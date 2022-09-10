You are here

France, Britain and Germany say Iran's stance on IAEA probe jeopardizes nuclear talks

France, Britain and Germany say Iran’s stance on IAEA probe jeopardizes nuclear talks
A flag is waved in front of Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 4,2022. (Reuters/File)
Updated 10 September 2022
Reuters

France, Britain and Germany say Iran’s stance on IAEA probe jeopardizes nuclear talks

France, Britain and Germany say Iran’s stance on IAEA probe jeopardizes nuclear talks
  • "This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran's intentions," the three countries said
Updated 10 September 2022
Reuters

PARIS: France, Britain and Germany on Saturday vented their frustration at Iran’s demand in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal that the UN nuclear watchdog close a probe into uranium particles found at three sites, adding that it was jeopardizing the talks.
“This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran’s intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPoA,” the three countries said in a statement, referring to the deal’s full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“Iran’s position contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardizes prospects of restoring the JCPoA.”

Yemen minister calls for curbing of Iran's 'subversive' activities

Updated 9 min ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen minister calls for curbing of Iran’s ‘subversive’ activities

Yemen minister calls for curbing of Iran’s ‘subversive’ activities
  • The international community seems indifferent to the risks of Iranian hostile behavior and intrusion through its support of Yemen’s Houthi rebels
Updated 9 min ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s information minister has called for stronger international action to rein in Iran’s destructive activities, warning that Iran is arming the Houthis to weaken the country and gain control over international trade and energy through the Red Sea.

Muammar Al-Eryani wrote for the Atlantic Council that Iran is establishing a Yemeni Hezbollah model by arming and financing the Houthi militia with the goal of seizing control of Yemen and using it as a launching pad for attacks against neighboring countries and international maritime activities via Bab Al-Mandab and the Red Sea.

“The international community seems indifferent to the risks of Iranian hostile behavior and intrusion through its support of Yemen’s Houthi rebels and efforts to clone another Lebanese Hezbollah in Yemen,” the Yemeni minister said.

“The Iranian regime’s interest in Yemen goes beyond the country’s internal conflict. It also seeks to impose its influence on the south of the Arabian Peninsula and to tighten its control over the 2,500 km-long coastal strip along the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the strategic Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the Indian Ocean.”

For more than a decade, Yemeni government officials have accused the Houthis of receiving military know-how, funds and political support from the Iranian regime,  enabling them to challenge the government and militarily seize power in Yemen in 2014.

Al-Eryani expressed concern about a potential deal between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program, which would result in the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets that Iran would use to fuel the Yemen war by pressuring the Houthis to reject peace initiatives and strengthen Houthi military capabilities.

“Over the years, the Houthis have taken advantage of Iran’s resources and support to transform from a rebel group in the far north of Yemen into a military arm of the Islamic Republic that conducts proxy wars in the region,” he said.

The Yemeni minister warned that allowing the Houthis — who refuse to adhere to the UN-brokered truce and other peace efforts to end the war — to possess advanced weaponry would be disastrous for the world.

“This threat impacts the global trade movement in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, global energy security, and regional and international peace and security,” he said.

Under the UN-brokered deal, the Yemeni government agreed in April to stop fighting, allowing commercial flights to leave Houthi-held Sanaa, facilitating the arrival of fuel ships to Hodeidah, and engaging in direct talks with the Houthis to open roads in Taiz and other provinces.

Despite mounting international pressure, the Houthis have refused to lift their seven-year siege of Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, and have instead held military parades and mobilized forces outside key cities.

Meanwhile, Western envoys have praised Yemen’s internationally recognized government for allowing more fuel ships into Hodeidah port, despite Houthi violations of the UN-sponsored fuel import agreement.

“The EU welcomes the gesture of President Rashad Al-Alimi to facilitate the entry of fuel ships in the port of Hodeida,” the EU mission in Yemen said on Twitter, referring to the president of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council. “The EU expects that the Houthis will emulate his gesture of goodwill for the sake of the #Yemenis at this critical juncture, respecting the truce, its terms and mechanisms and avoiding acts undermining it.”

