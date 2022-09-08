You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief provides Rohingya refugee women and children lifesaving aid

KSrelief provides Rohingya refugee women and children lifesaving aid

KSrelief provides Rohingya refugee women and children lifesaving aid
1 / 3
In this photo taken in May 2022, Rohingya beneficiaries of KSrelief aid are seen at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (KSrelief)
KSrelief provides Rohingya refugee women and children lifesaving aid
2 / 3
Rohingya refugee women are seen at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 2017. (KSrelief)
KSrelief provides Rohingya refugee women and children lifesaving aid
3 / 3
KSrelief staff interact with Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, in December 2017. (KSrelief)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vc7gt

Updated 15 sec ago

KSrelief provides Rohingya refugee women and children lifesaving aid

KSrelief provides Rohingya refugee women and children lifesaving aid
  • Over $25m already for Bangladesh’s squalid Cox’s Bazar
  • Maternal care, food, shelter and education provided
Updated 15 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When in 2017 Rohingya Muslims fled persecution in Myanmar, most sought shelter in neighboring Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar that now has over 1.2 million living in squalid conditions, and where Saudi Arabia is focusing part of its global relief efforts.

The mass arrival of Rohingyas has turned the coastal region of the country’s southeast into the world’s largest refugee settlement, with women and children being the biggest and most vulnerable group dependent on external aid.

Although Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, it has been hosting and providing humanitarian support for those displaced. But many complex interventions require costly care, and Saudi Arabia has been a key donor.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, has been supporting Rohingya refugees since the beginning of the 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar which triggered their exodus to Bangladesh.

Much of the aid is in the form of emergency, primary and secondary healthcare, as well as obstetric services, which KSrelief has already directly provided to more than 150,000 Rohingya refugee children and mothers.

“KSrelief has been supporting women and children as they are the most affected groups,” the center said in a statement provided for Arab News. “Since the beginning of the Rohingya refugee crisis, KSrelief has been interested in providing support to women and children by evaluating the emergency humanitarian needs and implementing humanitarian projects in the most vital sectors.”

Over $25 million has already been provided for projects, according to KSrelief data, covering food security, shelter, water, sanitation and education.

“We are grateful for the support of donors like KSrelief that has enabled us to reach refugee children and women with critical lifesaving interventions for their health and nutrition,” Dr. Ezatullah Sayed Majeed, chief of UNICEF’s field office in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News.

Improving maternal and newborn healthcare in the densely populated camps has been a priority for international donors. Babies born in the health facilities supported by UNICEF and KSrelief receive special care and kits with essential items.

“The kit contains a fabric for carrying the baby and sanitary napkins. For the baby the kit has unisex baby clothes, hat, socks, soap, cotton nappies, towel, blanket, (and) baby mosquito net,” Majeed said, adding that this also encourages more women to have their babies delivered by skilled health personnel.

The aid continues after childbirth, as KSrelief has also been enhancing the services and equipment of hospitals in Cox’s Bazar.

According to the center’s data, it has trained over 50 doctors in prevention and control of infectious diseases and obstetric services. Health staffers have performed thousands of surgeries and other procedures.

“The most prominent health services that we provide to the Rohingya refugees are: Supporting access to primary health services, providing treatment and management of child malnutrition cases, strengthening the capacities of health facilities in the Rohingya refugee camps to ensure that emergency health support is available,” the center said.

“Health projects for Rohingya refugees are among the most important pillars of the projects implemented by KSrelief.”

Established in 2015, KSrelief is Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian arm, delivering aid and international relief to crisis-hit communities. It has so far granted UNICEF more than $334 million to support projects in Yemen, Djibouti, Burkina Faso, Lebanon, Somalia, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Topics: KSRelief Saudi Arabia Rohingya

Related

KSrelief delivers dates to Burkina Faso, Gambia
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief delivers dates to Burkina Faso, Gambia
KSRelief aids people in Yemen through various humanitarian projects
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief aids people in Yemen through various humanitarian projects

