Barcelona transform finances despite spree, Liga figures show

Barcelona transform finances despite spree, Liga figures show
FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Pedri and Ferran Torres after their Champions League match against Viktoria Plzen at the Camp Nou, Barcelona on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Barcelona transform finances despite spree, Liga figures show

Barcelona transform finances despite spree, Liga figures show
  • The Spanish league made public the salary limits available to teams after the summer transfer window
  • The club sold 25 percent of their domestic television rights for the next quarter of a century
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Barcelona’s summer asset sale allowed them to lift their salary cap from minus 144.3 million euros ($144.8 million) in March to a positive balance of 656.4 million by September, La Liga reported Friday.
The Spanish league made public the salary limits available to teams after the summer transfer window.
The figures reveal the complete transformation of Barcelona’s finances and the huge divide between the richest clubs and the rest.
Barcelona spent some 153 million euros on transfer fees alone as they splurged on a platoon of stars including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde and free agents Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, but took in far more by selling future rights.
The club sold 25 percent of their domestic television rights for the next quarter of a century to US investment firm Sixth Street for around 400 million euros and just under 50 percent of Barca Studios, which manages the club’s digital business and audiovisual productions, to two investors for 200 million euros.
La Liga updates the salary cap, based on the difference between revenue and costs, several times each season.
The cap specifies the amount clubs can spend on players, head coach, assistant coach and the first-team fitness coach as well as subsidiaries and youth academies.
Real Madrid continue to lead with a cap of 683.4 million euros, down from 739 million euros last March.
Barcelona are now just behind. There is a significant gap to Atletico Madrid, who are third, on 341 million euros with Sevilla next on almost 200 million euros. Eight clubs have caps of 52 million euros or less.
Real Madrid’s salary cap is bigger than the total for the 12 clubs with the smallest caps added together.

Topics: Barcelona La Liga

Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury

Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury
Updated 58 min 39 sec ago
AP

Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury

Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury
  • Bayern said the player will be out of action “for the time being”
Updated 58 min 39 sec ago
AP

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman sustained a right hamstring tear in training on Friday, the Bundesliga club said.
Bayern said their medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” They did not specify how long that time will be.
Earlier, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Coman’s injury “doesn’t look so good” and that he hoped it was “just a muscle fiber tear and nothing more serious.”
The 26-year-old Coman had started each of Bayern’s last four games across all competitions.
Bayern play Stuttgart at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday before welcoming Barcelona for their Champions League group-stage game on Tuesday. They then visits Augsburg the following weekend before the league takes a break for international games.

Topics: Bayern Munich Kingsley Coman Bundesliga

Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP

Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Updated 09 September 2022
AP

Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP

Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
  • Monza is the only circuit where Verstappen has never even finished on the podium
  • Verstappen did not even manage to finish the past two editions of the Italian GP at all
Updated 09 September 2022
AP

MILAN: Formula One champion Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances to finally get a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
Monza is the only circuit where Verstappen has never even finished on the podium, with the Red Bull driver’s best result being fifth in 2018.
Verstappen did not even manage to finish the past two editions of the Italian GP at all, with his retirement last year coming after a spectacular crash with title rival Lewis Hamilton, who was also forced to abandon the race.
However, the Dutch driver will take to the track on Sunday on the back of four straight wins and with his Red Bull having had a superior straight-line speed all season, which is crucial on one of F1’s fastest tracks.
“We’ve always been slow on the straights, so then it’s normal when you get here that it’s never going to be a good weekend,” Verstappen said when asked about his previous problems at Monza. “And besides that, you know, a few technical issues as well around this track and we always had to take engine penalties around here as well. So naturally, it’s never going to be amazing.
“But now I think with straight-line speed, it can be a completely different weekend for us.”
Verstappen’s dominant performances have seen the championship leader build a 109-point advantage over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and teammate Sergio Pérez, with just seven races remaining.
Last year he led Hamilton by just three points heading into the Italian GP.
“I’m always relaxed,” Verstappen said. “Even last year, you know, when the lead wasn’t that big, I think we always felt good and confident. But of course, with the lead we have now, yeah it’s nice and it’s great, but we still want to win more races.”
Verstappen won in front of his home fans at the Dutch GP on Sunday and Ferrari will be hoping its passionate red-clad tifosi equally have something to celebrate this weekend on its home track.
Leclerc was on the top step of Monza’s iconic podium in 2019 but that was Ferrari’s only success since 2010 and he’s not expecting to repeat that this year, especially after another error-strewn showing from the team at Zandvoort.
“On paper at least, it looks like a difficult weekend,” Leclerc said. “We expect Red Bull to be stronger, the track characteristics doesn’t fit exactly our car but we’ve had some good and bad surprises this year so hopefully this is one of the good ones and we overperform compared to what we expect.
“Comparing to Red Bull specially … we are slower down the straights. Their main strength this year is straight-line speed, we seem to be a bit quicker in the corners. At tracks like here, it’s not enough to gain back the advantage that they have on the straights.”

