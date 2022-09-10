You are here

Al-Hilal beat Zamalek to lift Lusail Super Cup in Doha

Hilal's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Lusail Super Cup football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal and Egypt's Zamalek at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on September 9, 2022. (AFP)
Hilal's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Lusail Super Cup football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal and Egypt's Zamalek at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on September 9, 2022. (AFP)
John Duerden

Al-Hilal beat Zamalek to lift Lusail Super Cup in Doha

Al-Hilal beat Zamalek to lift Lusail Super Cup in Doha
  • The Saudi and Asian champions defeated their Egyptian counterparts 4-1 on penalties after the game ended in 1-1 draw
RIYADH: Saudi champions Al-Hilal defeated Egyptian counterparts Zamalek 4-1 on penalties on Friday to win the Lusail Super Cup in front of almost 80,000 fans in Doha.

Despite the drama of spot kicks, after 90 minutes of action at Lusail Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw, it was a more-than deserved victory for the Riyadh side, who had dominated for much of the game.

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo opened the scoring for the Asian champions but, just after the half-hour, Senegalese forward Ibrahima Ndiaye equalized for Zamalek, who won the Egyptian Premier League title last month.

Reigning Saudi Professional League champions Al-Hilal, who have won their first three games of the new season, were on top from from kick-off and took a deserved lead after 18 minutes with an opening goal that would be worthy of the World Cup final that will take place in the same stadium in December.

A lofted pass from the half-way line by impressive Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cueller found Ighalo just outside the area. The Nigerian striker beat the offside trap, controlled the ball with a deft touch and then delicately lifted the ball over goalkeeper Mohammed Awad, who had come off his line.

Zamalek had struggled to make an impact in the game but, after 33 minutes, they found themselves level. Goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf blocked a low shot from Seifeddine Jaziri but new signing Ndiaye was well placed to slot home the rebound.

Al-Hilal tried to bounce back and, just before the break, Awad saved with his left thigh from Moussa Marega when the Malian marksman broke through after a rapier-like attack.

At half-time the Asian champions, who had enjoyed two-thirds of the possession and the better chances, were disappointed to find themselves still on level terms and they began the second-half with clear attacking intent. The second period proved to be more of the same, with the Riyadh side taking the game to their Cairo counterparts.

On the hour, Al-Hilal should have restored their lead. Brazilian attacker Michael, who had just been introduced, reached the byline on the right side of the penalty area and pulled the ball back for Salem Al-Dawsari, who shot wide from just outside the six yard box.

Still the Blues pushed forward but just could not find a way past Awad. Indeed, they almost found themselves behind, with nine minutes remaining, when Egypt international Ahmed “Zizo” Sayed took up a good position only to blast his shot over the bar.

And so the game drifted into penalties. Ighalo scored the first and then Zizo beat Al-Mayouf but not the post to give the Saudi Arabians an initial lead.

Al-Dawsari increased Al-Hilal’s advantage but with Zamalek scoring and Awad then saving from Luciano Vietto, they appeared to be level again — until the video assistant referee ruled the goalkeeper had moved off his line.

The Italian scored at the second time of asking to make it 3-1, which meant that when Mahmoud Hamdy’s weak shot was saved by Al-Mayouf, Carillo could, and did, win the cup for Al-Hilal.

 

Topics: Al-Hilal Zamalek Sporting Club

Pedersen wins Vuelta 19th stage as Evenepoel stays safe

Pedersen wins Vuelta 19th stage as Evenepoel stays safe
Updated 22 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Pedersen wins Vuelta 19th stage as Evenepoel stays safe

Pedersen wins Vuelta 19th stage as Evenepoel stays safe
  • With two stages to race, Belgian Evenepoel of Quick-Step remained two minutes and seven seconds ahead of Spaniard Enric Mas and 5min 14sec clear of third-placed Juan Ayuso
Updated 22 min 9 sec ago
AFP

PIORNAL, SPAIN: Mads Pedersen surged away from his sprint rivals on Friday to take the 19th stage, his third victory in the last seven Vuelta a Espana stages, while race leader Remco Evenepoel finished comfortably in the pack.

Pedersen, a Dane who rides for Trek, powered away from Fred Wright and Belgian Gianni Vermeersch, to take the 138.3km stage that began and ended in Talavera de la Reina in central Spain.

With two stages to race, Belgian Evenepoel of Quick-Step remained two minutes and seven seconds ahead of Spaniard Enric Mas and 5min 14sec clear of third-placed Juan Ayuso.

The stage ended in a sprint after the pack reeled in a powerful breakaway.

“It was very hard to control the peloton, the team did an impressive job,” said Pedersen. “I have to say thank you to the guys because without them I had no chance to win today.”

Evenepoel said he had done a deal with the winner to help ensure the pack finished together.

“This was the perfect race,” said Evenepoel. “I promised Mads to control the breakaway with him, so we did our job.”

On Tuesday, when his closest rival Primoz Roglic suffered a race-ending crash, Evenepoel also had a scare when he punctured.

But the Belgian was given the same time as the main bunch because he was less than 3km from the finish when he stopped.

He said those events were on his mind on Friday and he was just aiming to make it to the last 3km “in case I would get a flat tire or a bike problem. It’s just to stay safe, because tomorrow is the last day and the biggest fear today was to have a crash or to be unlucky. So that’s why we were trying to stay in front.”

“Then, the last 1.3km was a straight line, so then I could slow a bit down and just follow the wheels.”

Saturday’s 20th and penultimate stage is a 181km run from Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada through the Guadarrama range north of Madrid. It includes five climbs which will give Evenepoel’s rivals one last chance to attack.