Downpours and mudslides hamper China earthquake rescue mission

Downpours and mudslides hamper China earthquake rescue mission
Updated 7 sec ago

Downpours and mudslides hamper China earthquake rescue mission

Downpours and mudslides hamper China earthquake rescue mission
Updated 7 sec ago
BEIJING: Rain, flash floods and mudslides threatened the search for dozens of people still missing on Thursday, days after a strong earthquake rocked mountainous southwest China, killing at least 86.
The 6.6-magnitude quake hit about 43 kilometers (26 miles) southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10 kilometers on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey, forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.
State-run newspaper People’s Daily said that 50 people died in Ganzi prefecture near the epicenter, while 36 deaths were reported in neighboring Ya’an city.
Around 270 others were injured while the number of missing remained at 35, state broadcaster CCTV reported without giving more details about the conditions of those unaccounted for.
A yellow alert issued by the national weather service — warning of a “risk of geological disaster” — was in force until Thursday night, and moderate rain was forecast to continue to Friday with heavy showers in some areas.
“Since the post-earthquake geological conditions are inherently fragile, and the impact of additional rainfall may lead to landslides and mudslides, the local area needs to beware of secondary disasters,” China’s meteorological administration said.
The People’s Liberation Army, paramilitary police and fire rescue services dispatched more than 10,000 workers who continued search operations and landslide clean-up efforts in the remote countryside.
Rescuers braved flash floods and landslides caused by aftershocks to relocate villagers from destroyed homes, often having to haul them through mountainous terrain on ropes and stretchers.
CCTV images showed soldiers in military fatigues and orange life jackets using a zip-line to ferry people across river rapids.
“We also waded through the water to get to Xingfu village. The mountain torrents contain rocks... the stones you can’t see in the water pose the greatest threat to us,” a rescue team member named Tan Ke told CCTV.
“We quickly used ropes to build a human ladder... when we first started wading, the water reached our knees and thighs. By the time we got to a safe place, the flash flood had reached waist level.”
Over 22,000 people have so far been moved into 124 temporary sites across Ganzi and Ya’an, People’s Daily reported.
The paper said over 21,000 students and staff at a school in Shimian county, where Ya’an is located, were safely evacuated within one minute of the quake.
Nearly 1,800 schools in the area had reopened by Wednesday, it added.
Workers raced to fix hundreds of kilometers of power and optical cables, with communications in affected areas “basically restored” as of Thursday, the China Youth Daily reported.
Local authorities have received over 100 million yuan ($14 million) in disaster relief donations so far, the report said, and the Sichuan government issued an emergency notice requiring local authorities to dish out hardship allowances for affected people.
The quake also rocked buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu — where millions are confined to their homes under a strict Covid-19 lockdown — and in the nearby megacity of Chongqing, residents told AFP.

Austria’s Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief

Austria’s Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief
Updated 20 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Austria’s Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief

Austria’s Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief
  • Turk will succeed Chile's Michelle Bachelet, whose term ended on Aug. 31
  • The 193-member UN General Assembly is likely to approve Turk's appointment later on Thursday
Updated 20 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will propose Austria’s Volker Turk to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights, a UN document showed.
Turk, who now works in Guterres’ office as Under Secretary-General for Policy, will succeed Chile’s Michelle Bachelet, whose term ended on Aug. 31. The appointment still needs to be approved by the UN General Assembly in New York.
The 193-member UN General Assembly is likely to approve Turk’s appointment later on Thursday, diplomats said.
If Turk is confirmed, his most immediate challenge will be grappling with the follow-up to a report on China’s Xinjiang region published by his predecessor minutes before her departure.
The report found that China’s “arbitrary and discriminatory detention” of Uyghurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity.
China vigorously denies any abuses in Xinjiang.
The High Commissioner plays a critical role in speaking out against the backsliding of freedoms at a time when autocracies are gaining influence at the expense of democracy.
Other candidates for the job included career diplomat Federico Villegas from Argentina, and Senegal’s Adama Dieng, who previously advised Guterres on genocide prevention.
Phil Lynch, executive director of the International Service for Human Rights, said Turk’s selection had lacked transparency and consultation with independent civil society.
“The Secretary-General missed a key opportunity to build the legitimacy and authority of the next High Commissioner,” Lynch said.
Typically, Guterres consults with the UN’s Security Council’s permanent members — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — before selecting the High Commissioner. It was not immediately clear if this was done with Turk.

Topics: UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Volker Turk Antonio Guterres

Related

UNHCR warns of rising tensions between Lebanese nationals and Syrian refugees
Middle-East
UNHCR warns of rising tensions between Lebanese nationals and Syrian refugees
Careem partners with UNHCR, UNICEF & others to launch ‘donations tile’ on app in UAE
Corporate News
Careem partners with UNHCR, UNICEF & others to launch ‘donations tile’ on app in UAE

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
Updated 37 min 2 sec ago
AP

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
Updated 37 min 2 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Buckingham Palace said Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” as members of her family traveled to be with the 96-year-old monarch in Scotland.
The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. On Tuesday, she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland at Balmoral Castle.
The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral. Her son, Prince Charles, and grandson Prince William were traveling to be with her, officials said.
Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”
“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said on Twitter.
Elizabeth marked seven decades on the throne this year. She has increasingly handed over duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth UK Buckingham Palace

Related

No Queen Elizabeth, but royals and politicians attend her Jubilee service
World
No Queen Elizabeth, but royals and politicians attend her Jubilee service

Philippine senate probes large-scale phishing scams

Philippine senate probes large-scale phishing scams
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Philippine senate probes large-scale phishing scams

