Gazans caught between hope and mistrust as Israel offers work

For those lucky enough to obtain a permit, a job in Israel can bring in 10 times what they could earn at home, a powerful incentive in an impoverished area where 2.3 million people live squeezed into a narrow coastal strip. (File/AFP)
  • Workers can earn 10 times what they make in Gaza
  • Some workers also complain that the permits do not give them many normal employment rights
GAZA: Days after the end of a brief bout of fighting last month, Gazan workers were already returning to work across the border under a permit scheme launched as part of Israel’s strategy of using economic inducements to help stabilize the volatile enclave.
For those lucky enough to obtain a permit, a job in Israel can bring in 10 times what they could earn at home, a powerful incentive in an impoverished area where 2.3 million people live squeezed into a narrow coastal strip.
“I have paid my debts, renovated the house and brought some things I had needed,” said Omar Abu Sidu, 31, who has been working in a car wash company in the southern Israeli town of Sderot for the past six months.
According to the World Bank, unemployment in Gaza runs at about 50 percent and more than half the population lives in poverty, exacerbated by repeated bursts of fighting and a years-long economic blockade imposed by both Israel and Egypt.
The application process for permits is often tangled up between offices run by the Islamist Hamas movement and the official Palestinian Authority, which lost control of Gaza in 2007 but which deals with Israeli authorities on the issue.
Some workers also complain that the permits do not give them many normal employment rights, including pensions and accident compensation insurance.
But that has done little to curb demand and the Hamas-run Labour Ministry in Gaza said it had received 100,000 applications for permits since March, when it began to be involved in the application process.
“It has made a big difference,” Abu Sidu said, who had arrived several hours early to go back across the Erez crossing into Israel, where he earns 350-400 shekels ($102-$117) a day, compared with the 40 shekels ($11.60) he was making in Gaza.
The permits were introduced as part of Israel’s twin strategy of enforcing military control while offering some economic benefits to reduce tensions following an 11-day war last year with Hamas, which controls Gaza.
UNCERTAINTY REMAINS
As well as the permits, which analysts say bring in around 7 million shekels ($2 million) a day into Gaza’s economy, Israel has also promised further loosening of economic restrictions, depending on positive signs from Hamas.
Aware of the economic benefits to Gazans but wary of being trapped into making concessions to what Palestinians see as the occupying power, Ehab Al-Ghsain, the Hamas-appointed deputy of the Labour Ministry said Israel’s demands “will not influence our political positions.”
Israeli officials say the permits have forced Gaza’s rulers in Hamas to face a choice between maintaining their fundamental opposition to Israel and giving Palestinians access to well-paying jobs.
“The leadership in Gaza must take a decision,” said Moshe Tetro, head of the Israeli military’s Coordination and Liaison Unit with Gaza. “Do they want civil and economic openness or devastation and destruction?“
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who faces a re-election battle in November, said the government may increase the number of permits to 20,000 from some 15,000 at present.
Any further increase would depend on Hamas agreeing to return the remains of missing Israeli soldiers believed to have been killed in Gaza.
For Gazans on the street, the political dispute leaves them exposed to both sudden and unpredictable border closures by Israel and an opaque and difficult-to-understand application process.
“I applied a year ago,” said Hussein Nabhan, a 33-year-old father of six. “Some people applied one or two months ago and they got permits, but we don’t have connections,” he said.
Both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority separately deny there are any bribes or the influence of connections in how people are selected to obtain the permits.
Even for those who navigate the process successfully, much uncertainty remains and while the benefits are welcome, workers are constantly aware that they can be withdrawn at any time.
Last month’s fighting between Israel and the militant Islamic Jihad faction was limited in scope and there was no full blown confrontation with Hamas. But after at least six bouts of conflict since Israel evacuated its forces from Gaza in 2005, there is constant awareness that things can change quickly.
“When there is an escalation, we fear we might not be issued permits again and that we would stop working. We’re on our toes all the time,” said Abu Sidu. ($1 = 3.4258 shekels)

