What We Are Reading Today: Quantitative Social Science: An Introduction in Tidyverse

Authors: KOSUKE IMAI AND NORA WEBB WILLIAMS

Quantitative analysis is an essential skill for social science research, yet students in the social sciences and related areas typically receive little training in it.

Quantitative Social Science is a practical introduction to data analysis and statistics written especially for undergraduates and beginning graduate students in the social sciences and allied fields, including business, economics, education, political science, psychology, sociology, public policy, and data science.

Proven in classrooms around the world, this one-of-a-kind textbook engages directly with empirical analysis, showing students how to analyze and interpret data using the tidyverse family of R packages.