Philippine senate probes large-scale phishing scams
  • The country’s two biggest telecoms providers have said they blocked more than 1 billion spam and suspicious text messages between them this year
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine senate launched an investigation on Thursday to identify culprits behind large-scale phishing scams where millions of text messages have been sent to mobile users to try and steal passwords for fraudulent transactions.
The country’s two biggest telecoms providers have said they blocked more than 1 billion spam and suspicious text messages between them this year. PLDT and Globe have assured their combined 156 million mobile subscribers that cybercriminals have not breached their security systems.
Senator Grace Poe, who heads the senate’s public services committee, called for tighter measures against cybercriminals.
“This is a staggering number of messages that prey upon the vulnerable like those who are unemployed, in need of money or are just unfamiliar with these schemes,” Poe said.
Consumers have reported a surge in phishing attempts during the pandemic as people relied heavily on mobile devices for shopping and food delivery orders and banking.
Poe said it was time for lawmakers to revive a bill, vetoed last year by then President Rodrigo Duterte, that would require SIM card buyers to register with network providers to prevent scams and misinformation.
Phishing attacks use text messages or emails to lure users into sharing passwords or other sensitive information by inviting them to click on dubious links. There was no available data on Philippine consumers’ losses from phishing.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippine police arrest nearly 500 in alleged online fraud
World
Philippine police arrest nearly 500 in alleged online fraud
Philippine central bank probes account hacks
World
Philippine central bank probes account hacks

Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine forces recapture territory in big eastern push

Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine forces recapture territory in big eastern push
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine forces recapture territory in big eastern push

Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine forces recapture territory in big eastern push
  • Ukrainian forces had liberated a slew of settlements in the Kharkiv region in a counter offensive
  • Russia has confirmed fighting in the area but has not confirmed any territorial losses
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of “good news” on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, saying his army had retaken some towns and villages from Russia in what open source analysts said looked like a deep and sudden thrust behind Russian lines.
In his daily late night address on Wednesday, President Zelensky said he had received news that his forces had liberated a slew of settlements in the Kharkiv region in a counter offensive that some Western analysts suggested had seen Kyiv recapture around 400 square kilometers (154 square miles) of territory.
“This week we have good news from Kharkiv Oblast. All of you have most likely seen reports about the recent activities of Ukrainian defenders. And I think every (Ukrainian) citizen feels proud of our warriors,” said Zelensky.
Kharkiv region borders Russia and its main city, Kharkiv, has for months been struck by Russian missiles after Moscow failed to take it in the early stages of its Feb. 24 invasion.
In a sign that the situation in the area was still highly fluid though, Zelensky said it was too early to name the recaptured towns and villages while thanking two airborne brigades and a mechanized brigade for what he called their bravery.
Such a thrust, if confirmed and the gains are held, would be a significant boost for Kyiv, which is keen to show its Western backers that it can change the facts on the ground by force and deserves continued financial and weapons support.
There is additional pressure on Kyiv to demonstrate that before winter sets in amid threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt all energy shipments to Europe if Brussels goes ahead with a proposal to cap the price of Russian gas.
In a boost for Kyiv, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that President Joe Biden had approved an additional $675 million in weapons to Ukraine as he and other defense ministers met in Germany to discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine in the long-term.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, which follows the war day-by-day, said the Ukrainian military looked to have made significant progress on Wednesday.
“Ukrainian forces likely used tactical surprise to advance at least 20 km into Russian-held territory in (the) eastern Kharkiv Oblast (region) on September 7, recapturing approximately 400 square kilometers of ground,” the ISW said.
Russia has confirmed fighting in the area but has not confirmed any territorial losses, though unverified social media accounts run by Russian military experts have suggested Moscow did suffer setbacks and will need to urgently reinforce.
Ukrainian Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych, in a video posted on YouTube, said Ukrainian troops had surprised Russian defenders at the town of Balakleiia.
“The Russians are saying that Balakleiia is encircled when in fact (our troops) have gone much further.”
A pro-Russian official from the region, Rodion Miroshnik, said on Telegram that Balakleiia remained in Russian hands although there was fighting north of the town.
Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield accounts but Yuri Podolyak, a Ukrainian often quoted by pro-Russian officials, also said Russian troops were surprised by the Ukrainian advance.
“The enemy had considerable success near Balakleiia with a relatively small force ... It would appear that Russian forces slept through this advance and were expecting it elsewhere,” he wrote on Telegram.
“Everything would seem to depend now on the speed with which reserves are brought into the fight ... there have been significant losses.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine
World
US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine
Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine
World
Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine

Latest updates

KSrelief provides Rohingya refugee women and children lifesaving aid
KSrelief provides Rohingya refugee women and children lifesaving aid
Dubai’s Emirates invests over $350m in inflight entertainment systems for A350 fleet
Dubai’s Emirates invests over $350m in inflight entertainment systems for A350 fleet
Downpours and mudslides hamper China earthquake rescue mission
Downpours and mudslides hamper China earthquake rescue mission
Austria’s Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief
Austria’s Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief
Eni looks to MENA to divert Europe from Russian gas supplies by 2025
Eni looks to MENA to divert Europe from Russian gas supplies by 2025

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.