asia Cup final, India out
  • Pakistan were in deep trouble at 118-9 when No. 10 Naseem muscled two hits over the fence off Fazalhaq Farooqi to win with four balls to spare
Updated 54 min 13 sec ago
AFP

SHARJAH: Tailender Naseem Shah hit two last-over sixes as Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday to set up an Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, knocking out rivals India in the process.

Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan were in deep trouble at 118-9 when No. 10 Naseem muscled two hits over the fence off Fazalhaq Farooqi to win with four balls to spare in Sharjah and end India and Afghanistan’s hopes of making the final.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan top-scored with 36 and seemed to take away the chase when he hit Rashid Khan for a six but the leg-spinner got him out next ball in a see-saw battle.

The Afghans appeared set for victory when Farooqi, who had figures of 3-19 from his first three overs, saw two full tosses at the start of the final over dispatched over long-off.

“Those sixes will always be remembered,” Shadab, who also returned figures of 1-27 with his leg-spin and was named man of the match, said of Naseem’s heroics.

“Our management has promoted our bowlers to bat a bit, because you don’t know what situation will come in a game. Our bowlers also have the calibre to finish games with the bat.”

Tempers flared when Fareed Ahmad struck twice in the 19th over, including dismissing the big-hitting Asif Ali who then angrily waved his bat at the bowler as the umpire cooled him down.

Shadab played down the incident, saying it happened “in the heat of the moment” and was best left on the field.

In a game dominated by bowlers, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf led an inspired attack that limited Afghanistan to 129-6 after Pakistan elected to field first.

Ibrahim Zadran stood out with a fighting 35 in landmark match for skipper Mohammad Nabi, who fell for a first-ball duck, and felt his team fought in every game.

“We played good cricket from the start and gave our 100 percent,” said Nabi, whose side began the tournament with two thumping wins over Test nations Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“In T20 we have the best team. It is a young side and we will try to build it day by day. We had a great tournament with one more game to go.”

In Pakistan’s reply, Farooqi trapped skipper Babar Azam lbw for a first-ball duck to give Afghanistan immediate hope of defending the low total.

Babar has suffered a dip in form, with scores of 10, nine and 14 in the previous three matches.

Pakistan suffered another blow when Fakhar Zaman was run out to leave the team 18-2.

Mohammad Rizwan, the tournament’s leading run-scorer and who replaced his captain as the world’s number one T20I batsman on Wednesday, attempted to rebuild the innings with Iftikhar Ahmed.

Rashid broke through by trapping Rizwan lbw for 20 and the batsman trudged back to the pavilion after an unsuccessful review.

Shadab was sent in ahead of Khushdil Shah and he delivered by taking on Nabi’s off-spin with a six and four to ease the pressure.

A struggling Shadab, with likely cramps, fell to Rashid while attempting a slog and popped an easy catch to short third-man.

But Naseem had the last laugh at a venue where former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad once hit a last-ball six against India in the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final.

India play Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday in a dead rubber, with Pakistan facing Sri Lanka on Friday in a preview of Sunday’s final.

RB Leipzig sack coach Tedesco after Shakhtar thrashing

RB Leipzig sack coach Tedesco after Shakhtar thrashing
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

RB Leipzig sack coach Tedesco after Shakhtar thrashing

RB Leipzig sack coach Tedesco after Shakhtar thrashing
  • It comes months after he led them to German Cup success but a dreadful start to their league campaign
  • Even before Tuesday's humiliation, there were rumours that Leipzig had lined up former Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Domenico Tedesco was fired by German side RB Leipzig on Wednesday, a day after a 4-1 home thrashing by Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Champions League group match.
It comes months after he led them to German Cup success but a dreadful start to their league campaign has yielded five points from five matches in the Bundesliga.
“RB Leipzig have parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect,” the club tweeted.
Even before Tuesday’s humiliation, there were rumors that Leipzig had lined up former Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose.
The Leipzig-born Rose won two Austrian titles with sister club Red Bull Salzburg.
Italy-born Tedesco, 36, only took over last December when Leipzig sacked American Jesse Marsch after a poor run of results which left them 11th in the table, seven points off Champions League qualification.
Tedesco turned their fortunes around, guiding them to a Champions League spot, the Europa League semifinals and their maiden domestic trophy, beating Freiburg on penalties in the German Cup final.
However, a 4-0 defeat away at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and the Shakhtar result proved to be the breaking point.
Leipzig, who spent big in the summer bringing in former Chelsea striker Timo Werner, had been tipped to challenge for the title.
Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said on Wednesday the “decision to release Domenico Tedesco was very difficult for us.”
“We played a successful second half of the season with Domenico last year.
“We won our first major title with the DFB Cup and thus played the most successful season in our young club’s history.
“We came to the conclusion that we need new impetus.
“We regret that we are now parting ways and would like to expressly thank Domenico Tedesco and his team for a job well done.”

GCC women volleyballers laud debut FBMA Cup success

GCC women volleyballers laud debut FBMA Cup success
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

GCC women volleyballers laud debut FBMA Cup success

GCC women volleyballers laud debut FBMA Cup success
  • More contests needed to grow the game, say players
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The athletes who competed in the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy GCC Volleyball Cup now hope for more such successful contests to help grow the game.

The inaugural edition of the event at the end of August saw six teams participate from the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The sides included the UAE’s FBMA Team, Sharjah Women’s Sports Team and Al-Wasl Club; Kuwait’s Salwa Al-Sabah; Saudi Arabia’s Noura Club; and Bahrain Club, who went unbeaten to emerge champions at the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

The five-day competition was launched by the FBMA to provide game time for women. There were impressive team and individual performances, with players welcoming the opportunity to gain crucial experience against top players.

Al-Wasl’s Alaa Al-Hashmi, who was part of the team that ended in third position, thanked the FBMA for hosting the cup and said the experience against tough competition will help improve her game.

“I want to say a big thank you to the FBMA, partners and volunteers for making this event happen,” she said. “The tournament was well organized with six top sides in the GCC region able to compete in a competitive tournament.”

“I’m really proud to have played here and happy that there is a high standard of volleyball players, which is good as it will help grow the game. The number of players is increasing day-by-day and I’m really happy to see this,” Al-Hashmi said.

“Third place is not something we are used to as we usually come first in our competitions. But every tournament is different and this event was not easy in any way. Every match was difficult but more importantly we all enjoyed it.”

Ruqaya Al-Balooshi who played for the FBMA Team, was pleased to test herself on a competitive stage and is hopeful the cup can be a permanent fixture on the sporting calendar.

“This was the first time that we’d played in a regional tournament as a team. We entered the event having done one week of training camp. We gave our best and we all gave a good performance,” she said.

“This is just the start and hopefully every year or every two years, there will be opportunities to compete in tournaments like this as it’s a great platform to play and learn. We learned a lot and gained a lot of experience and this will help us a lot going forward.”

Triumphant Bahrain Club coach, Younis Al-Haddar, said the event was crucial in helping promote the game across the region while also benefitting the national teams.

“This was a good opportunity for Bahrain and all the teams to be part of this event,” he said. “We hope that this takes place again next year as it was a great chance to get some really good experience and matches against top players in the region. As a team, we play a lot of games in Bahrain and this type of tournament will help benefit the national teams.”

