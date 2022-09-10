You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi and Indonesian ministers discuss cooperation after G20 meeting

Saudi and Indonesian ministers discuss cooperation after G20 meeting

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim meets Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim meets Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yc7qc

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi and Indonesian ministers discuss cooperation after G20 meeting

Saudi and Indonesian ministers discuss cooperation after G20 meeting
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim met with the Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, in Jakarta, the ministry said on Saturday.
Al-Ibrahim was on a visit to Indonesia where he attended a two-day meeting of G20 development ministers, which was held on the island of Belitung on Thursday.
During the meeting, the two sides dealt with a number of issues of common interest and ways to develop them, as well as ways to continue cooperation between their two counties.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 Indonesia Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning

Related

Saudi Arabia stresses importance of international cooperation to support global economic growth at G20
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia stresses importance of international cooperation to support global economic growth at G20
Saudi Arabia to highlight sustainability successes during G20 Development Ministerial Meeting
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to highlight sustainability successes during G20 Development Ministerial Meeting

A private equity fund to incubate business ideas in school

A private equity fund to incubate business ideas in school
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Dana Alomar

A private equity fund to incubate business ideas in school

A private equity fund to incubate business ideas in school
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: UAE-based private equity fund Al Zarooni Emirates Investments will establish a venture studio at Dubai-based Citizens School where students can develop new startups and receive funding, according to the group’s chief investment officer.

Hisham Hodroge, CEO of Citizens School and chief investment officer of Al Zarooni Emirates Investments, told Arab News that the venture studio would create new startups from ideation to market. 

Hisham Hodroge, chief investment officer of Al Zarooni Emirates Investments.

“If the child creates an idea and wants to continue, the venture studio will work with the child and develop the idea further by funding it,” Hodroge said.

“There’s a fund allocated to these ideas and the students graduate, hopefully as business owners,” he added.

Through an initiative such as this, students can learn the ropes of business early, develop business ideas and embrace entrepreneurship by the time they graduate.

Al Zarooni Emirates Investments is currently the sole investor and promoter of the educational institution.

The 43,000 sq. m. school campus has a capacity of 2,600 children and fees range from 36,000 dirhams for stage one of the UK-based Early Years Foundation framework to 52,000 dirhams in the sixth year. 

According to a statement, Citizen School uses a custom-built curriculum called Citizens Tapestry, in which students are taught entrepreneurship courses in grade one, according to Hodroge.

Situated in the plush Al-Satwa locality, the school aims not only to create entrepreneurs but to provide its students with the skills to become entrepreneurs. “Our ultimate aim is to instill entrepreneurship skill sets,” Hodroge added.

The school has been progressive on the administrative front as well. Come September, and the school will let parents pay the tuition fees in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

“The reason we are accepting crypto payments is to start a conversation among parents and children about the technology that will influence the lives of the young generations,” said Hodroge.

He added that nearly 10 percent of the parents who have enrolled their children opted to pay in cryptocurrency.

“A while ago, cryptocurrency was only a floating term among well-versed investors. However, today cryptocurrency is becoming much more mainstream, reshaping the traditional financial system,” said Adil Al Zarooni, founder of Citizens School, in a statement.

The shift in approach was primarily driven by its participation in the UAE Future of Learning 2022 survey, which found that 69 percent of parents in the UAE believe artificial intelligence and virtual reality will significantly impact their children’s future.

The survey further pointed out that 54 percent of those parents cited cryptocurrency and the metaverse as the next big influencers.

“Our research shows that there’s a need for education to adapt and evolve by better equipping children with the skills they will need to thrive in an uncertain future,” Al Zarooni said in a statement.

Topics: entrepreneurship equity fund Start-up of the Week

Related

Foodics to dish out microlending products, plans to go public soon
Business & Economy
Foodics to dish out microlending products, plans to go public soon
The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste video
Business & Economy
The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste

What We Are Reading Today: Quantitative Social Science: An Introduction in Tidyverse

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Quantitative Social Science: An Introduction in Tidyverse

Photo/Supplied
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: KOSUKE IMAI AND NORA WEBB WILLIAMS

Quantitative analysis is an essential skill for social science research, yet students in the social sciences and related areas typically receive little training in it.

