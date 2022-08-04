What We Are Playing Today: Stray

RIYADH: For many people, what goes on inside a cat’s mind is an intriguing mystery, but this video game allows you to become a cat so you can meow, purr and scratch.
It’s not a silly exercise; it’s dark and full of clues that you need to solve.
The adventure video game Stray was created in 2022 by BlueTwelve Studio and released by Annapurna Interactive.
The plot centers on a stray cat who accidentally enters a walled city full of robots, machines, and viruses. With the aid of a drone companion named B-12, the cat attempts to escape and return to the surface.
The game can be played on PS4 and PS5, as well as Microsoft Windows software.
It has amazing graphics with many details for surfaces and a rotating view. You can move the camera angles around and explore the environment.
The story is simple to understand, and some of the locations are so beautifully constructed that you will actually stop and admire them.
However, there are several shortcomings: It is quite short, sometimes the screen is too dark to see all the details, and they should consider having a second player to allow for teamwork.
Whether exploring one of its more open town areas where you can gather items, interact with amiable robots, and perform tasks for them, or run through fairly linear levels full of amusing platforming challenges and a little light puzzle solving, the game is very amusing and great to play with friends and family who will help you find clues and gather information.
Stray is a delightful adventure in a dark but endearingly hopeful cyberpunk world.
You will experience and appreciate a new world inside the game, and you will gain a general understanding of a cat’s viewpoint.
The whale was first spotted Tuesday in the waterway that flows through the French capital to the English Channel
It is currently near Vernon, about halfway between Paris and the port city of Le Havre
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP
RENNES, France: A beluga whale, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, has swum into France’s Seine river and reached a lock some 70 kilometers (44 miles) from Paris, officials said Thursday.
The whale was first spotted Tuesday in the waterway that flows through the French capital to the English Channel, and follows the rare appearance of a killer whale in the Seine just over two months ago.
It is currently near Vernon, about halfway between Paris and the port city of Le Havre, with authorities in Normandy’s Eure department urging people to keep their distance to avoid distressing the animal.
“In order to carry out the necessary observations... an operation to keep it in place at the lock will be carried out this afternoon,” the regional authorities said.
They did not specify the size, but an adult beluga can reach up to four meters (13 feet) in length.
While they migrate away from the Arctic in the autumn to feed as ice forms, they rarely venture so far south.
“Studies of its health are underway to determine the best measures to take to ensure its chances of survival,” the Eure authorities said late Wednesday.
In late May, a killer whale — also known as an orca, but technically part of the dolphin family — was found dead in the Seine between Le Havre and Rouen.
The animal found itself stranded in the river and was unable to make its way back to the ocean despite attempts by officials to guide it.
The Eure authorities said lone belugas do sometimes swim further south than usual, and are able to temporarily survive in fresh water.
Tuneless Bangladeshi social media star grilled by police
‘Hero’ Alom has amassed millions of Facebook and YouTube followers
One of his numbers, ‘Arabian Song’, has garnered 17 million views
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP
DHAKA: An out-of-tune Bangladeshi singer with a huge Internet following was hauled in by police at dawn and told to cease his painful renditions of classical songs, sparking a furor on social media.
“Hero” Alom, as he styles himself, has amassed nearly two million Facebook followers and almost 1.5 million on YouTube with his unique crooning style and arresting, raunchy videos.
One of his numbers, “Arabian Song,” in which he appears in traditional Arab clothing on a sand dune with camels superimposed in the background, has garnered 17 million views.
But he has also drawn critics’ scorn, particularly for versions of classic songs of two beloved national treasures — Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and Bangladesh’s national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.
On Wednesday Alom said that he was “mentally tortured” last week by police who told him to stop performing classical songs, that he was too ugly to be a singer, and to sign an “apology” bond.
“The police picked me up at 6 a.m. and kept me there for eight hours. They asked me why I sing Rabindra and Nazrul songs,” he said.
Dhaka’s chief detective Harun ur Rashid told reporters that Alom had apologized for singing the cherished songs and for wearing police uniforms without permission in his videos.
“We received many complaints against him,” Harun said.
“(He) totally changed the (traditional) style (of singing)... He assured us that he won’t repeat this,” Harun added.
Farook Hossain, deputy police commissioner of Dhaka, rejected claims by Alom, 37, that he had also been pressed to change his name.
“He is making these comments just to go viral in social media,” he said.