“I think tomorrow will be a very crazy day,” said mountains classification leader Richard Carapaz of Ineos.

Sunday’s final stage is a short, flat ride into Madrid.

Meanwhile Roglic, the three-time defending Vuelta champion, on Friday blamed Wright for his crash.

Barely 100m from the line on Tuesday, Roglic, sprinting for victory and bonus points, made contact with Wright, lost control at high speed, smashed onto the tarmac and suffered injuries that forced him to abandon.

“This was not okay,” Roglic said in an interview published on the web site of his Jumbo-Visma team.

“The way this crash happened is unacceptable,” Roglic said.

“The crash was not caused by a bad road or a lack of safety but by a rider’s behavior. I don’t have eyes on my back. Otherwise, I would have run wide. Wright came from behind and rode the handlebars out of my hands before I knew it.”

Roglic said he felt “slightly better” on Friday morning.

He would not say if he thought he would race again this season.

“I can walk a little bit I am happy with that for the moment.”

As marks of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, riders paused at the start line for a minute and the British-based Ineos team wore black armbands.

 

Saudi Arabia in talks to host 2030 World Cup finals

Saudi Arabia in talks to host 2030 World Cup finals
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia in talks to host 2030 World Cup finals

Saudi Arabia in talks to host 2030 World Cup finals
  • Joint bid with Egypt and Greece faces rival applications from South America and Europe
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is in talks with sports chiefs in Egypt and Greece over an audacious joint bid to host the 2030 football World Cup finals.
“The three countries are working flat out” and “the application to organize the tournament is being studied,” Mohammed Fawzi, spokesman for the Egyptian Sports Ministry, said on Friday.
Egypt had hosted many world championships in the past three years, Fawzi said, and was well qualified to stage football’s premier tournament.
A source at Greece’s Hellenic Football Federation in Athens confirmed that the three countries were holding discussions about a joint bid.
If the bid is successful, the tournament would take place in the winter of 2030 to avoid the extreme summer heat, as with this year’s World Cup finals in Qatar in November and December.
The bid will face competition from at least two other joint proposals. Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay launched a bid in early August to host the 2030 World Cup, while Spain and Portugal announced their joint candidacy last year.
The joint South American bid aims to stage the 2030 final in the same Centenario stadium in Montevideo that hosted the first final 100 years earlier. World football’s governing body FIFA will select a host for the 2030 tournament in 2024.
Hosting major international sporting events, including European club football and boxing world title bouts, is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development strategy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2030 World Cup

Black armband for Britain’s US Open doubles champion

Black armband for Britain's US Open doubles champion
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP

Black armband for Britain’s US Open doubles champion

Black armband for Britain’s US Open doubles champion
  • Skupski wore a black ribbon on his shirt as the two British players paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP

NEWYORK: Britain’s Joe Salisbury donned a black armband in honor of Queen Elizabeth as he won the US Open men’s doubles title with American partner Rajeev Ram on Friday.
Top seeds Salisbury and Ram defeated Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of Britain 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.
It was the pair’s second successive title in New York as they became the first back-to-back champions at the tournament since 1996.
Skupski wore a black ribbon on his shirt as the two British players paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth who died Thursday at the age of 96.

Topics: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Joe Salisbury US Open tennis

Two Juventus fans face trial for Nazi or racist gestures at PSG

Two Juventus fans face trial for Nazi or racist gestures at PSG
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP

Two Juventus fans face trial for Nazi or racist gestures at PSG

Two Juventus fans face trial for Nazi or racist gestures at PSG
  • Three adults and a minor were arrested Tuesday night in Paris after Italian fans made Nazi salutes or monkey gestures at the game
  • The four were identified by police video surveillance cameras
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP

PARIS: Two Juventus fans will be tried in Paris for racism at the Parc des Princes during a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, a source in the city’s prosecutor’s office told AFP on Friday.
Three adults and a minor were arrested Tuesday night in Paris after Italian fans made Nazi salutes or monkey gestures at the game.
The four were identified by police video surveillance cameras at the stadium and were in the area reserved for Juve fans, a police source said.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said that two of the three adults had been summoned to be tried by the criminal court, one for “public insult of a racist nature” and the other for “apology for crimes against humanity.”
No charges were made against the third adult as the evidence did not clearly show he had committed a possible crime.
The minor was banned from the Ile-de-France region for six months, the public prosecutor said.
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings, with the appointment of an “inspector” to investigate “suspicions of discriminatory behavior by Juventus supporters” during the match, which PSG won 2-1.

Topics: PSG Nazi salute racism Paris UEFA Champions League

Jesus, Coutinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies

Jesus, Coutinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP

Jesus, Coutinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies

Jesus, Coutinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
  • The five-time world champions face Ghana in French city Le Havre on September 23
  • Jesus featured 11 times for Brazil in World Cup qualifying without scoring
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho were both left out of Brazil’s squad for upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia on Friday as Tite’s side warm up for the World Cup.
The five-time world champions face Ghana in French city Le Havre on September 23 before taking on Tunisia four days later at the Parc des Princes.
Jesus, who has impressed this season since joining Premier League leaders Arsenal from Manchester City, featured 11 times for Brazil in World Cup qualifying without scoring.
The tournament gets underway in Qatar on November 20.
Coutinho, who has scored 21 goals in 68 international appearances, has made a slow start to the campaign with Steven Gerrard’s struggling Aston Villa.
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is unsurprisingly in the squad and could play at his home club ground in the Tunisia game, alongside PSG teammate Marquinhos.
Brazil will start their bid for a sixth World Cup against Serbia on November 24 in Lusail, with further Group G games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Topics: Brazil World Cup Gabriel Jesus Philippe Coutinho