Quantitative Social Science is a practical introduction to data analysis and statistics written especially for undergraduates and beginning graduate students in the social sciences and allied fields, including business, economics, education, political science, psychology, sociology, public policy, and data science.

Proven in classrooms around the world, this one-of-a-kind textbook engages directly with empirical analysis, showing students how to analyze and interpret data using the tidyverse family of R packages.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: From Development to Democracy: The Transformations of Modern Asia
What We Are Reading Today: Hummingbirds
books
What We Are Reading Today: Hummingbirds

Illegal pranksters face severe penalties in Saudi Arabia

Posting pranks on social media is a crime in Saudi Arabia. (Photo/Shutterstock)
Posting pranks on social media is a crime in Saudi Arabia. (Photo/Shutterstock)
Updated 47 min 9 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Illegal pranksters face severe penalties in Saudi Arabia

Posting pranks on social media is a crime in Saudi Arabia. (Photo/Shutterstock)
  • Posting pranks on social media is a violation in the Kingdom, even if it is a prank that has consent, says Saudi lawyer
Updated 47 min 9 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Under the Saudi law of cybercrimes, pranksters can face a punishment of SR5 million (more than $1.3 million) and three years in prison, according to a law expert.

Dr. Majed Garoub told Arab News that posting pranks on social media is a crime in Saudi Arabia, and it is classified as a violation of the country’s Anti-Cyber Crime Law.

“The punishment for such crime ranges from SR500,000 to SR5 million or imprisonment from six months to three years. However, both penalties can be applied, depending on the nature of the violating content.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi law expert Dr. Majed Garoub said: ‘The punishment for such crime ranges from SR500,000 to SR5 million or imprisonment from six months to three years. However, both penalties can be applied, depending on the nature of the violating content.’

• Speaking about the difference from a legal perspective between the pranks that some people post on social media and what we see on television, Garoubs said that pranks on social media are different from those on TV as the latter present comedy shows.

• Hasan Faleh Al-Nahsi, a Saudi social media influencer, said that some social media users make pranks to collect as many followers as they can.

He added that posting pranks on social media is a violation even if it is a prank that has consent.

“A crime is a crime. We now have a law that criminalizes these activities and considers them as offensive. It is also considered a crime if someone reposts, likes or retweets a prank,” Garoub said.

Giving his personal opinion, the lawyer believes that anyone who reposts, likes or retweets a violating content should be penalized with the maximum punishment. However, he said that legal punishment takes the circumstances of every violation into consideration.

Garoub justified his point of view by saying that the first violator might have committed the content under the influence of certain emotional factors or be unaware of its negative effect, but the one who retweets or reposts it should have watched the content, reaffirming his belief in the content.

As for juvenile violators, Garoub said that young people are treated differently.

“The authorities require them to appear for investigation through a certain mechanism that takes into consideration their age and the presence of their guardians. There are special courts, youth detention centers for the offenders who are still underage,” he said.

He added that investigators and judges also consider the age of the violator and apply the punishments and imprisonment decisions to match their age and their illegal acts.

Speaking about the difference from a legal perspective between the pranks that some people post on social media and what we see on television, Garoubs said that pranks on social media are different from those on TV as the latter present comedy shows.

“Legally, the two are different. The TV shows are subject to the regulations of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media while the violations posted on social media platforms are subject to the Anti-Cyber Crime Law,” he said.

Hasan Faleh Al-Nahsi, a Saudi social media influencer, said that some social media users make pranks to collect as many followers as they can.

“Some of them also think that it is a means to please their followers, and that has become a phenomenon on social media. However, people should be aware that these activities are unlawful. Awareness campaigns should also be conducted to warn social media users against the negative impact of these illicit activities,” Al-Nahsi told Arab News.

According to Khaled Al-Zahrani, a specialist in psychology, social media platforms, including Twitter, TikTok and many others, have attracted various segments of society of both genders and different age groups for different reasons.