Following his ordeal, Alam released a new video depicting himself behind bars in a prison outfit, warbling mournfully that he is about to be hanged.
Alom’s treatment triggered outrage on social media, with commentators and activists calling it an attack on individual rights — even if his singing grates.
“I am not a fan of your songs or your acting. But if there is an attempt to muzzle your voice, I stand up against it,” journalist Aditya Arafat posted.
“Don’t be broken. You are a hero. No matter what others say, you are a real hero,” Sanjida Khatun Rakhi wrote on Alom’s Facebook page.
Alom says he has acted in several films and also participated in Bangladesh’s parliamentary election in 2018 as an independent candidate — garnering 638 votes.
He said at his Dhaka studio that he started using the moniker “Hero” after becoming popular in his home district of Bogra, 150 kilometers north of Dhaka.
“I felt like I am a hero. So I took the name Hero Alom. I won’t drop this name no matter what,” he said.
“At present, it seems you can’t even sing with freedom in Bangladesh.”
South Korean garlic video ad roasted over purported obscenity
The spicy ad, which reportedly generated about 190,000 views on Hongseong’s YouTube channel, had been largely kept underground
Video began to take root in the larger public when it was aired on electronic billboards
Updated 03 August 2022
AP
SEOUL: A rural South Korean town is getting roasted over its video ad on garlic that some farmers say stinks of obscenity and has even sexually objectified the agricultural product.
The controversy surrounds a 30-second video which had been on a YouTube channel for Hongseong County, a small central and western South Korean town of about 100,000 people known for its local “Hongsan” garlic, for about two years.
The video shows a woman touching the thigh of a man named “Hongsan” with a full garlic head mask and saying words like “very thick” and “hard” to apparently metaphorically advertise the quality of the local garlic. The scene is a parody of a famous scene from a 2004 hit Korean movie titled “Once Upon a Time in High School.”
The spicy ad, which reportedly generated about 190,000 views on Hongseong’s YouTube channel, had been largely kept underground, but began to take root in the larger public when it was aired on electronic billboards at a Seoul express bus terminal and a downtown street in the central city of Daejeon last month ahead of the garlic’s release.
One farmer who saw the video notified some farmers’ groups, while South Korean media also began reporting about it, leaving a bad taste in people’s mouths.
“We can’t repress our astonishment,” said a joint statement issued by the local branches of two major farmers’ organizations — the Korean Peasants League and the Korean Women Peasants Association. “The video offended the people who watched it and dealt a big blow to the image of the agricultural product that farmers have laboriously grown.”
Calling the video “suggestive” and “inappropriate,” the statement said it “sexually objectified” garlic.
The farmers’ groups asked Hongseong to apologize, punish those responsible for the video production and formulate steps on how to prevent similar incidents. Shin Ji Youn, an official at the Korean Women Peasants Association, said the farmers’ groups asked Hongseong to respond to their requests by Aug. 10.
Hongseong officials said Wednesday they’ve withdrawn the video from their YouTube channel and had stopped airing it on the billboards last week. The county hasn’t issued any official statement on the issue, and officials said they are discussing how to respond to the farmers’ requests.
County officials said they formally changed the name of their local garlic to “Hongseong” after their county name in January.
No charges for US police officer who pepper-sprayed Black army lieutenant
The man who was pulled over, Caron Nazario, was never charged. Video of the December 2020 traffic stop surfaced in April 2021 after Nazario sued in federal court, alleging that his constitutional rights were violated
Updated 03 August 2022
AP
NORFOLK, Virginia: A former police officer in Virginia should not be criminally charged but should be investigated for potential civil rights violations after he pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed a Black US Army lieutenant during a 2020 traffic stop, a special prosecutor has determined.
The prosecutor’s findings are the latest fallout from a confrontation involving two police officers and a uniformed military officer that drew outrage and national attention to the small town of Windsor, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Richmond.
The man who was pulled over, Caron Nazario, was never charged. Video of the December 2020 traffic stop surfaced in April 2021 after Nazario sued in federal court, alleging that his constitutional rights were violated. The images sparked outrage and served as a grim reminder to many Black Americans that a military uniform doesn’t necessarily protect against mistreatment by police.
In December, then-Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office sued the town, alleging that it operated in a way that discriminated against Black Americans.
One of the officers, Joe Gutierrez, was fired from the department. He was the target of the special prosecutor’s criminal probe.
