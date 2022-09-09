What We Are Playing Today: Horizon Zero Dawn

If you are into open-world games, you will have heard about Horizon Zero Dawn, an action role-playing game developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The story centers on a young hunter named Aloy, who decides to learn more about her past in a world dominated by machines. The story takes place so far in the future that the Earth is virtually unrecognizable. It is a land where humans defend themselves with spears and bows from robotic animals in a sometimes futuristic, sometimes prehistoric setting.

Fascinating interactions between anachronistic humans and animals raise many questions about how the world came to be in this condition, why machines have largely replaced wildlife, and what happened to the previous civilization.

To fight mechanical creatures and other hostile forces, the player uses ranged weapons, a spear, and stealth.

The single-player game has a fantastic open-world story with enchanting visuals and combat scenes, and because it is in the open world, the player can travel to new places and complete side quests.

Because she was taught to do these things growing up, Aloy can hunt, gather materials, and create new things.

She can upgrade her equipment and learn new skills because she has access to cutting-edge technology.

Aloy explores every crevice of the environment aroundher because every mountain contains mysteries hidden there.

It is the first game in the Horizon series and was released for the PlayStation 4 in 2017 and Microsoft Windows in 2020.