Bomb detonates at Hezbollah-backed minister’s home

Bomb detonates at Hezbollah-backed minister’s home
Updated 58 min 8 sec ago
AP

Bomb detonates at Hezbollah-backed minister’s home

Bomb detonates at Hezbollah-backed minister’s home
  • The statement did not report any casualties or further details
Updated 58 min 8 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: A bomb detonated outside of a Hezbollah-backed Lebanese minister’s home on Thursday in the eastern Bekaa valley.
The press office of caretaker Public Works Minister Ali Hamieh said in a statement that the explosive wrapped in electrical wires was detonated in his garden outside his home in the village of Taraya.
The statement did not report any casualties or further details.
Hamieh’s spokesperson did not immediately reply to The Associated Press’ inquiry about the incident.
Security forces are currently investigating the matter.
Crime rates are usually higher in the eastern Bekaa valley than in other parts of Lebanon. Violent crime has soared across the crisis-hit country as it continues to suffer from an economic crisis that has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty.

Palestinian teen shot dead after alleged attack on Israeli soldier

Palestinian teen shot dead after alleged attack on Israeli soldier
Updated 14 min 56 sec ago
AP

Palestinian teen shot dead after alleged attack on Israeli soldier

Palestinian teen shot dead after alleged attack on Israeli soldier
  • Rights groups accuse Israeli forces of using excessive force in their dealings with the Palestinians, without being held accountable
  • The military says they contend with complex, life-threatening scenarios
Updated 14 min 56 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teen in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, after the military said he hit a soldier in the face with a hammer.
The military said the soldier was lightly wounded. It provided a photo of the hammer and a knife, which it said was also in the Palestinian’s possession. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death, near the village of Baytin, and identified the teen as Haitham Mubarak, 17. It had no details about the circumstances behind his death.
Rights groups accuse Israeli forces of using excessive force in their dealings with the Palestinians, without being held accountable. The military says they contend with complex, life-threatening scenarios.
The violence was the latest in a string of incidents this week that has seen deadly confrontations between soldiers and Palestinians. Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in West Bank cities, towns and villages since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed 19 people.
Israeli fire has killed dozens of Palestinians during that time, making it the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2016.
The Israeli military says the vast majority of those killed were militants or stone-throwers who endangered the soldiers. But several civilians have also been killed during Israel’s monthslong operation, including a veteran journalist and a lawyer who apparently drove unwittingly into a battle zone. Some local youths who took to the streets in response to the invasion of their neighborhoods have also been killed.
Israel says the arrest raids are meant to dismantle militant networks that have embedded themselves. The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at maintaining Israel’s 55-year military occupation of territories they want for an independent state.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Israel rebuffs US call for West Bank tactics review

Israel rebuffs US call for West Bank tactics review
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Israel rebuffs US call for West Bank tactics review

Israel rebuffs US call for West Bank tactics review
  • ‘No one will dictate our rules of engagement to us, when we are the ones fighting for our lives’
  • Israel has stepped up its incursions into the West Bank since a wave of deadly Palestinian attacks
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel signaled opposition on Wednesday to US calls to review rules of engagement in the occupied West Bank as it pressed on with a near-daily series of operations against militants in the area in which dozens of Palestinians have been killed.
“No one will dictate our rules of engagement to us, when we are the ones fighting for our lives,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said at a military ceremony in Haifa, echoing earlier remarks by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
The State Department said on Tuesday that Washington will urge Israel to review rules of engagement practices after its military concluded that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely shot unintentionally by an Israeli soldier.
The Palestinians have accused Israel of deliberately targeting Abu Akleh, who was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli raid in the Palestinian militant stronghold city Jenin. Israel denies this.
“Israel has expressed sorrow over the journalist’s death. It was a tragedy that transpired in an incident in which there was heavy enemy fire ... The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) never intentionally shoots at innocent people,” Lapid said.
Israel has stepped up its incursions into the West Bank since a wave of deadly Palestinian street attacks in Israeli cities. In the latest such raid, on Wednesday, Israeli troops killed a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
As part of near-nightly security sweeps, the army carried out arrests and searches in several locations, including the village of Tubas, where it said an improvised explosive device was thrown and shots were fired at soldiers, who returned fire.
Islamic Jihad claimed the man killed, Younis Tayeh, as a member and said he had died during clashes. Tayeh’s family denied he had taken part and said he was crossing the street when shot.
In a separate incident, the military said a Palestinian used a hammer to attack a soldier who “responded with live fire and neutralized the suspect.”
US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem collapsed in 2014.
The diplomatic stagnation has contributed to erosion of the credibility of the US-backed Palestinian Authority (PA), which has limited self-rule and security control in the West Bank.
Gantz said the PA should do more to rein in militants. “The spread of weapons and lack of governance are harming both the Palestinian people and the Palestinian Authority itself,” Gantz said.
The Palestine Liberation Organization’s Wasel Abu Youssef described Gantz’s remarks as “desperate.” “Israel alone bears the responsibility for the daily killings of our people,” he said.