“Although I find the video very disturbing and frankly unsettling, Gutierrez’s use of force to remove Nazario did not violate state law as he had given multiple commands for Nazario to exit the vehicle,” special prosecutor Anton Bell said in his report, dated July 29 and posted online by Nazario’s attorneys.
“The problematic issue, however, were Gutierrez’s statements throughout the entire ordeal, which would lead a reasonable person to wonder whether underlying bias was at the root of how and why Nazario was treated in like manner,” Bell wrote.
Bell’s findings were first reported Monday by The Virginian-Pilot newspaper.
The incident began when Nazario was driving home from his duty station, according to his lawsuit. Officer Daniel Crocker radioed that he was attempting to stop a vehicle with no rear license plate and tinted windows.
Crocker said the driver was “eluding police” and he considered it a “high-risk traffic stop,” according to a report that’s included in the lawsuit. One of Nazario’s attorneys, Jonathan Arthur, later explained that Nazario was trying to stop in a well-lit area “for officer safety and out of respect for the officers.”
The other officer, Gutierrez, was driving by and decided to join the traffic stop, the lawsuit stated. By the time the two officers reached Nazario’s SUV, the license plate was visible in the rear.
When Nazario stopped at a well-lit gas station, the two officers immediately drew their guns and pointed them at Nazario, his lawsuit alleges. The officers then attempted to pull Nazario out of the vehicle while he continued to keep his hands in the air. Gutierrez pepper-sprayed Nazario multiple times as the officers yelled for him to get out.
At one point, Gutierrez told Nazario he was “fixin’ to ride the lightning,” a reference to the electric chair that was also a line from the movie “The Green Mile,” a film about a Black man facing execution, the lawsuit said.
Nazario got out and asked for a supervisor. Gutierrez responded with “knee-strikes” to his legs, knocking him to the ground, the lawsuit says. The two officers struck him multiple times, then handcuffed and interrogated him.
The traffic stop was captured on Nazario’s cellphone as well as the officer’s body-worn cameras.
Tom Roberts, another attorney representing Nazario, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a judge or a jury, not a special prosecutor, should have determined whether Gutierrez violated the law.
“I think that there’s sufficient evidence to show that he was intentional in his actions,” Roberts said. “And I believe that he exceeded any authority to use force, and therefore he committed assault and battery.”
Roberts said that would have been a misdemeanor offense, for which the statute of limitations is one year, well before the special prosecutor released his findings.
“All too often, when it comes to law enforcement violating the laws, we see our Commonwealth’s Attorneys fail to apply the same zeal at prosecuting law enforcement as they do with other offenders,” Roberts’ firm said in a statement.
John Becker Mumford Jr., an attorney listed for Gutierrez in Nazario’s lawsuit, did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Bell, the special prosecutor, wrote that he asked the local US Attorney’s Office to review the case for possible civil rights violations. Karoline Foote, a spokeswoman for the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, said Tuesday that the office had no comment.
In February, the town of Windsor asked a court to dismiss the state attorney general’s lawsuit, arguing that it only refers to one person — Nazario — “in a cursory and inconclusive manner.”
Jason Miyares, who defeated Herring in November’s election, took over as Virginia’s AG in January. Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Miyares’ office, said Tuesday that the lawsuit is still pending.
Finger licking feet? Inflation prompts KFC China to add chicken feet to its menu
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The fast food chain KFC was well known for its “finger-licking good” campaign, but in China they’ve taken that to another, slightly lower level – feet.
The chain has added chicken feet to its menu for customers in China, CNN has reported, saying inflation pushed the global fast-food chain to make this decision.
While they are considered a waste product in many countries, chicken feet are highly demanded in China and can be found in several classic dishes.
On Monday, Yum China, the company that owns and operates the KFC franchise in the country, said that this year will see chicken feet added to the menu, “finally.”
The reason for this change, Yum China told CNN, lies behind the recent surge in oil prices.
“I can report back that for this year, for 2022, we are finally selling chicken feet,” Yum China CEO Joey Wat told CNN Business in an interview Monday.
Wat said the addition was part of a wider effort by the food chain to increase efficiency and use up more of its ingredients.
“We try to absorb this commodity price increase, with … full utilization of the chicken,” Wat said. “That means using every part of the chicken, ‘except the feather, I guess,’” he said as quoted by CNN.
The report said KFC recently introduced chicken wing tips to its menu.