“Many young and adult social media users have found these social media applications a place to seek fame and even an income. For these reasons, these users sometimes tend to talk about controversial issues or tackle them in a funny way. Their goal is to gain followers and increase the view numbers of the materials they produce or publish,” Al-Zahrani said.

Al-Zahrani said that these people’s legal knowledge about cybercrimes is limited. They may also be unaware of the society’s cultural background, and this is perhaps because they are exposed to different sources of cultures and information and they think such things are accepted in Saudi society.

“These people are controlled by the rules of the social media platform they are using, which they will be penalized for in case they violate them,” he said.

In the case of others, Al-Zahrani said, some of those who produce prank content may be trying to market themselves as comedians. “However, the goal is money,” he said.

 

Topics: Prank pranksters social media vlogging Saudi Arabia

Related

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (REUTERS)
Media
Survey reveals that 88% of Saudi Twitter users watch videos on the platform
Saudi video art exhibition offers new ways of seeing present times
Lifestyle
Saudi video art exhibition offers new ways of seeing present times

Benin in talks with Rwanda over logistical aid to counter terror threat

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame. (AFP file photo)
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame. (AFP file photo)
Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Benin in talks with Rwanda over logistical aid to counter terror threat

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame. (AFP file photo)
  • France withdrew its troops from Mali this summer, removing a major military force in the battle against terrorism in the Sahel
Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
AFP

LAGOS: Benin is in talks with Rwanda over logistical aid and military expertise to combat terrorists ts on its northern border, a government official said.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame has already sent troops to help Mozambique fight militants in its north and also deployed forces to help stop violence in the Central African Republic.
Benin’s armed forces are battling an expanding threat from conflicts across its northern border in Burkina Faso and Niger.
“As with Niger and Burkina Faso, we are discussing logistical support and the supply of expertise with Rwanda,” said Benin’s presidential spokesman Wilfried Houngbedji.
“But the coming agreement will not provide for the deployment of Rwandan troops on the ground.”
His remarks came after Paris-based specialist website Africa Intelligence reported that Benin was negotiating the deployment of Rwandan troops inside Benin to help fight terrorists.
It said talks were in the final stages with the first of hundreds of Rwandan troops and experts expected to arrive in Benin in October. According to the article said only a few African heads of state in the region had been notified.
“I cannot comment on that, but what I can confirm is that we have an existing defense cooperation between our two countries,” Rwanda Defense Force spokesman Ronald Rwivanga said when asked about the article.
Benin’s Armed Forces Chief of Army Staff, Brig. Gen. Fructueux Gbaguidi in July visited Rwanda for talks to deepen the existing relations between the two armies, according to a Rwanda Defense Ministry statement.
Benin President Patrice Talon has told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that he needs more equipment, especially drones, to help combat violence in the north.
France withdrew its troops from Mali this summer, removing a major military force in the battle against terrorism in the Sahel.
West African coastal states from Benin, Togo and Ghana to Ivory Coast are increasingly concerned about the spread of violence from Daesh and Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists operating in their northern neighbors.
Togo’s first acknowledged terror attack was in May 2022.
Benin’s first known fatal attack came in December, when two soldiers were killed near the border with Burkina Faso.
In Ivory Coast, four members of the security forces died in 2021, after 14 in 2020.
Gulf of Guinea states have increased their military presence in northern border regions, with Togo imposing a state of emergency in its far northern provinces.
Rwanda’s military last year deployed around 1,000 troops in Mozambique’s north alongside contingents from other southern African countries as well as support from Europe and the US.
Sources say Rwanda’s troops have been among the most effective and are the force deployed most frequently to combat operations in northern Mozambique.
Mozambique’s nearly five-year-old insurgency has killed more than 3,700 people and driven more than 800,000 from their homes as well as suspending a multi-billion dollar gas project.

