Saudi Arabia welcomes Yemeni government’s decision to facilitate entry of oil ships to Hodeidah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomes the decision by the internationally-recognized Yemeni government to facilitate the entry of oil derivatives ships to the port of Hodeidah, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.
“The Kingdom affirms its keenness to support the success of the UN-brokered truce and its complete rejection of the Houthi militias’ exploitation of the international community,” the ministry said.
On Thursday, Yemen’s Saba news agency reported that the Yemeni government had no objections to the entry of oil derivatives ships to Hodeidah.
The government reiterated its keenness to grant all additional facilities in order to alleviate human suffering, and prevent the Houthi militia from blackmailing the international community and benefiting from black markets, Saba news agency said.
In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry also stressed the keenness of the coalition supporting Yemen’s legitimate government on achieving peace despite the Iran-backed Houthi militias’ intransigence and refusal to implement their commitments.
The ministry said the Houthis have prevented oil ships from entering Hodeidah, a mechanism put in place since December 2019 under UN supervision.
The Houthis had been blamed for aiming to resume the war and thwart the truce efforts, and have also not been carrying out their obligations, especially those related to paying the salaries of employees in areas under their control.
The Yemeni government said that since Aug. 10, the Houthis began forcing companies and traders of oil derivatives to violate the laws in force and the international UN mechanism in place since 2019 to import fuel through the ports of Hodeidah.
The US and France also issued similar statements on Friday welcoming the government’s decision to facilitate the entry of oil tankers to Hodeidah.