Steven H. Fagin, the US ambassador to Yemen, described the president’s approval of allowing fuel ships into Hodeidah as a positive gesture toward the UN-brokered truce and peace efforts to extend the truce and end the conflict.

“The president’s decision creates an opening for renewed UN efforts to extend and expand the truce, and we call on all parties to engage in this process with good faith and renewed commitment to bringing peace and relief to the Yemeni people,” the US ambassador said in a statement, criticizing the Houthis for creating delays in the previous process of fuel imports, driving up energy prices and causing a fuel crisis in Houthi-controlled areas.

“The Houthi delay on fuel ships had negative humanitarian impacts in elevating oil prices and limiting supply of fuel for vital public services including hospitals,” he said.

Iran seizes 'foreign' fuel-smuggling ship, says state media

Iran seizes ‘foreign’ fuel-smuggling ship, says state media
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

Iran seizes ‘foreign’ fuel-smuggling ship, says state media

Iran seizes ‘foreign’ fuel-smuggling ship, says state media
  • It is not known when the vessel was seized, or what flag it sailed under
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian naval forces have seized a foreign-registered ship they said was smuggling fuel in the Gulf and arrested its crew, state media reported on Saturday.
“A foreign vessel carrying 757,000 liters of smuggled fuel has been seized,” the state broadcaster’s website quoted a commander of the Revolutionary Guards maritime forces as saying.
“The seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been arrested and handed over to judicial authorities,” General Ramazan Zirahi added, without specifying their nationalities.
It is not known when the vessel was seized, or what flag it sailed under.
“The vessel, that intended to transport and deliver its cargo of fuel to other countries, was seized 60 miles off the coast of Iran,” Zirahi said, but did not say whether the cargo originated in the Islamic republic.
Iran has one of the cheapest petrol prices worldwide, which could make smuggling to other countries a lucrative business.
Zirahi noted that the ship was carrying “gasoline,” and said the fight against smuggling, “especially organized fuel smuggling, is one of the priorities of the IRGC’s naval forces to support national production and the dynamism of the economy.”
In recent months Iran has announced several operations targeting fuel smuggling in the Gulf, where a large amount of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

US trio jailed by Iran and accused of espionage sue former captors

US trio jailed by Iran and accused of espionage sue former captors
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News

US trio jailed by Iran and accused of espionage sue former captors

US trio jailed by Iran and accused of espionage sue former captors
  • Group of Americans held captive for a year by Tehran after being seized while hiking on Iraq border
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Three Americans who were detained by the Iranian government for over a year are suing their former captors, arguing that they are owed damages by the Tehran regime for the suffering and torture they endured while being imprisoned on baseless charges of espionage.

The trio — Sarah Shourd, Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal — were hiking on the Iranian border with Iraq in 2009 when they were seized.

Shourd and Bauer, who are both journalists and were formerly married, and Fattal are having their lawsuit overseen by federal judge Richard Leon in Washington.

In 2019, Leon ordered the Tehran regime to pay Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian $180 million after he endured a similar experience to the trio and was imprisoned for over a year on false espionage charges.

Leon heard the case in Iran’s absence after the Iranian government failed to respond to the suit filed in October 2016.

Rezaian was awarded the hefty damages in order to influence the regime and dissuade it from using hostages as political bargaining chips.

The US has seized significant Iranian assets following a sanctions plan brought in to tackle the Tehran regime’s terror activities around the world, with any damages awarded to the trio expected to come from the congressional Justice for Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.

Shourd and Bauer were originally opponents of US sanctions against Iran after their captivity ended, but now stand to benefit from the curbs if their lawsuit is successful.

Bauer in 2016 said the sanctions were “totally irresponsible,” while Shourd said the restrictions will hit “the poorest Iranians the hardest.”

The Guardian newspaper requested comment from attorneys representing all three of the former prisoners, but did not receive a response.

The lawsuit filed by the trio details the story leading up to their captivity, with Shourd and Bauer moving to Yemen and then Syria in 2008.

Shourd, an antiwar activist, and Bauer, a freelance journalist, moved there to improve their Arabic.