 

Topics: Lagos benin

Related

Prince Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on Windsor walkabout
World
Prince Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on Windsor walkabout
Pakistani PM to urge global cooperation on climate change at UN
World
Pakistani PM to urge global cooperation on climate change at UN

Saudi Arabia’s desalination projects eye sustainability and energy

Saudi Arabia’s desalination projects eye sustainability and energy
Updated 18 min 8 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Saudi Arabia’s desalination projects eye sustainability and energy

Saudi Arabia’s desalination projects eye sustainability and energy
  • KSA maintains its position as a world leader in desalinated water production
Updated 18 min 8 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is leading the way with sustainable, energy-efficient desalination projects while maintaining its position as a world leader in desalinated water production.

The Middle East and North African region have some of the lowest water availability levels per capita among the world’s most water-scarce regions.

This makes the region heavily dependent on desalination, even though desalination directly impacts the issue of sustainability and renewable energy.

Developers in the Kingdom, however, aim to maintain their plants and operations in line with the country’s Vision 2030 goals and its leadership position in desalinated water production.

Saudi energy firm ACWA Power is moving away from thermal-powered systems and switching entirely to reverse osmosis plants to facilitate efficient power consumption, said Tariq Nada, the company’s vice president for water and technical services.

ACWA Power is the world’s largest private operator of water desalination plants, with a production capacity of 6.4 million cubic meters of desalinated water a day.

The company has a robust portfolio of 10 seawater reverse osmosis projects in the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council, in which some projects are partially powered by renewable energy.

The desalination industry has also strengthened with the advent of international companies in the Kingdom. Spain’s Acciona, a leader in renewable energy and infrastructure, is one example. The company has delivered two plants in the Kingdom.

It is currently building four more, producing more than 2.36 billion liters of drinking water daily, providing water for more than 8 million people in the country, which is about a quarter of the population.

Julio de la Rosa, Acciona’s business development director for water solutions in the Middle East, told Arab News that the company reduced the emissions associated with desalination by integrating solar energy at the plants and optimizing brine reuse. 

Acciona reduced the emissions associated with desalination by integrating solar energy at the plants and optimizing brine reuse.

Julio de la Rosa, Acciona’s business development director for water solutions in the Middle East

The execution of these projects is in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the company’s vision of designing a better planet, Rosa said.

Each project designed and implemented by Acciona promotes sustainable development from all three perspectives: Environmental, economic and social.

Rosa said their technology enables them to deliver on their promise and mission to build sustainable water treatment in the Kingdom.

In the last few years, Acciona has developed several projects such as Tabuk 2, Buraydah 2, Madinah 3, independent water project Shuqaiq 3, SWRO Alkhobar phases 1 and 2 and Jubail 3B.

The Jubail 3B desalination plant will filter 570,000 cubic meters per day, enough to supply 2 million people in Riyadh and Qassim once it begins operation in 2024.

The plant will draw some of its power from a dedicated 61 megawatts photovoltaic facility, which Acciona will also build.

This facility will be the largest in-house solar plant for a desalination plant in the Kingdom. It will reduce the emissions associated with desalination and relieve power demand from the national grid.

In addition, the project includes storage tanks, an electricity substation, an overhead transmission line spanning 59km and associated marine works.

Topics: Future of Desalination International Conference desalination sustainability energy Acciona

Related

The rise and rise of water desalination in Saudi Arabia graphic
Business & Economy
The rise and rise of water desalination in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Saline Water Conversion to organize first global desalination gathering in Riyadh 
Business & Economy
Saudi Saline Water Conversion to organize first global desalination gathering in Riyadh 

Latest updates

A private equity fund to incubate business ideas in school
A private equity fund to incubate business ideas in school
What We Are Reading Today: Quantitative Social Science: An Introduction in Tidyverse
Photo/Supplied
Illegal pranksters face severe penalties in Saudi Arabia
Posting pranks on social media is a crime in Saudi Arabia. (Photo/Shutterstock)
Benin in talks with Rwanda over logistical aid to counter terror threat
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia’s desalination projects eye sustainability and energy
Saudi Arabia’s desalination projects eye sustainability and energy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.