Topics: F1 Italian Grand Prix Max Verstappen

Premier League fixtures postponed to mark queen’s death

Premier League fixtures postponed to mark queen’s death
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP

Premier League fixtures postponed to mark queen’s death

Premier League fixtures postponed to mark queen’s death
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP

LONDON: All Premier League matches this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it was announced on Friday.
The English top flight took the decision despite guidance from the British government that canceling sporting events was not compulsory during a period of national mourning.
“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the Premier League said in a statement.
“To honor her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

All matches in the English Football League and Women’s Super League have also been postponed.
Other sporting action in Britain scheduled for Friday, including Test cricket and European golf’s PGA Championship, have been canceled as a mark of respect.
Those sports could restart over the weekend.
However, sporting chiefs have been advised to avoid any clash with a state funeral, the date of which has yet to be announced.
“There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the national mourning period,” the government said in a guidance statement.
“This is at the discretion of individual organizations. As a mark of respect, organizations might wish to consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral.”
Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham’s game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday with pre-match tributes.
The British Horseracing Authority said there would be no races on Saturday — extending cancelations into a third day.
King’s Lynn, the only horse owned by the queen entered to run this weekend, will not run at the Curragh on Sunday.
Racing will return on Sunday, with the program featuring the St. Leger, one of Britain’s five Classic races, which the queen won in 1977 with her filly Dunfermline.

 

Topics: English Premier League (EPL) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II mourning

Algeria beat Morocco on penalties to take 2022 U-17 Arab Cup

Algeria beat Morocco on penalties to take 2022 U-17 Arab Cup
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

Algeria beat Morocco on penalties to take 2022 U-17 Arab Cup

Algeria beat Morocco on penalties to take 2022 U-17 Arab Cup
  • Hosts scored a 90th minute equalizer before going on to win 4-2 in the shootout at Abdelkrim Kerroum Stadium
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

Algeria won the 2022 U-17 Arab Cup after beating Morocco on penalties in the final at Abdelkrim Kerroum Stadium in Sig on Thursday night.

The match had ended 1-1 in front of 20,000 people, and extra time brought no further goals, before the host nation won 4-2 in the deciding shootout.

Morocco took the lead on 51 minutes through Mohammed Rachidi and were within seconds of winning the trophy, but Ismael Chehima scored a 90th minute equalizer.

In the shootout, Morocco missed twice to Algeria’s one, much to the delight of the large home crowd in attendance.

Algeria had reached the final by beating Saudi Arabia 5-4 on penalties after their semifinal clash had finished 0-0, while Morocco overcame Yemen 2-0.

Topics: football Algeria Morocco Arab Cup U-17

Al-Shabab beat Al-Tai 4-0 to lead ROSHN Saudi League table

Al-Shabab beat Al-Tai 4-0 to lead ROSHN Saudi League table
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

Al-Shabab beat Al-Tai 4-0 to lead ROSHN Saudi League table

Al-Shabab beat Al-Tai 4-0 to lead ROSHN Saudi League table
  • Riyadh club have maximum 9 points from 3 games, top standings on goal difference from champions Al-Hilal
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Shabab defeated visitors Al-Tai 4-0 on Thursday evening at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Al-Malaz to take the lead in the ROSHN Saudi League table after three rounds of the season.

Al-Shabab have now claimed a maximum of nine points from their three matches and top the standings on goal difference from champions Al-Hilal, who will take on Zamalek of Egypt in the Lusail Cup in Doha on Friday.

It was Al-Tai’s first defeat of the season after they had also gone into the match with a maximum of six points from their two outings.

Al-Shabab’s goals came from Argentine midfielder Cristian Guanca’s double in the 27th and 69th minutes, the second via a penalty, Gabonese forward Aaron Boupendza on 62 minutes, and Brazilian striker Carlos Junior with eight minutes remaining.

Thursday’s other matches saw Al-Khaleej and Al-Adalah play out a 0-0 draw while Al-Wehda beat Abha 1-0.

Topics: football Al-Shabab Roshn Saudi League