Families flee as fire breaks out in a 12-floor apartment building in Dubai

Families flee as fire breaks out in a 12-floor apartment building in Dubai
Updated 08 September 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

Families flee as fire breaks out in a 12-floor apartment building in Dubai

Families flee as fire breaks out in a 12-floor apartment building in Dubai
  • Fire fighters reached the scene within four minutes and had the blaze under control within 21 minutes; no casualties were reported
  • Initial on-site investigations suggest that the blaze, officially categorized as a ‘medium fire,’ began on the seventh floor of Al-Meer Tower in Barsha Heights
Updated 08 September 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: Fire broke out in Al-Meer Tower, a 12-story residential building in Dubai’s Barsha Heights, on Wednesday night, causing dozens of terrified families to flee the burning block.

Fire crews reportedly put out the blaze within about 20 minutes but it nevertheless caused substantial damage to parts of the building. There were no reports of any casualties.

Residents of Al-Meer Tower told Arab News that the fire began shortly before 9:00 p.m. Dubai time, causing fear and panic among the families living there as the alarm spread.

Dubai Civil Defense confirmed that it received an alert about the fire at 8:58 p.m. Fire crews and rescue teams from Barsha Brigade reached the site within four minutes, it added. Additional crews and vehicles from Al-Marina Brigade were summoned to provide backup and support. Dubai police cordoned off the scene and rerouted traffic.

Initial on-site investigations suggest that the blaze, officially categorized as a “medium fire,” began on the seventh floor.

The field officer in charge of the operation confirmed that the fire was brought under control within 21 minutes and that the cooling process began at 10:42 p.m.

“No deaths or injuries were recorded,” the officer said, adding that the site has been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigations into the cause of the fire.

A resident of the building called Jenelle, originally from the Philippines, told Arab News that she and four relatives live in a sixth-floor apartment.

“When the alarm started, we gathered our belongings and went down instantly,” she said. Many of her neighbors were rushing down the stairs and some were panicking and crying, she added.

Elena, from Romania, who lives on the seventh floor, said she jumped up from her bed, where she was eating her dinner, when she was alerted to the fire by her roommate.

“When I went out to the balcony, I told her the fire was in our building as she was seeing a reflection on the opposite building’s glass front,” she said. As they left their apartment, their next door neighbor was shouting “fire,” she added.

A Russian resident said she could see debris falling to the street after she escaped the building and was crossing the road to safety.

A Syrian resident, Tarek, said he was asleep when the fire started. “When I escaped from my flat, rescuers were escorting us to safe zones,” he added.

Yemeni president discusses latest peace efforts with UN envoy

Yemeni president discusses latest peace efforts with UN envoy
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

Yemeni president discusses latest peace efforts with UN envoy

Yemeni president discusses latest peace efforts with UN envoy
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, on Wednesday praised the unified international position in siding with the country’s people in their desire to achieve peace, restore state institutions and ensure decent livelihoods, the Yemeni news agency, SABA, reported.

Speaking during a meeting with the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, in Riyadh, Al-Alimi affirmed the commitment of the council and the government to reaching a just and comprehensive peace in the war-torn country.

The participants in the meeting, who also included Othman Megally, a member of the council, discussed the latest developments in the peace efforts and ways to alleviate the suffering caused by Houthi activities.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia continues to violate the ongoing truce and hinder peace efforts through their actions, Al-Alimi said, “the latest of which was preventing fuel ships from reaching the ports of Hodeidah and reviving the black market, without paying attention to the suffering of citizens.”

He said that the government is not preventing the arrival of these ships or other commercial shipments. He added that the government is keen to deny the Houthis any opportunity to blackmail the international community.

Al-Alimi expressed hope that the international community will put more pressure on the Houthis to seriously engage with “peace efforts and give priority to the interests of the Yemeni people over Iran’s expansionist interests.”

A UN-brokered truce in Yemen, which was agreed in April and has largely held, was renewed on Aug. 2 for an additional two months.