Fattal visited the couple in 2009, when the group embarked on the ill-fated hike to Iraqi Kurdistan that would spark the controversy.

A group of Iranian soldiers stopped the group after they reportedly accidentally crossed into Iran, with the soldiers mistaking the trio for Iraqis and rummaging through their items, including cameras and hiking gear.

The three were bundled into a car, where they remained for three days, fearing for their lives. The lawsuit added that they were taken to Tehran’s infamous Evin prison, where several high-profile Western hostages have been held captive, and kept in small separate cells.

The legal action launched by the trio argues that they were questioned in a way that attempted to make them reveal that they were US spies.

Bauer was asked if he worked for an American mercenary firm, while Shourd was challenged on whether she was working on a US government mission, and questioned about any visits to the Pentagon.

The lawsuit also claims that a guard once told Bauer that he knew the American was not a spy, adding: “But it was up to the US government and the Iranian government to negotiate his release,” suggesting that the Tehran regime was using the three hostages as political bargaining chips — a strategy deployed by Iran in recent decades.

All three of the former prisoners said that they frequently heard screams of torture from nearby cells, and feared that they would be next to face the brutal treatment.

Shourd was kept by herself throughout the ordeal, with the lawsuit alleging that Iranian officials and guards failed to treat a breast lump, precancerous cervical cells and other health problems that she reported.

Bauer and Fattal were eventually kept together in a cramped cell.

Shroud was released in September 2010, with the regime branding it an act of clemency post-Ramadan, but Bauer and Fattal were denied release for another year.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran’s president at the time, reportedly released the pair before flying to the UN General Assembly in New York in order to gain plaudits.

The trio attracted significant media attention on their return, with former President Barack Obama issuing a statement celebrating their release.

All three reported struggles with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder in the US. Their personal lives suffered. Shourd and Bauer married in 2012, but divorced seven years later.

This is not the first lawsuit brought on by the group, with Shourd and her mother suing the Iranian government in May.

Families endured significant emotional turbulence during the trio’s captivity, with the joint lawsuit arguing that Shourd was a political hostage.

Fattal and his family also launched a lawsuit in July. Bauer’s family completed the set in August.

Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel

Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel
Updated 10 September 2022
Reuters

Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel

Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel
  • The unnamed vessel’s seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to legal authorities
Updated 10 September 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 757,000 liters of diesel out of the country, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
The unnamed vessel’s seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to legal authorities, IRNA reported without elaborating on the nationalities of the ship or its crew.
Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighboring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.
The Guards have detained several ships in the past few months for smuggling fuel in the Gulf.

Syria Kurds seek UN help after cholera deaths reported

Syria Kurds seek UN help after cholera deaths reported
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

Syria Kurds seek UN help after cholera deaths reported

Syria Kurds seek UN help after cholera deaths reported
  • Health authorities warned of “a large number of cholera cases in Raqqa province and the western countryside of Deir Ezzor province”
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

QAMISHLI: Three people have died of cholera in northern and eastern Syria, the region’s Kurdish administration said Saturday, appealing for international help to contain the outbreak.
Health authorities warned of “a large number of cholera cases in Raqqa province and the western countryside of Deir Ezzor province.”
Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water and causes diarrhea and vomiting. It can spread in residential areas that lack proper sewage networks or mains drinking water.
The Kurdish administration called on international agencies, “especially the World Health Organization, to provide necessary support to limit the spread of cholera.”
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the disease had spread in western parts of Deir Ezzor after local authorities stopped distributing chlorine to water pumping stations.
The Britain-based group, which has a wide network of sources in Syria, said that hundreds of people in the area were complaining of vomiting, diarrhea and headaches.
More than a decade of civil war has devastated Syria’s water supply and sewerage infrastructure.
Nationwide, the war has damaged two thirds of water treatment plants, half of pumping stations and one third of water towers, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.
Nearly half the population relies on alternative and often unsafe sources of water while at least 70 percent of sewage goes untreated, UNICEF said.
An outbreak of cholera hit neighboring Iraq this summer for the first time since 2015.
Worldwide, the disease affects between 1.3 million and four million people each year, killing between 21,000 and 143,000 people.

